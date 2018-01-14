Big Donors Buffett, Gates Should Worry As FBI Investigates Clintons' "Charity"

date 2018-01-14


Authored by Charles Ortel via Lifezette.com,

The revived FBI and continuing IRS investigations will eventually realize due diligence has been lacking from the start...

 

So the FBI is again investigating the “Bill, Hillary & Clinton Foundation.” That should make Bill and Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, and other affluent Americans who have given to the Clinton Foundation wish they had asked more questions before writing those checks.

Here’s why: “Due diligence” doesn’t end when the Clinton “charities” cash your check.

The FBI agents and forensic accountants probing the Clinton Foundation must go all the way back to Oct. 23, 1997, and examine precisely how a public charity, organized to hold federal records of the Clinton presidency, somehow evolved by 2002 to “fight HIV/AIDS internationally,” plus a raft of additional tax-exempt purposes that were never properly authorized in the foundation’s Articles of Incorporation.

The FBI should train its sights on the Dallas office of the IRS. On May 19, 2015, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives called on the federal tax agency to investigate the Clinton Foundation. The IRS treated this solidly grounded request dismissively.

It was not until July 22, 2016, following a second congressional request led by Blackburn, that then-IRS chief John Koskinen said agency officials in Dallas would open a review of the multiple issues flagged by the Republican members of Congress.

Records already held by the IRS concerning the main Clinton Foundation and its affiliates are voluminous and include key information the public does not have, such as the names and precise amounts donated by major contributors each year from 1998 through 2016.

The IRS also has the ability to cross-check declarations made by the Clinton Foundation with declarations made by donors such as the Gates Foundation that are private foundations. The Clinton charity is a public foundation, and there are significant differences involved.

The FBI should review the IRS’s work from July 22, 2016, forward to determine how comprehensively the tax agency examined Clinton Foundation filings and to spot the multiple massive defects in the charity’s official reports, including false statements and noncompliant financial audits.

 

Big trouble for big donors to the Clintons. Without access to a Nov. 18, 2004, agreement signed by the Clinton Foundation, investigators will not know the foundation is required to remain a “public charity” as long as federal records of the Clinton presidency are kept in its Little Rock, Arkansas, presidential library.

Note here that a “public charity” must be supported broadly by members of the public and cannot be controlled by a single family. Then further note that as of Nov. 2, 2013, the Clinton Foundation violated its presidential library agreement with the National Archives by amending its bylaws to create Class A and Class B directors.

This fact has yet to be shared as required with all of the regulators in all of the states where the Clintons solicit charitable contributions, perhaps because the amendments gave Class A directors unchallenged authority to dominate the Clinton Foundation. The amendments specifically named as Class A directors Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

That created major league tax problems for the Clinton Foundation and its private foundation donors such as the Gates, beginning in 2013 when the charity switched auditors from BKD, LLP to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Why? Because both the Clinton Foundation and its multiple affiliates ceased being validly organized and operated public charities as a result of the Class A/Class B amendment. This is key for both the IRS and FBI investigators, and such donors as the Gates and Buffett.

Clock ticks for Clintons’ private foundation donors. A private foundation may not contribute money to an entity claiming to be a public charity when the recipient is not in fact a validly organized and operated public charity. Such grants are treated by the IRS as “taxable expenditures.” A longstanding pattern and practice of making taxable expenditures can provoke stiff penalties and even lead to winding up of a private foundation donor.

 

The Clinton Foundation and many large private foundations operate in New York State where charities must register and where they are required to report “material changes” in their legal status and operating structures within 30 days.

Starting in 2001, the Gates Foundation made numerous donations to the Clinton Foundation and its affiliates as can be seen through careful review of Gates Foundation public filings. The Gates and Buffett foundations have experienced and highly intelligent persons who should have spotted the raft of defects evident in filings of the Clinton Foundation charity network.

Why have the Gates and Buffett worked so closely with a set of charities whose public record is so deeply flawed and that now is under investigation by the FBI and IRS?

Problems for foreign governments, too. Why have so many foreign governments contributed large sums to the Clinton Foundation, while not seeming to care about obvious defects in the public record? And why did it take so long for the IRS to spot many obvious red flags in Clinton Foundation filings?

President Donald Trump will soon attend the World Economic Forum at Davos, along with representatives of advocates for unregulated “globalism,” many of whom benefit from loosely controlled charities that are in fact slush funds for the rich and powerful.

Meanwhile, former Rep. Corrine Brown, an African-American Democrat from Florida, will shortly report to federal prison for her part in running an $800,000 charity as a personal piggy bank. How long till accounting firms realize clients who donated to the Clinton Foundation have huge potential tax problems constituting “material changes” reportable in New York, California, and other states?

And how much longer will the Clinton Foundation charity network be allowed to solicit funds? The issue of effectively regulating and disciplining illegally organized and operated charities is about to become front of mind worldwide.

