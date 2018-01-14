David Stockman On The Real "Shithole" - $40 Trillion & Counting...

You can call it the bleep-hole moment (per the Fox "family channel") or the shit-hole moment (per the rest of the MSM), but what you can't call yesterday's contretemps in the White House is evidence that sentient adults are in charge of the Imperial City.
And, no, we are not getting down on the Donald for using a swear word---nor are we trying to out race-card Don Lemon as to the obvious implications of the President's crude phraseology.
Indeed, even prior to yesterday's outburst it was hard to deny that Trump is a semi-literate bully and that he never got (read) the memo on racial comity and respect. But we actually happen to think that the Donald's potty-talk eruption resulted not from some dark place in his mind and heart, but from sheer frustration as the intractability of the immigration issue closes in on him.
What we mean is that neither party has its cards face up on the matter----which goes way beyond the potential deportation of the 800,000 dreamers, chain migration, the diversity lottery and the Wall. Underneath it all there is a brutal, raging political struggle for dominance which is almost existential in import.
To wit, the sundry Dem caucuses want more immigrants, and the browner the better, because it's their only route to electoral dominance. By contrast, the hard core GOP immigrant-thumpers are desperately attempting to hang-on to Red State rule in the face of the forbidding demographic math of the white population---and the fact that not many Norwegians want to come to America anyway.
It would not be too far-fetched to say that the partisan battle for office is morphing into a racial-ethnic war.
Fox host Laura Ingraham is both exceedingly articulate and thoughtful on many issues, but on immigration she is a screecher. So her diatribe with respect to Thursday's doings goes right to the heart of the matter:
“Number two, Democrats favor granting citizenship to illegal aliens because they believe it is the absolute key to achieving a super-majority, just like the one they currently have in California. They want that in every key battleground state. So, there’s so much more at stake than just the future of the DREAMers. This deal could decide the fate of the country.
We happen to agree with her, but for a vastly different reason. To wit, the immigration issue threatens to destroy the Republican party---either because it terminally rips it apart or because the nativist immigrant-thumpers completely prevail and thereby marginalize the GOP electorally.
Yes, there is nothing in the constitution or American history that requires a politically healthy GOP or even a Republican party at all. Unfortunately, however, there is nothing in the constitution which requires fiscal rectitude, either. Yet that's exactly where Laura Ingraham's "fate of the country" comes in.
Washington is drifting rapidly into a hellacious fiscal calamity and the only thin reed of resistance is the once and former party of fiscal rectitude. If it does not get its act together and screw-up some courage and focus on the matter soon, the nation's budgetary doomsday machine will become unstoppable----with the national debt soaring to $40 trillion and 140% of GDP within the next decade.
Moreover, this isn't just a risk; it's a near certainty based on the built-in budgetary math and the sheer auto-pilot nature of its driving forces. For instance, the income entitlements including social security, disability, SSI, food stamps, family assistance, the earned income credit, government pensions and veterans benefits cost $1.5 trillion in the year just ended, but in the absence of Congressional action will automatically soar to $2.4 trillion by 2027.
The tab for the giant open-ended medical entitlements---Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP and ObamaCare---is racing upwards even more rapidly: at nearly 7% per year. Consequently, last year's spending of $1.2 trillion on these programs will become $2.2 trillion by the end of the current 10-year budget window.
These big numbers are bad enough in the telling, but their place in the structure of the Federal budget is what screams out calamity ahead. To wit, last year outlays for the combined income and medical entitlements amounted to just under 14% of GDP, but if Congress were to go AWOL for the next tens years, they would automatically absorb 18% of GDP by 2027.
And that's where the rubber would meet the road. Owing to the Christmas Eve tax cut special, the revenue base will drop by $280 billion in the year just ahead (FY 2019), bringing Uncle Sam's take down to just $3.4 trillion or 16.5% of GDP----the lowest level since the eve of the Korean War.
In other words, what is now in place owing to the folly of the GOP tax cut and 30 years of bipartisan fiscal can-kicking, is a revenue base that is not even large enough to pay for the big entitlements.
And, of course, that omits entirely the roughly $2.7 trillion that current GOP policy would require by 2027 for national security, roads, education, agriculture, space, small business, medical research, rivers and harbors, courts and prisons, the Census Bureau, the Washington monument etc.---and what will be nearly $1.0 trillion per year of interest on the national debt by then.
To be sure, they have this sheer absurdity----$2.7 trillion of non-entitlement expense and zero revenue to pay for it---papered over with a motely array of budgetary gimmicks. These cause projected revenue to rise back to just over 18% of GDP by 2027, but this is overwhelmingly fake revenue. Even then, it's still is not enough to pay for the vast reaches of government outside of the entitlements summarized above.
