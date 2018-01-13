Russian Special Forces Eliminate Militants Behind Syrian Airbase Attacks

The Russian military announced late on Friday that it has tracked down and eliminated a group of rebels involved in attacks on Russia's main base in Syria after mobilizing "all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria" and especially its elite special forces troops.
The previous New Year's Eve attack was carried out by a small squad of insurgents armed with mortars who were able to kill two Russian servicemen while damaging up to seven aircraft at Khmeimim Airbase outside of Latakia, Syria and constitutes the single largest loss of Russian military hardware throughout the Syria campaign.
Russian special forces soldiers in Syria. Image source: Russian military media via The Washington Post
This was followed by a January 6 coordinated attack on the base involving 13 heavily armed drones which captured headlines this week as Russian defense officials, including President Putin himself, said the militants must have had outside help or state sponsorship, given the sophistication of the operation and presence of advanced satellite and weapons technology the UAVs were outfitted with.
Damage to one of the seven Russian jets disabled through the December 31 mortar attack on Khmeimim Airbase. Photo via Roman Saponkov
In response to both attacks, Russian special forces units were immediately mobilized and conducted targeted operations based on intelligence which identified the location of the initial mortar attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry indicated the full scope of its intelligence and special ops resources were brought to bear for the operation. According to Russia's TASS news:
A group of Russian Special Operation Forces established the militants' location close to the western border of the Idlib province.
"When the terrorists arrived at the facility where they were to board a minibus, the whole subversive group was eliminated by the Krasnopol high-precision munition [see below]," the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria had been involved in the operation.
The 2K25 Krasnopol is a Russian 152 mm cannon-launched, fin-stabilized, base bleed-assisted, semi-automatic laser-guided, explosive projectile. It automatically 'homes' on a point illuminated by a laser designator, typically operated by a ground-based artillery observer. Source: Wiki Commons
Simultaneous to this operation defense officials said Russian artillery targeted and destroyed a drone assembly plant and storage depot in nearby al-Qaeda controlled Idlib, believed to have possibly been part of the January 6 attack - which though reportedly thwarted - has raised serious concerns over the vulnerability and security of Russia's most active foreign base.
TASS reports further of the drone depot:
Russia’s Krasnopol precision artillery munition has wiped out terrorists’ drone assembly and storage depot in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the Defense Ministry. "The Russian military reconnaissance has uncovered a terrorist fixed-wing drone assembly and storage place in the province of Idlib. The depot has been destroyed by the Krasnopol precision artillery munition," the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian military said the drones came from the village of Muwazarra in Idlib, around 50 miles away, which makes Ahrar Al Sham or Hay’at Tahrir Al Sham the immediate culprit. Both groups, though blacklisted as terror organizations by the Pentagon, have received direct and indirect assistance by the CIA and allied intelligence services at various points over the course of the war, especially during the 2015 campaign to wrest Idlib city from the control of the Syrian government.
"We know who they were and how much they paid for that provocation," Putin had warned previously, while also claiming to be in possession of evidence demonstrating the rebels had outside help, presumably from external intelligence agencies.
Though Russia hasn't been forthcoming with any 'smoking gun' proof regarding outside state sponsorship of Idlib militant operations against Khmeimim base, Putin is reported to have reassured Turkey's President Erdogan through a phone call, saying that Russia knows it wasn't Turkey, while accusing outside "provocateurs" of attempting to derail the delicate Russia-Turkey-Iran agreement reached in Sochi last November. The next round of talks is scheduled to begin at the end of January, which has further raised Russian suspicions as to the timing of recent attacks.
On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Washington of engaging Syrian opposition groups involved in the Sochi process behind the scenes in order to sabotage Russian efforts at a peace deal and settlement to the Syrian war. The Pentagon has vehemently denied any involvement in the attacks against Russian bases or personnel in Syria.
Comments
The Russian army lit up a shithole!
Syria didn't used to be a shithole.
It's been Arab for centuries.
""When the terrorists arrived at the facility where they were to board a minibus, the whole subversive group was eliminated by the Krasnopol high-precision munition [see below]," the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria had been involved in the operation.""
Too bad they probably Lost Hard Evidence of Who Done It...