YUNOSELL Jan 14, 2018 2:32 PM Permalink

Can't wait for sequel to "Clinton Cash" documentary to come out. Rarely is a sequel better than the original, especially with this already amazing, eye-opening first documentary, but this one is assured.

BennyBoy BennyBoy Jan 14, 2018 2:41 PM Permalink

 

So what did the Clinton Foundation spend millions on overseas? Anything tangible? Property? Assets? Books? Teachers? Disease "Awareness" to those sick with the disease?

Or down a typical politically corrupt Shithole?

 

 

phaedrus 1952 lester1 Jan 14, 2018 3:18 PM Permalink

Hopefully, the tide is turning.

Hopefully.

On another site, posters were lamenting the glacial pace of justice being imposed despite the numerous "any day now" statements continuously dribbled out.

Some anonymous guy, claiming the customary 'insider' status, offered an intriguing explanation.

Tying in with the 4,000 sealed indictments, an onslaught of new disclosures arose from the now-indicted perps which caused an expansion of the process to  now include at least 5,000 additional sealed indictments.

This expansion delayed the original disclosure of the massive corruption.

I do not know how much, if any, of this is accurate, but it makes a lot more sense in the bigger scheme of things if this were true.

 

fb274 YUNOSELL Jan 14, 2018 3:23 PM Permalink

Charles Ortel has investigated the Clinton Foundation for about 2 years now----all from public records.  Go to his website at charlesortel.com.  He explains  all of the Illegalities and yes, it does extend to those who donated big bucks to the Different Foundation offsprings as well.         Charles Ortel is said to be a very astute Wall Street knowledgeable individual.

Looks like Trump with his Dec. 21, 2016 and Sessions asset forfeiture revisions mean business.

GUS100CORRINA Jan 14, 2018 2:32 PM Permalink

Big Donors Buffett, Gates Should Worry As FBI Investigates Clintons' "Charity"

CLINTON FOUNDATION is nothing more than a massive money laundering scheme to evil people rich by avoiding taxes and stealing from the needy.

BritBob Jan 14, 2018 2:34 PM Permalink

Clinton Foundation eh.

In Buenos Aires in 2010, when she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of saying that the United Kingdom and Argentina should talk about the sovereignty of the Malvinas. Now if she was better informed she would not have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' deception.

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal. Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription

Quite a stupid proposal.

Dilluminati Jan 14, 2018 2:37 PM Permalink

I often wondered if the shady record keeping was a slush fund of donations claimed and not provided?  And the rationale was that they were doing good deeds? Meanwhile the money was looted.

This isn't some mean shit to say, instead Charles Ortel has made this claim all along.  And for those of you who come here for the peanut gallery only recall that Charles Ortel called BS on General Electric and was right with their accounting schemes.

http://charlesortel.com/

This isn't a conspiracy theory website ^

BarkingCat Dilluminati Jan 14, 2018 3:03 PM Permalink

My theory is that the Clinton Foundation worked in multiple ways. One of these ways was allowing foreign government officials to steal from there citizens.

There are many foreign governments that gave money to the Clinton Foundation. In previous discussion of these donations it has been shown that the money claimed to had been given to the foundation it was more than what the foundation claimed to have received.

For example the government of Norway donated $90,000,000 to the Clinton Foundation but the Clinton Foundation only claims to have received $25,000,000,so then we have a discrepancy of $65,000,000.

I suspect that $65,000,000 was split between the Clintons and the crooked Norwegian politicians stealing from they are taxpayers.

 

To Hell In A H… Jan 14, 2018 2:42 PM Permalink

lol  Still pushing this meme Tyler? We know it's true, we know both Clinton's are rotten, but Killary is too well protected. America cannot cope with a former first lady thrown to the wolves of justice. 

That will give the impression to Oligarchical America, that they too are subject to the law of the land. Really? lol

I've been consistent and repeatedly stated the 1100 donor list is the key to bringing down Killary. Too many powerful people on it. Forget it. The USSA establishment would collapse if those names ever came out.

Hikikomori Jan 14, 2018 2:46 PM Permalink

You know, somehow, I don't think having to pay back taxes on some donations to the Clinton Foundation would bankrupt Buffet or Gates.  More ZH "end of the world as we know it" hyperventilating hysteria.

RumpleShitzkin Jan 14, 2018 2:50 PM Permalink

Isn’t Gates heavy invested in Mandalay Bay...second only to our now being beaten senseless towelhead Prince?

 

Takeaway for all this is that Foundations are giant fucking racket, plane and simple and should be outlawed yesterday. 

Hotapplebottoms Jan 14, 2018 2:50 PM Permalink

Good luck getting anything to stick on Bill or Warren.  And don't compare them to some black representative in Florida caught with hands in the cookie jar.  People are more focused on Soros funding, gayapplefag.

Quinvarius Jan 14, 2018 2:51 PM Permalink

Buffet.  The scumbag that got tipped about the government bail out of Goldman Sachs, then pretended the government asked him to be involved so he could make billions because that was some key to the success of the plan.  Newsflash Warren.  Even in your retarded fake news version, it was still illegal.