For instance, the individual tax cuts, which will allegedly go to 90% of taxpayers and which are being ballyhooed by the White House as showing up in revised withholding tables by February, will cost $189 billion in the first full year (FY 2019).
But thanks to the disappearing ink in which they were written (i.e. the 2025 "sunset") that number swings to a $32 billion tax increase by 2027. Of course, that's never going to happen: The GOP tax-writers have already baldly confessed that the sunset is just a gimmick to avoid the fiscal discipline required by the budget rules. The only thing they haven't confessed is on the eve of which up-coming election will they vote to cancel the sunset, thereby saving 140 million individual tax filers from what would otherwise be upwards of a quarter-trillion per year tax increase.
And the same goes for the $50 billion per year or so of so-called "tax extenders". This refers to expiring tax breaks for wind, solar and biofuels--along with affordable housing, community development, Hollywood expensing rules, NASCAR motor sports, rum producers, tuna canneries, short-line railroads and countless more.
The game here has been going on for decades: These measures get continuously reenacted just a few years at a time to make the outyear revenue baseline look healthier. But on the eve of expiration they are invariably given another short-term reprieve. That is, Lucy jerks away the revenue football, leaving Uncle Sam to borrow the difference.
Below we provide new data on the fast collapsing fiscal outlook, but suffice here to say that CBO's latest 10-year baseline deficit of $10.2 trillion has already been hiked to just under $12 trillion owing to the tax cut. And when you add in the impact of blowing the sequester caps for defense and non-defense by $120 billion per year (as is now clearly intended by both parties) on a permanent basis and also remove the phony sunsets, fake out-year spending cuts and tax extenders from the projections, the projected red ink soars to a cummulative $15 trillion over the decade ahead.
The chart below was developed by the Committee for a Responsible Budget, of which your editor is a charter member, and if anything it errs on the conservative side. The blue section of the deficit bars is the current CBO baseline, the green area adds the impact of the GOP tax cut, and the dotted boxes reflect spending increases already made or promised (defense, disaster aid, border control, veterans, ObamaCare bailout subsidies) and the various budget gimmick which are used to hide the out-year deficits.
The above projection of $15 trillion of cumulative red ink is the very opposite of the Wall Street earnings hockey sticks. The latter are based on a series of economic and financial miracles which never happen. By contrast, the above is an absolute baked-in-the cake price-out of what can't be stopped----without an aggressive and determined return by the GOP to its roots in the old-time fiscal religion.
Even absent the fracturing impact and complete distraction of the current right-wing anti-immigration crusade, the task of fiscal stabilization would be herculean, as dramatized by the graph below.
When you factor in the Donald's massive defense spending increase, the rest of the GOP/bipartisan spending agenda (but not including the promised big infrastructure initiative) and the guaranteed explosion of interest outlays, Federal spending will hit 24.3% of GDP by 2027.
The debt service element needs to be thoroughly understood because without a radical swing toward fiscal austerity, interest expense is virtually guaranteed to rise from $269 billion in the year just completed (FY 2017) to $1 trillion by 2027. That's mainly because the FY 2017 number was a phony artifact of decades of Fed financial repression and the massive expansion of the Fed's balance sheet under QE.
As a result, the weighted average cost of interest on the Federal debt was well under 2.0% and the Fed paid $80 billion to the US Treasury as an off-setting "profit" on its money printing scheme. That is, its $4.4 trillion of liabilities cost virtually nothing because they were plucked out of thin air by the Fed's printing press and were then used to purchase a like amount of income earning UST debt and GSE securities.
But here's the thing. By virtue of its pivot to QT the Fed will be selling upwards of $2 trillion of its earning asset trove over the next several years----even as interest rates and bond yields steadily rise. In the puzzle palace of government and central bank book-keeping, however, the implicit mark-to-market losses on the Fed's shrinking pile of assets will be charged to expense, meaning that its profits will virtually disappear and its payment to the treasury will head toward zero.
That's especially the case because at the same time, its primary tool to raise the federal funds rate is known as IOER and involves paying interest to banks on excess reserves. That doubled last year to $30 billion and will continue to rise steadily, thereby further eroding the Fed's so-called "profit".
Yet at the same time the Fed's phony profit sharing payment is disappearing, the blended rate on Uncle Sam's rapidly expanding debt balances will also soar. The CBO, for instance assumes the 1.5% average rate during FY 2017 will reach 3.2% by 2027 in very slow increments. But that surely understates both the speed and level of the coming increase-----once the world's $100 trillion bond bubble collapses in the face of global QT.
So the truth of the matter is that interest expense on Washington's exploding debt----as shown above where annual deficits hit $1.1 trillion in the year ahead and $2.1 trillion by 2027---could end up far more than $1 trillion annually and also raise the total spending take to 25% of GDP or more.
