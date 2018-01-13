Vegas Gunman Sent Cryptic Email Suggesting He May Have Had Help

The gunman who opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino was an arms dealer, and his girlfriend handled his ammo and helped him load magazines, according to search warrants unsealed by a judge on Friday.
Stephen Paddock (right), undated photo
Multimillionaire real-estate developer and video-poker aficionado Stephen Paddock, 64, unleashed a hail of bullets into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the night of October 1, 2017, killing 58 over a 10 minute period before reportedly shooting himself in the head.
After investigating Paddock's computer, cellphone and electronic devices, investigators found no obvious or ideological motive, however we now know he sent at least two strange emails, possibly to himself, discussing firearms.
"Investigators have been unable to figure out why Stephen Paddock would be exchanging messages related to weapons that were utilized in the attack between two of his email accounts. Conversely, if the Target Account was not controlled by Stephen Paddock, investigators need to determine who was communicating with him about weapons that were used in the attack," according to a warrant.
In an email sent from Paddock's Microsoft Live email account, "centralpark1@live.com" to "centralpark4804@gmail.com," Paddock wrote "try and ar before u buy. we have huge selection. located in the las vegas area." The "centralpark4804" account wrote back "we have a wide variety of optics and ammunition to try." Paddock emailed back "for a thrill try out bumpfire ar's with a 100 round magazine."
According to some, this is the first information on the record suggesting that the gunman may have had help.
The warrant goes on to read "Investigators believe these communications may have been related to the eventual attack that occurred at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas."
Investigators found 23 firearms in Paddock's room - several of which were outfitted with "bump-fire" stocks, a large quantity of ammunition, high capacity magazines, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and a "breathing apparatus" in Paddock's room. 1,600 round of additional ammunition along with 50 pounds of explosives and ammonium nitrate - often used to manufacture explosives, were found in his Hyundai Tucson SUV. Investigators say he planned to survive the assault and escape, and had set up several surveillance cameras in various locations throughout the room, the peep hole of his door, and in the hallway outside.
Illustration of Paddock's room, 32nd Floor
There is no closed-circuit video of Paddock bringing the guns up to his room, while a valet at Mandalay Bay says Paddock "didn't have any crazy bags with him" that he could remember. Perhaps the lack of security footage is explained by "camera/equipment malfunctions" reported by Mandalay Bay after a mid-September 2017 theft of marketing materials from a convention at the hotel.
Upon searching Paddock's Mesquite, NV home, police recovered approximately 18 firearms, more ammonia nitrate, several pounds of the explosive tannerite, several rounds of ammunition, and "electronic devices" - while a "large quantity of ammunition and multiple firearms" were recovered from Paddock's Reno residence.
Paddock also reportedly attempted to buy a large quantity of tracer ammunition in the month prior to the attack, however the dealer he approached did not have any in stock.
While breaching Paddock's room at approximately 10:55 pm, an officer accidentally fired one round from his sidearm, reportedly not hitting anyone. Paddock, meanwhile, was found laying awkwardly over a rifle with what investigators reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Oddly, recordings of the incident do not contain Paddock's final "suicide shot."
Of note, investigators say there were 200 shots fired into the hallway through the door of Paddock's hotel room:
The search warrant also reveals that Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, told authorities that they would likely find her fingerprints on some of the ammunition because she sometimes assisted him in loading it into magazines. While there was no evidence at the time of criminal involvement by Danley, investigators had not ruled out the possibility on October 3, two days after the shooting.
Marilou Danley
In addition to Paddock's email accounts, investigators sought Danley's email, Facebook and Instagram accounts, who was in the Philippines during the Oct 1 shooting. Paddock wired $100,000 to Danley the week before the shooting.
In an odd twist to the already very murky shooting, a 21 year old concertgoer reported that a woman "pushed her way forward into the concert venue, into the first row" who told people "you're all going to die" about 45 minutes before the shooting began.
U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey unsealed the warrants on Friday, as she said she saw no reason to keep them sealed - however 10 pages were withheld pending a hearing in state court Tuesday morning.
Comments
Paddock was not “the gunman.”
He was the Patsy. Expendable, nothing more nothing less.
A pure false flag.
In reply to Paddock was not “the gunman.” by Akzed
No doubt the email was written by him. It's not possible to re-create such things after the fact, is it?
In reply to He was the Patsy. Expendable… by Truther
Still beating that dead horse of Fake News.
Where are the hundreds of wounded? NONE has spoken.
This was supposedly the greatest massacre since 9/11. How'come there were NO OFFICIALLY-ATTENDED FUNERALS, especially NONE attended by Trump?
