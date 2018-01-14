Customs And Border Protection Clarifies: You Have No Rights While Traveling

Submitted by Sovereign Man
The government is like a poorly trained dog. If you let one bad behavior go, it just escalates until they bite.
The government has been searching electronics like cell phones and laptops at the border since early in the Bush administration. But because the 9/11 attacks were fresh, and because the practice was not widespread, it went largely unnoticed.
Fast forward to fiscal year 2015 and the Customs and Border Protection searched 8,503 airline passengers’ electronic devices. In FY 2016 they searched 19,033. And in FY 2017 CBP searched the devices of 30,200 travelers.
The CBP obtained no warrants for these searches. Many people searched were foreign travelers to the U.S. but last year over 6,000 were American citizens.
In response to growing complaints Customs and Border Protection revised their policy. Last week they issued a new directive. But in some ways, it is worse.
For starters, their guidance claims the authority to search a traveler’s electronic devices “with or without suspicion.”
The guidance now claims passengers are “obligated” to turn over their devices as well as passcodes for examination. If they fail to do so, agents can seize the device.
That is all considered a “basic search.” Agents must have suspicion in order to conduct an “advanced search.” This includes copying information from devices, or analyzing them with other equipment.
Finally, CBP agents can not “intentionally” search information stored on the cloud, versus on the device’s hard drive.
What this means:
It actually adds insult to injury that the new guidance starts: “CBP will protect the rights of individuals against unreasonable search and seizure and ensure privacy protection while accomplishing its enforcement mission.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. This is clearly a violation of the Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure. This violates the privacy of everyone searched.
Then they demand you forgo your Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination. If you refuse to give out your password, they further violate the Fourth Amendment by seizing your device.
CBP agents are human. There is no inherent reason that they can be trusted with information like passwords. There is no reason why passengers should have to trust that their copied information will actually be destroyed according to CBP policy.
There is no legal justification to threaten the contacts and sensitive information that journalists might be transporting. This further adds First Amendment concerns to this intrusive policy. It could easily be used to chill free speech and freedom of the press.
Luckily there is a lawsuit in the works challenging this policy, but a ruling cannot happen quick enough.
In the meantime, prepare carefully for international travel. You may even want to travel only with “burner” devices; meaning you don’t mind if they are confiscated for refusing an unconstitutional search.
Comments
In reply to Funny how people are born so… by Obsidian Samctum
Don't fly out of the US. Drive or buy a boat, not the SS Minnow, better options to be had.
In reply to If you don't like your… by 07564111
"You Have No Rights While Traveling"
Thank Israhell, which did 9/11, for that.
I find this all difficult to believe. I've been led to believe, by internet experts, that the second amendment means Americans are immune to tyrannical government agencies.
In reply to Lololol… by Mpizzie
Now, that's some subtle sarcasm, there.
In reply to I find this all difficult to… by Zero Point
There should be a protest convoy through each checkpoint. Incessantly, until it ends. Where are the hippie's kids? Where did all the Americans go?
In reply to CPB declares this is how you… by Bes
I don't and havn't since 2006.
In reply to Or just don’t fly. Period. by Lost in translation
Yeah...Don't fly...that's practical...
In reply to Or just don’t fly. Period. by Lost in translation
It’s usually written by people who have no need to fly, because they don’t go anyway or have jobs that lead to such travel. So, to make themselves feel better they blame the TSA.
In reply to Yeah...Don't fly...that's… by takeaction
I curious as to what they are actually looking for? Kiddy porn, secret missile blueprints, Hillary's yoga schedule... Inquiring minds want to know...
In reply to If you don't like your… by 07564111
PM, cryptos, cash...
Same as DUI checkpoints.
In reply to I curious as to what they… by Keyser
They're looking for a place to plant evidence.
Good luck uploading incriminating photos to my Nokia 3390, assholes!
In reply to I curious as to what they… by Keyser
Hillary's lost emails.
