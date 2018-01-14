Citi Reveals The Reason Behind The Market's Meltup

It is hardly a secret, that one of the biggest threats facing risk assets in 2018 and onward, is the great central bank QE/balance sheet unwind, something we have discussed extensively in the past year, and as a recent example, in "This Is Most Worrying": In One Year, Central Bank Liquidity Will Collapse From $2 Trillion To Zero," in which Deutsche Bank said that "the most likely causes of a shift to ‘flight mode’ and a rise in volatility" is that by the end of [2018], the combined expansion of all the major Central Bank balance sheets will have collapsed from a 12 month growth rate of $2 trillion per annum to zero."
This is shown in the following chart depicting the total shrinkage in central bank asset growth:
And yet, despite the Fed's methodical, if slow balance sheet shrinkage and the ECB's recent QE tapering from €60 to €30BN per month, followed by the BOJ's latest "stealth tapering" last week, stocks have started off the new year with a panicked melt-up euphoria the likes of which haven't been seen in decades as the flurry of recent "serious" headlines suggests.
The term of the week is 'melt-up' pic.twitter.com/6phpDc47uW— Mark Constantine (@vexmark) January 12, 2018
How does one reconcile this historic stock surge at a time of shrinking central bank balance sheets?
The answer comes from Citigroup's credit research team, which points out something most central bank unwind projections have missed, namely that while risk assets on central bank balance sheets may indeed be shrinking, other reserve managers are going in the other direction.
According to Citi's analysts, the answer is that although both the Fed and ECB are scaling back their balance sheets, the increase in EM FX reserves recently, with Chinese FX reserves doing the majority of the heavy lifting, has largely offset all of this. This is highlighted in the left-hand chart below. In fact, as the right-hand chart shows, on a rolling 3 month basis FX reserve purchases by EMs have largely offset all of the implied downward risk impulse from the past year.
As a reminder, last week China reported that its foreign-exchange reserves posted an 11th straight monthly increase, capping a year of recovery amid tighter capital controls, a stronger yuan and resilient economic growth (even if as Goldman calculated much of the reserve increase has been due to valuation effects). At the end of 2017, Chinese reserves climbed by $20.7 billion in December to $3.14 trillion, bringing the full-year increase to $129 billion.
Somewhat coincidentally, the theory that China may be goosing the markets was proposed last week by a different group of Citi analysts, who proposed that "it looks like the PBoC has been adding quite a lot of liquidity in the shorter end of the curve in recent days -with a variety of interbank rates softer, and the 1y CGB yield notably lower by 21bps YTD whereas 5s and 10s yields have stayed broadly flat."
As we said last week, "assuming that Citi is correct, it would explain many things, not least of all the stunning surge higher in Chinese, global and even US stocks." Here is Citi's own "conspiratorial" take:
"Against that background, it is no surprise that equity markets have been so well supported and the SHPROP has exploded upward."
In other words, just like China's aggressive policy change after the Shanghai Accord of February 2016 unleashed a record 21 of 22 positive months for the S&P...
S&P is up 21 of the past 22 months, starting with the Shanghai Accord in Feb 2016 pic.twitter.com/LOngt5A4ba— zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 29, 2017
... so it again appears to be China's stealthy asset purchases across global capital markets that has resulted in the market melt-up observed in the end of 2017 and start of 2018.
Of course, in light of recent vocal warnings from China that its Treasury purchases may be discontinued soon, extrapolating China's generous intervention in risk assets for the foreseeable future would be dangerous. Meanwhile, even as Beijing may flip and halt accumulating reserves, one thing is certain - at least for now - that central banks will keep on unwinding their balance sheets. Here's Citi once more:
given that this aggregate central bank liquidity measure has had a significant degree of correlation with risk asset performance over the past few years, we are if anything reaffirmed in our cautious stance on 2018 as a whole. Even if EM FX reserves were to continue accumulating at close to their current rate, that would be outweighed by the almost $1 trillion reduction in DM central bank balance purchases due to occur this year.
Citi's concludes by appropriately wrapping up the balance sheet unwind narrative in the story about the frog - stuck in boiling water - that did not realize how hot the water was until it was too late:
As the old parable goes, a frog that has the misfortune to find itself in a pot of boiling water will generally have the sense to jump straight back out. But if the water is initially tepid and subsequently brought to boil slowly, the frog won’t realise what’s happening until it’s too late.
* * *
The announced trajectories of the major central bank balance sheets indicate that the level of aggregate net asset purchases will reach its 2018 lows in the latter part of the year. But while we may only reach boiling point then, we’re already heating up: the delta in tapering is currently very large, with the Fed increasing its pace of net selling and the ECB having halved its net purchase volumes already.
Citi's punchline: "the frog may end up getting cooked well before boiling point." For now, however, the market's daily record highs make a mockery of any warning, and any references to frogs stuck in boiling water are promptly deflected with tantalizing images of massaging bubbles and "nice warm Jacuzzis."