In reply to No doubt the email was… by Withdrawn Sanction
Funerals are so old school...
In reply to Still beating that dead… by stizazz
Today's Phrase of the Day is "False Flag".
In reply to Funerals are so old school... by MozartIII
We all know he hated the White Trump base.
All this does is discredit the FBI more than ever.
In reply to Today's Phrase of the Day is… by Croesus
What Happened In Vegas...Stayed In Vegas...
In reply to We all know he hated the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
.
Where's The Blood...
If You Look At The Videos... Where The 'Wounded' Are Moved
There... Is... No... Blood ??
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sraRTqOVRic
Do you see any blood on the people in that truck...
or...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KnFedLFHrM
No Blood here on anyone or ground or anywhere
Anyone ever hear of Arterial Spray when arteries are hit...
Blood Goes Everywhere... Up to 3 to 5 feet away
or...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KueDx1G09SA
No Blood ?
Edgey
In reply to What Happened In Vegas… by Déjà view
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to .Where's The Blood... … by Sir Edge
Look at the video, we have seen this crisis actor before, but at a real terror event. Check out the operator at 56:12 into the documentary of the Nakatomi Plaza attack.
In reply to It was an assassination (the… by Currency Pinto
Try shooting wild game with full metal jacket bullets. Those non expanding bullets are not deadly enough for immediate stopping power, they go straight through the target with little to no blood on either side.
That`s why it is a bad idea to go hunt with those military type ammunitions because you would want that animal to drop dead on the spot or at least have plenty of blood coming out the exit wound to sucessfully search for your prey with your dog.
I once was involved in a search for a wild boar that had been shot at with a copper-only round, some crazies covered as environmentalist tried to ban lead based bullets and those things proliferated and got field tried to such sad effect. They do expand upon hitting some solid mass like bones but otherwise go straight through like FMJ bullets.
There was not a single drop of blood on the snow (!!!) on the spot were that poor creature had been shot at, only some 50 yards before re-entering the woods was some blood spilled.
In reply to .Where's The Blood... … by Sir Edge
@TheGardener...
Thanks for your thoughts... and to reply...
Type One Bullets used for shooting in Vegas... 308 Rifle Caliber
Type Two Bullets used for shooting in Vegas... 223 Rifle Caliber... Note...
From these information snippets about rifle calibers used (308 & 223)... Then why...
Do we basically see NO blood and so much fake handling of victims at the hospital and transporting to hospital.
Edgey
In reply to Try shooting wild game with… by TheGardener
Permalink, at the end of handle, that's not to the NSA is it?
I get the feeling MSM regurgitates these stories to troll for the deep sta...
Hold on, someone's at my door
In reply to Today's Phrase of the Day is… by Croesus
Or they can be faked like at Sandy Hook.
In reply to Funerals are so old school... by MozartIII
Yes, funerals are old school. As in Sandy Hook, they were cremated without consent.
In reply to Funerals are so old school... by MozartIII
"Where are the hundreds of wounded? NONE has spoken."
Bullshit, dude. My friend was there and got hit in the leg with a bullet. Just because you have no friends, and because you don't believe any other reports, doesn't mean no one was hurt. Jackass.
In reply to Still beating that dead… by stizazz
Pfft, I don't believe you.
In reply to "Where are the hundreds of… by Dsyno
I don’t either. Not for a second.
In reply to Pfft, I don't believe you. by JimT
and I not for a third.
In reply to I don’t either. Not for a… by DavidC064
Believe your eyes then. Paddock, a few decades younger, at Nakatomi Plaza, handling the heavy weapons. Link.
In reply to and I not for a third. by 07564111
Of course you don't. Even if a victim commented here, you'd brush it off as a CIA plant.
There's no convincing some people.
Even if you were there and got hit by a bullet, there'd be an excuse.
In reply to Pfft, I don't believe you. by JimT
show us the pics and medical reports.
In reply to Of course you don't. Even if… by Dsyno
Jake Morphonios, Laura Loomer, Jason Goodman are reporters who went to LV to investigate. Those are solid people, on the right side of too many stories to be bent in this one.
Loomer said 'no autopsies' for half of the victims. Only summaries for the others, which is suspicious, last I heard.
From the beginnings, some thought some fake deaths. But Morphonios, I believe it was, knew people who were friends of people who died. He interviewed people who said there was at least one body after a shooting in a hotel, were many other shooting incidents up and down the strip.
Some deaths, for sure. Perhaps some fakes, if you believe the 'no autopsies' were the non-existant victims. But is hard to explain half the autopsies if they were all fake, seems to me, much less all of the people they have interviewed who were real positive.
