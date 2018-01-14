These Are The 10 Companies That Dominate the Global Arms Trade

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/14/2018 - 23:30

The world puts $1.69 trillion towards military expenditures per year, and about $375 billion of that goes towards buying arms specifically.

Whether it is guns, tanks, jets, missiles, or ships that are on your shopping list, in the international arms community, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardin notes, there is a supplier for any weapon your country desires.

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

 

ARMS DEALERS, BY SALES

Today’s chart organizes the world’s top arms companies by sales, location, and arms as a percentage of sales:

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180114_arms.png

Note: Airbus considers itself a European company. It’s registered in the Netherlands, and its main HQ is in France.

The above data comes courtesy of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which tracks arms deals and companies extensively.

USA, USA!

While it is common knowledge that the United States plays a big role in the global arms trade, the numbers are still quite astounding.

Of the top ten companies by sales, firms based in the U.S. make up seven of them. That includes the clear #1, Lockheed Martin, which had $40.8 billion in arms-related sales in 2016, as well as the remaining constituents of the top three: Boeing and Raytheon.

Further, on SIPRI’s wider top 100 list, a good proxy for total arms sales globally, U.S. defense companies accounted for a whopping 58% of total global arms sales. That adds up to $217.2 billion in 2016, a 4.0% rise over the previous year.

ROUNDING OUT THE TOP 10

Only three companies make the top 10 leaderboard from outside of the United States.

That group includes Airbus, the massive European commercial airline manufacturer that gets 17% of its sales from arms-related deals, as well as BAE Systems (U.K.) and Leonardo (Italy).

As a final caveat, it’s worth mentioning that SIPRI notes that some Chinese companies would likely make its Top 100 list as well – but for now, the list excludes Chinese companies as the available data is not comparable or accurate.

HRClinton JustPrintMoreDuh Jan 14, 2018 11:48 PM Permalink

The Arms industry is the backstop of the employment of a People.

When all other industries are too immature or inefficient to compete, they lobby the "Employer of Last Resort": the Government.

Politicians like them too, for the big projects and its employment outlast most private sector business cycles. Especially if they can be kept in the politician's district.

discopimp Jan 14, 2018 11:40 PM Permalink

Ok, got to do it, and looks like I may be the first one!  Peace Sells...but Who's Buying!!

"What do you mean I could be the President of the United State of America???...Tell me Something...its Still We the People...Right???

vonmisesrises Jan 14, 2018 11:45 PM Permalink

The United States has a policy of providing arms to foreign countries to prevent them building up their own industries while binding them into the US sphere of influence. These arms and their development are heavily subsidized by the US taxpayer. Armament companies shouldn't be viewed in dollar terms but in terms of what equipment is being provided. It has nothing to do with money and everything to do with power.

'There never was a new prince who has disarmed his subjects; rather when he has found them disarmed he has always armed them, because, by arming them, those arms become yours, those men who were distrusted become faithful, and those who were faithful are kept so, and your subjects become your adherents.' - Machiavelli

Welcome to the desert of the real.  

War and Fleece Jan 15, 2018 12:07 AM Permalink

Interesting. Do we exclude the non-public organizations in communist nations too? Does the almighty dollar hold such bravado as to exclude the other armament creators who aren't subject to markets in the same capacity?

Wtfu

Manipuflation Hyjinx Jan 15, 2018 2:13 AM Permalink

The Russians are to blame for this.  It's automatic that we blame Russia for everything that is wrong.  For fuck sakes.  Jeebus Crispen's Day they banned the Russians from the Olympics.  Honestly?  That wasn't Merica acting alone.  If there was a reason to watch there is not one now.  

Just give Canada the gold medal in hockey, we'll take silver as usual and give the bronze to the Swedes or the Finns.  