Oprah For President, Really?!

Authored by Mike Whitney via Counterpunch.org,
Being president isn’t like hosting a talk show or running a media brand. Oprah’s success in her field is no more indicative of her potential to be a good president than Trump’s success in real estate was. You can’t criticize Trump for having no relevant experience or evident understanding of public policy, then say that the solution for Democrats is just to throw up their hands and find their own celebrity to promote.
— Paul Waldman, “Get a Grip, People. Oprah should not run for President”, Washington Post
Will she or won’t she?
No one knows for sure. Best friend, Gayle King, says Oprah Winfrey has no plans to run for president, but longtime Oprah partner, Stedman Graham, disagrees. Graham says bluntly, “She would absolutely do it. It’s up to the people.”
So who’s right and who’s wrong? And what’s up with the Golden Globes? Was the reaction to Winfrey’s emotionally-charged speech really as spontaneous as we’ve been led to believe or was the deluge of adulatory coverage in the media already in the works? I don’t know about you, but the ridiculous outpouring of praise –including more than 700 gushing articles in the MSM accompanied by a saturation campaign on social media— smells fishy to me. Was this supposed to be an inspirational speech to fans and well-wishers or a ‘product launch’ by Democratic party leaders who needed a glitzy venue to showcase their future presidential candidate, Ms. Talk TV herself, Oprah Winfrey?
If I was a gambling man, I’d bet that the whole Sunday night extravaganza, including Winfrey’s heart-wrenching oration, was a set-up from soup to nuts.
My guess is that the DNC honchos have cynically decided that their best chance to beat Trump in 2020 is by following the blueprint that worked for the inexperienced, 2-year Senator from Illinois, Barack Obama. First, they start with the product launch to a target audience, then they create a positive buzz in the media and on the internet, then they magnify the size of the “groundswell” of support (remember the fainting ladies at O’s speeches?), then they transport their candidate from one soapbox to the next where he/she mutters the same stale chestnuts over and over again to the adoring throng.
Oh yeah, and one other thing: Real issues have to be avoided like the plague while promises should be made in the vaguest, but most uplifting terms possible. That was the key to Obama’s success and it looks like that Oprah is following his lead. Here’s a brief clip from her speech:
“I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning — even during our darkest nights.”
Ahh, another 8 years of hope and change. Who would’ve known?
Of course, Winfrey is enormously popular but her popularity does not necessarily translate into political support. Take a look at this excerpt from an article in the Washington Post and you’ll why her transition from TV celbrity to presidential candidate could be bumpier than many people expect:
“A March 2017 Quinnipiac University poll found Winfrey had a 52 percent favorable rating (and just a 23 percent unfavorable rating). She was most popular with Democrats (72 percent) and independents (51 percent).
But that doesn’t mean those polled wanted her to throw her hat into the ring: Just over 1 in 5 said Winfrey should run in 2020, and 69 percent said she shouldn’t.” (Washington Post)
That doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause, it just means that her presidential bid is not a sure thing. It’s going to be a long, uphill slog with plenty of pitfalls and mudslinging. Even so, most analysts expect Winfrey to sail through the Democratic primaries without breaking a sweat. There’s simply no prospective candidate in the party who could compete with her charisma, her name recognition or her wide-ranging fan-base. But nabbing the nomination and becoming the party’s standard-bearer merely puts Oprah in a position where she can lock horns with big Don Trump in a no-holds-barred cage match that will decide whether the country is going to be governed by a flamboyant billionaire oligarch or by a flamboyant billionaire oligarch.
Could things get any weirder?
I always thought the Dems would put Michelle Obama on the 2020 ticket, after all, for the ‘identity politics’-driven Dems, Michelle has it all; she’s black, she’s a woman, she’s bright, she has massive name recognition, she has stature, gravitas, charisma, she knows how to deliver a riveting speech, she knows how to handle herself among dignitaries, and she knows ‘the drill’, that is, she knows that the president is a meaningless figurehead who has very little power and follows a tight script that is written by his big money constituents. Michelle knows all of that which is what makes her the perfect candidate.
