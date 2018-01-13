Gabbard Slams Trump After Hawaii's False "Inbound Ballistic Missile Threat" Emergency Alert

Shortly after 8am local time Saturday, Hawaii's emergency alert system sent out a shocking tweet to its citizens: "Ballistic Missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek Immediate shelter, This is not a drill."
The emergency alert was sent to all cellphones...
And interrupted Hawaiian TV...
The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying
Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency responded 20 minutes later...
NO missile threat to Hawaii.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza confirmed it's a false alarm. He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.
And Rep. Tulsi Gabbard quickly took to Twitter to confirm the emergency alert a false alarm...
HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE.
U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Cmdr. David Benham said in a statement that PACOM "has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii" and that an "earlier message was sent in error."
Politicians wasted not time in pointing fingers and assigning blame...
“It was a false alarm based on human error,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatzof Hawaii later said on Twitter, without offering evidence. Schatz said Hawaii’s roughly 1.5 million residents were “terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.”
“At a time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to the community is accurate,” Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, said on Twitter. “We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again.”
And Gabbard was then quick to take to MSNBC proclaiming that "our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long... he's not taking this [nuclear] threat seriously..."
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) Politicizes False Missile Alert: "Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He's not taking this threat seriously ..."
Hawaii has been on high alert given claims by North Korea that its newest intercontinental ballistic missile could fly 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles). If true, that would put even the mainland U.S. within range from Pyongyang. The isolated nation conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, and launched more than a dozen missiles in the past year.
Hawaiians on Twitter are not happy about this false alarm and who can blame them.
@MatthewBringas - Fuck u hawaii alert system
@KDombri - This mistake caused me to cry...I had a the best morning until I got this stupid notification
@mastermindhi - Held my babies and prayed
@MichaelRobison - So, is this truly a mistake?!!!?? Sirens are going off and people are in absolute panic....
In the last month they have begun preparations for a nuclear attack, as SHTFplan.com's Mac Slavo details...
The previously retired air raid warning sirens from the Cold War era in Hawaii will be wailing again come December. Only this time, it’s due to the rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.
Hawaii has long been a military defense outpost, sparking fears that North Korea could target the island.
“I suppose that’s necessary as a precaution,” said Ted Tsukiyama, a Hawaiian resident, and WWII veteran.
“But I don’t think North Korea is gonna attack,” Tsukiyama said. “They’d be foolish to threaten South Korea or Japan or the United States.”
But the concerns are growing as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has repeatedly threatened to drop a bomb over the Pacific Ocean, and President Donald Trump has threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” and designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. In turn, North Korea has continually failed to abide by the United Nations sanctions placed on them, as they advance their weapons of mass destruction.
Sirens were installed around Hawaii after the second world war started, according to Tsukiyama, and there would be periodic tests.
“I remember hearing the sirens going off. The radio would give us a warning: ‘This is only a test, don’t get alarmed,’” said Tsukiyama, who was born and raised in Hawaii.
According to Vern Miyagi, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), which is part of the state’s Department of Defense, the chances North Korea will act are unlikely, but making sure Hawaii is prepared is still vital.
“If North Korea launches against us or our allies, the retaliation would be complete and they would defeat North Korea’s ambition to continue its regime. The regime would probably end,” explained Miyagi.
He notes Hawaii is protected under the U.S. Pacific Command’s defensive umbrella, the anti-ballistic missile system, and it is home to the Pacific Command, the military’s headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region.
Miyagi has pointed out that “Hawaii is a likely target because we’re closer to North Korea than most of the continental United States… As we track the news and see tests, both missile launches, and nuclear tests, it’s the elephant in the room. We can’t ignore it. People of Hawaii need to know what Hawaii is doing in preparation for this.”
Hawaii has been ramping up their preparations in advance for a potential nuclear attack by North Korea.
