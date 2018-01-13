These Are The States With The Best (and Worst) Credit Scores, Household Incomes

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/13/2018 - 22:30

In its latest visualization of the dominant economic trends across the disparate geographical regions of the US, HowMuch.com has created a color-coded map that displays a state’s average credit score compared with its average income.

As the map clearly shows, there’s a correlation: States with higher median incomes tend to have higher average credit scores.

 

howmuch

Immediately, three regional groupings become clear: One group stretches from the Northwest across the Northern Great Plains, all the way to the Great Lakes. All of these states have similar credit scores over 685 and decent-sized incomes, with Minnesotans in the lead with a score of 722 and a median income of $63,217. There’s another pocket of rich states in the Northeast, the richest being Massachusetts at 706 and $70,954. And finally, there’s a large group of states across the Deep South where people on average have very bad credit scores. Mississippians post the worst scores in the country (648) while on average earning just $40,528.

Here’s a list off the top 10 states ranked by average credit score, together with the median household income.

1. Minnesota: 722 and $63,217

2. North Dakota: 713 and $59,114

3. Vermont: 713 and $56,104

4. New Hampshire: 712 and $68,485

5. South Dakota: 711 and $52,078

6. Wisconsin: 710 and $54,610

7. Iowa: 708 and $54,570

8. Massachusetts: 706 and $70,954

9. Washington: 704 and $62,848

10. Hawaii: 702 and $71,977

Since a good income makes it easier to pay the bills, it follows that families with higher earnings have better credit scores.

However, there is one exception to this: Alaska.

Alaskans enjoy some of the highest incomes in the country ($74,444) thanks to the energy industry, but the state has an average credit score of 675.

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Adahy tion Jan 14, 2018 1:40 AM Permalink

Ok, let me get this right.  So this is a score that, the higher it is, the more business you can do with banks and the more you can get into debt?
Yeeeeeah.  You can have that.  Good luck with it.  I'll just keep on ignoring it and keep my distance from the bankers.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
tion Sabibaby Jan 13, 2018 10:50 PM Permalink

If you click through to their page to the other maps it's kind of interesting actually, the Alaskans are big spenders but average only $2,300 in debt (including mortgage debt).  I doubt they have many fucks to give about their credit scores lol.

spez: they also had an article about bitcoin and some stocks with big gains in 2017.  Guys, go check out Weight Watchers stock, wtfbbq.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RAT005 Manipuflation Jan 14, 2018 12:46 AM Permalink

That knife cuts both ways.  My lack of loan payments seems to be holding my credit score down a little.  I have more utility bills than most people.  I think that and the monthly CostCo Credit Card are about all they have to work with.  Some 10yrs with upgraded AmX credit card and never missed payment and one time they cut my credit limit in half.  Down to almost my average monthly payment.  Then they returned money I prepaid to keep the card functioning per my usual monthly expenses.  They said they didn't have enough current information on me to keep the old credit limit.

In the last year, Citi raised their Gold Checking/Savings limit to $200K from $50K in 1 step.  I told them I would be ashamed to be seen with a card signifying that.

So far still seems better than being robbed by Wells Fargo......and there are some things the regional banks just can't do.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
kbohip skinwalker Jan 14, 2018 1:54 AM Permalink

780 here.  My credit union keeps on telling me they'd love for me to get a car loan.  Yeah, I love not having a payment.  I can feel for them but I can't quite reach them you know?  I did learn from their little ad that apparently 60 month car loans have been replaced with 65 month loans.  Why the extra 5 months?

Currently I drive a 16 year old car.  Maybe I'll upgrade to something from like 2007 or 2008.  Oh that's right, they don't do loans for cars that old.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Manipuflation HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Jan 14, 2018 12:13 AM Permalink

You are correct.  I already had a spare group 75 auto battery which works in my vehicles.  Then when it got cold all of that size sold out and you can't find one right now.  Not only that, I had it on a trickle charger.  You have to think ahead here or you will have big problems.  Buy several older model cars.  One of the damned cars/trucks/vans will start.

It is always interesting when people from the south move here.  Y'all ever heard of -30F?  The first thing that goes wrong is their car. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
frontierland Jan 14, 2018 12:20 AM Permalink

It tells us that injuns, eskimos, niggers, beaners and strippers have such bad credit they can't lift up the minority White population. 

California is spared the shame but only because Anti-White Shit-Lib is still big business.