Cryptocurrencies Surge As South Korea Backs Off Crypto Ban

On Wednesday night, bitcoin and the entire crypto sector tumbled more than 10%, following reports that the Ministry of Justice in South Korea - one of the world's most active cryptocurrency markets - said it was preparing legislation to close the country's online exchanges amid a speculative boom in cryptocurrencies. That shot across the bow was paired with the news that tax authorities were investigating at least some of the exchanges in Korea.
In a statement, South Korea Attorney General Park Sang-ki said: "The South Korean Ministry of Justice is considering the closure of cryptocurrency trading to bring cryptocurrency mania and speculation under control for investor protection."
However, confusion quickly erupted just hours later when following the surprise announcement, South Korea's Ministry of Strategy and Finance, a key member of the country's cryptocurrency task force, said that it does not agree with the "premature statement of the Ministry of Justice about a potential cryptocurrency trading ban."
In a press conference, the South Korean Ministry of Strategy and Finance told local reporters that it had first heard of the Ministry of Justice’s cryptocurrency trading ban through media reports. The cryptocurrency task force participated by the central bank, MInistry of Finance, Ministry of Justice, and other agencies have not agreed upon the proposal.
“We do not share the same views as the Ministry of Justice on a potential cryptocurrency exchange ban,” MSF said according to the local Naver website.
Kim Dong-yeon, S.Korea Minister of Finance and Economy.
Adding to the confusion is that in addition to the ouctry from the Finance Ministry, the proposed ban drew swift pushback from within the South Korean government – the president's office, in particular, said no move is "finalized" as of yet – as well as cryptocurrency supporters and traders in the country who cried foul as the statements sparked a fall in cryptocurrency prices.
Heading into the weekend, the public backlash against the proposed move was accelerating. On the Korean president's Blue House website, more than 4,000 petitions have been filed related to "virtual currencies" since Jan. 10, CoinDesk reported.
As Coindesk further notes, one petition asking the Minister of Justice to step down in the aftermath of his proposed ban received more than 30,000 signatures on its own. Reuters reports that one petition alone has attracted more than 100,000 signatures and the website became inaccessible due to excess traffic. At last check the petition had over 153,000 signatures and rising fast.
Comments on the government's website included a petition from a user who claimed to have lost money due to the Justice Ministry's saber-rattling. Another petition compared cryptocurrency trading with the stock market, but claimed the latter is much more speculative. Yet another petition struck a supportive note on the development of new rules but called for the government to consult with the wider cryptocurrency community before implementing any such rules.
Angry South Koreans took to the streets to protest the uncoordinated ban announcement:
Jan 13 Myeongdong Seoul, busiest part of Korea.— Joseph Young (@iamjosephyoung) January 13, 2018
This is the mess former (impeached) president left Korea with.
Current gov't infuriated over a million people with #bitcoin trading ban fiasco.#Cryptocurrency market is fine. Fix the country first. Leave #bitcoin alone. pic.twitter.com/AEjmEACsbt
The bizarre unilateral decision by the country's Justice Ministry sparked even more outrage: in addition to the government, and the broader public, Korea's daily newspaper The Hankyoreh wrote that leaders of several opposition parties are moving to criticize what they deem a unilateral crackdown without any discussion or debate. One opposition lawmaker said the ban was not a government position, but rather one that the Ministry of Justice and, possibly the president, hold themselves.
"The government announcement should be based on detailed reviews and coordination. If there is a problem, we should warn and prepare in advance."
Others politicians quickly piled on:
Jang Je Won, spokesperson for an opposition party (Jayoo Party), stated:— Joseph Young (@iamjosephyoung) January 13, 2018
"South Korean government made the public to see its people as uninformed gamblers with a premature statement on #cryptocurrency trading ban. It's not able to read the global trend in finance market."
Yoo Eu Dong, spokesperson for an opposition party (Bareun Party) stated:— Joseph Young (@iamjosephyoung) January 13, 2018
"The Justice Ministry's premature statement on #cryptocurrency trading ban was a mockery of the Korean people. President should apologize to the people and have Justice Minister take responsibility of it.
In other words, from merely a daytrading infatuation, the fate of cryptocurrency trading has rapidly emerged as one of the most politically sensitive and socially polarizing issues within South Korean society, where as we previously reported, nothing short of crypto-mania is raging as "bitcoin zombies", millions of mostly young people, spend their every hour daytrading cryptocurrencies.
