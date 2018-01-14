Shocking Video Shows Kid Placed In Storm Drain During Hawaii's False ICBM Warning

Not only did yesterday's stunning false alarm warning of inbound ballistic missiles leave Hawaiians "crying and screaming", it caused some parents to resort to hiding their children in storm drains.
As Alex Thomas notes, while citizens who were on Twitter were informed that the alert was false within ten minutes, it took upwards of 38 minutes for government officials to officially correct said false alarm with a second text message.
Some, like NBC Philadelphia anchor Vai Sikahema was actually in Hawaii at the time and fully believed that both he and his wife were about to be killed.
NBC Philadelphia’s anchor Vai Sikahema recalled his reaction to the alert to MSNBC. Sikahema said he texted his children, after none of his four college-age children picked up the phone, letting them know he and their mom were in Hawaii. He then told them where they could find a will as well as their insurance information.
Sikahema said his wife told him: “Hey, if this is it, I guess this is no better place to go then here in Hawaii and the two of us being together.”
Hawaii state representative Matt LoPresti told CNN:
"I was sitting in the bathtub with my children, saying our prayers."
Some people in the state took the warning so seriously that they were actually placing their children in storm drains in a desperate attempt to protect them.
BREAKING VIDEO: Footage shows children being placed into storm drains immediately after Emergency Ballistic Missile Warning was sent to residents in Hawaii.pic.twitter.com/GVDyVEARgR— Jemisha (@JemiSHaaaZzz) January 13, 2018
The video shows a child saying "I don’t want to go in" as she is lowered into the drain while panicked adults shout in the background.
Clearly, as Thomas concludes, some heads are going to roll after this epic mistake.
One can only wonder how the American people are supposed to believe that this all happened because someone simply pushed the wrong button?!
Comedy...
Gotta ride the storm out!
In reply to Comedy... by Lost in translation
It's not a bad idea.....
In reply to Gotta ride the storm out! by MozartIII
Lots of people think the CIA was created to keep the President informed. This is so far from the truth it isn’t funny. The agency was created by Wall Street hacks to benefit Wall Street and the dofussess in the CIA. The names are all of record.
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
It's a libtard state, what do you expect...
In reply to Lots of people think the CIA… by BigCumulusClouds
mocking fellow citizens fearing for their lives.....
now that's how you unite a society!!!!
#maga
In reply to It's a libtard state, what… by eforce
In reply to now that's how you unite a… by Bes
f/u's?
this was calculated.
recall the fear porn last week of Q defcon 1...then this.
latest unsealed indictment linking to CF.
who was born in Hawaii that got a fudged birth cert by the machine?
who allegedly died in a staged plane crash that secured that fudged birth cert?
does anyone actually believe this was a fat finger?
who had access to the emergency alert system?
those nooses are tightening...watch the ants run.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JLbA1O2uE0
In reply to OOOOPS.....No Penalty for… by BokkeDavola
Agree. This was not a fat finger error.
It cannot be. If protocol is that loose on anything nuclear we all would have been vaporized way before now.
In reply to f/u's?… by WillyGroper
That's really not a bad idea. We don't have basements in the Dallas area because it was built on a swamp. But, we do have storm sewers. During a nuclear attack the storm sewer is probably the safest place you could possibly find if you don't own an old missile silo.
Of course, a silo could be on the list of targets.
In reply to Agree. This was not a fat… by Bigly
I watched the new version of "IT" with my grandson.
If I'd tried to put him in a storm drain, he'd probably have cut my throat with the manhole cover.
In reply to That's really not a bad idea… by IH8OBAMA
Some moron downvoted that ^^. How the hell in year 2018 could somebody be so stupid as to think this was an accident? They have been whipping up hysteria about NK and our imminent threat of demise at their hands going way back. For months they have been "testing" their BS warnings and sirens. Then they send out a warning that everybody is going to imminently get vaporized, leave it out for half an hour and people think this warmongers made a mistake? This country is full of idiots. I wish I had some scam that I could sell them. They did this shit all through the cold war and through most of our adult lives. Holy shit!
In reply to Agree. This was not a fat… by Bigly
Done by Hawaiian officials: https://www.rt.com/usa/415850-hawaii-officials-apologize-missile-alert/
Trump already being blamed!
In reply to Agree. This was not a fat… by Bigly
A storm drain is an excellent place to be when the bomb drops. It protects you from 1) the gamma burst, 2) the blast over pressure and flying debris, and 3) the thermalized neutrons that are so slow to arrive and pack a lethal dose, and 4) finally, breathing radioactive dust particles. Just get out before it rains.