And that's what makes the GOP's asinine tax bill-----a temporary break for the folks and a permanent 21% corporate rate which will generate trillions of stock buybacks, dividends and other financial engineering maneuvers that benefit primarily the top 1% and 10%------such a fiscal horror show. When you strip out the gimmicks, the policy amounts to a permanent revenue take of just 16.8% of GDP.
In a word, these clowns have just completed the drawing-and-quartering of the nation's fiscal accounts.
In fact, the stunning irresponsibility of it couldn't be more apparent when you recall that the 18% of GDP cost of the entitlements outlined above is overwhelmingly driven by old people----including a substantial share of Medicaid costs which go to poor retirees and nursing home beneficiaries. Yet the baby-boom retirement bow wave is just getting started.
As shown below, there are presently about 50 million people 65 and over, but after 2030 that number will go parabolic reaching 105 million eventually. So if the plan is to end the 2020s with $2 trillion plus annual deficits as shown above, it doesn't take much imagination to see where the fiscal accounts will go when the shaded area in the graph below vectors sharply to the upper right after 2030.
But even that's not all. The deficit chart above adopts the current CBO economic forecast which assumes recessions have been abolished from the face of the earth and that the already faltering US recovery at 103 months will just keep on trucking to a ripe old age of 207 months in 2027.
The risible fantasy of that assumption is evident in the chart below. In the face of soaring public debts, $67 trillion of total public and private debt and an epochal pivot to QT by the Fed and other central banks, there is not a snowballs chance in the hot place of the green bar (below) ever materializing.
As it is, the CBO forecast embedded in the graph assumes average annual nominal GDP growth-----and that's what drives revenues and the deficit, not "real" GDP---that is 33% higher than during the last ten years (2006-2016). Accordingly, the cumulative nominal GDP underlying the post-tax bill revenue and deficit projection above is $237 trillion.
A big number, that. But also a vulnerable one. Just factor in an average recession somewhere along the line during the 10-year window and a resulting nominal GDP growth rate equal to the actual rate for the last decade (which benefited from massive Fed QE versus the pending era of QT).
In the world of big numbers that results in about $14 trillion less GDP over the period and about $2.5 trillion less revenue (at the 18% take rate). Throw in additional debt service and interim recession spending for unemployment insurance and other safety nets and you get $20 trillion of cumulative deficits over the period.
Needless to say, that would bring the national debt to $40 trillion and 140% of GDP just in the nick of time. That is, just before the peak baby-boom retirement wave of the 2030s lays total waste to the nation's fiscal accounts.
At the end of the day, there is only one way out of the impending fiscal catastrophe. Namely, a revival of the old-time fiscal religion within the GOP, and a Paul-on-the-road-to-Damascus conversion among Republicans on the matter of immigration.
That is to say, America does not need Walls; it actually needs tens of millions of younger and working age immigrants who can function as tax mules to carry the burden of 105 million baby-boomer and retirees.
There is virtually no other way out of the giant fiscal trap that is now closing in on the Imperial City---even as going that route is also the only way to save America's constitutional democracy.
What the GOP immigrant bashers fail to recall is that America was not based on a tribe, a folk, a people or a nation. It was a melting pot of diverse peoples who came here seeking the freedom to go their own way as guaranteed by the constitution and to pursue the opportunity to prosper as offered by free market capitalism. And it worked without any borders at all.
The truth of the matter is that in the present day and age people come here "illegally" (since we now have legal quotas that didn't exist prior to 1925) to either: (1) sell or distribute illegal drugs; or (2) find jobs and a better standard of living for their families.
On Monday we will eviscerate the immigrants-bashing claims of the GOP right-wing and the Donald and show this proposition to be true: Namely, if you want to get rid of item #1---then end the War on Drugs and turn-over the drug distribution business to Phillip Morris, the teamsters union truck drivers and the rest of the law-abiding machinery we use to distribute everything else.
At the same time, recognize that item #2 is an economic positive and an unavoidable necessity.
Indeed, its the only way to prevent America from becoming the fiscal bleep(shit)-hole described above.
If American mothers didn't kill one out of five of their own babies we wouldn't need to import labor.
Regardless, USG should not be in the retirement business. Protect the boarders, standardized the money, guarantee Constitutional Rights and handle international affairs.
That's pretty much it!
In reply to If American mothers didn't… by Billy the Poet
I generally agree,
but releasing government employees into the general population is criminal.
In reply to Regardless, USG should not… by tyberious
Wait......criminal because it is criminal, or because government slugs are pretty non-productive net net.
In reply to I generally agree,… by Arnold
$20 TRILLION went for MidEast wars to benefit Apartheid Israhell.
http://bipworldview.wordpress.com/2018/01/10/whats-really-going-on-in-t…
In reply to Wait......criminal because… by lo2hi
The money supply and therefore the debt must double nearly every 8 years to keep the debt-based currency system going. To wit, Prices must rise or we go into a deflationary depression. That is the system the Rothschild’s and Rockefeller’s set up in 1913.
