Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Authored by Zainab Calcuttawala via OilPrice.com,
Russia may be on its way out of the OPEC output reduction deal, according to the country’s Energy Minister, Alexander Novak.
Reuters reports that Novak might discuss the country’s potential exit from the pact in Oman next week. Russia had vowed to cut output by 300,000 barrels per day under the agreement as part of a group of non-OPEC producers who elected to coordinate the bloc’s market stabilization initiative.
“We see that the market is becoming balanced. We see that the market surplus is decreasing, but the market is not completely balanced yet and, of course, we need to continue monitoring the situation,” Novak said. Russian oil majors have been complaining about the deal and how it is creating stumbling blocks on the road towards the industry’s expansion plans.
Brent barrel prices are currently approaching $70 a barrel, suggesting crude markets are rebalancing as we approach June, when the deal is set for “review” – a process with little description in the full text of the OPEC deal’s renewal, which was agreed upon in November.
As far as OPEC members are concerned, the deal could carry on beyond the end of 2018. Speaking to CNBC, the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei said: "I am expecting that this group of countries that stood and have become responsible for helping the market to correct, (that) there is a very good chance that they could stick together and put a shape around that alliance."
His statement comes amid a variety of scenarios on how the deal might come to an end, featuring civil unrest in Venezuela and Iran that may lead to supply disruptions; Russia pulling out of the pact in June; OPEC members and other parties to the deal starting—or continuing—to cheat; and oil prices rising too high.
Fuck OPEC; what's wrong with cheap oil? Why is price fixing acceptable for fossil fuel energy? Who is being protected? Not the consumer.
Yeah you're right -- the oil-producing cartel should not be legally allowed to band together to protect themselves against the legally-allowed banking cartel banding together and fucking them with constantly shorting oil futures to drive down the price
Why bother to opt out of the OPEC deal? Russia could just cheat on it like they do every other agreement they make.
You must be confusing Russia with the USSA.
lol
good one
You are showing your complete imbecility again? Good for you. Now you could explain the difference between Croatia and Crimea, you braindead fucktard.
He knows there's no difference,and its a trick question.He's exceptional.
It is a strange coincidence that the oil price dropped sharply just as bankers began to be prosecuted for rigging commodity prices.
How could that happen?
Fossil fuels. Every time I hear or read that phrase I laugh. Ha! Thx.
OPEC doesn't fix prices. They negotiate on amount of output. And it's acceptable because there is no international law against it.
But let's see ... who else is organized and controls output? The Fed? Yeah, those private bankers. Makes a much huger difference in your life, too. What about milk production? Doesn't Congress pay farmers to keep land idle? I think they also restrict the output of, say, uranium. And, frankly, countless other things. For example, I was in a restaurant last week and the government had put a limit on the number of patrons in the restaurant - Maximum Occupancy 164! What an affront to the free market!
So we could all wish for the tragedy of the commons, but in the end, lots and lots and lots of resources are output-restricted.
Falklands oil update:
Falkland Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018
An oil project off the tip of South America is on track to get the go-ahead by the end of this year as the companies involved in the development work to secure $1.5 billion in financing.
It’s eight years since Rockhopper Exploration Plc discovered the 220 million-barrel Sea Lion field off the Falkland Islands. A green light for the project -- which is operated by Premier Oil Plc -- would signal renewed confidence in the outlook for the oil industry after a three-year slump in investments due to low prices.
“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)
What about Argentina? And what does the law say about the ownership of natural resources?
Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-
https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission
Well, in my country the found it to be unfair that petrol was more expensive then diesel...
so...
they're raising the price of diesel...
so it's more fair...
we're nearly at the high of 2007 in prices at the pump...
OPEC can be nuked as far as I care.
They're all pedophiles
They're all murderers
They're all thieves
AND IT'S CALLED FORMING A CARTEL WHICH IS AGAINST THE LAW!!!
WHY THE FUCK DO WE TOLERATE THESE FUCKERS???!!
The war on diesel has never made sense to me. Assuming all diesel cars, you would have 4/5 the fuel supply infrastructure needed to support petrol including fewer fuel supply vehicles on the road. How is that not a net improvement?
