These Are The 10 Companies That Dominate the Global Arms Trade

The world puts $1.69 trillion towards military expenditures per year, and about $375 billion of that goes towards buying arms specifically.
Whether it is guns, tanks, jets, missiles, or ships that are on your shopping list, in the international arms community, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardin notes, there is a supplier for any weapon your country desires.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
ARMS DEALERS, BY SALES
Today’s chart organizes the world’s top arms companies by sales, location, and arms as a percentage of sales:
Note: Airbus considers itself a European company. It’s registered in the Netherlands, and its main HQ is in France.
The above data comes courtesy of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which tracks arms deals and companies extensively.
USA, USA!
While it is common knowledge that the United States plays a big role in the global arms trade, the numbers are still quite astounding.
Of the top ten companies by sales, firms based in the U.S. make up seven of them. That includes the clear #1, Lockheed Martin, which had $40.8 billion in arms-related sales in 2016, as well as the remaining constituents of the top three: Boeing and Raytheon.
Further, on SIPRI’s wider top 100 list, a good proxy for total arms sales globally, U.S. defense companies accounted for a whopping 58% of total global arms sales. That adds up to $217.2 billion in 2016, a 4.0% rise over the previous year.
ROUNDING OUT THE TOP 10
Only three companies make the top 10 leaderboard from outside of the United States.
That group includes Airbus, the massive European commercial airline manufacturer that gets 17% of its sales from arms-related deals, as well as BAE Systems (U.K.) and Leonardo (Italy).
As a final caveat, it’s worth mentioning that SIPRI notes that some Chinese companies would likely make its Top 100 list as well – but for now, the list excludes Chinese companies as the available data is not comparable or accurate.
Comments
And the rockets red glare ... Come on sing along children
There is an interesting market inflection point when ExxonMobil's capex ceased its exponential rise and the arms manufacturers stock values started theirs. Of course, what do I know.
In reply to And the rockets red glare … by JustPrintMoreDuh
These Are The 10 Companies That Dominate the Global Arms Trade
Eisenhower's Military Industrial (Congressional) Complex {MICC) is ALIVE and WELL!
And GOD said ...
"If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened."
In reply to And the rockets red glare … by JustPrintMoreDuh
Gotta say, I'm thankful that someone else threw in the congressional part of the micc. I'm pretty sick of people acting like the government isn't complicit in this bullshit and refuse to consider the fact.
Kudos and shithole nations etc.
In reply to These Are The 10 Companies… by GUS100CORRINA
At the very least you are missing Russia and China.
In reply to Gotta say, I'm thankful that… by D503
Bullish on death and destruction. LMT has been very very good to me.
In reply to At the very least you are… by IH8OBAMA
Your position is too obtuse to discern any intent from. I "missed" Russia and China concerning what? Supply? Demand? At the very "least" could you manage to elucidate the position you opine?
In reply to At the very least you are… by IH8OBAMA
The Arms industry is the backstop of the employment of a People.
When all other industries are too immature or inefficient to compete, they lobby the "Employer of Last Resort": the Government.
Politicians like them too, for the big projects and its employment outlast most private sector business cycles. Especially if they can be kept in the politician's district.
In reply to And the rockets red glare … by JustPrintMoreDuh
is there an ETF where I can buy the whole basket?
Yes, the contribution is maid automatically on your paystub. Didn't you know?
In reply to is there an ETF where I can… by Automatic Choke
$isra ^_^
In reply to is there an ETF where I can… by Automatic Choke
ITA
XAR
PPA
DFEN 3x Bull!!!
In reply to is there an ETF where I can… by Automatic Choke
All those expensive toys. somebody is going to want to play with them Soon.
God help Us.
The sooner they do, the better off we'll all be.
In reply to All those expensive toys… by Dragon HAwk
Communications, Rockets and Drones....the top markets to date. Up and coming are Ships, Logistics and Infrastructure.
Ok, got to do it, and looks like I may be the first one! Peace Sells...but Who's Buying!!
"What do you mean I could be the President of the United State of America???...Tell me Something...its Still We the People...Right???
And the top six pigs gorging themselves at the trough at the expense of the citizens are US companies. Shocking.
The United States has a policy of providing arms to foreign countries to prevent them building up their own industries while binding them into the US sphere of influence. These arms and their development are heavily subsidized by the US taxpayer. Armament companies shouldn't be viewed in dollar terms but in terms of what equipment is being provided. It has nothing to do with money and everything to do with power.
'There never was a new prince who has disarmed his subjects; rather when he has found them disarmed he has always armed them, because, by arming them, those arms become yours, those men who were distrusted become faithful, and those who were faithful are kept so, and your subjects become your adherents.' - Machiavelli
Welcome to the desert of the real.
Pretty easy to bank a few mega bucks when you have slave labor on the production lines.
The Private Prison System Is Making The Owners And Others Very Rich And The Country's Labor Force Very Poor
And.................
More Heinous Fuckery From The MIC
Live Hard, Who Gave These Thieving Pirate Assholes The Keys To The Armory?.....Barry?.. George?.. Dick?.... KILLARY? Die Free
~ DC v8.4
Interesting. Do we exclude the non-public organizations in communist nations too? Does the almighty dollar hold such bravado as to exclude the other armament creators who aren't subject to markets in the same capacity?
Wtfu
Did Russia fall off the map?
The Russians are to blame for this. It's automatic that we blame Russia for everything that is wrong. For fuck sakes. Jeebus Crispen's Day they banned the Russians from the Olympics. Honestly? That wasn't Merica acting alone. If there was a reason to watch there is not one now.
Just give Canada the gold medal in hockey, we'll take silver as usual and give the bronze to the Swedes or the Finns.
In reply to Did Russia fall off the map? by Hyjinx
Wonder how much they spend lobbying....
All included in your "set it and forget it" ETF Portfolio ;).
This is just further proof that is all the Russian's fault.