In reply to $20 TRILLION went for… by stizazz
David,
Wait until the debt hits $80T, which it will, you math moron.
Gonna recycle this lame ass article one more time then?
So when's it gonna implode, a date please. What's that? Crickets!
In reply to The money supply and… by BigCumulusClouds
We don't need more labor and mouths to feed. Automation is putting all the young unskilled labor out of work. Young and on the dole is far worse than old and on the dole.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Stockman blurted out the unspoken truth.
Someone figured out you can't tax robots.
In reply to We don't need more labor and… by Stuck on Zero
Great comment—so much more consise than ENs. Sigh.
In reply to We don't need more labor and… by Stuck on Zero
I agree with Laura Ingraham on the matter of mass-scale immigration, and she is one of the most articulate Republicans on that issue.
I will listen to Stockman, however, because he always makes a serious argument, but he is not likely in the position to be the one to suffer economically for the policy of unfettered, low-skill immigration that he is advocating.
I am not against high-skill immigration, but note: Since womb-based feminism dictates that all wives of high-income men must also have a high-paying job with plenty of absenteeism privileges for reproduction, the wealth is already concentrated in far too few households without adding even more competitors for the few decent-paying jobs.
The dual, high-earner parent phenomena has cut the size of the American middle class in half and has already diluted the value of higher education. Many lawyers, for instance, complain about all these moms working at home for lower pay; it reduces the amount of opportunity for the lawyers without a spousal income and for young professionals without flooding the job market with highly educated immigrant competitors. The same thing likely applies in STEM fields, although fewer women major in those areas.
But we DON’T need more low-income, welfare-supported immigrants, increasing the misery index among citizens to the boiling point.
This country spends billions to pay the household bills of immigrants so that they can work for low wages, staying below the earned-income limit for welfare and the cut off for refundable child tax credits, while most of our own underemployed citizens compete in a labor market where wages are driven down to nothing by so many welfare-fueled immigrants.
Rent absorbs more than half of earned income, partially due to so many immigrants competing for units.
It is amazing that so much public assistance is given to immigrants to reward sex and reproduction, when most low-income citizens do not get one dime of assistance, not even UC to cover rent between low-wage churn jobs in most cases. They do not get one penny until the SS that they paid into on every dime they made kicks in at age 65. Even then, Medicare costs seniors hundreds per month and is never, ever free.
All but the citizens making over $127,200 per year contribute either 7.65% [employed] or 15.3% [self-employed] of their entire, paltry income to the SS fund.
It is not welfare. Many citizens who lean Republican will not vote for a party that defines it as such, not after paying into it.
Whichever party attacks this program, and whichever party tries to sell it as equivalent to the 100% free EBT food, free housing, monthly cash assistance and refundable child tax credits up to $6,444, will lose and lose bigly due to the fact that middle-aged and old citizens constitute the vast majority of likely voters.
It interesting to know that Trump’s tax cut for the rich and unfair tax-welfare plan for citizen and immigrant parents costs $198 billion.
Not that we could afford it even then, but we could pay for most of that tax cut / tax welfare plan just by eliminating the $116-billion-per-year deluge of welfare, tax welfare and expenses to school, house, feed and incarcerate illegal immigrants because they have US-born kids.
And they do not pay into the SS retirement fund in many cases because of under-the-table work. Even when they do, government gives them more in just one of their freebies — their refundable tax credit for sex and reproduction — than the wages for 4 months of full-time work in many jobs.
There is also the question of hiring based on race loyalty. It is out there in droves. Despite all the Fake Diversity talk, either by working or interviewing there, I have personally seen 7 different large-scale government agencies and corporate offices with 80% to 90% minority hires in a city with a 15% minority population. I have heard about many more. Minorities — like childbearing-aged moms in their absenteeism-gang “voted best for moms” jobs — get away with screaming discrimination, while boldly discriminating themselves.
Most Deplorables deplore the overly litigious society we live in, thinking it hinders free enterprise and freedom, itself, but since you simply cannot get representation from elected leaders who only represent the interests of wealthy donors and their low-wage, welfare-buttressed workforce, it is not surprising that Americans who must keep a roof over their heads with earned-only income, not with a combination of low wages and welfare and tax welfare for sex and reproduction, are turning to the third branch of government.
Keep adding immigrants to compete with underemployed Americans, and paying their bills more with every birth, and there will be even more social tension than there already is in this rigged, rigged system. You can have problems even worse than a fiscal cliff, although Stockman makes a good argument for trimming back in lots of areas.
It has to be done with fairness to US citizens, though.