The Aloha State is currently attempting to educate its 1.4 million residents, as well as its visitors, on how to prepare for a nuclear attack. Hawaii has become one of the first states in the nation to initiate a nuclear preparedness campaign and starting December 1, it will reinstate the “attack warning” siren, which it hasn’t tested since the Cold War. The siren will follow the monthly “attention alert” signal, which warns people of an incoming tsunami or hurricane.
The state has also been holding community meetings and broadcasting public service announcements on TV and the radio to prepare people for a possible attack. Gone are the days of “duck and cover” during the Cold War; today, the mantra is “shelter in place,” preferably in a concrete structure. Officials also recommend having enough food and water to survive for 48 hours and being prepared with supplies to last up to 14 days.
If North Korea launches a missile, officials estimate it would only take 20 minutes to reach its destination. It would take about five minutes for the United States government to determine where the missile is going, which would leave about 12 to 15 minutes to warn the public.
End of days?
Also known as "Tuesday" in Israel
Inbound Seagull Alert ...
So who pulled the trigger to issue the warning, those things don't happen on their own
Boy: "WOLF !!!"
Psyop.
Kimmie, DC is this way.
As James Thurber demonstrated there's something absurdly funny about folks running for their lives when no real danger exists.
The Day the Dam Broke
Meanwhile hundreds of people were streaming by our house in wild panic, screaming “Go east! Go east!” We had to stun grandfather with the ironing board. Impeded as we were by the inert form of the old gentleman — he was taller than six feet and weighed almost a hundred and seventy pounds — we were passed, in the first half-mile, by practically everybody else in the city.
Had grandfather not come to, at the corner of Parsons Avenue and Town Street, we would unquestionably have been overtaken and engulfed by the roaring waters — that is, if there had been any roaring waters.
https://storytreat.com/the-day-the-dam-broke/
Remember how so many of these false flag events start with a drill?
Hawaii would be a great place for a nuke to go off. Isolated from the mainland the fallout would be "contained".
Convenient Mr G. Man. Very convenient.
The bankers have already promised us 3 world wars. Seems like we still owe them one do we not?
That was one hell of a fat finger.
<You're all gonna die. Oops, my bad, carry on.>
Maybe they should consider seceding. Just sayin'
I reflected on that sort of thing when I was sitting on what used to be the king's private beach, looking into the north pacific
So was this a false false flag?
Ha ha ha ha. That had to scare the crap out of a lot of those Hawaiian liberals. Ha ha ha ha.
Crying, screaming and running around in the streets!
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/national-international/Hawaii-No-Missil…
Is currency pinto the old pinto currency?
https://www.zerohedge.com/users/pinto-currency
Election Day 2016 all over again
The real one is likely to come your way next and it won't give a toss whether you are a liberal or what.
I'd like to know if anyone seen that, said fuck it and did some crazy shit theyd been considering doing in the back of their minds. 20 minutes is quite a delay.
Governments everywhere have been overrun with idiots and crooks.
Americans have no real sense of psychological security.
They have no feelings of well-being.
They have no sense of self-worth.
Frustrated by their lack of ability to understand events.
They fear their education is insufficient.
Americans fear their mirror image when they are naked.
America is occupied territory, and that includes all their mainstream media including unholywood, Federal Reserve, and government and all their Presidents including this current one. So they don't know the half of what is going on. Here is what was and is going on and told by an Insider Jew Benjamin Freedman:
http://whale.to/c/hiddenyyranny.pdf
North Korea is a fake psyop. Don't we ever learn anything from the past? See my link nearby, its ALL in there.
Seems like Trump is fucking with those judges that keep blocking his travel ban.
Nah. This is just the old "Fire-Alarm-Immediately-Prior-To-Final-Exams" trick, writ large.
Somewhere, there's a dumbass desk jockey chuckling to himself, thinking how clever he is...