Back in November, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon warned that "there are cases in which young Koreans including students are jumping in to make quick money and virtual currencies are used in illegal activities like drug dealing or multi-level marketing for frauds." And in an attempt to limit what the South Korean government has called a dangerous obsession, the government has made efforts to crackdown on what it refers to as speculation surrounding cryptocurrencies.
Efforts included new regulations for banks conducting transactions with cryptocurrency exchanges. On Jan. 8, regulators inspected six banks to ensure compliance with the new regulations, which included strict know-your-customer identification rules, among other measures.
However, as confusion over the fate of crypto trading has grown, rather than comply with the new rules, some banks said they would simply cease trading with cryptocurrency exchanges altogether, according to the Korea Times, only to reverse shortly after.
On Friday, South Korea’s largest bank, Shinhan Bank, said that it would be closing down the virtual currency accounts it offers in order to comply with new regulations surrounding their use. The bank said it would ban customers from putting money into their virtual accounts that have been used for trading cryptocurrencies starting Jan. 15, according to Bloomberg. The bank would also delay issuing new virtual accounts for trading cryptocurrencies until the system for preventing money laundering is normalized.
Other banks jumped on board with the Industrial Bank of Korea said it would gradually close down accounts that were issued previously for trading cryptocurrencies, according to Yonhap. IBK also made a decision to not operate a real-name account system for trading cryptocurrencies, as did KEB Hana Bank.
However, overnight, in an indication that the South Korean purge launched by the Justice Ministry may be ending, and that a cryptocurrency ban will likely not happen following the public outcry, South Korea's Chosun Ilbo reported that "the country will have no issues setting up a real-name cryptocurrency account system by end-January", according to an unidentified official at Financial Services Commission.
Why "real name" accounts? Well, South Korea’s financial authorities asked banks to adopt real-name cryptocurrency account system earlier this month, with Yonhapn noting that the system will reflect the anti-money laundering guideline which is currently being worked on by financial authorities.
In other words, there will be no need to ban cryptocurrency trading as the danger of money laundering will be eliminated, as all accounts trading cryptos will henceforth be under real names, no longer "virtual."
According to Chosun, the commission held a meeting with banks, including Kookmin, Shinhan, KEB Hana, NH and IBK, on Friday to conduct joint inspection over establishing a real-name account system. The article adds that while South Korea is technically prepared to create the system, but banks said the govt needs to give clear stance on its regulations over cryptocurrency trading.
Finally, in the most notable U-turn, while Shinhan Bank earlier said it will delay issuing new real-name accounts for trading cryptocurrencies, an unidentified official at Shinhan told the S.Korean daily that the bank still plans to launch the system after setting up anti- money laundering guidelines.
The news that South Korea appears to be rapidly shifting away from a bitcoin ban posture and toward one of regulation, sent the crypto space much higher overnight...
... as it suggests that instead of banning crypto trading outright, the government will instead allow the local trading frenzy to grow, however while extracting its pound of flesh in the form of transaction fees and capital gain taxes.
Incidentally, if the emerging South Korean model of quasi-approval spreads to other nations, it would be another implicit stamp of approval and regulatory validation of cryptocurrencies, for which the biggest, existential threat, is an outright government ban. However, that is unlikely if instead of shutting it down, governments decide to share the upside through taxation. It would also be the catalyst for the next, and even sharper move higher in cryptocurrency prices.
Comments
They just want cheaper crypto..same with sessions, him and his old pedophile friends wanted cheaper mj shares. Buy the FUD, sell the rips.
They knew where to "place the scare" as this area of the world is where a lot of the positions are.
Expect some kind of IRS "puking on it" some more soon enough.
In reply to They just want cheaper… by FreeShitter
Yep. They’ll use the news to buy on dips. So should we.
In reply to They knew where to "place… by JRobby
BUY!!!! BUY!!!! BUY!!!!
Rare, valuable, maff is GOD!!!
Not to mention the $200,000 HELOC I have riding on this stable currency. That has nothing to do with my pumping... er... I mean rational justification and analysis.
