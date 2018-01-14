Porn Star Jessica Drake Signed NDA Barring Her From Discussing Trump: Report

Any White House reporters who were hoping for a quiet, relaxing MLK Day weekend are probably confronting a deeply disappointing reality right about now: the Trump administration media circus doesn’t take days off. Therefore, neither can they. So, to keep the holiday weekend news cycle on its toes, the Daily Beast has found a second porn star who allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding her, uh, encounters with President Trump. Her name is Jessica Drake.

Back in October 2016, notorious feminist lawyer Gloria Allred accompanied Drake during a press conference where the adult film actress alleged that Trump kissed her and two other women without their consent after a golf event in 2006. He married first lady Melania Trump in 2005.

Presumably because Drake could face serious legal penalties if she breaks the agreement, Drake’s publicist Josh Ortiz confirmed the details - rumors of which have been circulating for more than a year - to the Daily Beast.

Drake’s nondisclosure deal bars “any and every mention of Trump,” her publicist told the news Web site. “Jessica signed a nondisclosure agreement after her allegations of misconduct, and she can’t do as much as peep his name publicly,” said the publicist, who was not named.

However, just hours after the report was published, Ortiz retracted his previous statement:

"I made an incorrect assumption due to a grave misunderstanding regarding Jessica Drake’s ability to speak or comment about matters relating to President Trump," Ortiz said in a statement supplied by Drake's lawyer, Gloria Allred. “I have never been told directly, or indirectly, Jessica Drake signed a Non Disclosure Agreement or reached any settlement in regards to any interactions with President Trump. My misunderstanding resulted in incorrect information being provided to The Daily Beast and undue stress to Jessica Drake, for which I am truly sorry."

On Friday, while the White House (and the public) was still processing the fallout from “shithole-gate”, the Wall Street Journal confirmed a story it had hinted at a year ago when it reported that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had paid $130,000 to a former porn actress who went by the stage name “Stormy Daniels.” The two also purportedly met at a "golf event."

As several reporters have pointed out, Michael Wolff wrote in his “Fire and Fury” book that Trump may have paid off hundreds of women for signing NDAs. The White House has denied the reports. Cohen has, also.