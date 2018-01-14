Plane With 162 On Board Skids Off Turkish Runway, Nearly Falls Into Black Sea

The passenger jet of a Turkish low-cost carrier with over 160 on board slid off the slippery runway in the Turkish city of Trabzon Saturday night, leaving it precariously perched atop a cliff edge over the Black Sea, saved only by freezing mud.

"We’re sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a Runway Excursion Incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018)," the airline said in a statement.

"All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board," the company added.

According to RT, the rainy conditions made the runway surface slick, and according to data from RadarBox, the jet recorded speeds of 110 knots (204kph, 127mph) on the final third of the runway at which point it skidded out. The airport was closed until 9am local time Sunday.

"We’ve taken all necessary measures. We will reopen the airport to air traffic as soon as possible," Trabzon Governor Yücel Yavuz said Saturday night, as cited by Yeni Safak, adding that a crisis desk had been set up following the incident and that an investigation into the circumstances of the accident had already begun. He confirmed that there were no reported issues with the runway.