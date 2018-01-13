Paul Craig Roberts Rages At The Persecution Of Julian Assange

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
“We need a political intervention to make this situation end. He (Assange) is the only political prisoner in Western Europe.” Juan Braco
The persecution of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, is now seven years old. Ecuador has protected Assange for the past half decade from being turned over to Washington by the corrupt Swedish and British for torture and prosecution as a spy by giving Assange political asylum inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Ecuador has now given citizenship to Assange and attempted to provide his safe transit out of England by giving him diplomatic status, but the British government continued in its assigned role of jailer by rejecting Ecuador’s request for diplomatic status for Assange, just as the most servile of Washington’s puppet states rejected the order by the UN Committee on Arbitrary Detention to immediate release Assange from his arbitrary detention.
Assange got into trouble with Washington, because his news organization, Wikileaks, published files released by Bradley Manning. The files were a tremendous embarrassment to Washington, because they showed how Washington conspires against governments and betrays its allies, and the files contained an audio/video film of US military forces murdering innocent people walking down a street and then murdering a father and his two young children who stopped to give aid to the civilians the American soldiers had shot. The film revealed the heartlessness and criminal cruelty of the US troops, who were enjoying playing a real live video game with real people as their victims.
It was Manning who suffered, not the troops who committed murder. Manning was held for two years in conditions that experts said constituted torture while a case was framed against him. Some believe the harsh conditions affected his mind. Manning was convicted by a kangaroo court and sentenced to 35 years in prison, but Obama in an act of humanity unusual for Washington pardoned Manning.
Washington wanted Assange as well, and the chance came when two Swedish women, attracted to Assange by his celebrity status, seduced him. The two women had not secured the cooperation they wanted from Assange in the use of condoms and, brainwashd by HIV fears, wanted Assange to join them in being tested.
Assange, misreading the extent of their fears, was too slow to comply, and the women went to the police to see if he could be required to be tested. According to the women, the police made up the charge of rape. The women themselves disavow the charge.
The charges were investigated, and the chief Swedish prosecutor Eva Finne dismissed the charges, saying “there is no suspicion of any crime whatsoever.”
Mysteriously, the case was reopened by another prosecutor, Marianne Ny, who many suspect was operating at the behest of Washington. On November 30, two days after Assange began publishing the Cablegate materials leaked by Bradley Manning, Ny issued an Interpol “red alert” arrest warrant for Assange. This was an unusual request as no charges were outstanding against Assange, and hitherto extradition from one country to another on an arrest warrant required actual charges, whereas Ny said she wanted Assange for questioning. Most everyone in the know understood that Washington had ordered Sweden to get its hands on Assange and to turn him over to Washington.
Assange challenged the legality of the arrest warrant in British courts, but the British court, many believe following Washington’s orders, ruled against the law and in favor of Washington. Assange assented to the arrest and presented himself to a British police station. He was placed in solitary confinement at Wandsworth prison. If memory serves, the daughter of Sir James Goldsmith paid his bond and he was placed under house arrest. When it became clear that the Swedish prosecutor wanted Assange for Washington, not for any charges against him in Sweden, Ecuador give him asylum, and he fled to the embassy in London.
Where he has been ever since.
Sweden has closed the case a second time, and Assange is no longer wanted for questioning in Sweden. Therefore, there is no longer any reason for the British to hold him for Sweden. But the British government never were holding Assange for Sweden. The British were holding him for Washington. And they still are. Even though Sweden has closed a case based on a false report by police and have no basis for any charges against Assange, the British government says it will grab him the minute he steps outside the embassy.
The British are so desperate to serve their Washington master that once they even declared that they were going to violate diplomatic immunity and invade the Ecuadorian Embassy and seize Assange.
The British excuse for a once proud government’s continuing servitude to Washington as Assange’s jailer is that by taking asylum in the embassy Assange jumped bail and therefore the British have to arrest him for not surrendering a second time to the police for an investigation that has been closed.
Stefania Maurizi, an Italian investigative journalist for La Repubblica, smelling the stench of fraud that covers the entire case, has been trying for two years to get her hands on the correspondence between the UK, US, and Swedish governments pertaining to the case in order to pull back the shroud of the Washington-orchestrated propaganda that colors the case. A British tribunal refused to release any documents on the grounds that it had to protect the British Prosecution Service’s relationship with foreign authorities.
