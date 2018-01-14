Big Donors Buffett, Gates Should Worry As FBI Investigates Clintons' "Charity"

Authored by Charles Ortel via Lifezette.com,
The revived FBI and continuing IRS investigations will eventually realize due diligence has been lacking from the start...
So the FBI is again investigating the “Bill, Hillary & Clinton Foundation.” That should make Bill and Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, and other affluent Americans who have given to the Clinton Foundation wish they had asked more questions before writing those checks.
Here’s why: “Due diligence” doesn’t end when the Clinton “charities” cash your check.
The FBI agents and forensic accountants probing the Clinton Foundation must go all the way back to Oct. 23, 1997, and examine precisely how a public charity, organized to hold federal records of the Clinton presidency, somehow evolved by 2002 to “fight HIV/AIDS internationally,” plus a raft of additional tax-exempt purposes that were never properly authorized in the foundation’s Articles of Incorporation.
The FBI should train its sights on the Dallas office of the IRS. On May 19, 2015, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives called on the federal tax agency to investigate the Clinton Foundation. The IRS treated this solidly grounded request dismissively.
It was not until July 22, 2016, following a second congressional request led by Blackburn, that then-IRS chief John Koskinen said agency officials in Dallas would open a review of the multiple issues flagged by the Republican members of Congress.
Records already held by the IRS concerning the main Clinton Foundation and its affiliates are voluminous and include key information the public does not have, such as the names and precise amounts donated by major contributors each year from 1998 through 2016.
The IRS also has the ability to cross-check declarations made by the Clinton Foundation with declarations made by donors such as the Gates Foundation that are private foundations. The Clinton charity is a public foundation, and there are significant differences involved.
The FBI should review the IRS’s work from July 22, 2016, forward to determine how comprehensively the tax agency examined Clinton Foundation filings and to spot the multiple massive defects in the charity’s official reports, including false statements and noncompliant financial audits.
Big trouble for big donors to the Clintons. Without access to a Nov. 18, 2004, agreement signed by the Clinton Foundation, investigators will not know the foundation is required to remain a “public charity” as long as federal records of the Clinton presidency are kept in its Little Rock, Arkansas, presidential library.
Note here that a “public charity” must be supported broadly by members of the public and cannot be controlled by a single family. Then further note that as of Nov. 2, 2013, the Clinton Foundation violated its presidential library agreement with the National Archives by amending its bylaws to create Class A and Class B directors.
This fact has yet to be shared as required with all of the regulators in all of the states where the Clintons solicit charitable contributions, perhaps because the amendments gave Class A directors unchallenged authority to dominate the Clinton Foundation. The amendments specifically named as Class A directors Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.
That created major league tax problems for the Clinton Foundation and its private foundation donors such as the Gates, beginning in 2013 when the charity switched auditors from BKD, LLP to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Why? Because both the Clinton Foundation and its multiple affiliates ceased being validly organized and operated public charities as a result of the Class A/Class B amendment. This is key for both the IRS and FBI investigators, and such donors as the Gates and Buffett.
Clock ticks for Clintons’ private foundation donors. A private foundation may not contribute money to an entity claiming to be a public charity when the recipient is not in fact a validly organized and operated public charity. Such grants are treated by the IRS as “taxable expenditures.” A longstanding pattern and practice of making taxable expenditures can provoke stiff penalties and even lead to winding up of a private foundation donor.
The Clinton Foundation and many large private foundations operate in New York State where charities must register and where they are required to report “material changes” in their legal status and operating structures within 30 days.
Starting in 2001, the Gates Foundation made numerous donations to the Clinton Foundation and its affiliates as can be seen through careful review of Gates Foundation public filings. The Gates and Buffett foundations have experienced and highly intelligent persons who should have spotted the raft of defects evident in filings of the Clinton Foundation charity network.
Why have the Gates and Buffett worked so closely with a set of charities whose public record is so deeply flawed and that now is under investigation by the FBI and IRS?
Problems for foreign governments, too. Why have so many foreign governments contributed large sums to the Clinton Foundation, while not seeming to care about obvious defects in the public record? And why did it take so long for the IRS to spot many obvious red flags in Clinton Foundation filings?