In reply to Agree. This was not a fat… by Bigly
unless a dam fails nearby or water or hydrants pipes pop and they will
In reply to A storm drain is an… by Stuck on Zero
Living in Hawaii you learn never to trust authority.
Everyone lives on the verge of childish hysteria.
Vast hordes of uneducated semi-adults,
beer philosophers in deep meditation,
Kim Jong-un knows they all are easily bought and taken.
The next incident will be even more hilarious-
mini-subs washed up on the beach, Pele in the mirror,
and hordes of obake-demons.
In reply to A storm drain is an… by Stuck on Zero
Check out the history of Cold War 1. There are many similar episodes of screw ups. It's amazing that people trust that the psychopaths and morons 'in charge' are 'protecting' them when they are actually the # 1 threat to all life on earth.
In reply to f/u's?… by WillyGroper
hell, check out the edited post of 2 month "bokke" balls, i responded to.
bot or not?
Tyler needs to boot him/her.
In reply to Check out the history of… by HardAssets
PANIC !
In reply to now that's how you unite a… by Bes
As I said yesterday, panicky people do stupid dangerous things. This could qualify, although since they have no basements, I kind of understand the logic.
In reply to PANIC ! by Stackers
You wouldn’t have such fear if you were informed.
In reply to now that's how you unite a… by Bes
Mocking left wingers petrified of being nuked is a whole lot easier when some of us took the time to study the history of this topic. I suggest you educated yourself about the Left and their goals, they have no intention at all of uniting with us.
In reply to now that's how you unite a… by Bes
mocking fellow citizens fearing for their lives.....
That's all I've every seen you do. Folks are worried about their families and their jobs and you always say, "ha ha ha ha ha ha."
In reply to now that's how you unite a… by Bes
Indeed it is. Full on SDS hold out. Where Barry's real dad lived.
In reply to It's a libtard state, what… by eforce
Yes. I know. The media’s job is to move markets according to plan so Wall Street can make money and the CIA boys as well with their Hammer slush fund. Go read the Cochle deposition. Cochle was one of the few Protestant Knights of Malta. He owned 28% of the World Bank.
In reply to It's a libtard state, what… by eforce
Now that's what you call a sh**hole.
In reply to It's a libtard state, what… by eforce
Image of Hawaii Emergency agency /EMA calling meeting after nuclear missle reputedly launched by NWO from submarine was destroyed by US military under Prez DJT. NWO/ Cabal goal was reported to be to blame North Korea and thus launch the WW3 they / Global Cabal have planned for decades.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/952302099731185664/photo/1
See “URANIUM ONE” /U1 deal by Hillary and Obama to obtain nuclear fuel and transport it out of USA.
1st U1 criminal indictment brought against Lambert former DOD under Obama brought same date as Hawaii scare.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/13/associate-hillary-clinton-uranium-one-russian-bribery-case-indicted/amp/
End result - Governor of Hawaii no longer supports “Uranium One” Hillary.
In reply to Lots of people think the CIA… by BigCumulusClouds
Who the hell would be taking the time to video tape this?
Here hold the camera and get over there for the best lighting....
Memories
So it's the terror
We will remember
Whenever we remember...
The way we were...
The way we were...
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
People who rightly thought the threat was overblown.
I knew it was a fraud/mistake the second I heard it, with fairly high confidence. But I wasn't in the line of fire, so didn't have that mind-killing fear to deal with.
In reply to Who the hell would be taking… by 3LockBox
The fat finger did achieve one important purpose.
It showed Gabbards true color.
In reply to People who rightly thought… by tmosley
She did seem pretty reasonable and somewhat moderate for a dem in 2017.
Let's face it, 98% of pols are hopelessly corrupted or mentally deficient. I am being generous, as it's probably 100%.
She did not buy moderate votes or more nationwide appeal to any non tds or sjw types with this shrill, misplaced commentary.
In reply to The fat finger did achieve… by espirit
The overpressure would collapse your lungs. Bad idea.
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
Soul less people afraid to die.
Sad.
In reply to The overpressure would… by PoorWhiteMan
Better than nothing. Would be spared from the blast force. Unless it landed on them directly, then it wouldn't matter either way. Not sure what little Kim is sporting for warheads. Would probably miss the island chain.
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
They saw that in a movie.......the Wolverine throws a Jap into a sewer manhole and he survives.......