In reply to I curious as to what they… by Keyser
This does not apply to Zionist nationals
In reply to If you don't like your… by 07564111
What’s a good cell phone option when leaving the US for an extended period?
In reply to CPB declares this is how you… by Bes
I don't know. Get a throw away phone and keep your contact list on a piece of paper or on a storage chip.
In reply to What’s a good cell phone… by Lost in translation
use an app to backup your contacts online. Download with new phone.
In reply to I don't know. Get a throw… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Google Fi
In reply to What’s a good cell phone… by Lost in translation
Easy. When they ask for your password say "I forgot". Don't take an expensive phone with you overseas. If they want to seize it no problem. Go buy another at Costco for $200. Write off the expense on your taxes. Probably should not take a computer at all.
In reply to What’s a good cell phone… by Lost in translation
CBP have merely raised the bar in what has become an arms race of "Tradecraft for Travelers". I'm sure Simon is a master at it.
I account for and mitigate for these "trained apes". My tactics do not include or require verbal sparring with them.
How dumb and cheap do you have to be, to drag that ONE phone everywhere? Try using a seperate burner for each country.
Watch your voiceprint though, if you're up to serious deviance. You know that the NSA can ID you on any phone, if they wanted to and had you in their crosshairs.
In reply to Funny how people are born so… by Obsidian Samctum
It's the legal system. It's not perfect but without it, it's law of the jungle.
It's one thing whites do really well, law and order. If the whites go, so too will law and order.
In reply to Funny how people are born so… by Obsidian Samctum
You have no rights period, flying, driving or walking.
Or breathing, or drinking a Coke, or going fishing, or getting your bang on with your honey.
US completed the journey to Soviet-style police state in 2001.
This is an occupied country.
In reply to You have no rights period,… by Justin Case
Re "You have no rights period, flying, driving or walking."
Why would you? You no longer live in a "Constitutional Republic", dear ideologues.
Somewhere along the way, they swapped it for a Clepto-Plutocracy. You live on a Neo-Feudal Plantation, with (((Global-Lust Owners))).
Your "Rights" are that of a servant, a vassal, a slave.
(This may shock & upset you, but if you take the time to weigh the "Preponderance of Evidence", you too may find that the facts fit this Model far better than the preferred Nostalgic model.)
In reply to You have no rights period,… by Justin Case
It was replaced with the "Federal Union", making slaves of the people and States under threat, and use, of violence and death. And to this day, their coup is called a "civil war" and the theme is "to free the slaves". I'm sure the forked-tongued rulers still love to laugh about that one.
In reply to Re "You have no rights… by HRClinton
Details on the lawsuit so we can follow or donate to it?
I tell the undergrads, “there are two types of people in this world:
A. Those who want to be left alone.
B. Those who refuse to leave others alone.”
It's funny how succinct those two points are. I had a similar revelation many moons ago. At 20, I was on the fast track to become a LEO. I was enrolled at the community college (Criminology 101), where my adjunct professor was the dean at the local police academy. He stated that in his career of over 30+ years in LE (they called it Peace Officer back then), he found applicants to the academy fell into two categories...
Type-A: They wanted the power and thrill of being the law, above the law, and untouchable. They wanted to be able to harass and intimidate their fellow man with impunity, knowing that they had the authority of the state at their backs. They wanted to drive fast without consequence, and have a shiny metal badge which they could use as a get-out-of-jail card.
Type-B: They felt the world was a bad place, and that through their sacrifice and devotion to protecting and serving, they could make the world a better place.
He said that 90% of applicants were Type-A. And, the 10% that weren't, within 2 years of landing a job, would become so disillusioned and jaded, that they'd either quit in frustration, or join the Type-A.
In other words, even then, it was pretty clear what kind of people were attracted to LE. That was my first and only semester of policing education. Instead, I got into a completely unrelated (and far more productive) career field which allowed me to invest well, and retire by age 37.
In reply to I tell the undergrads, … by Lost in translation