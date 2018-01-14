Shocking Video Shows Kid Placed In Storm Drain During Hawaii's False ICBM Warning

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/14/2018 - 13:35

Not only did yesterday's stunning false alarm warning of inbound ballistic missiles leave Hawaiians "crying and screaming", it caused some parents to resort to hiding their children in storm drains.

 

As Alex Thomas notes, while citizens who were on Twitter were informed that the alert was false within ten minutes, it took upwards of 38 minutes for government officials to officially correct said false alarm with a second text message.

Some, like NBC Philadelphia anchor Vai Sikahema was actually in Hawaii at the time and fully believed that both he and his wife were about to be killed.

NBC Philadelphia’s anchor Vai Sikahema recalled his reaction to the alert to MSNBC. Sikahema said he texted his children, after none of his four college-age children picked up the phone, letting them know he and their mom were in Hawaii. He then told them where they could find a will as well as their insurance information. 

Sikahema said his wife told him: “Hey, if this is it, I guess this is no better place to go then here in Hawaii and the two of us being together.”

Hawaii state representative Matt LoPresti told CNN:

"I was sitting in the bathtub with my children, saying our prayers."

Some people in the state took the warning so seriously that they were actually placing their children in storm drains in a desperate attempt to protect them.

 

 

The video shows a child saying "I don’t want to go in" as she is lowered into the drain while panicked adults shout in the background.

Clearly, as Thomas concludes, some heads are going to roll after this epic mistake.

One can only wonder how the American people are supposed to believe that this all happened because someone simply pushed the wrong button?!

Comments

WillyGroper BokkeDavola Jan 14, 2018 2:00 PM Permalink

f/u's?

this was calculated.

recall the fear porn last week of Q defcon 1...then this.

latest unsealed indictment linking to CF.

who was born in Hawaii that got a fudged birth cert by the machine?

who allegedly died in a staged plane crash that secured that fudged birth cert?

does anyone actually believe this was a fat finger?

who had access to the emergency alert system?

those nooses are tightening...watch the ants run.

IH8OBAMA Bigly Jan 14, 2018 2:32 PM Permalink

That's really not a bad idea.  We don't have basements in the Dallas area because it was built on a swamp.  But, we do have storm sewers.  During a nuclear attack the storm sewer is probably the safest place you could possibly find if you don't own an old missile silo. 

Of course, a silo could be on the list of targets.

 

Ms No Bigly Jan 14, 2018 2:46 PM Permalink

Some moron downvoted that ^^.  How the hell in year 2018 could somebody be so stupid as to think this was an accident?  They have been whipping up hysteria about NK and our imminent threat of demise at their hands going way back.  For months they have been "testing" their BS warnings and sirens.  Then they send out a warning that everybody is going to imminently get vaporized, leave it out for half an hour and people think this warmongers made a mistake?  This country is full of idiots.  I wish I had some scam that I could sell them.  They did this shit all through the cold war and through most of our adult lives.  Holy shit!

Stuck on Zero Bigly Jan 14, 2018 3:06 PM Permalink

A storm drain is an excellent place to be when the bomb drops. It protects you from 1) the gamma burst, 2) the blast over pressure and flying debris, and 3) the thermalized neutrons that are so slow to arrive and pack a lethal dose, and 4) finally, breathing radioactive dust particles. Just get out before it rains.

Deep Snorkeler Stuck on Zero Jan 14, 2018 3:42 PM Permalink

Living in Hawaii you learn never to trust authority.

Everyone lives on the verge of childish hysteria.

Vast hordes of uneducated semi-adults,

beer philosophers in deep meditation, 

Kim Jong-un knows they all are easily bought and taken.

The next incident will be even more hilarious-

mini-subs washed up on the beach, Pele in the mirror,

and hordes of obake-demons.

StarGate BigCumulusClouds Jan 14, 2018 2:24 PM Permalink

Image of Hawaii Emergency agency /EMA calling meeting after nuclear missle reputedly launched by NWO from submarine was destroyed by US military under Prez DJT. NWO/ Cabal goal was reported to be to blame North Korea and thus launch the WW3 they / Global Cabal have planned for decades.

See “URANIUM ONE” /U1 deal by Hillary and Obama to obtain nuclear fuel and transport it out of USA.

1st U1 criminal indictment brought against Lambert former DOD under Obama brought same date as Hawaii scare.

End result - Governor of Hawaii no longer supports “Uranium One” Hillary.

Bigly espirit Jan 14, 2018 2:22 PM Permalink

She did seem pretty reasonable and somewhat moderate for a dem in 2017.

Let's face it, 98% of pols are hopelessly corrupted or mentally deficient. I am being generous, as it's probably 100%. 

She did not buy moderate votes or more nationwide appeal to any non tds or sjw types with this shrill, misplaced commentary.

 

FreedomWriter house biscuit Jan 14, 2018 2:14 PM Permalink

A much better idea than believing the alert was an accident.

Enquiring minds now want to know:

1) How could a live Civil Defense alert be accidentally triggered when it is protected by 5 human fail-safes?

2) Who is responsible for managing, triggering and confirming Civil Defense alerts?

3) Who is responsible for broadcasting these Civil Defense alerts over public media?

4) Who is responsible for assessing the original missile threat that triggered the Civil Defense alert?

5) Who will go to prison for causing this gross breach of public trust and danger to public safety?

 

 

For numbers 1),  2) and 4), I am thinking uniformed traitors, the higher-ranked the better. 

For numbers 3) and 5) I'm thinking democratic appointees and Obamites myself. The more links they have to the DNC, HRC and the CF the better.

 

Let's see them talk their way out of this one.

Shit's gotta end.

Blaming this on excess Kona bud just ain't gonna fly, not even in the Aloha state.

 

 

 

 

Ms No Lost in translation Jan 14, 2018 3:30 PM Permalink

Yeah imagine that.  If it was real then the adults die and the child gets to starve in a sewer by themselves covered in roaches or eaten by rats.  Everybody dies and they should be prepared for that even early in life.  Western society is super weird about death.  Obviously most people don't believe in the afterlife.  You know damn well if the SHTF and snowflakes were looking at imminent death they would claw over any toddler or old lady to live an extra ten minutes.  Long gone are the days when people give up their life raft seat on the Titanic.  I do still see honor and dignity among our oldest generations though. 

tmosley robertsgt40 Jan 14, 2018 1:48 PM Permalink

Nukes aren't magical planet destroying devices. Standard yield on a modern nuke is 200kt (edit: actually 500). If one were dropped on the downtown area of a mid-sized town, people in the suburbs would be fine, especially if they were inside. Something like a storm drain will protect you if you are anywhere further than perhaps 100 yards away from the detonation point, assuming the oxygen doesn't get sucked out and superheated gas doesn't travel through the sewer.

There are some major assumptions there, but a sewer isn't that bad a place to hide if there aren't any other shelters around (basements, oil change pits, etc--places you could go to ride out a tornado).

DarthVaderMentor tmosley Jan 14, 2018 2:08 PM Permalink

A dirty radiological or bacteriological bomb detonation in a tropical locale will trigger rain, especially if detonated in the vicinity of seawater. Guess where all that bacteriological and radioactive nuclide laden water will go?

You'll survive the blast if the over pressure doesn't get you but you then die of radioactive ex-sanguination from blood laden bowel movements. Not a good way to go.

Disclosure: I used to design nuclear "gadgets" at Los Alamos and Lawrence Livermore Labs. It's lovely work if you have the stomach for it. 