That tells you all you need to know. Julian Assange has lost seven years of his life because stinking dirty Washington wanted revenge on Assange for exercising the US Constitution-protected right of a free press, and the stinking dirty governments of Sweden and Britain did Washington’s dirty work. What we know for certain is that Assange is totally innocent and that there is no honor and no integrity in the US, Swedish, and British governments. Law means nothing to the scum that misrule these countries.
In the US and probably throughout Europe, politicians and feminists, with the exception of Katrin Axelsson and Lisa Longstaff, used the presstitute media to paint Assange as a rapist and as a spy. The feminists cared nothing about any truth; they just wanted a man to demonize. Truth was the last thing on politicians’ minds. They just wanted to divert attention from Washington’s crimes and betrayals of allies by portraying Assange as a threat and traitor to America. They were unconcerned that Assange could not be a traitor to America as he is not an American citizen. In actual fact, there is no basis in law for any US claim against Assange. Yet because of Washington and its servile British puppet state, Assange remains interred in the Embassy of Ecuador in London. Clearly, honor and respect for law reside in Ecuador, not in the US, UK, or Sweden.
But facts, along with law and civil liberty, have ceased to mean anything in the Western world. The corrupt US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the arrest of Assange is a “priority.” The British police, mere lackeys of Washington, said that they would still arrest Assange, despite the case being dropped, if he left the embassy.
For the British, serving Washington is a higher calling than the honor of their country.
No way. There are hundreds of thousands of victims of gangstalking (zerzetzung) for dissidence in Europe. It is a new and improved version of Cointelpro. Lots of tech and gadgets, and East German tactics, courtesy of the Stasi.
I am one of the dissidents, in exile and living in Bolivia.
There are millions of persecuted dissidents in the U.S.
We are also being tortured with microwaves 24/7. See the Wikileaks post next:
Wikileaks busted Stratfor (CIA) for confirming the existence of MICROWAVE TORTURE; see the email:
https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/21/2181_re-microwave-is-working-agai…
RE: microwave is working again
I agree. These Peeps can do the work you do faster, cheaper and better than
you do. Therefore, I am replacing all of you with Peeps.=20
-----Original Message-----
From: Lee Simpson [mailto:lsimpson@stratfor.com]=20
Sent: Tuesday, April 11, 2006 5:37 PM
To: kuykendall@stratfor.com; 'Mike Parks'; 'John Gibbons'; 'Robin
Blackburn'; 'George Friedman'; mfriedman@stratfor.com; 'Fred Burton'; 'Donna
Witters'; Stratforaustin@stratfor.com
Subject: RE: microwave is working again
Ok... As the official keeper of the peeps over the past year, I feel I need
to make a statement.
Just because these peeps were brought into this office illegally does not
mean that they should be ridiculed and subjected to microwave torture. They
are good peeps that quietly assume the roles of office decorations that
noone else in the office is willing to do. They have been here a year.
This is their home. They deserve.. No.. They have the RIGHT to be here just
like the rest of us, and to be offered the same benefits and asylum that we
all receive on this side of the office walls.
In fact George, I believe that you should give them jobs!
That is all,
Lee Simpson
Strategic Forecasting, Inc.
Quality Assurance Manager
T: 512-744-4307
F: 512-744-4334
lsimpson@stratfor.com
www.stratfor.com
PCR content bitchez!
There's that darned "Washington" word again, Paul. Man, you just can't help yourself now can you?
(Pssst... hey, Paul... it's not the city of Washington. It's those pesky international jews who control the issuance of currency and hence, the obsequious leaders of both American and British capitals.)
Or the NAZIS, as in the AshkeNAZIS.
http://bipworldview.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/the-nazis-impossible-task/
I'm late to the party, still catching up elsewhere.
Unlike PCR, Assange has never said boo about the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven. PCR should realize that Assange must therefore be deep state.
Julian Assange has shared red hot info through Wikileaks, like what I just shared. This new and improved Cointepro and microwave torture protocols are killing hundreds of thousands, and is far larger than the WTC killings and conspiracy.
However the (((media))) will not share this Wikileaks info.
I am feeling .......um ........ a bit..........insocient
Budgies peep. Budgies can do the work of the lot of you. The microwave is in the break room. Don't put my budgies in the microwave!
