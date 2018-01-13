These Are The States With The Best (and Worst) Credit Scores, Household Incomes

In its latest visualization of the dominant economic trends across the disparate geographical regions of the US, HowMuch.com has created a color-coded map that displays a state’s average credit score compared with its average income.
As the map clearly shows, there’s a correlation: States with higher median incomes tend to have higher average credit scores.
Immediately, three regional groupings become clear: One group stretches from the Northwest across the Northern Great Plains, all the way to the Great Lakes. All of these states have similar credit scores over 685 and decent-sized incomes, with Minnesotans in the lead with a score of 722 and a median income of $63,217. There’s another pocket of rich states in the Northeast, the richest being Massachusetts at 706 and $70,954. And finally, there’s a large group of states across the Deep South where people on average have very bad credit scores. Mississippians post the worst scores in the country (648) while on average earning just $40,528.
Here’s a list off the top 10 states ranked by average credit score, together with the median household income.
1. Minnesota: 722 and $63,217
2. North Dakota: 713 and $59,114
3. Vermont: 713 and $56,104
4. New Hampshire: 712 and $68,485
5. South Dakota: 711 and $52,078
6. Wisconsin: 710 and $54,610
7. Iowa: 708 and $54,570
8. Massachusetts: 706 and $70,954
9. Washington: 704 and $62,848
10. Hawaii: 702 and $71,977
Since a good income makes it easier to pay the bills, it follows that families with higher earnings have better credit scores.
However, there is one exception to this: Alaska.
Alaskans enjoy some of the highest incomes in the country ($74,444) thanks to the energy industry, but the state has an average credit score of 675.
Comments
img needs moar jpeg ^^
Did all the flood victims of New Orleans also get their credit destroyed?
In reply to img needs moar jpeg ^^ by tion
Debt to GDP of every state in the Union:
http://thesoundingline.com/how-indebted-is-your-state/
In reply to Did all the flood victims of… by peddling-fiction
So if I have bad credit and move in a state where people have good credit, does my credit improve?
In reply to Debt to GDP of every state… by Four Star
yup, the map proves what i knew all along - you can't trust a southern redneck with money.
they spend it all on hooch, fancy pickup trucks, and nascar tickets
In reply to So if I have bad credit in a… by stizazz
Its not southern red necks with the bad credit. What's the large minority in the worst states like Louisiana and Mississippi? And then what's the large majority like in those states with the best scores (MN, VT, ND, NH, IA, WI, etc..)? Hmmm could credit scores be correlated?
In reply to yup, the map proves what i… by stacking12321
and the rest they waste?
In reply to yup, the map proves what i… by stacking12321
Ok, let me get this right. So this is a score that, the higher it is, the more business you can do with banks and the more you can get into debt?
Yeeeeeah. You can have that. Good luck with it. I'll just keep on ignoring it and keep my distance from the bankers.
In reply to img needs moar jpeg ^^ by tion
Red states suck. Bunch of losers. Sad !!!!!!
Yeah let’s all move to San Fagcisco and pay 3k for a 750 sq ft shithole.
you prolly don’t have rent because of mommy
In reply to Red states suck. Bunch of… by onwisconsinbadger
That's +1
In reply to Yeah let’s all move to San… by IridiumRebel
There are a lot of red states on that map with top credit...UT, ID, MT, SD, ND, IA....its not red vs. blue. Dig a little deeper into the demographics of most of the good vs. bad credit states.
In reply to That's +1 by Manipuflation
No one said it was an Us VS Them situation.
In reply to There are a lot of red… by Grave Dancer 22
Hey Mr. Wi Badger. Graduated UW there. Bascomb Hill and lake Mendota off the student union. Lovely. SW red state now for a long time. I live in the desert, pay cash, and don't care about credit scores. Don't need credit and I live real good. Packing my bong for the third bowl tonight. Time to watch Ancient Aliens.
In reply to Yeah let’s all move to San… by IridiumRebel
UW Madison seem to be slipping left beyond hope around early 90s. Early 80s it was a nice moderate campus as far as campuses are modest. I wonder if there are any correlations to that being when computers started moving in big time.
In reply to Hey Mr. Wi Badger. Graduated… by Baron von Bud
He doesn't have rent because he's a rent boy and stays at whatever faggy sugar daddy he's taking it up the ass from until kicked to the curb.
In reply to Yeah let’s all move to San… by IridiumRebel
"Yeah let’s all move to San Fagcisco and pay 3k for a 750 sq ft shithole."
$3K?!? $3K does cover hot rack bed, under the kitchen sink in SF. I blieve a bed with a bedroom with 8 beds is between $4K and $5K a month. Tokoyo has got nothing compared to ridiculus rents.
In reply to Yeah let’s all move to San… by IridiumRebel
They’re more than that in SF...
In reply to Yeah let’s all move to San… by IridiumRebel
If you’d like to take in the blacks dragging us down, feel free.
In reply to Red states suck. Bunch of… by onwisconsinbadger
You win today's most idiotic coment award.
In reply to Red states suck. Bunch of… by onwisconsinbadger
Red states like Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North and south Dakota all in the green.
