"The Strange Case Of The Falling Dollar - And What It Means For Gold"

Authored by Alt-Market's Brandon Smith via Birch Gold Group,
Trillions of dollars in uncontrolled central bank stimulus and years of artificially low interest rates have poisoned every aspect of our financial system. Nothing functions as it used to. In fact, many markets actually move in the exact opposite manner as they did before the debt crisis began in 2008. The most obvious example has been stocks, which have enjoyed the most historic bull market ever despite all fundamental data being contrary to a healthy economy.
With a so far endless supply of cheap fiat from the Federal Reserve (among other central banks), as well as near zero interest overnight loans, everyone in the economic world was wondering where all the cash was flowing to. It certainly wasn’t going into the pockets of the average citizen. Instead, we find that the real benefactors of central bank support has been the already mega-rich as the wealth gap widens beyond all reason. Furthermore, it is clear that central bank stimulus is the primary culprit behind the magical equities rally that SEEMS to be invincible.
To illustrate this correlation, one can compare the rise of the Fed’s balance sheet to the rise of the S&P 500 and see they match up almost exactly. Coincidence? I think not…
Another strangely behaving market factor that has gone mostly unnoticed has been the Dollar index (DXY). Beginning after the global financial crisis in 2008, the dollar’s value in reference to other foreign currencies initially moved in a rather predictable manner; collapsing in the face of unprecedented bailout and stimulus programs by the Fed, which required unlimited fiat creation from thin air. Naturally, commodities responded to fill the void in wealth protection and exploded in price. Oil markets in particular, which are priced only in the US dollar (something that is quickly changing today), nearly quadrupled. Gold witnessed a historic run, edging toward $2,000.
In the past few years, central banks have initiated a coordinated tightening policy, first by tapering QE, then raising interest rates, and now by decreasing their balance sheets. I would note that while oil and many other commodities plummeted in relative value to the dollar after tightening measures, gold has actually maintained a strong market presence, and has remained one of the best performing investments in recent years.
Something rather odd, however, has been happening with the dollar…
Normally, Fed tightening policies should cause an ever-increasing boost to the dollar index. Instead, the dollar is facing a swift plunge not seen since 2003.
What is going on here? Well, there are a number of factors at play.
First, we have a growing international sentiment against US treasury bonds (debt), which may be affecting overall demand for the dollar, and in turn, dollar value. For example, one can see a relatively steady decline in US treasury holdings by Japan and China over the course of 2016, with China being the most aggressive in its move away from US debt:
We also have a subtle, yet increasing, international appetite for an alternative world reserve currency. The dollar has enjoyed decades of protection from the effects of fiat printing as the world reserve, but numerous countries including Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia are moving to bilateral trade agreements which cut out the US dollar as a mechanism. This will eventually trigger an avalanche of dollars flooding into the US from overseas, as they are no longer needed to execute cross-border trade. And, in turn the dollar will continue to fall in relative value to other currencies.
There is also the issue of coordinated fiscal tightening by central banks around the world, with the ECB and even Japan moving to cut off stimulus measures and QE. What this means is, other currencies will now be appreciating in terms of Forex market value against the dollar, and in turn, the dollar index will decline further. Unless the Federal Reserve acts more aggressively in its interest rate hikes, the dollar's decline will be brutal.
Finally, we also have the issue of nearly a decade of Fed stimulus that has gone without audit (except for the limited TARP audit, which shows tens of trillions in money/debt creation). We truly have no idea how much fiat was actually created by the Fed – but we can guess that it was a massive sum according to the seemingly endless rise in equities from a point of near total breakdown, funded by quantitative easing and stock buybacks. You cannot conjure a market rebound merely with debt. Eventually, that currency creation and the consequences will have to set a foot down somewhere, and it is possible that we are witnessing the results first in the dollar, as well as the Treasury yield curve, which is now flattening faster than it did just before the stock market crash in 2008.
A flat yield curve is generally a portent of economic recession.
I believe that this is just the beginning of troubles for the dollar and for US bonds. Which raises the question, how will the Fed react to a dollar market that is so far completely ignoring their tightening policies?
Here is where things get interesting.