Their workers fit in microwaves?
How interesting.......Bolivia? Are you American.....how is it?....yer not an old guy 80ish I met in Puerta Vallarta are you? Have a friend worked Canada Postal Service??? Are ya by any chance?
Sorry group......hadta ask.
I am from Finland and 50.
My overt gangstalking started in Finland, yet follows me.
Still, La Paz, Bolivia has been easier on me.
Doing better over here. I would not have made it in Finland.
Curious: I tried googling the german word. The gangstalking word did it. Cointelpro like government op to ruin a person. Like what is happening in the USA.
In reply to I am from Finland and 50… by peddling-fiction
Hi Moe, I am comfortable writing about it.
It is my leverage against these psychopaths.
Yes it's Cointelpro on steroids, with 3-4-5G toys and tech.
Read Hidden Evil for a concise story by another survivor of this crime against humanity, being perpetrated against millions worldwide (approx. 1M english speaking people targeted by gangstalking).
http://www.newworldwar.org/books/HiddenEvil.zip
Also read this:
http://www.newworldwar.org
limeys always have worn dresses.
Are skirts the next men's fashion trend?
For some reason the US wants and allows Assange to stay in the Ecuadorian embassy. I can only speculate as to the reasons.
I am old enough to remember when the US wanted Noriega out of the Vatican Embassy, and he was out and arrested pretty fast. One can argue the Vatican is not Ecuador, but clearly the move on Noriega was agressive and serious...
You don’t know where he stays.
I think at the end of the day it doesn't matter much where he actually is. We are told he is at the Ecuadorian Embassy, so for the US political goals that's where he is. That's where most people think he is and that's what the US wants you to think.
Noriega was arrested and imprisoned... I don't know for a fact that's what happened but the MSM told that story, so for US political goals that's what happened to him.
So effectively, Noriega was imprisoned and Assange is at the embassy.
Don't worry PCR your good buddy Drumpf will save him. HAHAHAHAHA
Appears that might already be in the works. I know you thought you were clever but you're not.
Several possible explanations of Ecuador giving Assange a passport with diplomatic immunity include Trump back channeling with Ecuador.
"Several possible explanations of Ecuador giving Assange a passport with diplomatic immunity include Trump back channeling with Ecuador."
Now why would he do that ? Tia
Because he realizes that his enemy is the enemy of Assange: Deep State
My best bet is if Assange is not out by 2025 Trump will pardon him on Jan 19 right as he goes out the door.
Really ?
Here's Trumps CIA director on Wikileaks;
“WikiLeaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service,”
and Trump on Snowden;
“I think Snowden is a terrible threat, I think he’s a terrible traitor, and you know what we used to do in the good old days when we were a strong country — you know what we used to do to traitors, right?”
but I understand, you want to believe and,
perhaps that's all you have ?
I agree with PCR. Assange is a real hero. The US seems to be clueless and helpless. Call off the dogs.
Assange is a fictional hero - who rose to fame on the back of the work of the real hero - Manning - and has decoyed attention away from that that case - which the US people - seem indeed to be clueless and helpless to understand in its correct context.
Bradley Manning was stripped of all legal rights, imprisoned illegally, force fed estrogen laced additives to mess with his body and mind, subjected to ongoing torture, and then finally - long after most anyone else would have stopped resisting -
broke - and turned a purpose into an example for public display - of what can be expected to happen to patriots in noahide Amerika. The sex change thing is for that purpose entirely - to make a mockery of the real man with the real cojones to stand up to the MIC/police - and thereby 'discourage' any and all further examples of noncompliance.
But let's NOT TALK ABOUT THAT ... instead lets drone on about the fake heroes, the phony stalking victims, the ongoing dialectic of fake oppositionalists and their 'lead from behind' kabbalist kontrollers...
so as to better pass the time until... real resistance is TRULY FUTILE... and we can then safely say...
"there was nothing I coulda done!"
Ecuador has respect for law and individual rights. Yet U.S. bigots continue to refer to South America and other places as "third world" or "shithole" countries.