And here's how the Zionist Jews did the first 2 World Wars (not Germany, which never wanted either war, but was used by the Jews as their cover to create Isra hell). Here told by elite Insider Jew Benjamin Freedman who moved in the inner circles so had direct experience of it all (download before its pulled):
He knew 7 Presidents personally, and became so disgusted he converted to Christianity and exposed the Zionist Jews' underhanded manipulations to create both world wars and to use them to gain Palestine territory and other goals:
http://whale.to/c/hiddenyyranny.pdf This is dynamite info to be downloaded by all who read it before it 'disappears'
How and why the Zionists brought America into both world wars -
During WWI the Zionist Jews made a deal with Britain (who was about to lose world war one against Germany and about to accept the Kaiser's generous peace terms that everyone keep what they had before the war started and that there would be no reparations nonsense, they all just stop killing and go home) - that they the JEWS would BRING AMERICA INTO THE WAR ie have our young Americans killed for no reason, IF BRITAIN AGREED TO 'GIVE' THE JEWS A PART OF PALESTINE IN RETURN - Britain agreed but had no rights whatsoever over Palestine which was part of the Ottoman Empire. It was not Britain's to 'give'.
The Palestinian people had harmed no one and lived peacefully side by side with Christians and Palestinian Jews. They are being Genocided for territorial gain and World Control ambitions of the talmudists, see link.
The third is ongoing, if you could really say the first ever ended. The numbering is arbitrary. They have continued inventing new enemies and have had war ongoing for over 100 years now.
ZH Creds. There was a comment in the Russian Drone Demolition thread earlier from a guy in Hawaii kissing his ass goodbye before this was published.
Heard it here first!!
8 years of Obama and this is one more example of how our military has deteriorated.
Whether it's the fbi, doj or the military....it's turned to shit under the skinny socialist..
If you think it all went to shit in the past 8 years, you need to dig a little deeper. You may have just realized something was wrong, but it isn't contained in one man, one party, or one generation.
Only in a Democratically controlled state. What a clusterfuck.
BETA Testing.
Keeping the masses in Fear, Controlled Distraction Mode.
And, isn’t this Gabbard Cunt the one whole recently visited Syria & confirm the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA are the ones arming, funding & training I CIA SIS terror organizations & since then has sat back & done absolutely nothing about it?
Man.. These guys just blame anything on TRUMP.. What a $#!T Hole..
If there were a missile attack, they would be coming in from CA and not NK.
Correction....They owe us one.
This is one debt I do not wish to collect on.
Seems to be working exactly as designed
Pay back for Obama's "fake" birth certificate.
20 minutes to clarify? Oy vay!
https://olduvai.ca
Do you think the traitors who participated in the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven would send a missile to Hawaii to get a war going before the economic bubbles burst?
Considering many of my granddad's generation swore that Pearl Harbor was a setup, yes. Granddad loved to quote FDR promising, in 1940, that he wasn't going to send our young boys off to die in foreign wars. It's never official until they deny it.
I suspect that Japan will be the one to get hit this time. They amended Article 9 in 2015.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Article_9_of_the_Japanese_Constitution
So who pulled the trigger to issue the warning, those things don't happen on their own
Lt. Gen. Jade Helm.
Does anyone know how to disable those retarded messages? I have no interest in anything gov't has to say.
Carefully place your phone on an anvil, then grab a ball-peen hammer...
Someone hired without qualifications but in need of a job.
Inbound seagull alert...
Naw. It was just a flight of B-17s flying into Hickman from the mainland.
...
...
(Guess you had to be there.)
It's mostly Japs anyway. They won Hawaii despite losing the war. Sayonara Suckers!
"Fear Fucking Porn".
Duck the Fuck Down, because I told you so.
Signed,
Lindsey.
"Duck the Fuck Down, because I told you so."
Sounds like everyday life at Lindsey's Sorority.
Who names a boy Lindsey anyways...
His mother, Johnnette McStain.
Is that overly emotional Lindsey?