If Swamp Creatures had any real concern for this country, they would put some thought into doing that in an America First way. A system that pays immigrants and some citizens for working part time to stay below the earned-income limit for welfare and irresponsibly having more kids than they can afford is not even close to fair.
A system that drives wages down, when rent consumes more than half of earned-only income, is not even close to fair, and yet, that is what mass, welfare-boosted immigration produces.
Here is what I think should be done. I think they should not give welfare in increasing amounts per child produced, not to citizens and not to immigrants.
Reduce it to a small amount for one child that would not be enough to tempt an illegal border jumper or for a mom who made the choice to have far more children than she can afford to waste on a $900 tattoo.
Otherwise, feed the kids at school. They already do, hence Nancy Reagan’s comment about ketchup. I always thought that was mean until I worked at the Department of Human Services, where the average illegal-immigrant mom and the average single-mom citizen left with more than I made in a week as a college grad in just free food.
What are mommas doing with the between $450 and $800 per month in EBT, when their kids also need free lunch at school........? Nancy Reagan did not mean let them eat ketchup; she meant to point out their irresponsibility.
If they cannot afford to house kids, assuming they have no relatives to live with (and most do), then set up temporary orphanages. Parents can visit and regain custody when they are financially solvent. Two of the most successful people I have ever met grew up in orphanages—one successful on a national level and one just on a local level.
That would be a disincentive for single women or immigrants who often live in multi-family residences, with several moms collecting hundreds in monthly benefits and up to $6,444 in tax credits, to have multiple kids when they cannot afford it.
It is irresponsible to have multiple kids when you cannot afford one child, and countries with high birth rates are the poorest in the world. With automation reducing the number of full-time jobs, this will get even worse, both in the West and in economically poor — but rich in births — countries.
Give no huge, pay per birth, refundable tax credits up to $6,444 that are often used on trips to Florida with boyfriends or master bedroom furniture, when independent housing and food are covered by government. That is the most irresponsible form of welfare of all, yet it is the favorite of the Republican Party.
Give that tax credit only to households where one parent is staying at home, raising her/his own children, instead of taking a job out of the economy that could support another household in a country with mass underemployment of citizens.
That would free up jobs for the 94 million American citizens who are sidelined from the workforce, many of whom lack a spousal income or access to wage boosters in the form of monthly welfare and tax welfare for sex and reproduction.
All of those uncounted (except in the U6) citizens would pay into the SS retirement fund if employed, helping with fiscal solvency and delaying the raising of the SS cap, which might hinder job growth if it gets too high.
Having seen one workplace after another, where moms with spousal income or moms on welfare and tax welfare, took whole mornings, every afternoon, days and whole weeks off, in addition to paid-time-off and pregnancy leaves in back-watching absenteeism gangs, you will never convince me that US productivity numbers would be lower if underemployed citizens without children or without children under 18 had those jobs.
https://fairus.org/press-releases/new-fair-study-illegal-immigration-co…
https://cis.org/Report/Cost-Welfare-Use-Immigrant-and-Native-Households
https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/earned-income-tax-cr…
https://www.google.com/search?ei=g69bWufZC4e0_AbUtJSwCQ&q=trump+tax+cut…
https://www.google.com/search?ei=669bWvv_NISU_Qagmoj4Cg&q=illegal+immig…
https://www.google.com/search?q=breutbart%20immigratin%20duscrinaton&ie…
In reply to I generally agree,… by Arnold
"Keep adding immigrants to compete with underemployed Americans"
They are not competing for American jobs:
1. Most end up on welfare since they are largely uneducated & have no skills. For the low skill jobs they do take, they don't complete with naive born US citizens who consider these jobs beneath them. It is not if these no skill immigrates are assuming skilled white collar and blue collar jobs.
2. Large number of unemployed americans is caused by excessive regulation that forced US companies to move operations overseas. It also does not help turning out a generation of snowflakes. Both China & India graduate far more STEM students than the US does. Generation snowflake takes Liberal arts and other worthless degrees that make them unemployable.
3. Automation is replacing a lot of jobs, and those that lose their jobs are unable or unwilling to be retrained to for jobs that are in demand.
In reply to I agree with Laura Ingraham… by Endgame Napoleon
There is no fixing this country, financially. We are going to keep kicking the can until it goes over the cliff. 4% growth isn't happening, no matter what the GOP does to tax rates or the budget. The debt will keep climbing, they will keep printing until they destroy the dollar. But, when it does come unglued, the less third world squatters with their hands out we have in our midst, the better.
Plus, lets say trump fixes everything. We get growth, lower taxes, the deficit goes away, etc. What do you think happens in 2020, or 2024 at the latest, if we don't stop bringing in the shithole people? These reforms, if enacted, would be temporary because white conservatives will be outvoted from then onward. So, once again, that doesn't really matter if immigration isn't fixed. Stop bringing in more, and send the ones already here back where they came from. Since the left insists these countries aren't shitholes, they shouldn't have a problem sending them back there.