Dear Mr. Trump and his supporters,
The U.S. is a "shithole." The nation is ruled by a military junta, Wall Street, and corrupt intelligence agencies. There is no law. The wealthy commit whatever crimes they desire, while the poor are thrown into prisons that are more akin to animal pits. The cities are crime-ridden war zones. Gun violence is endemic. There are millions of severely depressed, traumatized veterans wandering the streets. The police forces are corrupt and dangerous. Any encounter with police is liable to result in death. The Customs Agents and Airport security is obnoxious, intrusive, and abusive to every guest and visitor. Health care is unaffordable. There is no public transportation. The center of the nation is a massive opium-addicted trailer park. The West Coast is overrun with homeless people, and no one can afford to live there, except people rich on Fed funny money pumped into tech unicorn start-ups. The people are obnoxious and bigots. Everyone hates everyone else. The blacks hate the whites, Asians, and Latinos. The whites hate the blacks and Latinos. The women hate the men. The public education system is atrocious and far worse than any education system in Latin America (except maybe Brazil). Hollywood and Silicon valley with its extasy-ridden orgy parties are the new Soddom and Gomorrah. There are hurricanes, floods, fires, snowmaggedons, and mudslides. The entire North American continent from Oklahoma to California is shaking, and Yellowstone's firey pit yawns, moans, and stirs. The nation is under the wrath of God.
Why does the U.S. get so many migrants from Nigeria and Haiti? Because no one else wants to come there. Your wall is a prison, because no one in the world wants to come to the U.S. . Do you understand now why a wall is unnecessary?
Fuck you. Any argument that begins with the word "BIGOT" is just an attempt to shut down certain thoughts you don't approve of so you can make a point you could not make otherwise.
The wall will be built.
Reality is: Some parts of South America are shitholes. Lima, Peru for instance. Other towns are not. Haiti is definitely a shithole.
All of South America is a shithole
You would be mostly wrong about that. You're talking to a Brazil Nut so I know of what I talk.
Employment opportunities ain't the best but there is much to be said for it. Not many feminists around!
I've not traveled extensively in SA but the few places I've been were quite nice.
Trump owns you
Good summation of life in the US. Are you from Ecuador? There are many countries in central and south america. We can't be expected to be familiar with all of them. Of course we know some are very nice.
There is no Anglo honor.
(((Anglo)))
Man dont you ever fucking shut up. An opinion about everything and knowledge of nothing
Have a glass or two of Manischewitz for your (((butthurt)))).
Shabbat is over.
Shalom.
In for a penny, in for a pound. Assange must now pay the piper. Make him your martyr all Assange sycophants.
So you love the Deep State and their Bankster bosses?
You must be fun at a party. NOT.
Yes, he is fun. When the deep state parties, they pass him around like a 5-dollar whore.
We will. Who will remember you?
I like Julian Assange but I recommend he stays away from America because Neocon Don wants to execute him.
Haven't you figured it out yet? The elements that want to get Assange is the Deep State. Trump has little or no say in what they focus on. Even if your misplaced point was true and Trump wanted to kill Assange he could not get it done if the Deep State did not want it done. You have a lot to learn.
You can start off by going on Ytube and watch all the Fletcher Prouty you can get your hands on.
Trump says charges against Assange would be ‘OK’
https://apnews.com/d4ea9fbaf2ad439bb657ecdf07e31ebe
Obama did not release Bradley Manning out of humanity.
He jailed Manning, persecuted Manning and then released him to provide another anti-Trump activist to the cause.
Manning is a traitor. Assange is not a traitor. Assange is the messenger.
Free Assange. Piss on Manning.
Manning is not a traitor. Those who committed the crimes he exposed, and who think the American people have no need to know what their government does in their name, and who are unconstrained by quaint ideas such as law, are traitors. That includes every asshole in Washington DC that takes even the smallest action to keep Assange, over whom they have no lawful authority, confined.
Manning went in a heroic leaker and came out a woman. What better way to destroy the rep of a military man. Weird...
It is evil and vile: he was MK'd into chopping it off, as an experiment and punishment. A ritual as well. These folks are sick. And last but not least, this was used as a PR opportunity and PsyOp for their moral decay, cultural program.
I can believe it. I don't think most people can process what it means to live in any empire at all, let alone this one. There have always been terrible times but this nasty is very technologically advanced and they will or have used all of it. From a scale of 1-10 people are in delusion about how threatening this system is. Nobody is at zero. It's probably like the old cliché "You can't handle the truth!"