In reply to show us the pics and medical… by 07564111
You’re not getting by with this. Too many false flags. The onus is on YOU to prove. Name, address, and photos of wound of your friend or STFU. Not asking for “classified info” here. Just fucking PROOF for once.
In reply to "Where are the hundreds of… by Dsyno
Nothing in a ZH comment is going to be "proof", nor persuade you. Doesn't matter if the victim commented here themself with their name, pictures, hospital records, social security number, whatever. You'd still call it bullshit.
In reply to You’re not getting by with… by DavidC064
Exactly. These "no shooter" theorists are like a cult. There's no convincing them against their own fantasies. You can check out the Vegas Facebook page during the night of the attack and see dozens of photos of people at the hospital showing their injuries, and letting family know they were okay. There are hundreds of eyewitness accounts of being shot at by real bullets. But these idiots prefer to believe that hundreds upon hundreds of people are lying about the event, and that somehow the whole shooting was faked in an elaborate hoax. Why would the feds fake a shooting when they could just shoot real people with real bullets and avoid all the work needed to fake the killings and injuries?
In reply to Nothing in a ZH comment is… by Dsyno
The Saudi Arabia theories for both Sept 11 and Vegas are worse. It's asinine. It's an obvious misdirection so that the intelligence agencies have a foreign patsy. So the King of Saudi Arabia now controls the FBI, local police, Bellagio, etc., and had someone shoot into the crowd for a distraction? What is going to distract the 3,000 video cameras in one hotel alone? This is our own government killing it's own people for political purposes and they have been doing the exact same shit continuously for 20 years now. Saudi Arabia has as much motive to shoot a bunch of randoms as Paddock did, none. So now we need an on-the-fly get away story. ROFL
Obviously people are just to scared to admit that their government had to have done this. Which is obviously why their government is covering it up. Zionists own SA as much as they do the US and if some Saud would have shot somebody it still would have been our occupiers involved from beginning to end, just like Sept 11. I think this is just a really trolled issue for obvious reasons. Of course they also funded ISIS and Al Qaeda from minute one but whatever...
I am not buying the gun dealer story either just because they promote it and sent him some emails (probably from the missing laptop). Where the hell are his Brother and Mother now? Gagged? They know he wasn't a gun dealer and everybody who knew his said he wasn't political. Also I remember the Reno police saying that they found no surprising weapons in his house. He had about the same amount of normal guns that they would expect of any resident there but then the story changed, as if the feds found more. It's all BS.
In reply to Exactly. These "no shooter"… by runningman18
No, Ms No, if MBS was the target, it would have been blamed on Iran to start WWIII by the "original" Soddom and Gamorrah threesome with Sheldon running op.
Thus all the subsequent Saudi prince assassinations/captive shakedown and move capital to Jtown.
In reply to The Saudi Arabia theories… by Ms No
Iran could easily get blamed but blaming a whitey who lives in Mesquite makes the real motive obvious, the same motive now for 20 years. This is flashback from Sept 11 when supposedly a bunch of Saudi Arabians (later found to be alive and actively pilots, some to this day) with box cutters and a leader running the operation in a cave, were even able to divert NORAD and reach the Pentagon which is literally the most protected space on the planet. ROFL
In reply to No, Ms No, if MBS was the… by newmacroman
We are singing the same song, I just add a verse. Adelson's team sourced the guns and location just below MBS floors.
Paddock, a gun dealer, was the back up patsy should plan A fail. Remember the ISIS link originally? Substitute Iran.
Plan A compromised (MBS didn't show up in Vegas or ?) so Little Stevie gets iced and a point is made to TPTB through 550 innocent peeps. 550 is chump change compared to the carnage 911 sowed for Oded Yinon. Could also be a second amendment op too, but still a secondary NWO goal.
Bin Tallywacker a shareholder in Mandalay and main instigator in cahoots with Sheldon and Clinton types, gets locked up shortly there after. He becomes a Zionist stooge and expendable.
Jared, Sheldon and Netanyahu show Donald their ZOG power. Wa la, Jtown the new capital. This op only got a bronze medal as failed coups in Iran and SA were gold and silver.
In reply to Iran could easily get blamed… by Ms No
Do you find madness rewarding? Honest clinical psychologists always keep in mind "the benefits of the disease". Trying hard to imagine the benefits here. Anyway, check out Paddock winging rounds at the FBI on tape at Nakatomi Plaza. It's literally incredible Link.