In reply to Yep. They’ll use the news to… by dasein211
Uranium One related indictment unsealed yesterday.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transpor…
Is this what the record number of sealed indictments are related to?
Media throwing hail-marys left and right.
In reply to BUY!!!! by Gap Admirer
Wrong article. The ZH article about the Uranium One indictment is here: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-13/doj-unseals-11-count-indictme…
In reply to Uranium One related… by MillionDollarButter
Soo, which will be the First Gov'mt issued and Backed Crypto Coinz ???
China Yuan/Gold/Oil Crypto ???
In reply to Wrong article. by Gap Admirer
Poop and scoop. Pump and dump. Rinse and repeat to win from the suckers' bets.
The market movers have clearly infiltrated this virtual casino.
In reply to Soo, which will be the First… by BaBaBouy
OMFG- there aren’t any large institutional holders!!! Majority of wallets are held by private citizens. But please. Keep convincing yourself “everything” is a big conspiracy. Cower in your corner while I make money.
In reply to Poop and scoop. Pump and… by MagicHandPuppet
It goes like this... the history of money...
1. Grass...
2. Wood ..
3. Bone
4. Fire
5. Shell
6. Brone
7. Iron
8. Silver
9. Gold
10. Promise Note
11. Fiats
12. Credit card
13. Cryptos
In reply to Soo, which will be the First… by BaBaBouy
You left out Beanie Babies and Tulips.
In reply to It goes like this... the… by JibjeResearch
That's pussy....,
Pussy is a given...
In reply to You left out Beanie Babies… by LSD - Lower Sl…
A low level peasant (relatively speaking) indicted.
All lawlessness, all the time. "The Bankster Mentality"
What do you mean? It's acceptable to the club membership committee, the condo/co-op board, etc. to admit people who made their money illegally because otherwise, they can't fill up the place.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0Rz7i-wz3Y
"White Collar Criminal"
In reply to Uranium One related… by MillionDollarButter
Anti money laundering initiatives regarding Cryptos? Cui Bono?
Not the banks, not the .govs I assure you...
In reply to Yep. They’ll use the news to… by dasein211
It's only "laundering", if you use CCs to go back into bankster fiat, and thus deny them the traceability and taxability.
If you stay out of fiat, you haven't "laundered" anything. You simply "went Galt": you left their System (the fiat Debt Plantation entirely). You joined the unofficial Parallel Economy, and should stay there.
Tens of millions in the US are in the Parallel Economy: long-term unemployed and with no income, the homeless, homesteaders, and probably most of the 47% who pay no Income Tax.
Parallel Economy = Barter + PM + Collectibles + CCs = Freedom
In reply to Anti money laundering… by espirit
I suspect that the US Federal Reserve told the South Koreans to back off and re-evaluate their position on crypto because the Western Central Banks conceived, implemented and funded various crypto currencies to include Bitcoin as test pilot programs. The Federal Reserve is fully aware that their money printing scheme will ultimately destroy the Federal Reserve Note (FRN). As a result, they are working behind the scenes to create an alternative currency. Any of you whom believe that the Western Central Banks and their bankster class minions would allow an outside unaffiliated currency creator to steal power/control/influence and destroy their way of life is delusional. The banking lobby owns the US Congress and they could have shut Bitcoin et al down immediately. Have any of you dimwits stopped to wonder why? It's time for a dose of intellectual honesty.
In reply to They knew where to "place… by JRobby
Let the (crypto) games begin....err....continue.
In reply to They just want cheaper… by FreeShitter
Bingo. They pull the same crap in every market. My take is there are a lot of institutional money managers on Wall St. who sat on their hands while watching the price skyrocket.. and after having clients screaming in their ears they engineered a sell off. Oh well, the market needed a correction anyway for whatever reason the trigger is.
In reply to They just want cheaper… by FreeShitter
The whole entire MJ sector has been crushed the past few days...NAFTA fud...lol. See everyone at new ATH in a week or two. AS for crypto, January is typically the worst month.... but as long as there's fud, its ALL good.
In reply to Bingo. They pull the same… by Xamune
I have an even better feeling this year for profit making.