President Donald Trump will soon attend the World Economic Forum at Davos, along with representatives of advocates for unregulated “globalism,” many of whom benefit from loosely controlled charities that are in fact slush funds for the rich and powerful.
Meanwhile, former Rep. Corrine Brown, an African-American Democrat from Florida, will shortly report to federal prison for her part in running an $800,000 charity as a personal piggy bank. How long till accounting firms realize clients who donated to the Clinton Foundation have huge potential tax problems constituting “material changes” reportable in New York, California, and other states?
And how much longer will the Clinton Foundation charity network be allowed to solicit funds? The issue of effectively regulating and disciplining illegally organized and operated charities is about to become front of mind worldwide.
Can't wait for sequel to "Clinton Cash" documentary to come out. Rarely is a sequel better than the original, especially with this already amazing, eye-opening first documentary, but this one is assured.
CLINTON CRIME CABAL tentacles reach far and wide into business, government, education and religion.
Sealed indictments have been opened and I am looking forward to more news events.
Don't worry, the FBI will find a few low level assholes who did something wrong and never ask who ordered them to do such illegal things.
It's a complete DC mystery
So what did the Clinton Foundation spend millions on overseas? Anything tangible? Property? Assets? Books? Teachers? Disease "Awareness" to those sick with the disease?
Or down a typical politically corrupt Shithole?
Two pieces of stool that desperately need to be dead.
I'm sure the paper shredders and Bleach Bit software have been running non-stop in Olympia, Omaha and New York.
TYLER. PLEASE PIN THIS GATES / BUFFET STORY ON THE TOP NEXT TO ALWALEED BIN TALAL STORY.
Must watch interview with Charles Ortel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9u01MJVuBk
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-09-07/clinton-foundation-charity-fr…
Pizza. They bought lots of pizza
Laws regarding Foundations is about as strict and onerous as it gets. Self dealing penalties can go so far as shutting down the entity. If they are serious the Clinton Foundation is history.
Lock them up,and throw away the key.
USA billionaires to get the Saudi repreation treatment?
Robbing Haiti included.
Even on TV you can see the venality oozing from these scumbags.
The DOJ/FI are still stocked with Obama and Clinton appointees. They are beyond corrupt.
Nothing will happen. Globalist oligarchs like Gates and Buffett are ABOVE THE LAW !!
Same status as bankers.
Hopefully, the tide is turning.
Hopefully.
On another site, posters were lamenting the glacial pace of justice being imposed despite the numerous "any day now" statements continuously dribbled out.
Some anonymous guy, claiming the customary 'insider' status, offered an intriguing explanation.
Tying in with the 4,000 sealed indictments, an onslaught of new disclosures arose from the now-indicted perps which caused an expansion of the process to now include at least 5,000 additional sealed indictments.
This expansion delayed the original disclosure of the massive corruption.
I do not know how much, if any, of this is accurate, but it makes a lot more sense in the bigger scheme of things if this were true.
Warren and Billy must be very upset that their Adrenochrome dealer didn't use a more secure email.
Then again they never thought she would lose
Charles Ortel has investigated the Clinton Foundation for about 2 years now----all from public records. Go to his website at charlesortel.com. He explains all of the Illegalities and yes, it does extend to those who donated big bucks to the Different Foundation offsprings as well. Charles Ortel is said to be a very astute Wall Street knowledgeable individual.
Looks like Trump with his Dec. 21, 2016 and Sessions asset forfeiture revisions mean business.
Bill Black for Attorney General.
Somebody tell Trump.
the fbi? you're joking?
Their going to do something....
Big Donors Buffett, Gates Should Worry As FBI Investigates Clintons' "Charity"
CLINTON FOUNDATION is nothing more than a massive money laundering scheme to evil people rich by avoiding taxes and stealing from the needy.
Next story on ZH, the war mongers will war: https://www.dailysabah.com/war-on-terror/2018/01/14/us-led-coalition-to…
Clinton Foundation eh.