In reply to Regardless, USG should not… by tyberious
Sublime ^
+ 10,000
In reply to There is no fixing this… by greenskeeper carl
The millions of prospective "tax donkeys" the US allows in turn out to be largely net tax consumers through either the EITC or welfare benefits or both. So much for that.
As for the abortion comment above, you should accept it with grace and let God deal with it, because in Caesar's world, the aborted ones would in most cases also be net tax and benefit consumers.
In reply to Sublime ^ + 10,000 by Lost in translation
Insert them back ? Like a human suppository?
In reply to There is no fixing this… by greenskeeper carl
Great points. Millions of immigrants from impoverished countries already indoctrinated into a submissive mentality handing irrevocable powers to liberals that will in turn 'purge' the country of dissenting views...because Trump. Utopia.
Hey immigrants...meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
In reply to There is no fixing this… by greenskeeper carl
The only way manqqqqqkind will survive this is by getting rid of the monetary system and put in the constitution of every nation that anyone who tries to start another one gets hung by the neck until dead. Since this is the hammer that the Hebrews use against the rest of us, they’ll go the way of the dinosaur
In reply to There is no fixing this… by greenskeeper carl
Absent a return to a non-debt based currency Trump cannot fix the system. End of story.
In reply to There is no fixing this… by greenskeeper carl
We need to trim programs without favoring the barrage of non-contributory programs for citizens with kids and for noncitizen parents that enable them to undercut the American workers who lack welfare and tax-welfare-boosted wages, doing the trimming in a way that is fair to American citizens, and we also need the rich to pay their fair share, whether that is in taxes or in investing in this country, the USA. Tax cuts invested in a global workforce, rather than in America, weaken this country. This is how you generate tax revenue: better jobs for citizens who spend their earned income in this country, rather than sending their earned income and their unearned income for womb productivity from US taxpayers and the US Treasury Department to their home countries.
In reply to There is no fixing this… by greenskeeper carl
The invaders should live at Stockman’s house.
He can pay for them.
In reply to Regardless, USG should not… by tyberious
This is where the unsophisticated don’t get it .... if they’re here illegal or legal they are paying taxes one way or another - if you don’t get that you’ll never will. If a gallon of gas or a phone card is purchased, that purchase pays a tax. If you rent a trailer in a trailer park the property tax is being paid indirectly.
I would love to give you stupid fucks a magic wand, so you could make all of “them” disappear just to see the look on your face when on the tax revenue disappears and you can’t buy a chicken because there aren’t any slaughter house workers. You think Tyrone or Latisha will gut your chickens LMFAO....... how about that phone thumbing millennial ROTFLMAO... kind of hard fingering the phone with chicken guts on your fingers.
In reply to The invaders should live at… by Lost in translation
I worked in a slaughterhouse to pay for university. Try again.
You’re not too bright for a programmer, I see. It’s unfortunate.
Take care, Miss...
In reply to This is where the… by Taint Boil
I bet the taxes on that chicken gutting job, or sales tax on that gallon of milk, covers the billions in illegal healthcare, or the 25% of schoolchildren that do not speak English.
So answer this Mr. Sophisticated..I make $500 a week in cash to gut chickens, no income tax because I am illegal. 35 of my compadres and I rent a mobile home, because we cut out the floor so they can sleep on the ground under the trailer. 30% of my cash goes through Western Union to the home country. I use another 50% on beer, cigs, and gas for the heapster I drive. At tax time, I file for EIC on 4 kids, with no income, because 2 of my kids are anchor babies. Sound fantastic? Come to Texas sometime, it is a common occurence.
Exactly how does that benefit American Citizens? How does a minimally productive worker, paying either extremely low taxes, if any at all, who does not speak English, whose kids do not speak English, benefit America? No healthcare, uneducated, will never work as anything but menial labor..please elucidate.
I voted for Obama the first time because I worked in a trauma hospital, and saw on a daily basis that 30% of the patients never paid for anything..it was all picked up by private insurance price increases and Medicaid, the costs to the hospitals due to translators, having to hire bilingual employees, etc, and it was unsustainable. I knew something had to change,and it has..just for the worse. Now instead of uninsured, they are insured with Obamacare..which we pay for through higher healthcare, income, and property taxes.
In reply to This is where the… by Taint Boil
Not sure what that big fancy pants word “elucidate” means .........
OK, OK, OK Turbo and Lost – you win.
Just trying to point out that taxes are paid one way or another ..... not From Texas but I know an illegal couple here and they have a trailer, pay lot rent, pay phone taxes, pay gasoline tax, pay sales tax. Check this out .... when they go to the doctor – they pay cash, go figure.