But Michelle probably didn’t want the job. And why would she? Hubby just cashed in on a $60 million book deal, so Michelle can afford to put her feet up and enjoy life. That’s why the Dems moved on to Door Number 2: Oprah Winfrey. If Trump can win with no political experience (the thinking goes), then why not Winfrey?
Why not, indeed? Here’s how Paul Waldman at the Washington Post sums it up:
“It’s true that Democrats have underappreciated the importance of charisma in presidential politics. But the answer to those electoral failures isn’t to stop caring about substance. It’s to find candidates who are both charismatic and serious, who would be able both to win and to do the job once they took office….”
(Paul Waldman, Washington Post)
Bingo. And what would it take to make Oprah Winfrey a “serious” candidate?
Well, she’d have to have a good grasp of the issues which means she’d have to take a crash course in policy, world affairs, negotiation and economics.
She’d need to have an opinion about the nuclear standoff with North Korea, the confrontation in the South China Sea, the Saudi war and blockade of Yemen, the escalating conflict in Afghanistan, the US occupation of East Syria, frayed relations with Turkey, economic sanctions against Iran, Russia, Venezuela and Cuba. And she’d have to understand domestic issues, cuts to Medicaid, corporate tax cuts, burgeoning budget deficits, stagnant wages, the skyrocketing price of tuition, out-of-control health care costs, free trade, deregulation, Wall Street, the environment, transportation, law enforcement, national security and the steady evisceration of the American middle class.
Whew.
The fact that Oprah really has no grasp of any of these things nor any understanding of how to negotiate with congress, staff an administration, or appoint judges to the bench, makes me think that Democratic honchos are merely using her as a stalking horse to shoehorn themselves back into power so they can–once again–enjoy the spoils of war.
Isn’t that what this whole ‘Oprah for Prez-thing’ is really all about? Aren’t the party fatcats and their behind-the-scenes constituents just looking for the right vehicle to tout their message and fly their banner without any intention of addressing the issues that ordinary working people really care about?
Of course they are. These people are cynics.
Comments
Because Brawndo has electrolytes....
She's terrified of being uncovered as a clueless teleprompter reader, she just saw that in action......
It wouldn't even be Oprah- it would be the useless gaggle of sycophant fembots who have surrounded Oprah for 30 yrs- that's the risk we're really up against with her.......
In reply to Because Brawndo has… by 45North1
Exactly what the country needs ......... Another Magic Negro.
In reply to She's terrified of being… by jcaz
Hillary started her 2nd-go-round the same way.
Maybe she will maybe she wont, the turd is being floated..
The "I like bread" platform... my God sound the imminent incoming missile strike siren..
I'll say it again, if you thought the fagnation under obama was bad.. wait till rupaul gets a cabinet position in an winfrey administration..
In reply to … by macholatte
Bernie/Oprah The perfect liberal ticket for losers.
In reply to Hillary started her 2nd-go… by Theta_Burn
Black Miss Piggy for POTUS!
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
Make America gay again.
In reply to Black Miss Piggy for POTUS! by Richard Chesler
"Make Slim Fast great again!"
In reply to Make America gassy again. by Theta_Burn
My truth is that that Oprah is a weasel relativist on the make.
In reply to "Make Slim Fast great again!" by 847328_3527
"The fact that Oprah really has no grasp of any of these things nor any understanding of how to negotiate with congress, staff an administration, or appoint judges to the bench,"
Just the way Trump was. Jeez! http://bit.ly/2mm24U7
In reply to My truth is that that Oprah… by TBT or not TBT
But what if Oprah promises to give every American a new car?
In reply to "The fact that Oprah really… by stizazz
A talk show host vs a reality show host....??? I don't know whether to laugh or to cry.
In reply to But what if Oprah promises… by IH8OBAMA
Make Vajayjay great again.
In reply to "Make Slim Fast great again!" by 847328_3527
Minge and Gary are agents of the Kremlin.
In reply to Make Vajayjay great again. by Ajax-1
Hillary is not done. She will run until she is dead.
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
... or at least, stumble.
In reply to Hillary is not done. She… by Fish Gone Bad
She seems dead.
In reply to Hillary is not done. She… by Fish Gone Bad
Have you smelled her breath or her diaper? She's already dead.