You were saying?
In reply to Red states suck. Bunch of… by onwisconsinbadger
The map looks like a "Dotard" map.
I have no debt. I live in Minnesota. I've got my truck running now too.
I would still rather live in Anchorage than Denver, in-fact I'm planning to move!
If you click through to their page to the other maps it's kind of interesting actually, the Alaskans are big spenders but average only $2,300 in debt (including mortgage debt). I doubt they have many fucks to give about their credit scores lol.
spez: they also had an article about bitcoin and some stocks with big gains in 2017. Guys, go check out Weight Watchers stock, wtfbbq.
In reply to I would still rather live in… by Sabibaby
I make a little better than the average and take 4 months off every year. I owe nothing ,I live well within my means and I keep a nice pile of 100s on hand at all times.
No credit cards.
No fucks given about my credit score.
And for the record, Anchorage is a SHITHOLE !
In reply to If you click through to… by tion
830 here.
Ultimately irrelevant, as I’ve been completely debt free the last two years and will likely never use debt again.
Why does it matter then -your credit score?
In reply to 830 here. … by skinwalker
It doesn’t.
It it just makes me happy that institutions would be willing to loan me huge amounts of money to ensnare me, and instead I give them the finger.
In reply to Why does it matter then? by Sabibaby
Just think of all the money you could take and not pay back!
In reply to It doesn’t. … by skinwalker
Just think of all of the money I could spend on gold and silver and not pay back. Does that make me better than they are? Had I done so in 2008 I could have made a lot more fiats. I did enough by buying out a coin shop. I don't sell gold.
In reply to Just think of all the money… by Sabibaby
That knife cuts both ways. My lack of loan payments seems to be holding my credit score down a little. I have more utility bills than most people. I think that and the monthly CostCo Credit Card are about all they have to work with. Some 10yrs with upgraded AmX credit card and never missed payment and one time they cut my credit limit in half. Down to almost my average monthly payment. Then they returned money I prepaid to keep the card functioning per my usual monthly expenses. They said they didn't have enough current information on me to keep the old credit limit.
In the last year, Citi raised their Gold Checking/Savings limit to $200K from $50K in 1 step. I told them I would be ashamed to be seen with a card signifying that.
So far still seems better than being robbed by Wells Fargo......and there are some things the regional banks just can't do.
In reply to Just think of all of the… by Manipuflation
It is true what you say RAT005. I will run transactions through the credit card. It is actually not good to have no debt as far as credit score. I run some transactions through once in a while just to keep it going. You are right on.
In reply to That knife cuts both ways. … by RAT005
+1 to skinwalker. I have read Tony Hilleraman's "Skinwalkers". That is old Navajo lore. Good book.
In reply to 830 here. … by skinwalker
780 here. My credit union keeps on telling me they'd love for me to get a car loan. Yeah, I love not having a payment. I can feel for them but I can't quite reach them you know? I did learn from their little ad that apparently 60 month car loans have been replaced with 65 month loans. Why the extra 5 months?
Currently I drive a 16 year old car. Maybe I'll upgrade to something from like 2007 or 2008. Oh that's right, they don't do loans for cars that old.
In reply to 830 here. … by skinwalker
I owe you guys a lot.
Don't try to collect tho.
I owe you guys a lot.
Don't try to collect tho.
President Trump turns liberal tax slaves against their smiley face fascist masters in 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu3zq-VcZHY
It's not about how much you make or your credit score. It's about how much you can save and what you do with that saving.
" It's about how much you can save and what you do with that saving."
In the Northeast it *was* possible to save and put money away for retirement, but Much of the NE is now in a death spiral as more and more people leave (and business too) making it harder to earn a decent wage that isn't taxed away.
In reply to It's not about how much you… by JibjeResearch
damn is that a racists map and difficult to read.
Not surprised that the people that live in the coldest places are the most prepared, financially. Hard to be an idiot and survive cold weather.
how do you explain hawaii? i think it has more to do with education.
In reply to Not surprised that the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You are correct. I already had a spare group 75 auto battery which works in my vehicles. Then when it got cold all of that size sold out and you can't find one right now. Not only that, I had it on a trickle charger. You have to think ahead here or you will have big problems. Buy several older model cars. One of the damned cars/trucks/vans will start.
It is always interesting when people from the south move here. Y'all ever heard of -30F? The first thing that goes wrong is their car.
In reply to Not surprised that the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Do these incomes adjust for cost of living? 70k is equivalent tp 25k in some cities
Credit score only matters if your going into debt.
It tells us that injuns, eskimos, niggers, beaners and strippers have such bad credit they can't lift up the minority White population.
California is spared the shame but only because Anti-White Shit-Lib is still big business.
Well, I don't mean to be presumptuous?
Tee/ Heee
Yet another shitty, unreadable map or graph on ZH. Why bother?
Z/H has actually been tracking things nicely/
Matter of factly~ Z/H [aka} Tyler has been right honest with bond yields.
I'm doing the numbers [ XLF} sector. How exactly does BAC and JPM earnings add up?
In reply to Yet another shitty,… by Koba the Dread