Although there is plenty of room for manipulation in the liquid fuel industry, it is pretty well understood and played out.
Electricity as fuel has plenty of stupid money headed its' way, and the greater fools as well.
$ 2.73 for regular gas down on the corner, $0.72 is tax, whether it goes to 4 bucks a gallon or 2 bucks a gallon..
Roughly $7.60 on the street corner here in the UK. Most is tax and most of that is % based.
If I am not mistaken that is a VAT, that dies a quick death whenever it is mentioned over here.
A lot of excise duty as well, but that is on the refiner price and non deductable.
The Border Adjustment Tax was just a backdoor for bringing VAT to the USA.Be glad it was dropped,
for the moment.They will try again, as sure as oranges are orange.
When all monetary systems go down the drain,the only thing it will cost is the labor that you put into the market to make sure that it is there for everyone that needs some.
Asymmetrical war. Threat to SA oil market dominance. Thereby to petrodollar.
Take the 'civil unrest' chips in Iran and put 'em back in the regime-change drawer - he's cashed out...
That pipeline through Syria WAS very expensive wasn't it?
Goldman must have sold their long oil positions!
Price rigging in everything ... no such thing as a free market anymore.
ruh roh..:-) Havnt listened to the keiser for awhile, so thought I would check his latest today..He said that if dollar goes below 90, its a freefall..Its almost there, but not that I have a whole lotta trust in max, but hes fun. The chart for one year dollar has gone from 103 to 90...Gold however did fairly well. If you look at the year chart, its obvious all of the times they shorted with quadrillions of paper gold using ones and zeros to pay for it. or something ike that anyway
I watch Max and I believe the dollar will get even stronger in the future. Max thinks Bitcoin is all that. People are reacting to the Trump tax soup right now.
The Americans tried to sabotage the Russian economy by persuading Saudi Arabia to pump like fury and crash the oil price.
Pumping like fury damaged the long term extraction prospects for Saudi Arabia, crashed the Saudi Arabian economy, and failed to do any damage to the Russian economy which appears to be doing rather well.
Now the Russians have the chance to return the favour to Saudi Arabia and ensure that U.S. fracking never makes a profit.
Perhaps Putin has a point, and the world would be a better place if everyone traded co-operatively instead of spending all their resources shooting each other?
Good, I love cheap gas and now we will have competition.
Russia will be pumping most of it to China for petroyuans and gold, while both countries continue selling their USTs and sending inflationary dollars back to the US.
Shale and Fracking will determine what the US price is.
Shale and Fracking don't determine a goddam thing.
It is a technique being adopted and refined all over the recovery world, and horizontal drilling as well.
You must learn to accept the future.
Russia is beating the U.S at the U.S's own asymmetric warfare utilizing conventional and unconventional warfare. Well the U.S has been doing it for over half a century to the rest of the world. This is your fault America for sitting on your asses wanting to be taken care of like little babies. The U.S standard of living is about to collapse.
Oh, you're a foreigner... watch out or Trump may say you live in a shithole country too.
Pootin is so dreamy,
http://www.businessinsider.com/russian-hackers-fancy-bear-laying-groundwork-to-spy-on-us-senate-2018-1
Russia now exports more oil/gas to China than KSA, so this makes sense. Thanks to the sanctions [always love that word: sanction, late Middle English (as a noun denoting an ecclesiastical decree): from French, from Latin sanctio(n-), from sancire ‘ratify.’ The verb dates from the late 18th century.] imposed on Russia by the sacerdotal simians of NATO, Russia is now turning eastward. As the climate continues to cool, and the 're' drops out of re-newable, give it a few more years, they will have the last laugh.
Destroy the Price fixing cartel. In any other industy if the top producers got together to fix pricing..... lawsuits would be filed.
Of course because Russia will drive oil prices back down. Russia doesn't have a huge big stupid government like the U.S that needs $100 oil to survive.
TEAM_RUS need to ramp up Production for the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.
So long, OPEC. The World's Largest Consumer and soon-to-be Largest Exchange - supplied by their Largest Producer-Partner - will determine the Petroleum Market PX going forward.
Just trade direct. Outside the American Dollar:
https://www.rt.com/business/415851-petrochinas-refinery-doubles-russian…