In reply to Hillary is not done. She… by Fish Gone Bad
First let me say that Hillary is possibly the most evil person in America, and Oprah is in her circle.
That is why Trump supporters need to get their head out of their ass.
It is laughable how the MSM and controlled opposition have convinced Trump supporters that they have any power whatsoever. They have no power in corporations, the media, universities, schools, government, social media, or even in their own political party. They are completely and utterly powerless other than their guy is the President.
... except ...
It's worse than that ...
Trump's job is to discredit anti-establishment types. He obviously works for the same people as Hillary, Bush, and Obama. They chose him about 10 days before the election because we made Hillary too much of a threat to the Illusion of Legitimacy.
If Hillary had won, too many people would have understood how the establishment is an illusion, and anti-establishment types would have been mobilized, but with the election of Trump, the majority of anti-establishment types (Trump supporters) have been neutralized instead of mobilized. In fact, many Trump supporters are worse than complacent because they went from being anti-establishment to being pro-establishment because they think they're in charge of the establishment now. They think they're "winning".
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
Hillary was pro interventionist. Nobody in recent history has won wearing that persona.
In reply to First let me say that… by Future Jim
Even George W didn't run on that. No nation building. The education president. Like he was the education governor on TX. But the thing is, one of the few roles the executive has any leeway in is military and foreign affairs.
In reply to Hillary was pro… by espirit
Dude, the "I hate Hillary but" psy-ops bullshit approach has already been tried on this board many times before- exactly WHO do you think you're talking to?
Thanks Mulder, but I'll just stick with the simple point that we have someone who is unafraid of being an asshole and pointing out what we're ALL thinking in office- that's ALL I asked last year, and I'm not disappointed.
BTW, Trump has already created more change than the past three administrations combined, so your fantasy that he's some sort of pawn of the Inner Sanctum is tedious- no one fixes this mess in 12 months, try a new tune.
In reply to First let me say that… by Future Jim
I think your missing Jim's point. He's not saying he likes or supports Clinton only that the anti establishment has been disarmed because Trump has sold himself by saying he would drain the swamp when the reality is he has employed bankers and is still subject to establishment control which maybe his supporters don't realise?
In reply to Dude, the "I hate Hillary… by jcaz
Some thing are as they seem. Trump was never supposed to be President. It's why there is genuine vitriol, pure hatred and attempts to remove him. To believe that all of this is one giant orchestrated act makes you as delusional as the libs.
In reply to First let me say that… by Future Jim
Really? Ask yourself why Hillary, a supposed enemy and a proven multiple major felon... is still walking around free?
Trump is a deep state puppet. remember too, his "deport them all" horseshit? Iran deal revocation? Not. Deal with NK? Nope.
And his staff and cabinet looks like a who's who of the Deep State and Goldman Sachs.
In reply to Some thing are as they seem… by wcole225
The establishment has had decades to embed itself into every institution of power and influence across the US (the entire West in fact) at every level and you believe that Trump can wave a magic wand and remove these people practically overnight? Seriously? He doesn't even know who he can trust within his inner circle. Establishment characters do not advertise that they're establishment!
I don't know if Trump is the man he has convinced people he is (largely because of his fanatical support for Israel) but I have enough sense to know that it could take years to remove these evil establishment criminals. Only a fully aware public that revolts against the criminal establishment can remove it quickly and that's not likely to happen given how divided the nation is and how many people are still buying the establishment propaganda via the mainstream media.
What I know for certain is this, if Trump does not remove them then the US is lost via the political route, nothing short of a very bloody uprising could free the nation again. This is the likely outcome if Trump does not deliver as the establishment (if he isn't one of them) isn't going to let someone like him win again - they've learnt their lesson.
In reply to Really? Ask yourself why… by loveyajimbo
Unlike PCR, Assange has never said boo about the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven. PCR should realize that Assange must therefore be deep state.
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
He is a puppet that is used to give the appearance of hope to "aware" individuals in society and he also provides various rabbit-holes for the naive to occupy their time with.. all while silencing real whistleblowers in the process.
