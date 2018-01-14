Caught On Video: Chinese Rocket Booster Crashes To Earth, Erupts In Massive Fireball

A booster from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket created a massive explosion outside a town in Guangxiv, southwest China on Friday- and the explosion was all caught on video.
According to the Global Times, the Long March 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province at 07:18 local time on Friday, catapulting two Beidou-3 GNSS navigation satellites to earth’s orbit.
It is no secret that China’s growth in its space program has been accelerating with the development of the Long March rocket family launching satellites into space. An expanding space program comes in addition to the country’s rising economic power and international influence, which has alarmingly challenged Western space programs.
As the three-stage rocket with four-strap-on boosters soared towards the heavens, the four boosters separated from the rocket’s core and fell back to earth. One of the boosters landed near a town, while residents panicked as the impact caused a major explosion.
The village of Xiangdu in Tiandeng Country, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is around 700 kilometers from the launch site and considered a “designated drop zones for debris for the launch,” according to the Global Times.
This is probably why the Chinese need to recover their rockets stages soon....and for reasons other than price:— Cosmic Penguin (@Cosmic_Penguin) January 12, 2018
(video of booster falling in planned drop zone from Chinese social media for today's Long March 3B launch, taken at Baise, Guangxi, China) pic.twitter.com/SLqaDeoPf7
While the booster smashed into the town, the launch seems to have succeeded in propelling two satellites into orbit. The video below shows the moment the booster slammed into a hillside releasing a toxic plume of hazardous fumes.
Here's the end of the close-up video of the booster that fell from the Long March 3B today. There's bang then everyone runs away. Gets them away from the hydrazine for a while at least... pic.twitter.com/CbYKkDsvsO— Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) January 12, 2018
While there were no reports of human casualties; more video has surfaced of curious residents examining the booster up close.
However, unbeknownst to the observes, the “boosters are filled with unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) hypergolic propellant, which is highly toxic,” said the Global Times.
The Global Times calls Friday’s event “all too common,” as China’s space program continues to expand.
The footage comes in stark contrast to United States launches, which send launch vehicles over the ocean, while private company SpaceX has mastered landing its Falcon 9 first stages back at launch sites and on drone ships off the coast.
This means that today’s space launches pass over inhabited areas. Though drop zones for Long March rocket stages are carefully calculated and launch notices and procedures put in places, events like the above are all too common, especially with China’s space activities expanding greatly in recent years.
An unidentified man stands in his living room next to an engine from a Long March rocket in August 2015.
The Long March 3B rocket has about a 93% success rating, unlike Elon Musk, who has a history of fiery failures with his SpaceX program. Just last week, Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket failed to reach earth’s orbit, therefore losing a billion dollar secretive spy satellite for the United States Government.
It’s never good when parts of a rocket coming crashing down to earth, never mind almost smashing into a town. However, the next fireball from the heavens could in the coming months, when a Chinese space station is expected to lose orbit.
Comments
“...boosters are filled with unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) hypergolic propellant, which is highly toxic...”
Dismissed and carry on. MAGA
Zero gravity? Yes or No.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWCrQm4CQ_g
In reply to I agree, so why can't nuke… by Unreconstructe…
I think you need air for sound.
In reply to “...boosters are filled with… by Rusty Shorts
The upper ascent stage consisted of a pressurized crew compartment, equipment areas, and an ascent rocket engine.
https://airandspace.si.edu/collection-objects/lunar-module-2-apollo
In reply to I think you need air for… by shovelhead
- "The Apollo Lunar Module (LM) was a two-stage vehicle designed by Grumman to ferry two astronauts from lunar orbit to the lunar surface and back. The upper ascent stage consisted of a pressurized crew compartment, equipment areas, and an ascent rocket engine."
In reply to I think you need air for… by shovelhead
I doubt the engine was located within the pressurized compartment, but have no doubt it was part of the ascent stage assembly.
In reply to - "The Apollo Lunar Module … by Rusty Shorts
https://history.nasa.gov/diagrams/ad015.gif
In reply to I doubt the engine was… by YourAverageJoe
Vibration?
In reply to I think you need air for… by shovelhead
Don't let physics get in the way of a good conspiracy theory.
In reply to I think you need air for… by shovelhead
Sound doesn't travel in a vacuum.
In reply to “...boosters are filled with… by Rusty Shorts
But it would be very efficiently conducted through the metal frame of a space vehicle and thence to the microphone of the astronauts -even if they were surrounded by a vacuum inside the vehicle (which they weren't.)
"Sound is transmitted by particles (atoms or molecules) in a solid, liquid or gas colliding with each other. It is a wave which is created by vibrating objects and propagated through a medium (solid, liquid or gas) from one location to another. A vibrating source can be sound coming from a drum, speaker of a radio, the mouth of a person (vocal chord), a car engine, a plane above the sky and so on. Although sound is commonly associated in air, sound will readily travel through many materials that are solid, liquid and gas.
Solids are made up of particles (atoms) that do not move about because they are closely packed (touching each other) and held together by strong intermolecular forces. Therefore, they are always in a fixed position and can only vibrate in a fixed position, sending sound waves along its path very fast. This is similar to a domino effect. This means that sound waves (produce from a vibrating source) is immediately transmitted by the vibrating particle in a fixed position by hitting the neighboring atom sending on the sound wave from one atom to the other throughout the solid object.In liquid, the particles are constantly moving and so the particles change their position, but they are not fixed to each other that strongly as they are in a solid. They can also vibrate and collide with other of their particles over a short range; sending sound waves through it. This is because the attractive forces among the particles of a liquid are sufficiently strong enough to hold them together but are not strong enough to hold them in a fixed position. As such, sound will travel slightly less fast through liquids.In gas, particles in gases are very far apart from each other. They can vibrate as well as move freely and randomly in all direction. This is due to the fact that the force of attraction between the particles are negligible. This means therefore, that there is no force of attraction between gas particles. Gas molecules must move quite a distance before they collide with other molecules. Sound energy cannot move as quickly when the molecules are not in contact with each other. Thus, since gas particles are very far apart , sound waves traveling through this medium, will be much slower than that of a liquid and a solid respectively."
Source:
http://tellmewhyfacts.com/2007/09/how-does-sound-travel.html
Proof: lightly tap your desk with a fingernail. Now, rest your ear on the desk surface and tap again. Which was louder?
In reply to Sound doesn't travel in a… by YourAverageJoe
Ummm.... there is no sound in space because there is no atmosphere. What would you expect to hear?
In reply to “...boosters are filled with… by Rusty Shorts
