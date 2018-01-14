Caught On Video: Chinese Rocket Booster Crashes To Earth, Erupts In Massive Fireball

2018-01-14

A booster from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket created a massive explosion outside a town in Guangxiv, southwest China on Friday- and the explosion was all caught on video.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180114_china_0.png

According to the Global Times, the Long March 3B rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province at 07:18 local time on Friday, catapulting two Beidou-3 GNSS navigation satellites to earth’s orbit.

It is no secret that China’s growth in its space program has been accelerating with the development of the Long March rocket family launching satellites into space. An expanding space program comes in addition to the country’s rising economic power and international influence, which has alarmingly challenged Western space programs.

As the three-stage rocket with four-strap-on boosters soared towards the heavens, the four boosters separated from the rocket’s core and fell back to earth. One of the boosters landed near a town, while residents panicked as the impact caused a major explosion.

The village of Xiangdu in Tiandeng Country, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is around 700 kilometers from the launch site and considered a “designated drop zones for debris for the launch,” according to the Global Times.

 

 

While the booster smashed into the town, the launch seems to have succeeded in propelling two satellites into orbit. The video below shows the moment the booster slammed into a hillside releasing a toxic plume of hazardous fumes.

 

 

While there were no reports of human casualties; more video has surfaced of curious residents examining the booster up close.

However, unbeknownst to the observes, the “boosters are filled with unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) hypergolic propellant, which is highly toxic,” said the Global Times.

The Global Times calls Friday’s event “all too common,” as China’s space program continues to expand.

The footage comes in stark contrast to United States launches, which send launch vehicles over the ocean, while private company SpaceX has mastered landing its Falcon 9 first stages back at launch sites and on drone ships off the coast.

This means that today’s space launches pass over inhabited areas. Though drop zones for Long March rocket stages are carefully calculated and launch notices and procedures put in places, events like the above are all too common, especially with China’s space activities expanding greatly in recent years.

An unidentified man stands in his living room next to an engine from a Long March rocket in August 2015.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180114_china1.png

The Long March 3B rocket has about a 93% success rating, unlike Elon Musk, who has a history of fiery failures with his SpaceX program. Just last week, Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket failed to reach earth’s orbit, therefore losing a billion dollar secretive spy satellite for the United States Government. 

It’s never good when parts of a rocket coming crashing down to earth, never mind almost smashing into a town. However, the next fireball from the heavens could in the coming months, when a Chinese space station is expected to lose orbit.

any_mouse hedgeless_horseman Jan 14, 2018 9:52 PM

The plume in the image reminds of North America's largest open pit coal mine located in Wyoming. Signs on the highway advise travelers to look out for heavy orange smoke and not to breathe it in. Saw some dark orange clouds off in the distance on the far side of the mine. Looked just like the trail of that booster.

roddy6667 wee-weed up Jan 14, 2018 9:52 PM

How soon they forget.

Space Shuttle Columbia broke up and disintegrated on reentry and left a trail of debris from Oklahoma to Florida. Seven astronauts died. Nearly 84,000 pieces of collected debris of the vessel are stored in a 16th floor office suite in the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center.

Also, the Space Shuttle Challenger broke up and fell to earth shortly after launch, resulting in the death of seven astronauts and toxic debris spread over many miles.

I won't even go into Elon Musk's many failures and exploding rockets.

Rusty Shorts Jan 14, 2018 9:41 PM

“...boosters are filled with unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) hypergolic propellant, which is highly toxic...

 

During the Apollo missions to the Moon, the Lunar Lander had 2 of these type of rockets,  one for the descent stage, and one for the ascent stage...stacked one on top of the other, never test fired because you can only fire them one time. The Apollo rockets were a cut above the rest though, they were absolutely silent, just listen to the mission control communications during the decent stage and ascent stages. 

 

Dismissed and carry on. MAGA

True Blue YourAverageJoe Jan 14, 2018 10:12 PM

But it would be very efficiently conducted through the metal frame of a space vehicle and thence to the microphone of the astronauts -even if they were surrounded by a vacuum inside the vehicle (which they weren't.)