In reply to Unlike PCR, Assange has… by BigCumulusClouds
And if Assange knows that Russia did not meddle in the election, he should have stated so long ago before Democrats went running with the Russian narrative long enough to start a cold war with Russia again, as well as the fraudulent sanctions slapped on it, covering up primary rigging and election fraud by Democrats.
Why put the public unnecessarily in danger???
This is one of the reasons I'm highly suspicious off Assange.
In reply to Unlike PCR, Assange has… by BigCumulusClouds
If Michelle Obama ran, she would not be the first woman president. But don’t tell the Obama supporters that.
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
Well... first mixed species has to count for something...
In reply to If Michelle Obama ran, she… by BigCumulusClouds
Moochelle was the first man to be First Lady!
In reply to If Michelle Obama ran, she… by BigCumulusClouds
The quicker the country is burned to the ground the sooner it can be built back up.
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
O likes cheeseburger,
she likes fried chicken,
what moar would you ask?
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
I doubt Bernie will be able to run (Bernie will be 79 in 2020). Also Oprah's personality is vastly different than Bernie's and probably incompatible: Oprah runs a billion dollar media business and Bernie is a anti big-corporate type.
That said, Trump only won because Hillary was the DNC nominee. I doubt he would have won if Bernie was the nominee. Hillary's types to Goldman & support for the wars made turned off a lot of DNC voters. Future elections will be much tougher for the GOP since more and more states are turning Blue. Business & People are fleeing the high tax states and converting red states Blue. By 2020, NC, FL, GA, & perhaps TX will be Blue, or darn close to it.
I don't think the DNC will make the same mistakes in 2020, and will select a candidate that can win. I also doubt Trump will run for a second term (will be 74 in 2020 & I think he will have his fill after 4 years of constant battles. I am not even sure he will complete is full term). Also its very likely there will be another recession before 2020. Rarely do incumbents win when a recession hits during their term.
In reply to Bernie/Oprah The perfect… by IH8OBAMA
I doubt she would want it. She's used to pretty much constant praise and being universally liked. I don't think she would want the political crucifixion she would receive.
In reply to … by macholatte
Lets hope so, they persuaded the perfect nobody obama, and to this day, kept the gayness, the shady education, place of birth, his -0- accomplishment record..a state secret. protected at every turn by MSM..
If they want you they will recruit you..
In reply to I doubt she would want it. … by Donald J. Trump
" I don't think she would want the political crucifixion she would receive. "
Bullshit. Was Obama politically crucified? No. Not even kinda sorta.
In reply to I doubt she would want it. … by Donald J. Trump
"Bullshit. Was Obama politically crucified? No. Not even kinda sorta."
FWIW: I am not sure if Oprah will want to run, because she is happily running a billion dollar media network. Her network is completely dependent on her running it and she won't be able run it and be president at the same time. Unless she is willing to give it up (I doubt it) she isn't going to run.
In reply to " I don't think she would… by Future Jim
The next winner will have promoted a non-interventionist pogrom.
Will we never learn?
In reply to … by macholatte
All those things about domestic issues needed to know - but not one mention of immigration - The number 1, 2, and 3 most important issues to voters.
In reply to … by macholatte
The author's way too PC. Trump won 54% of the female vote. Oprah is a black woman. This means that all those black voting districts will turn out 200% of the vote again. The Dems will pay her billions to run.
In reply to … by macholatte
good
In reply to The author's way too PC… by daveO
Another black gay President.
In reply to … by macholatte
if you are referring to the HNIC, he was half white. mulatto.
In reply to Another black gay President. by Blano
It's win-win with Winfrey. Dump the orange, channel the black.
In reply to … by macholatte
that photo of her standing buy her mudslide mansion was pretty funny. all the pictures of her indicate she is a lighter skinned darkie. not michael jackson lighter skinned. but in that photo of the mudslide mansion she looked just like a regular darkie. black as coal. couldn't tell where the mud stopped and she began.
In reply to … by macholatte
O? NO!
In reply to She's terrified of being… by jcaz
What she's really terrified about is being uncovered as a lesbian, she and bf gayle king.
In reply to She's terrified of being… by jcaz
... and Stedman likes being pegged by both.
In reply to Nah. What she's really… by california chrome