In Buenos Aires in 2010, when she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of saying that the United Kingdom and Argentina should talk about the sovereignty of the Malvinas. Now if she was better informed she would not have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' deception.
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal. Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
Quite a stupid proposal.
Don't cry for Bob Argentina -- the truth is he never stops talking about you
I often wondered if the shady record keeping was a slush fund of donations claimed and not provided? And the rationale was that they were doing good deeds? Meanwhile the money was looted.
This isn't some mean shit to say, instead Charles Ortel has made this claim all along. And for those of you who come here for the peanut gallery only recall that Charles Ortel called BS on General Electric and was right with their accounting schemes.
http://charlesortel.com/
This isn't a conspiracy theory website ^
Ortel has done an incredible job of digging into this CF scam and ponzi masquerading as a charity. If this doesn’t bring the Clinton’s down, nothing will.
Tyrannical Lawlessness, in your face.
My theory is that the Clinton Foundation worked in multiple ways. One of these ways was allowing foreign government officials to steal from there citizens.
There are many foreign governments that gave money to the Clinton Foundation. In previous discussion of these donations it has been shown that the money claimed to had been given to the foundation it was more than what the foundation claimed to have received.
For example the government of Norway donated $90,000,000 to the Clinton Foundation but the Clinton Foundation only claims to have received $25,000,000,so then we have a discrepancy of $65,000,000.
I suspect that $65,000,000 was split between the Clintons and the crooked Norwegian politicians stealing from they are taxpayers.
You are correct about Charles Ortel. Besides, all his 'findings' are in laymen's language and easy to understand and follow. No insider information, either------all from Public Records.
some accountants going to make some coin.
Yep, but its the lawyers who make out like bandits.
They should all wear spurs over their suit pant ankles.
added bonus if they're both.
;)
Makes one wonder how many of the 1.5 million nonprofits in the USSA are simply dressed up tax evasion scams.
Majority of them
Give Soros the Alwaleed treatment and the subversion will stop.
its about fucking time
lol Still pushing this meme Tyler? We know it's true, we know both Clinton's are rotten, but Killary is too well protected. America cannot cope with a former first lady thrown to the wolves of justice.
That will give the impression to Oligarchical America, that they too are subject to the law of the land. Really? lol
I've been consistent and repeatedly stated the 1100 donor list is the key to bringing down Killary. Too many powerful people on it. Forget it. The USSA establishment would collapse if those names ever came out.
Death before Indictment ?
No way they give her a pistol and ask her to do the honorable thing, they've probably been waiting
on one of the oligarchs to do it for them, but needs must.
Must be hell living in that Chapawa house right now,so later rather than sooner in this case.
Pretty soon these psycho billionaires are going to unite and create a break-away civilization that controls humanity through the UN...oh, wait. Nevermind
You know, somehow, I don't think having to pay back taxes on some donations to the Clinton Foundation would bankrupt Buffet or Gates. More ZH "end of the world as we know it" hyperventilating hysteria.
but if they were avoiding taxes then there could be a problem
Sorry sir you are 30 days late on your Child Support payments were going to have to throw the book at you. oh Look a Clinton Motorcade
Oh the irony since he reformed the system
Isn’t Gates heavy invested in Mandalay Bay...second only to our now being beaten senseless towelhead Prince?
Takeaway for all this is that Foundations are giant fucking racket, plane and simple and should be outlawed yesterday.
Good luck getting anything to stick on Bill or Warren. And don't compare them to some black representative in Florida caught with hands in the cookie jar. People are more focused on Soros funding, gayapplefag.
Buffet. The scumbag that got tipped about the government bail out of Goldman Sachs, then pretended the government asked him to be involved so he could make billions because that was some key to the success of the plan. Newsflash Warren. Even in your retarded fake news version, it was still illegal.
Buffett still has a lot to answer regarding his silver transactions of yore.
There not worried you idiots, they own this fucking place don't you get that? They own this place and you don't.
I don't ever want to hear from the IRS about being slightly off on my ratios, or I forgot to report 627 dollars in income. I'll stick the letter up their ass sideways!!!