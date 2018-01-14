Plane With 162 On Board Skids Off Turkish Runway, Nearly Falls Into Black Sea

The passenger jet of a Turkish low-cost carrier with over 160 on board slid off the slippery runway in the Turkish city of Trabzon Saturday night, leaving it precariously perched atop a cliff edge over the Black Sea, saved only by freezing mud.
"We’re sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a Runway Excursion Incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018)," the airline said in a statement.
"All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board," the company added.
According to RT, the rainy conditions made the runway surface slick, and according to data from RadarBox, the jet recorded speeds of 110 knots (204kph, 127mph) on the final third of the runway at which point it skidded out. The airport was closed until 9am local time Sunday.
"We’ve taken all necessary measures. We will reopen the airport to air traffic as soon as possible," Trabzon Governor Yücel Yavuz said Saturday night, as cited by Yeni Safak, adding that a crisis desk had been set up following the incident and that an investigation into the circumstances of the accident had already begun. He confirmed that there were no reported issues with the runway.
It's pretty impressive that the plane stayed in one piece. Getting it out of there in one piece will be a bitch.
Getting it out in One piece no longer matters: Airframe is a total loss.
Too costly to tear it apart and confirm no strain to structural components.
Insurance company to write big check.
Wonder if AI self-flying system was at fault.
You never know, maybe we'll learn of some malfunction and the pilot is a hero for turning off the computers at the last second and keeping the plane out of the ocean.
Though 127 mph that close to the end of the runway looks horrible. Maybe the pilot was looking to slow down in the grass on the edge. I can't imagine that plane ever stopping before the end of the runway had it continued straight.
Salvage engines in whole or as parts supply. Maybe reuse the seats and stuff like that. Scrap the rest.
In reply to Nope. Airframe is a total… by Pool Shark
Don't forget the avionics as well.
This is Turkey my friend. It will go into a hanger and come out with new colors and Erdogen's kid will pocket some money. Just don't fly on any 737-800's for a while inside Turkey..
Take the engine out for parts. Leave the rest there as a tourist attraction.
Indonesia will buy it and run cargo till the belly falls out again.
In reply to Nope. Airframe is a total… by Pool Shark
How many times in history have humans been rescued by freezing mud?
I hate to see a nice piece of equipment like that be a total loss.
must be interesting watching the turks skillfully lift the bird back onto the runway. could be where the real fun starts...
I would not want to fly it it. I am going to assume some very important structure got over stressed by large margins.
Might be a few parts that are salvageable.