In reply to Better than nothing. Would… by MozartIII
A much better idea than believing the alert was an accident.
Enquiring minds now want to know:
1) How could a live Civil Defense alert be accidentally triggered when it is protected by 5 human fail-safes?
2) Who is responsible for managing, triggering and confirming Civil Defense alerts?
3) Who is responsible for broadcasting these Civil Defense alerts over public media?
4) Who is responsible for assessing the original missile threat that triggered the Civil Defense alert?
5) Who will go to prison for causing this gross breach of public trust and danger to public safety?
For numbers 1), 2) and 4), I am thinking uniformed traitors, the higher-ranked the better.
For numbers 3) and 5) I'm thinking democratic appointees and Obamites myself. The more links they have to the DNC, HRC and the CF the better.
Let's see them talk their way out of this one.
Shit's gotta end.
Blaming this on excess Kona bud just ain't gonna fly, not even in the Aloha state.
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
Its a horrible idea!! air pressure would pop them our or crush them flat with the pressure wave
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
it depends how far from epicenter, on wide open may no be a very bad idea. when exposed a rat bite is enough to kill you anyway.
smart is not enough, it takes some good luck too.
In reply to Its a horrible idea!! air… by newdoobie
That is exactly where my family and I went. We have a 15 minutes to seek shelter. Houses in Hawaii, if built before ‘70, are single wall construction and worthless. In the storm drain I have 5 feet of earth and steel reinforced concrete surrounding me.
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
Exactly. Laugh all you want now, but the people who think quickly and are willing to do the unthinkable usually enjoy the last laugh in situations such as these!
In reply to It's not a bad idea..... by house biscuit
“Get in there! You’ll be safe with the rats!”
In reply to Gotta ride the storm out! by MozartIII
Which rats are worse? The above ground or the below ground types.
In reply to “Get in there! You’ll be… by Lost in translation
about the same
In reply to Which rats are worse? The… by MozartIII
Yeah imagine that. If it was real then the adults die and the child gets to starve in a sewer by themselves covered in roaches or eaten by rats. Everybody dies and they should be prepared for that even early in life. Western society is super weird about death. Obviously most people don't believe in the afterlife. You know damn well if the SHTF and snowflakes were looking at imminent death they would claw over any toddler or old lady to live an extra ten minutes. Long gone are the days when people give up their life raft seat on the Titanic. I do still see honor and dignity among our oldest generations though.
In reply to “Get in there! You’ll be… by Lost in translation
Minor detail but there wouldn't be a Hawaii if it was nuked. Where do you think you're gonna hide?
In reply to Comedy... by Lost in translation
Nukes aren't magical planet destroying devices. Standard yield on a modern nuke is 200kt (edit: actually 500). If one were dropped on the downtown area of a mid-sized town, people in the suburbs would be fine, especially if they were inside. Something like a storm drain will protect you if you are anywhere further than perhaps 100 yards away from the detonation point, assuming the oxygen doesn't get sucked out and superheated gas doesn't travel through the sewer.
There are some major assumptions there, but a sewer isn't that bad a place to hide if there aren't any other shelters around (basements, oil change pits, etc--places you could go to ride out a tornado).
In reply to Minor detail but there… by robertsgt40
A dirty radiological or bacteriological bomb detonation in a tropical locale will trigger rain, especially if detonated in the vicinity of seawater. Guess where all that bacteriological and radioactive nuclide laden water will go?
You'll survive the blast if the over pressure doesn't get you but you then die of radioactive ex-sanguination from blood laden bowel movements. Not a good way to go.
Disclosure: I used to design nuclear "gadgets" at Los Alamos and Lawrence Livermore Labs. It's lovely work if you have the stomach for it.
In reply to Nukes aren't magical planet… by tmosley
You do not stay in the storm sewer, just like you do not stay in the oil change pit.
The closer you are to the blast the better the storm sewer is compared to a house basement.
In reply to A dirty radiological or… by DarthVaderMentor
Nukes are guaranteed civilization destroyers. All it will take is one nuke to make landfall anywhere in the world, occupied or now; and we will start circling the vortex into a new Dark Age.
Life will become dirty and tedious when not terrifying.
In reply to Nukes aren't magical planet… by tmosley
We've already had two nuclear weapons used in war - and yet - here we are, and civilization continues, even in the country, and the exact cities, that were nuked. More "end of the world as we know it" ZH hyperventilating hysteria.
In reply to Nukes are guaranteed… by Hongcha