Throughout 2017, I warned that the Fed would continue to raise interest rates (despite many people arguing to the contrary) and would eventually find an excuse to increase rates much faster than previously stated in their dot plots. I based this prediction on the fact that the Fed is clearly moving to pop the enormous fiscal bubble it has engineered since 2008, and that they plan do this while Donald Trump is in office (whether or not Trump is aware of this plan is hard to say). Trump has already taken credit on several occasions for the epic stock rally, and thus, when the plug is pulled on equities life support, who do you think will get the blame? Definitely not the banking elites who inflated the bubble in the first place.
Even the mainstream financial media has admitted at times that Trump will “regret” his campaign demands that the Fed hike rates and stop pumping up stock markets, as he will be inheriting a fiscal punch in the gut.
The Fed, as well as the mainstream, have also planted the notion that the Fed “will be forced” to raise interest rates faster if the Trump Administration pursues its plans for Hoover-style infrastructure development.
But, on top of this, the “problem” of the falling dollar also introduces a whole new rationale for speedy interest rate hikes. I believe that soon after Janet Yellen leaves as Fed chair and Jerome Powell transitions in, the Fed will begin an exponential increase in rates and will speed up their balance sheet reductions. And, they will blame the unusual decline in the dollar index as well as falling Treasury demand as the cause for more extreme action.
Powell has already backed “gradual rate hikes” in 2018, and, a few members of the Fed expressed a need for “faster hikes” in the minutes of the last meeting in December. I predict this sentiment will expand under Powell.
A small number of Wall Street economists are also warning of more rate hikes in 2018, and that this could cause considerable shock to the virtual stock rally in play right now.
That might be the Fed’s plan. The central bankers need a scapegoat for the eventual bursting of the market bubble that they have produced. Why not simply allow that bubble to finally implode in the near term, blaming the Trump administration and, by extension, all the conservatives that supported him? To do this, the Fed needs an excuse to hike rates swiftly; and they now have that excuse with the dollar dropping like a stone (among other reasons).
But how will this affect gold?
So far, gold has actually spiked along with Fed rate increases, which might seem counter intuitive, but so is the dollar falling along with rate increases.
I do think that there will be an initial and marginal drop in gold prices if the Fed increases the frequency of rate hakes. That said, eventually reality will set into stock markets that the party is over, the punch bowl is being taken away, and Trump’s tax reform will not be enough to offset the loss of access to trillions in cheap fiat dollars from the central bank.
Once stocks begin to collapse in the wake of Fed hikes and balance sheet reductions (and they will), and uncertainty in the fate of the dollar swells, gold will bounce back stronger than ever. In the meantime, I would treat any drop in precious metals as a major buying opportunity. Gold is one of the few assets that always does well during times of crisis.
Comments
How you blow a gig as good as one having the reserve currency of the world I will never know. One has to be a fuck-up of epic proportions.
Spain did it, Portugal did it, Britain did it...
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
Forget Gold. The $ falling means it's already DEAD. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2GY
In reply to Spain did it, Portugal did… by Sabibaby
Keynesian Paper Fiats Money Fractional Reserve Banking World Reserve Currency...
USD's Turn, Is The Cycle is Nearly Over ???
In reply to Forget Gold, what the… by stizazz
With the eventual "fleeting" boom in crypyos...
those who really understand the world...
and it's actions & human nature...
will gravitate again to gold...
just as they have all throughout history...
And those folks will prosper...
no matter what happens globally.
In reply to Keynesian Paper Fiats Money… by BaBaBouy
If they can short gold with Billions of $, what is the problem with the naked shorting gold with Trillions of $?
Best case for a return to real value of gold imho is not Brandons thinking (have been reading stories about the loss of control by our financial overlords since 2007), but a nasty civil war in the US, the seccessions of all kind of states, hyperinflation and total mayhem on Wall street.
That is why I am all for or against Trump, Democrats or GOP, depending who has the "best" argument to sink the US into chaos.
In reply to Keynesian Paper Fiats Money… by BaBaBouy
Keynes has little to do with this situation.
The 1929 crash already was a debt/credit bubble crash.
The problem is giving too much credit to people who want to make capital gains on worthless assets such as tulips, dot coms crookeries, ridiculously overvalued Estates, bitcoins, ... etc, instead of providing it to useful investments or useful services.
In reply to Keynesian Paper Fiats Money… by BaBaBouy
That will stop all the illegals from wanting come....
In reply to Forget Gold, what the… by stizazz
I have long heard the dollar will meltup before it dies. If so, then this decline means the end is not here. Yet.