Allah and Shaitan will sort them out.
"to track down militants behind recent attacks"
Futile. UNLESS you get rid of Israhell, which arms the "militants," IT WILL NEVER STOP. Israel is the Problem. http://goo.gl/l6d22d
The CIA arms the "militants" using arms shipped from Benghazi by Hitlery and the other despots.
The white Toyota pickup is to blend in with the snow. May be a stock photo!
The Russian Defense Ministry indicated the full scope of its intelligence and special ops resources were brought to bear for the operation.
Do ya think that included water boarding?
Oh, the horror!
Spetznaz likely leaves marks behind on those who don't answer their questions. I bet that Ensure is not in the room either.
Dubai is Arab
Maybe the Russians got lucky and killed some terrorist-aiding Israelis. Again.
Al Qaeda and co are having a really bad time right now in Idlib Syria, the Syrian forces and RuAF are slicing Idlib in half and about to reduce the terrorist pocket. The Mossad and CIA backed terries is losing it!
Anudder "Who Dun It" ...
The oldest Christian church in the world is there. I knew an ancient coin dealer who said there is no better place to source and trade ancient coins from that region. In spite of a Muslim majority, the countries laws are largely secular.
Maybe this is all past tense now thanks to the enlightened advocates of regime change.
In spite of a Muslim majority, the countries laws are largely secular.
Yeah and the establishment/cabal that has been trying to destroy Syria since 2011 doesn't like that one bit. They would rather have a government like in Saudi Arabia in charge. The sooner every single fucker in that cabal that's behind what happened in Syria dies the better the world will be.
Pretty quick and efficient.
It sure is easier to fight a war when you have legitimacy, a clear scope, and free hands to deliver hurt to the bad guys.
And you don't have JAG prosecuting your operators.
Or trannies and feminists in your ranks.
The JAG types are the bigger obstacle.
(((JAG)))
Da Judge is following the NCA RoE. Not even CinC level RoE during the previous administration.
Yippee!
Russians are heroic!
Russians cleaned the turds that were left from the behinds of those that ran like pants on fire. Russians don't phuk around.
Some folks got 5.45ed.
Again I repeat I never never never ever ever ever thought I would be rooting for the Russians.
But I am.
CIA-ISIS can suckit
I've been rooting for the Russians for at least 8 years, ever since I shed my own US uniform.
How can anyone wear the uniform of any US military branch when our staunchest "ally" is Israel and the whole system is rigged to massively benefit the 0.1% while it rapes the middle and working classes....the very classes who make up the bulk of the cannon fodder? Wake the fuck up America.
And don't forget how they destroy and attack the family unit, religious values and flood us with millions of third world illiterate immigrants to destroy what was once a homogeneous society so they can turn us into a third world shithole under their new religion of diversity and multiculturalism.
They are professionals. No fat Guys, no lesbians, no gender confused and no girly boyz. Real men doing real work. Military is not a misfits circus to prove anything.
Killing off CIA "assets" may deter more "assets" enlisting.
But for higher salaries, for higher danger. And with the dollar falling...eh...failing
merica will get CIA to recruit some desperate Ala seekers.
Spoils from ISIS.
Video
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=f5a_1515767962
That is 40km sniping with a 152mm gun. Daaaaamn.
Would it be a crime in USA to volunteer for service in Russian forces?
Sentiment appreciated, but we had mandatory conscription. I think you may dislike training with Uzbeks and other ethnics and poor conditions. Acquaintance of mine found conditions intolerable, and offered to paint mural in exchange for relocation. Real Russian solders act for love for motherland despite unideal conditions. Others are conscripts doing mandatory year only
Real Russian men. No chicks with dicks there.
Means a vacation @ Guantanamo Bay. Sea side villa.
I believe so.
12 miles is the range on these particular guided shells. Aim in right direction, guided by SOF last 3 seconds.
gotta' hit da baskit.
Modern warfare can sure knock over a large number of chess pieces in a short period of Time.
Still no evidence of damage to more than one Russian plane and that looked like collision damage.
Good enough for me. Those Guys shoulda never been there in the first place. Hell is for ISIS, not Syria, I'd go and piss on the carcass.
They missed the responsible group.
The Beltway Bandits ?
