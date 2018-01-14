US Resumes Accepting DACA Applications As Trump Rages On Twitter

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/14/2018 - 11:06

With just days left until the latest government shutdown deadline, which looms ominously as negotiations over the treatment of DACA and immigration in general have broken down following Trump's "shithole" outburst (see "'Shithole': The Word That Could Shutdown A $4 Trillion Federal Government"), late on Saturday the Trump administration said that it would resume accepting renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, bowing - for now - to a federal court ruling that blocked an effort to end the Obama-era policy.

sdf

In September, President Trump said that he was ending DACA, which gives safe harbor from deportation and work permits to about 690,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, known as Dreamers. He challenged Congress to replace the program with legislation offering similar protections, but lawmakers have so far been unable to agree on how. Then, last Tuesday, a San Francisco federal judge temporarily blocked the move, responding to multiple lawsuits challenging the decision. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said that until the cases are completed, the administration must consider renewal applications from immigrants who were enrolled in the program on Sept. 5, when Trump announced its end.

The lawsuits challenging DACA argue that the rescission of the program violates administrative procedures and is unconstitutional. Mr. Trump’s supporters point out that President Barack Obama created the program using executive authority and argue that it can be ended using that same authority.

Trump complained on Twitter about the court ruling after it was issued and predicted that the decision would be overturned. “It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” he wrote. The ruling was issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which is based in San Francisco. Conservatives often complain that the court has liberal leanings.

However, on Saturday, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said on its website that it would comply with the decision and "until further notice" would resume accepting renewal applications from those people. As a result, "Dreamers" who previously received a grant of protection under the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) may apply for a renewal under the terms in place before it was rescinded in September.

“Due to a federal court order, USCIS has resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA,” the agency, part of the Homeland Security Department, said in an update posted on its website according to the WSJ.

The judge didn’t require that the administration accept new applications, and USCIS made clear that it won’t. More from the WSJ:

Advocates began spreading the word Saturday to those affected, advising them to submit applications. If the court decision is overturned, the agency may cease processing renewals once again.

“Until further notice, if you already applied for #DACA and it was expiring, this is your chance to reapply,” tweeted California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who led the legal challenge on behalf of his state.

Meanwhile, Congress is debating whether or not to write new legislation that would grant legal status to these immigrants that were brought to the U.S. as children and remain illegally. The topic has emerged as a major sticking point in ongoing government funding negotations.

Trump’s decision to end the program sparked a major immigration debate in Congress, and a major controversy for the president. In Congress, Republicans have insisted that any DACA protections be accompanied by more enforcement, including funding for Mr. Trump’s border wall, or fence, with Mexico and new limits on legal immigration.

On Thursday, a deal over DACA was reportedly finalized "in principle", when a bipartisan group of senators agreed to a package, but Trump and some conservative Republicans rejected it. It was during a meeting about this proposal that Mr. Trump referred to African nations as “shithole countries” and questioned why the U.S. would want to admit Haitians, sparking condemnation at home and abroad.

* * *

Following the CIS announcement, Trump unleashed another fiery tweetstorm on Sunday morning, lashing out at democrats, and stating "DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military."

He then added "I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST."

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 49
Vote down!
 9
Dilluminati Jan 14, 2018 11:07 AM Permalink

The illegals and sanctuary cities, it just won't stop.

There is Trump bailing out the boat of America while the democrats stab the floor of the boat with ice picks.

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
BokkeDavola JRobby Jan 14, 2018 11:58 AM Permalink

Why doesn't the Trump administration just slow walk the DACA applications like the Obama IRS did to the conservative groups that applied for non-profit status?

Thank you for your application. We will get back to you in 3 years. Thanks for your patience in this matter. Do not respond to this email. It is an unmonitored account.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
greven40 Bigly Jan 14, 2018 3:30 PM Permalink

It's a Talmudic "justice" system.  They decide the wise elders in robes may "interpret" the law to mean something different, then opinions are made the precedent on which future perversions of the law are based.  Eventually, the original law is lost entirely in the pile of reinterpretations and forked-tongued decisions. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Bring the Gold Mango327 Jan 14, 2018 3:31 PM Permalink

Those vile democrats! Why should less than 150% of the budget go to the Military Industrial Spying Complex! If our budget isn't COMPLETELY directed towards theft and human misery, I am outraged.

Fuck both parties, but that's the weakest call out of the Dems in fucking history. Jesus Christ like we need to burn anymore money at the fucking Pentagon!

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Dilluminati Jan 14, 2018 11:21 AM Permalink

Try going to Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, Uruguay, ... and over stay your VISA ... or go to Germany or Italy and say you been working and living without appropriate VISA and Permission. Hell go to Thailand or India and overstay your 6 Month VISA.

These DACA people are Childish. 1924 is date of US Immigration Act that prevented Eastern Europeans from Coming to the USA. So almost 100 years of Consistency here.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
Telemakhos TeethVillage88s Jan 14, 2018 11:51 AM Permalink

…or go to Germany or Italy and say you been working and living without appropriate VISA and Permission…

That's not how it works.  You go to Germany, claim asylum, lie about your age and country of origin, and receive free housing and welfare.  Plenty of illegals come to Germany, and they live there, but they don't work.  Your idea of "working and living" just shows your obvious cultural biases: not every culture values work like you do.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton Dwain Dibley Jan 14, 2018 12:44 PM Permalink

That's the American (((JustUS))) system for you.

You don't need Justice, when you're a Debt Slave on (((their))) Plantation. What you get instead, are (((Decrees))) -- that are as fiat as (((their))) money chits.

Starve the (((Beast))) and free yourself. Go Galt, by joining the Parallel Economy. And then stay in it, never to touch fiat again.

Parallel Economy = Barter + PM + Crypto

Got clarity, balls and spine? Use them!