"Sound is transmitted by particles (atoms or molecules) in a solid, liquid or gas colliding with each other. It is a wave which is created by vibrating objects and propagated through a medium (solid, liquid or gas) from one location to another. A vibrating source can be sound coming from a drum, speaker of a radio, the mouth of a person (vocal chord), a car engine, a plane above the sky and so on. Although sound is commonly associated in air, sound will readily travel through many materials that are solid, liquid and gas.

Solids are made up of particles (atoms) that do not move about because they are closely packed (touching each other) and held together by strong intermolecular forces. Therefore, they are always in a fixed position and can only vibrate in a fixed position, sending sound waves along its path very fast. This is similar to a domino effect. This means that sound waves (produce from a vibrating source) is immediately transmitted by the vibrating particle in a fixed position by hitting the neighboring atom sending on the sound wave from one atom to the other throughout the solid object.In liquid, the particles are constantly moving and so the particles change their position, but they are not fixed to each other that strongly as they are in a solid. They can also vibrate and collide with other of their particles over a short range; sending sound waves through it. This is because the attractive forces among the particles of a liquid are sufficiently strong enough to hold them together but are not strong enough to hold them in a fixed position. As such, sound will travel slightly less fast through liquids.In gas, particles in gases are very far apart from each other. They can vibrate as well as move freely and randomly in all direction. This is due to the fact that the force of attraction between the particles are negligible. This means therefore, that there is no force of attraction between gas particles. Gas molecules must move quite a distance before they collide with other molecules. Sound energy cannot move as quickly when the molecules are not in contact with each other. Thus, since gas particles are very far apart , sound waves traveling through this medium, will be much slower than that of a liquid and a solid respectively."

Source:

http://tellmewhyfacts.com/2007/09/how-does-sound-travel.html

Proof: lightly tap your desk with a fingernail. Now, rest your ear on the desk surface and tap again. Which was louder?

OverTheHedge True Blue Jan 15, 2018 12:06 AM

I just had a wonderful image of drunk, middle-aged hedgers all around the world, diligently pressing ears to tabletops to confirm the moon landings were fake.

But the really funny part is the raised eyebrow expression of the world-weary wife trying to ignore the mad idiot husband.

(It's called making your own entertainment - I do it in my head all the time)

Twee Surgeon Rusty Shorts Jan 14, 2018 10:05 PM

Whatever is burning is certainly putting off some Rusty colored smoke. I've seen a few rocket launches over California but never a hint of copper,rust or orange emissions. Persistent emissions, yes (that might have given 'Them?" the idea for chemtrails?) but the orange smoke looks very Chinese firework factory. I was under the impression that most of the Satellite launches were Hydrogen Peroxide burning, but I don't really pay much attention to rocketry.What burns that color ?  sulfur ? If it's photo shopped orange, then it could be a pile of old tire and no one would know any different than the story that came with the picture.

Son of Captain Nemo Jan 14, 2018 9:42 PM

Ah...

No worries!... There are more than 1 billion of them and "unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) hypergolic propellant" is not going to keep the PBOC or the Russian Federation from kicking out the "Western" financed cryptocurrency mining servers to CONUS!... Good thing China never allowed anything like Magna BSP (https://311truth.wordpress.com/2014/01/18/magna-bsp-the-israeli-connect…) to protect it's commercial nuclear power plants like the Japanese did.  And of course it never would have been sabotaged if Japan hadn't helped the Iranians with their enrichment project, let alone their contemplating the depeg of the Yen which more than likely made the sabotage of 3/11 HAPPEN!

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-04/chinas-central-bank-warns-bit…

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-03/china-central-bank-prepares-r…

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-12/bitcoin-mining-fees-soar-chin…

 

 

 

gmj Jan 14, 2018 9:44 PM

They are standing within a few feet of it!  Maybe they are going to roast weenies and marshmallows.  Do they think it's a toy?