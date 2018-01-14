Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/14/2018 - 11:30

Authored by Zainab Calcuttawala via OilPrice.com,

Russia may be on its way out of the OPEC output reduction deal, according to the country’s Energy Minister, Alexander Novak.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180114_russprod1.png

Reuters reports that Novak might discuss the country’s potential exit from the pact in Oman next week. Russia had vowed to cut output by 300,000 barrels per day under the agreement as part of a group of non-OPEC producers who elected to coordinate the bloc’s market stabilization initiative.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180114_russprod.png

 “We see that the market is becoming balanced. We see that the market surplus is decreasing, but the market is not completely balanced yet and, of course, we need to continue monitoring the situation,” Novak said.  Russian oil majors have been complaining about the deal and how it is creating stumbling blocks on the road towards the industry’s expansion plans.

Brent barrel prices are currently approaching $70 a barrel, suggesting crude markets are rebalancing as we approach June, when the deal is set for “review” – a process with little description in the full text of the OPEC deal’s renewal, which was agreed upon in November.

As far as OPEC members are concerned, the deal could carry on beyond the end of 2018. Speaking to CNBC, the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei said: "I am expecting that this group of countries that stood and have become responsible for helping the market to correct, (that) there is a very good chance that they could stick together and put a shape around that alliance."

His statement comes amid a variety of scenarios on how the deal might come to an end, featuring civil unrest in Venezuela and Iran that may lead to supply disruptions; Russia pulling out of the pact in June; OPEC members and other parties to the deal starting—or continuing—to cheat; and oil prices rising too high.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
NiggaPleeze Sages wife Jan 14, 2018 3:23 PM Permalink

what's wrong with cheap oil? Why is price fixing acceptable for fossil fuel energy?

OPEC doesn't fix prices.  They negotiate on amount of output.  And it's acceptable because there is no international law against it.

But let's see ... who else is organized and controls output?  The Fed?  Yeah, those private bankers.  Makes a much huger difference in your life, too.  What about milk production?  Doesn't Congress pay farmers to keep land idle?  I think they also restrict the output of, say, uranium.  And, frankly, countless other things.  For example, I was in a restaurant last week and the government had put a limit on the number of patrons in the restaurant - Maximum Occupancy 164!  What an affront to the free market!

So we could all wish for the tragedy of the commons, but in the end, lots and lots and lots of resources are output-restricted.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 13
BritBob Jan 14, 2018 11:55 AM Permalink

Falklands oil update:

Falkland Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018

 

  • $1.5 billion of capex is required to achieve first oil
  • Premier Oil, Rockhopper are partners on Sea Lion project

An oil project off the tip of South America is on track to get the go-ahead by the end of this year as the companies involved in the development work to secure $1.5 billion in financing.

It’s eight years since Rockhopper Exploration Plc discovered the 220 million-barrel Sea Lion field off the Falkland Islands. A green light for the project -- which is operated by Premier Oil Plc -- would signal renewed confidence in the outlook for the oil industry after a three-year slump in investments due to low prices.

“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)

What about Argentina? And what does the law say about the ownership of natural resources?

Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-

https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Sudden Debt Jan 14, 2018 11:56 AM Permalink

Well, in my country the found it to be unfair that petrol was more expensive then diesel...

so...

they're raising the price of diesel...

so it's more fair...

we're nearly at the high of 2007 in prices at the pump...

OPEC can be nuked as far as I care.

 

They're all pedophiles

They're all murderers

They're all thieves

 

AND IT'S CALLED FORMING A CARTEL WHICH IS AGAINST THE LAW!!!

WHY THE FUCK DO WE TOLERATE THESE FUCKERS???!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
coast1 Jan 14, 2018 12:29 PM Permalink

ruh roh..:-)   Havnt listened to the keiser for awhile, so thought I would check his latest today..He said that if dollar goes below 90, its a freefall..Its almost there, but not that I have a whole lotta trust in max, but hes fun. The chart for  one year dollar has gone from 103 to 90...Gold however did fairly well. If you look at the year chart, its obvious all of the times they shorted with quadrillions of paper gold  using ones and zeros to pay for it. or something ike that anyway

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Dark star Jan 14, 2018 12:33 PM Permalink

The Americans tried to sabotage the Russian economy by persuading Saudi Arabia to pump like fury and crash the oil price.

Pumping like fury damaged the long term extraction prospects for Saudi Arabia, crashed the Saudi Arabian economy, and failed to do any damage to the Russian economy which appears to be doing rather well.

Now the Russians have the chance to return the favour to Saudi Arabia and ensure that U.S. fracking never makes a profit.

Perhaps Putin has a point, and the world would be a better place if everyone traded co-operatively instead of spending all their resources shooting each other?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Cycle Jan 14, 2018 12:44 PM Permalink

Russia now exports more oil/gas to China than KSA, so this makes sense. Thanks to the sanctions [always love that word: sanction, late Middle English (as a noun denoting an ecclesiastical decree): from French, from Latin sanctio(n-), from sancire ‘ratify.’ The verb dates from the late 18th century.] imposed on Russia by the sacerdotal simians of NATO, Russia is now turning eastward.  As the climate continues to cool, and the 're' drops out of re-newable, give it a few more years, they will have the last laugh.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Jan 14, 2018 12:46 PM Permalink

Of course because Russia will drive oil prices back down. Russia doesn't have a huge big stupid government like the U.S that needs $100 oil to survive.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
IronForge Jan 14, 2018 2:37 PM Permalink

TEAM_RUS need to ramp up Production for the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

So long, OPEC.  The World's Largest Consumer and soon-to-be Largest Exchange - supplied by their Largest Producer-Partner - will determine the Petroleum Market PX going forward.

 

 