Please Note: Playing the devil’s advocate and throwing a little gas on the fire is sure is fun to watch.
In reply to I bet the taxes on that… by turbojarhead
taint nothing personal. After 30 years in a border state, you see this stuff on a daily basis. It is hard to keep compassion when you see illegals constantly taking advantage of the system.
Have a good day!
In reply to Not sure what that big fancy… by Taint Boil
There are good people of every race, creed, and color, and illegal and legal immigrants are no different. However, if you are here to take advantage of American's kindness, either through benefit programs or working under the table to send the money home, you are not wanted.
This reminds me of a vid, during the election. El Presidente had set aside $50 million for people who were being deported. He met them at the airport, offering them loans to open businesses. He was discussing this with one of the deportees..
The news interviewed the deportee afterwards. His statement? " I am going straight back..I made $4700 cash a month as a truck driver in North Carolina..why would I stay in Mexico and make $5 a day?" He was leaving to cross back over that night.
In reply to Not sure what that big fancy… by Taint Boil
Thanks for rippin this bitch dudes. I have a better idea for stockman the useless article marathoner. Round up all the jews and take their money. Voila!
In reply to Not sure what that big fancy… by Taint Boil
Using that logic we should have open borders and the places where people migrate from should already be thriving (since they have all these wonderful hard-workers and tax-payers already there). But the places they left are not thriving. Why? Culture. Culture makes the difference. When you import migrants too quickly you import their culture to. Cultures that are demonstrably inferior as evidenced by the shitholes they came from. Import too many too quickly and we will merge with that culture and be worse off for it. This has already happened.
In reply to This is where the… by Taint Boil
I'm aware that they do pay some in taxes, even indirectly, in the ways that you listed. I don't think anyone here is denying that. But any amount of taxes they pay are dwarfed by the amount of public resources they consume. The amount they cost the taxpayers is orders of magnitude higher than what they pay in. We already have blacks, that are the same way, but we are pretty much stuck with them. Importing more of this, or allowing it to import itself, is madness that we can't afford.
In reply to This is where the… by Taint Boil
In September 2015, the Center for Immigration Studies published a landmark study of immigration and welfare use, showing that 51 percent of immigrant-headed households used at least one federal welfare program — cash, food, housing, or medical care — compared to 30 percent of native households. Following similar methodology, this new study examines the dollar cost of that welfare use.
In reply to I'm aware that they do pay… by greenskeeper carl
Actually half of legal immigrants are taking from the system, not adding to it.
50% of legal immigrants receive some sort of welfare.
https://cis.org/Report/Welfare-Use-Legal-and-Illegal-Immigrant-Househol…
In reply to This is where the… by Taint Boil
Better to bite the bullet and suffer the hit to the dollar that 'just printing' the money for retirement funds would cause...rather than destroying the country by allowing everyone from everywhere in. Their values would destroy us faster than a currency crisis.
In reply to Regardless, USG should not… by tyberious
Cut taxes much more.
Hack and cut
Slash and burn
Starve the fucking beast!
The sooner it all crashes, the sooner the weak die off.
The strong survivors can rebuild from scratch.
And never forget the lesson.
In reply to Regardless, USG should not… by tyberious
If America cant afford its pension funds, then what about EVERY FUCKING OTHER COUNTRY ON EARTH?
In reply to Regardless, USG should not… by tyberious
The thing here is, why does America need these immigrants when there are already Millions of Unemployed. Bringing in more immigrants won't solve the problem it will perpetuate it, and it won't only be the baby boomers they will have to worry about when the unemployed starts to eat up the taxes he claims will be paid by the immigrants.
In reply to If American mothers didn't… by Billy the Poet
The immigrants are brought here to provide slave labor. They do jobs which Americans won't do (for slave wages). The entire program is dressed up in a nice, progressive wrapper.
In reply to The thing here is, why does… by mpnut
Stop paying able bodied people to not work, and that 'jobs americans won't do' meme disappears, pretty much over night.
In reply to The immigrants are brought… by Billy the Poet
I wish Carl, but I've been employing Americans here for 20+ years.
Its become almost impossible to find any with work ethic anymore.It was hard back then, but they were
there, after hard looking.Now ?
This is a structural problem starting with kindergarten, even if there was the will to change it,results will
take decades to fruit.I cannot see any way to do it in a shorter time,if you ruin a kid,its pretty much
done and irreversible by age 16.Short of sending them through boot camp,stripping it all away and rebuilding them.
But even the services are now a den of social workers,gender benders and freaks,so even that route is closed.
I'm always open to a reasoned argument though.
In reply to Stop paying able bodied… by greenskeeper carl
Which puts lie to the point of the immigrants being tax donkeys. If they do the jobs Americans will not do because the pay sucks, how does that turn into tax donkeys? Anecdotally, the only ones I know that can afford to live on slave wages have the taxpayer paying for their kids schooling, fire, police, healthcare..plus a nice bonus at income tax refund time.