Comments
Simply Protection -- Dollar goes down, so into the Stock market and stocks go up. Gold's kinda off limits at least until shit hits the fan. Not real complicated.
Stock markets were going up long before the dollar began its current drop. This is much more complicated than investors jumping from one asset to another for protection. This is about central banker shenanigans and manipulations making markets do the opposite of what they should be doing.
In reply to Protection -- Dollar goes… by YUNOSELL
That too....
In reply to Stock markets were going up… by runningman18
It makes one think that the Western Bankers may have captured the Chinese central bank more than I had thought.........
In reply to That too.... by YUNOSELL
I don't think they have. China is playing a very subtle game, Just like Russia. Don't want to outright stop your FX reserves. Not good politics. US is still a big buyer of CHinese goods. It's like an advertising expense.
In reply to It makes one think that the… by Moe-Monay
Good luck trying to explain that to anyone on here.
In reply to Stock markets were going up… by runningman18
So much for china dumping treasuries as conspiracy nuts here have been predicting for 10 years.
I've said all along china wants a weak yuan to keep their exports pumped up. They don't want reserve status despite the political posturing. That's just fake news from an official propaganda source.
In reply to Protection -- Dollar goes… by YUNOSELL
China will not stop buying Treasury's debts. They will gradually reduce because they are smart enough to understand that they fund the wars by funding Washington. This will have to be phased out, not abruptly stopped to provide Washington with the money for their ultimate distraction, the big bang.
The German Spiegel has a headline "he only knows revenge and violence". Beijing has people who can read German.
In reply to So much for china dumping… by mkkby
As if all CB's are not working together.
Citi doesn't have a fucking clue what people are thinking anymore.
ECB tapering and ceasing balance sheet expansion this year smells like total bullshit to moi. Believe it when seen.
More Central Banks and SWFs buying more assets with printed money ... thats the one and only reason .... any other reason is just obfuscation, and in Fed Shill CNBC's case, just an attempt to justify their relevance as well as their very existence in light of a massive 10 year long credibility gap.
Example: The Swiss Natl Bank is now the largest shareholder of Apple. They have purchased equities by using their masive Foreign exchange reserves, obtained by the overt printing and selling CHF into the market to maintain EUR parity.
In reply to More Central Banks and SWFs… by Disgruntled Goat
True. And this is a secondary domino effect of capital flight.
2012-2018 Make a list of all the countries that are much worse off. Countries that anyone with any sense would be sending assets abroad.
In reply to Example: The Swiss Natl Bank… by Disgruntled Goat
Stocks go up. US dollar goes down. Rich 1% holds stocks and debt @ 0% interest. Poor 99% has no stocks and a couple of bucks that earn zero for the effort. Trupm game plan make us rich richer and screw the stupid 99%.
Do not forget, the good credit working person gets no return on their savings and gets 13% interest rate on credit cards - pathetic bankers, but no one escapes the grasp of death and the final judgment.
BTW - ZH you messed up your site and made spell checker pointless and sorting a crime. Must now be owned and operated by .gov!!
In reply to Stocks go up. US dollar goes… by IDESofMARCH
Another article after the fact. It is funny how all of these wise people know exactly why the markets do what they do only after they do it.
So far the only analysts on Zerohedge who get market direction correct before it happens is SHEPWAVE group. At least that is the only one I see on Zerohedge.
In fairness it IS easier to analyze a problem with data.
I mean duh!
In reply to Another article after the… by adolphz
Most traders here already use shep wave. No need to advertise anymore.
In reply to Another article after the… by adolphz
xoxo
In reply to Another article after the… by adolphz
always another excuse why they were wrong about the imminent crash they predicted.
Oh there have been plenty of crashes. It's hard to keep track. The last time I made a list I forgot Greece and Cyprus.
In reply to always another excuse why… by buzzsaw99
Can anyone please provide proof that any shrinking of risk assets from central bank balance sheets has actually occurred?
anyone know what happens when they start taking money out? Or are we just assuming 20% inflation to make it all go away? You would think they would get tired of sending their hard earned dollars to American Billionaires
Citi is fucked, their controlling shareholder is in a Saudi Prison.
Silver and Gold for the long run.
where it top, 35000?
36,000
In reply to where it top, 35000? by didthatreallyhappen
Moved post to a different thread where it was more relevant.
I would observe markets are / have been manipulated by the federal reserve to support the corrupt establishment - any moron knows this...
I liked the article good stuff to think!
I liked the article good stuff to think!
WSJ article about central bankers buying stocks and making big money
Swiss Central bankers front running their own policy decisions.....
nice arrangement
Probably stating the obvious here, but I suspect the intensity of the 'melt-up' propaganda blasted out by Wall Street reveals just how frighted it is of a crash. "The lady doth protest too much, methinks."
Market is near the top. It is a majical we haven’t had any volatility
The whole world has gone full Iceland.