In reply to Forget Gold, what the… by stizazz
the melt up has already occurred coinciding with the euro problems of the past few years. the dollar was the currency of last resort but now there is an alternative to the dollar in the rmb and a lot of places in the emerging markets where investment is more attractive than the usa.
In reply to I have long heard the dollar… by s2man
You "heard"?
Well, that sounds like solid financial planning.
In reply to I have long heard the dollar… by s2man
This kid is clueless and doesn't understand what is going on. Currently there are two reasons for short term dollar weakness. One is the new tax plan. With trillions in capital setting in foreign currencies by US multinationals there is a coordinated effort by currency traders in London and New York and multinationals with trading desks to weaken the dollar so they can make additional profits when they convert back to dollars. They would also like to see US equities lower so some of the capital can be used to buy back shares. This kid simply doesn't understand international capital flows. They are currently successful in moving the EUR/USD to around 122, the GBP/USD to over 137 and the USD/JPY down to around 111. This has created the short term dollar weakness but will change. They have not been able to weaken US equities as capital is still moving from Europe as it collapses. It amazes me they are successful with current dollar weakness. Time is working against them and they know it.
Now the FED knows Europe is collapsing will totally fall in 2018.89. The FED knows this will accelerate the capital flight out and cause again massive dollar strength and move US equities higher hurting US exporters including commodities and money center banks which have lent trillions in dollar denominated loans to foreign entities and these are difficult to service with dollar strength. The FED for months has been using its minions to weaken the dollar and to stop the capital from Europe moving into dollars and US equities. First they has an analyst from BOA claim gold was ready to take off. They then marched out the head of the CME claiming gold should be at $5000. They then had Goldman claim gold is a currency and your best hedge with its head claiming all markets are overvalued. They then had Rickards popping up everywhere claiming the dollar is doomed, we are going to war and gold is going to $10,000 to $40,000. Never mind the fact even at the lower number gas at the pump is over $12 and everything shipped including food, medicine and the essentials would be unaffordable to most and collapse the economy along with governments as tax revenues fall off a cliff. They then planted the fake news about China in the Nikkei Review that profits in the yuan with the new crude futures contract and the yuan fully convertible to gold. All fake. They then marched out former FED Dudley claiming not only are markets overvalued but will collapse. Then Bloomberg said that China was going to stop buying treasuries also fake news. Where was their source? None other than the Nikkei Review. Then recently they have paraded out a slew of banks all claiming markets are all overvalued. Folks are we seeing a pattern here yet? This is a massive coordinated effort using the MSM and the alt media to weaken the dollar and again this kid is clueless. It is all about international capital flows.
Now the largest consulting firm on the planet, Armstrong Economics, has computer models which track both domestic and international capital flows. Back in 2009 the models forecast that the Dow would hit 22,000 then 23,000 and eventually to around 40,000 all due to the capital flight out of Europe. The first two targets have been hit. The 2018 forecast are 25,000 then to over 28,000. The first target has already been hit this year. The worst for the Dow is a normal correction at a maximum 8% before moving higher.
Now people are revolting against governments in Europe including the EU. Most banks are in trouble and cut off from capital markets like most governments and corporations. Italy has announced they are working on a plan to abandon the euro, another bank there is in trouble, 50% of all German cities and provinces are broke from the migrants, mayors across France ask the government for help as they to are broke from the migrants, German industry wants tax cuts due to the US tax plan and the pension crisis has hit Spain and will run out in 2018. Europe is in panic mode and finally realizes the whole thing is coming down. Brussels now wants members to pay 25% more, place a tax on all financial transactions and tax directly all EU citizens and businesses. This will only accelerate the capital out and collapse Europe faster.
A shit storm is heading for Europe and the EU, the euro, many banks, corporations and countries will not survive in it present form.
There is an old saying, "Follow the money" and that is what these models do. The firm was recently in Europe doing emergency consultations with existing and new clients. China is so concerned that they flew in PBOC officials and met with them in London.They flew then to Brussels and met with EU officials as they finally realize what is coming. They also met with many central banks there and in addition with government officials in member EU countries as they are scared shitless what happens to them when the funds run out.
Buckle up folks. We are going on a ride!