In reply to The immigrants are brought… by Billy the Poet
If immigrants made good tax donkeys, California would not be going down the tubes.
In reply to Which puts lie to the point… by turbojarhead
Well said!
In reply to If immigrants made good tax… by Nick Jihad
Im not an American, but I think the USA is not a $#!Thole to begin with. The Trillions of easy money, and corruption has led to the gov't not taking care of its country they were voted to do. Mass spending, debt increasing.. Like it or not, Trump is right for stem the bleeding.. I for one do not give to charity unless I can afford to feed myself. America has been giving away money like toilet paper, and now it owes certain countries through its debts...
In reply to The thing here is, why does… by mpnut
Immigrants from countries and religions that have no work ethic just adds to the problem Stockman.
All immigrants aren't the same, brown, black, blue or white.
In reply to The thing here is, why does… by mpnut
Crushing wages and creating greater levels of dependency, that’s why.
Plus 60-IQ people are much easier to manipulate and control.
The entire Senate should be incinerated in a series of public bonfires.
In reply to The thing here is, why does… by mpnut
Reread the article. Stockman answers your question:
In reply to The thing here is, why does… by mpnut
Stockman is deluded.
Low IQ immigrants are a net DRAIN on the economy. At a minimum, they produce and consume about net, not surplus. Worse, they cost shift onto middle class in form of higher prices for school, medical and other social services.
Bringing in Aliens cannot be defended in terms of economics. OOooo we need a constantly growing economy to pay the debts, so immigrate people. Ooooo we told all the white people to not have babies, sorry, immigrate some brownies.
Tell us Stockman, how those brown nations are doing - are they paragons of virtue and productivity. Maybe Stockman also believes in magic soil, as soon as somebody steps on American soil, they are transformed magickally into productive citizens.
There are long term costs associated with stupid. You cannot fix stupid, it is genetic. I would guess that Stockman also shills for Brazil, you know, because it is a continental country and it should economically produce about the same as the U.S.
But, sshhhhhh, here's the secret. Brazil is populated by Mestizo's and Negroes, and NEVER will produce. You have to be some sort of retard to not notice these sort of things, but Stockman is like other libertarians, he is high on his own supply. He is sniffing his own gas.
Every now and then I agree with him, but for the most part, he is full of shit.
Europeans suffered through the black plague and other disasters, and then bounced back. There is no coming back from the upcoming (and now) immigration disaster.
The accelerating Nego-Apocalypse (high birth rates in Africa) is real, and not even occupying Stockman's brain space - which shows how far out to lunch he is.
In reply to Reread the article. Stockman… by lo2hi
This ^
In reply to Stockman is deluded… by MEFOBILLS
the income entitlements including social security, disability, SSI, food stamps, family assistance, the earned income credit, government pensions and veterans benefits cost $1.5 trillion.
WOW that's about what it cost to develop one fighter plane. Hopefully it will one day serve it's purpose. No country wants to buy them due to extraordinary maintenance and reliability costs. MIC is healthy and all the CEOs are good buds with the Pentagram. A good circle of cigar smokin and Dom Pérignon sippers, laughing their asses off at the dipshit tax payers. Cheers to the greatest theft of tax payers money. Banks and the leftover corporatocracy also get billions of dollars as bail money. Calling it a capitalist country is a smoke screen. That is not capitalism. Pure socialism, worse than Norway or China.
Socialism is great until ya run outa other peoples money.
Higher taxes usually generate less income for the Gov't as the underground economy flourishes. The Corporate tax is from the ones that didn't abandon merica soil to operate out of China, where the hand over the taxes.
After years of lambasting other countries for helping rich Americans hide their money offshore, the U.S. is emerging as a leading tax and secrecy haven for rich foreigners. By resisting new global disclosure standards, the U.S. is creating a hot new market, becoming the go-to place to stash foreign wealth. Everyone from London lawyers to Swiss trust companies is getting in on the act, helping the world’s rich move accounts from places like the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands to Nevada, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
“How ironic—no, how perverse—that the USA, which has been so sanctimonious in its condemnation of Swiss banks, has become the banking secrecy jurisdiction du jour,” wrote Peter A. Cotorceanu, a lawyer at Anaford AG, a Zurich law firm, in a recent legal journal. “That ‘giant sucking sound’ you hear? It is the sound of money rushing to the USA.”
In reply to If American mothers didn't… by Billy the Poet
Yes we’d still need to import labor because undocumented workers are cheaper to employ. Documented workers need to be paid minimum wage, social security, workers comp, Medicare, Obamacare, and they can sue you under Title 7.
In reply to If American mothers didn't… by Billy the Poet