In reply to Iran could easily get blamed… by Ms No
Sometimes I think you and a couple other people here are literally sitting at Langley. We didn't even have any terrorism in this country until the US started funding ISIS and Al Qaeda. Twenty years later everybody thinks this is normal and also fails to notice that it's their own government bringing them in. Then they start the white nutter false flags and call for gun control. It couldn't be more obvious. Larry Silverstein "pulling" building 7 led to the US being in perpetual war like never before in the history of the US. The frame whitey and take his guns op is failing so far but no thanks to you.
In reply to Do you find madness… by TBT or not TBT
I have a hard time swallowing the gun dealer narrative as well. Was he there to make a sale? To who? The saudis? Who would want to buy 23 ar’s you can get at a gun store or on backpage? Who would want bump fire stocks? There are better options. Why wouldn’t he have crates of full auto m4’s or something. Stinks to high heaven.
In reply to The Saudi Arabia theories… by Ms No
You should have a problem with it. It is being provided by the government but 3,000 video cameras and their footage isn't. Saudi Arabian royalty ownership of anything is never surprising and doesn't mean shit. Those guys own everything, banks, hotels, casinos, Microsoft, everything. You can point at any asset in this country worth having and likely some gazillionaire Saudi Royal will have a stake in it. We haven't heard shit from any staff about the place being full of Muslims, which absolutely nobody would fail to notice in this day and age. Of course this could be resolved very easily by camera footage. The Saudi Arabian officials aren't holding footage the US is.
In reply to I have a hard time… by Citizen G
Because it’s a shitload harder to acquire a mass of post 1986 class III weapons here than getting a bunch of identical civilian available ones and letting the purchaser make or aquire a bunch of drop in auto sear’s for them?
In reply to I have a hard time… by Citizen G
What Paddock did have was an appetite for gambling. This made him a perfect target. Look at the size of that room. Jack Ruby owed "them" money too.
In reply to The Saudi Arabia theories… by Ms No
He also had been an accountant for the war industry and they would have crawled way up his ass before he touched their books. So they were already familiar with him from one end and up the other (of course with the NSA now that isn't even necessary). This is just further vulnerability.
In reply to What Paddock did have was an… by daveO
What Paddock did have was an appetite for gambling. This made him a perfect target. Jack Ruby owed them money too.
In reply to The Saudi Arabia theories… by Ms No
That would require a smidgen of effort, a little investigating, that’s asking way too much from these lazy douches. The twin towers never actually fell either, they are still there.
In reply to Exactly. These "no shooter"… by runningman18
How much do they pay you
In reply to Nothing in a ZH comment is… by Dsyno
oops, redacted! Wrong place, need to find my glasses. : )
In reply to How much do they pay you by Badsamm
Yeah, you could post that info, they'd claim it was photoshopped. They could do a background check on all the info themselves, and they'd claim the NSA or CIA intercepted, and altered the info they got back. Even if they witnessed it themselves, they'd say it was all ketchup, firecrackers, and bad acting. All the while, they never once consider the expense and complexity of such a conspiracy. Somehow the omnipotent government gets full aid and consent from tens or even hundreds of thousands of people when they do such things, and no one ever breaks rank. EVER. Yet they believe it's totally plausible. Some people are just fucktards. All we can do is laugh at them.
In reply to Nothing in a ZH comment is… by Dsyno
Does anyone find it unusual or interesting that ZH has changed the headline for this article since it was posted this morning? Now there's no reference whatever to a text talking about "bump fire ARs or 100 round magazines". In fact, the current headline implies almost the exact opposite of that one.
In reply to Yeah, you could post that… by jin187
Liar!
In reply to "Where are the hundreds of… by Dsyno
Your name fits you - Disinfo
In reply to "Where are the hundreds of… by Dsyno
I also know two people who were there. One was grazed in the leg and the other dinked his knee up trying to help people. I've seen his cell phone footage. People did get shot and people did get wounded. That said I tend to agree something is totally wrong and being covered up here.
In reply to "Where are the hundreds of… by Dsyno
It wouldn't be surprising if some details are being covered up, or lied about. That's plausible, and bureaucrats are always trying to cover their asses when info that embarrasses or reveals incompetence may come to light. The tinfoil hat crowd will settle for nothing less than the government admitting we're all trapped in the Matrix, so don't waste your breath.
In reply to I also know two people who… by Occams_Chainsaw
If myself or a loved one were killed or wounded why the fuck would I want you or the media to know about it? These victims probably all have lawyers advising them to not say anything.
In reply to Still beating that dead… by stizazz
Why would a lawyer advise such a thing? If the police was sending out bullshit stories I would want full disclosure and the press could assist in that.
In reply to If myself or a loved one… by Kidbuck