In reply to Forget Gold, what the… by stizazz
Uh, the dollar is weakening despite fed interest rate hikes and dropping their balance sheet, and, the Fed printed trillions to support not just US banks but EU banks too, which means that hyperinflation and dollar devaluation is going to come home to roost someday, if it isn't starting already. Plus you got the banksters engineering cryptos to replace the dollar as reserve currency, so, it looks like you are the only one that's clueless here, especially if you think the EU is going to crash but the US isn't.
In reply to This kid is clueless and… by JIMSJOE2
I, for one, am very willing to believe that
Rickards is planting misleading info. For
somebody with his connections, he
should not print the mistakes that he
does. That can only mean one thing.
In reply to This kid is clueless and… by JIMSJOE2
Greed feeds on itself and then a feeling of invincibility starts to take over -- that's how this most amazing of exorbitant privileges was squandered
"Deficits don't matter" -- Dick Cheney, and probably countless other US politicians
In reply to Spain did it, Portugal did… by Sabibaby
What he really meant was deficits wont matter during his tenure as a politician
In reply to Greed feeds on itself and… by YUNOSELL
Politicians did it..
That or it's being engineered?
Me thinks it's part of a plan
"The plan"?
Maybe.
In reply to Spain did it, Portugal did… by Sabibaby
Just like the hundreds of other fiats throughout history. They all eventually return to their intrinsic value. Mostly abuse of the worthless paper or leveraging to get an economic advantage, woars, domination etc.
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
And throw in some politcal corruption and the process speeds up.
They sure in hell don't teach you this shit in school and the problem as I see it is people don't live long enough to live thru the experience and then put a stop to it.
They just die yelling, You Maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
History is full of clues.
In reply to Just like the hundreds of… by Justin Case
The experience dies with that generation. The new generation knows everything and just repeats what happened many times before, chanting this time is different and ignorant of the past.
This is the reason I'm bothered by the movement to destroy history by taking down the monuments. If we don't know where we came from, how will we know where we're going? I love reading history, it's a peek into the future. You can draw parallels with events that happened generations ago.
In reply to And throw in some politcal… by Bobportlandor
Kyle Bass "We are going to kill the dollar" "It's a dead answer"
"If you do not hear the drums of war, you are deaf" Kissinger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILKolTI1s50
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
With usury https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/54319/canto-xlv
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
It's ok for AU price to rise, just so we stop giving it away to China for prices that are barely above Marginal Cost -- now that is no longer buying/supporting our Debt & Deficit addiction.
Also -- and more important to 'moi' -- as long as I can keep buying it affordably with my HODLed Cryptos. So far I've converted a fraction of my CC assets into AU assets, that are >3x of my initial CC investment. I'd like to keep shifting opportunistic amounts into assets of the Parallel Economy*, w/o involving bankster fiat.
* Parallel Economy = Barter + PM + Gems + Collectibles + CC**
= Freedom from Global-Lust Banksters' Debt Plantations
** The new kids on the block, growing up fast
Got Clarity? Act on it!
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
Fiat always blows up eventually. Actually this was one of the longest fiat scam runs in history. Which means of course
the blowup will be the biggest too...
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
Fun to watch.
In reply to Fiat always blows up… by Jackagain
Give me a break. Lets all gather around the camp fire to chant death to America. Brandon Smith isn't the sharpest tool in the shed, anyone can tear his thesis a part. I've done it before, it's a waste of time.
There is only one danger right now, that's US federal government fiscal danger. The federal government is running the largest deficit than ever before, the tax cut will make it worse, much worse. They have no choice but to cut government as fast as they can, it doesn't matter if it's aid to Pakistan or social services. If that doesn't work, the ground work to take out social security to secure the $4 trillion in US bonds held by social security would lower debt significantly. Evidence, treasury, health and human services, and labor secretaries are on the social security board, they all voted to kill social security.
So the race is on to cut government of all kinds as fast as possible to pay for the tax cut, there is no way the tax cut will be able to spur growth to pay for the deficits because the deficits were ballooning at the end of the Obama era. The reason deficits were ballooning again is the fiscal 2017 budget had max pork and was used as the trade off for allowing US hydrocarbon firms to export crude oil.
