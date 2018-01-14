Plane With 162 On Board Skids Off Turkish Runway, Nearly Falls Into Black Sea

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/14/2018 - 11:57

The passenger jet of a Turkish low-cost carrier with over 160 on board slid off the slippery runway in the Turkish city of Trabzon Saturday night, leaving it precariously perched atop a cliff edge over the Black Sea, saved only by freezing mud.

"We’re sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a Runway Excursion Incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018)," the airline said in a statement.

"All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board," the company added.

According to RT, the rainy conditions made the runway surface slick, and according to data from RadarBox, the jet recorded speeds of 110 knots (204kph, 127mph) on the final third of the runway at which point it skidded out. The airport was closed until 9am local time Sunday.

"We’ve taken all necessary measures. We will reopen the airport to air traffic as soon as possible," Trabzon Governor Yücel Yavuz said Saturday night, as cited by Yeni Safak, adding that a crisis desk had been set up following the incident and that an investigation into the circumstances of the accident had already begun. He confirmed that there were no reported issues with the runway.

Future Jim Jan 14, 2018 11:59 AM Permalink

Someone on board must have information that could indict Hillary ...

I am only half kidding. There was Ron Brown who had dirt on the Clintons, and the Congressman who started talking about the NWO in the 80's, and the Hawaiian clerk who had dirt on Obama ...

RAT005 Klassenfeind Jan 14, 2018 1:10 PM Permalink

You never know, maybe we'll learn of some malfunction and the pilot is a hero for turning off the computers at the last second and keeping the plane out of the ocean.

Though 127 mph that close to the end of the runway looks horrible.  Maybe the pilot was looking to slow down in the grass on the edge.  I can't imagine that plane ever stopping before the end of the runway had it continued straight.

BarkingCat Moe-Monay Jan 14, 2018 2:47 PM Permalink

Only flew Turkish Airlines one time and from the stewardesses wear nothing to look at but not ugly either. Just not very attractive and frankly not very pleasant.

...but Istambul airport looked like the bar scene from Star Wars so they deal with every imaginable 3rd world shithole dweller. Probably does not give one a very pleasant disposition.

NoWayJose Jan 14, 2018 12:14 PM Permalink

Only a bunch of Muzzies would build an airport right on the edge of a receding cliff.

Oops!  Correction - liberals did that in San Francisco too.  And California liberals have done it with golf courses and multi-million dollar homes!  And the liberals in Boston are right there.  Hmmm, a pattern?

Mustafa Kemal NoWayJose Jan 14, 2018 12:24 PM Permalink

"Only a bunch of Muzzies would build an airport right on the edge of a receding cliff."

That shows how much you know about Turkey and Trabzon.  When you get to Trabzon you start to notice the difference in the people. More blue eyes, more caucasian features.... Made me think I finally found my own here. Moreover, they have other than Turks here, the Hemshin and the Laz... I went there to see the Laz because I read that Mustafa Kemal hired them as his bodyguards, because the Laz like and know how to fight,  and I was not disappointed.  The Hemshin are fascinating, you can find them in Chemlihemshin. Yes, they are all muslims, but they kind of remind me of some Christians I know, not too serious about it.

 