In reply to The whole entire MJ sector… by FreeShitter
Market inventor of Fake News. Every extreme demands some stupid explanation. Real explanation too boring: divergences
In reply to Bingo. They pull the same… by Xamune
Governments are scared as fuck. Imagine putting all government spending on the blockchain for everyone to see. And every vendor to the government has to have a business or name attached to any wallet that does business with the government. You want to see kleptocrats cower? That’s the way to do it. Super quick fuckin audits. Total transparency. Mandate governments can only use visible transactions. If they want us to do it, so do they.
That can't happen. Bitcoin is at full capacity already and Etherium can't even handle the enormous traffic of a visa or MasterCard much less the Fed balance sheet rotation in and out of everything they manipulate.
In reply to Governments are scared as… by dasein211
Dude..... they’ll increase capacity. Seriously it’s a tech issue and they’ll get it done. Whether it’s bigger blocks, or segwitbor lightning network they will figure it out. Remember how slow the internet was and they said no one will ever use it? That’s how dumbasses never make money. They say it’ll never work and never investvand then Amazon fucking happens.
In reply to That can't happen. Bitcoin… by Tarheel
King World News Interview with Bill Fleckenstein - Cryptos:
https://kingworldnews.com/bill-fleckenstein-1-12-18/
Flecks been wrong for 8 years now on gold. Am I buying gold? Sure. Whatever I have left after buying cryptos I spend on hard assets. Being a hard currency zealot is how one misses the boat on making money. I’m agnostic.
In reply to King World News Interview… by Herdee
BitCoin just broke a key level on the candle wave clausometer chart, and it is in letter d of the Elliot Wave time cycle. Crypto should rally big this weekend. Get in now!
I avoid Elliott. No disrespect. But momentum stays positive so we are close to zero momentum now. Like penny altcoin, bitcoin prefers higher value than zero
In reply to BitCoin just broke a key… by CoinBug21
Hmmm. It's almost like the price is being manipulated ....
Big whales always move the markets. Nothing new there. Know when to HODL and when to SODL.
In reply to Hmmm. It's almost like the… by Seasmoke
That's how the government makes a killing.
Volatility...same as it always was.
In reply to That's how the government… by Panic Mode
Sideways always volatile. Crypto much cleaner technicals than stupid Joobux. Proof of real market. Of course goldbugs long ago forgot properties of real market. But they will buy at top desperate to counter our sell orders
In reply to Volatility...same as it… by UmbilicalMosqu…
JFC, why do some here cry and wring their hands about volatility? If you feel comfortable making money buying the dips and selling the rips, cryptos are your jam. Just day-trade the fuck out of it while you still can.
Once the market is "regulated" (another term for "stacked in favor of the institutional investors") normal folks will be at a huge disadvantage.
Right now, anybody who has the intestinal fortitude can play in the deep end of the pool with the big kids and be more or less on equal footing.
Caveat Emptor.
In reply to Volatility...same as it… by UmbilicalMosqu…
I'm thinking phone to phone transfers would be a good thing right now.
case there was a bank holiday or something.
Breadwallet. You’re way behind.
In reply to I'm thinking phone to phone… by Dragon HAwk
Actually, I noticed bitcoin going up BEFORE this news came out. I remember it well, because I was surprised. Bitcoin sure takes a lickin, but keeps on tickin..Gold doing quite well also...1350 might be a break out price so beware of 5 trillion gazillion dollars shorting gold paper
These coins should be in your crypto portfolio. The percentage is debatable.
BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, BTG.
These are the foundation coins, meaning these blockchain/crypto coins are used to fund other coins and/or backed by Ultra High Net Worth Individual (UHNWI/HNWI).
Soon to add Bitcoin Private BTCP
In reply to These coins should be in… by JibjeResearch
I heard of Bitcoin Diamond.... is coming as well...
Very interesting... I missed the news... on it lolz ahahah...
Too much shit talking in here ahahhaa
In reply to Soon to add Bitcoin Private … by FreeShitter
I heard of BCD last year and then there is also Super Bitcoin.
So many shitcoins.
In reply to I heard of Bitcoin Diamond… by JibjeResearch
Trim that list down to BTC, LTC, ETH only.
In reply to These coins should be in… by JibjeResearch
XRB. THE NEW BTC
ADA, the new XRB
In reply to XRB. THE NEW BTC by Ricecakes83
Sumokoin is the next monero
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/sumokoin/#charts
TRON and XRP look like they are still recovering from a bad hangover though