Every congressman and his brother jumped on the pork bandwagon. This cut into tax revenue at the end of Obama, deficits started shooting up out of control in the summer 2017. The deficit can derail everything.(Trump should have had a massive purge of the government, now it's too late)
Dollar weakness was the reason gold prices in dollars is higher. The POG is reflecting weakness in the dollar. The dollar is weak against other key money center currencies. The reason for that is demand for currencies is stronger than demand for the dollar because of a global economic boom. It has nothing to do with the idiotic cult classic the dollar is collapsing and it's the end of the USA. And Brandon Smith slants his reality to satisfy end of America cult junkies.
In reply to Fun to watch. by Silver Savior
You analysis is so fucked.
Your SocioGeo Political Economy understand is very poor.
Stop looking at stupid shits from the USA's perspective and look at it from BRICS/SCO/E7 nations.
Americans that have your perspective will be fucked so bad...
Cryptocurrency will be the best hedge against the other side.
In reply to Give me a break. Lets all… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You always sound like an idiot.
In reply to You analysis is so fucked. … by JibjeResearch
You didn't really break down his thesis at all, which is the funny thing. You just slapped together a bunch of hollow opinions that had nothing to do with the essay and without any info to back them, which is why I'm guessing Smith is a successful financial author and you're not. You obsess over the deficit, but why couldn't problems with the deficit and the dollar take place at the same time, combining to cause a larger disaster? Your argument is basically focusing on only one turd in a shitstorm and exclaiming "This is surely the turd that caused this stink...!"
In reply to Give me a break. Lets all… by MK ULTRA Alpha
arrogance and greed are the hallmarks of dying empires and collapsing fiat
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
Done by design. Jeweler’ed.
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
Greed!
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
It's global warming's fault...
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
It’s more of a burden at this point. But no replacement in sight ... Gold is always awesome, lol, what’s a few dollars up or down.
In reply to sfdgsg by Moe-Monay
Whatever should go down must go up.
The new universal law of economics.
That Fed Funds target rate really pumps my nads.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhJiLmjLpnU
Some of these charts are pretty badly out-of-date, like twelve to twenty-five months old.
The entire piece comes across as rather amateurish, especially given the essentially no tightening has taken place so far and we haven't even encountered a protracted decline.
In reply to Some of these charts are… by Tim Knight fro…
The FED has raised rates from 0.25 to 1.35. How is that not tightening?
I think what you meant was tapering. It hasn't really tapered its balance sheet by much. That much is true.
In reply to … by Consuelo
NUGT
Gold will do whatever the person pushing the button on the computer in the basement of the Fed tells it to do.
It has been stupid for Trump to take credit for the stock market rise. He will regret bragging about that.
A correction will not make him wrong about the trajectory, in retrospect ... he’s got 7 years to get it perfect.
In reply to It has been stupid for Trump… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The whole plan all along was to pump trillions into the economy with the caveat that it will all be inflated away at some future point. That future point of hyperinflation will be painful for politicians who like to give away free stuff in exchange for votes. It would not be surprising if the deep state (including the Fed chair) would choose to screw their enemy President Trump in the process. But they don't care, because when the pitchforks and torches come out, they will still be "deep" and untouchable by the voting public. Nice plan, eh?
This terrible dollar paradigm can not go to shit fast enough! If everyone just bought gold, silver and crypto and just traded it with each other we could end the slavery!
The FEDERAL RESERVE FUCKERS AND BANKER FUCKER FRIENDS PULLED OFF THE GREATEST THEFT FROM THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. FBI TURNED AWAY FROM THE CRIME
Old Don will walk it back...
Silence.
As the dollar continues its plummet, stocks will continue to rally. S&P could be up another 25-30% in 2018. Articles like this make me glad I am 80% Equities 10% Gold 10% Crypto.
"The Strange Case Of The Falling Dollar - And What It Means For Gold"
Surely that title was written 'tongue in cheek'? This article is presented as though there is some sort of unexplainable mystery here. There is no mystery.
The author writes "With a so far endless supply of cheap fiat from the Federal Reserve..." and then goes on to suggest that the fall in the dollar is surprising and unexplainable. WTF is wrong with his head? He argues that a slight hike in rates should have the dollar soaring. Again I ask... WTF is wrong with his head? When central banks print money at the rate they have been printing since March 9, 2009, that entire basket of currencies is effectively becoming literally worthless. None of them have any right to be expected to soar, not even against each other... and certainly not against gold. In fact it should be gold that is soaring, not the stock markets.
The only mystery here, a mystery that everybody on the planet knows the answer to, is why isn't gold at $10,000 TODAY?