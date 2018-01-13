Moby's "CIA Friends" Asked Him To Spread Word Of Trump-Russia Collusion On Facebook

Of the many outrageous claims made by irrelevant, D-List artists and celebrities in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Moby’s assertion that the Trump dossier is “100% real”, and that Trump is a Manchurian candidate sent to destroy America stand out for their unmistakably Menschian absurdity.
If you missed it the first time around - or just need a reminder - here’s Moby’s original Facebook post from February 2017:
And today as Moby explains (seemingly incapable of using Capital letters)... (bolding added) after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely(well, 'accurately'...) post the following things:
1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he's being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things.
2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one.
3-the trump administration needs a war, most likely with iran. at present they are putting u.s warships off the coast of iran in the hope that iran will attack one of the ships and give the u.s a pretense for invasion.
4-there are right wing plans to get rid of trump. he's a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings, and the gop and koch brothers and other u.s right wing groups are planning to get rid of trump.
5-intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment.
i'm writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand.
these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.
-moby
Moby’s hilarious claim that he received his top-secret intel from “friends who work in DC” (not Langley?) will surely stand out in the annals of left-wing fever dreams regarding Trump’s connections with the government of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Nearly a year later, Moby offered an interesting clarification about this theory during a radio interview with 91.9 WFPK.
Those friends Moby was talking about? Yeah, they worked for the CIA. And they allegedly wanted to enlist Moby’s help in spreading the word about the corrupt Trump administration because he had a larger social media following...
...And the claims contained within the dossier? Well, they’re only the tip of the iceberg.
Talking with WFPK's Kyle Meredith, Moby cited “active and former CIA agents” who were “truly concerned” about Trump’s collusion with Russia. “They were like, ‘This is the Manchurian Candidate, like [Putin] has a Russian agent as the President of the United States,’” he said. "So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look, you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things just in a way that … sort of put it out there."
He added, "It’s really disturbing and it’s going to get quite a lot darker. Like the depths of the Trump family in business and their involvement with organized crime, sponsored terrorism, Russian oligarchs, it’s really dark. I guess we should all, like, fasten our seat belts and hold on."
Sponsored terrorism? Yikes...
Hopefully Moby’s psychiatrist is paying attention: It might be time to switch out his meds.
Oh my God, and I was like, and he was like, so I said, like, I know and they said like, we know, and we were all like.....
A massive brain fart.
Who is Moby? Who cares?
Moby is a Dick not a Whale.
Indict and fire those CIA agents!! Do it today, damn it. This shit moves way too slow.
CIA is not supposed to be involved in domestic matters.
Moreover only a complete tool would believe any story out of the most deceitful agency in the world.
What was JFK's quote?
I say call Moby before the House, ask him for the details and bitch slap him around a bit.
Excellent point on domestic matters. Moby was easy to play.
Yeah, and he still won't give Gregor back his CDs.
https://www.stereogum.com/1902582/former-friend-of-moby-seeks-credit-fo…
I guess Moby’s cia pals left out all the terrorism the cia is responsible for, huh?
I presume he gets all his news from Daily Kos, The View, and The NYT. Pretty easy to believe a false narrative when you wish with all your faggoty heart that it were true.
Alas, poor Moby: you should never believe a thing just because you want to believe it.
I’ll give him this: he has one of the most punchable faces I have ever seen.
Typical liberal...
you sneaky bastidges... [/roman moroni]
Wow, I thought that guy had died of aids. Who knew he was still around?
From the looks of him, it won't be long now.
The CIA have been pulling strings behind the scenes in most Western mainstream media outlets, NGO's, Hollyweird Poptarts and the Junk Culture industry to put a positive spin on the whole fable of good cop/bad cop. But it doesn't seem to be working very well anymore.
I would call it bullshit saturation, or peak bullshit.
We have been completely surrounded by this type of thing our entire lives, absolutely saturated. It would be much more tolerable if so many people didn't notice. People parroting this type of shit incessantly is torture.
I haven't had a television for years, and I think it actually helps with preserving sanity.
Drain the swamp.
Ruskies can't be trusted.
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
And what would Russia look like?
Fuck you, Bob.
History shows otherwise, Bob...
Bob... I'm a Brit... and you've persuaded me that I have to vote for whichever party promises to give the Islas Malvinas back to Argentina.
Isn't this the dude who writes the catchy jingles for TV commercials?
Is he suppose to confirm he has CIA handlers?
We can assume that's a given...
Complete BS, however Moby is getting a lot of publicity and may even sell some records to the Trump haters.
I usually get my advice and world-view from, like, REALLY really deep thinkers like Moby. He's just really in touch with everything, man. And, he obviously has the connections. We'd all be a lot better off if we just heeded Moby. He's like, a sage or something.
I love the liberal fixation on the Koch brothers.
not even in the top 14 of donors.
But - a bunch of Zionist Jews are.
Oh look the perfect useful idiot. Moby Dick. I believe him. It would be just like the CIA to think he was relevant to try and counter the Redpilled
Just another dip-shit liberal in over his head.
Moby was used - It's so EZ to 'tool' liberals... esp 'las artistas'
Yes kiddies ya got played.
Trigger warning!
This stunt works on Trumps people just like the race card worked for O!
Yes boys and girls this is your trigger.
Why cant we like ALL the comments on ZH?
I wonder if he had a cold.
WTF IS A MOBY?
I've heard of a mobius, a liberal so twisted he/she can't think straight, but a Moby!
Moby suks Dicks
Nice one.
Im pretty sure the trick works like this.
First you need some juicy bait. Like a fake BC or some outlandish BS pissing story. Now people will chose a side. Once they take that leap they are mentally vested in X BS. Now anyone on the other side is simply ignored from that moment on. Wabam ya let ourself get polarized!
Me Too is being used the same way right now. To pit men and women against each other. Sick stuff really, but we are doing it to ourselves!
WE TAKE SIDES WITHOUT WALKING OUR OWN FUCKING DOGMA!
Other than fuking idiots (see obama voters) the CIA is overpaying the Jew owned MSM for bullshit stories that Nobody believes. They are equal to fuking Chicken Little at this point. Fuk the Wash Post,NYT,and WSJ.
This is your child on drugs....they lose a grip on reality
"Moby" is French for "useful idiot". Notice he repeats the "dark" term, which was a DNC-crafted psy-ops term early in the Trump administration. Hillary used it as well. That's a clue as to who Moby's sources are.
i thought moby is a cuck but not. i still have some of his cds on my playlist. time to tell for many more.
If US attack Iran, get ready to start walking more.
Iran will shut down the Strait of Hormuz so fast it will make everyone's head spin.
Everybody wants fifteen minutes of fame.