Who Do Russians Consider Their Greatest Enemies?

According to a new poll from The Levada Center, 23 percent of Russians believe their country is surrounded by enemies.

While, the list of who Americans consider their enemies has been covered by Statista before, Niall McCarthy wonders what do Russians think?

The research shows that 68 percent of people in Russia consider the United States a threat.

Considering the annexation of the Crimea and the war in Eastern Ukraine, 29 percent of respondents also said that Ukraine is an enemy.

Even though the Russian military is heavily committed to the war in Syria, only 5 and 4 percent of people respectively say Islamic extremists are a threat. That's less than Germany, the UK and NATO which are all labelled enemies by 6 percent of Russians.

Internally, only two percent of respondents consider oligarchs and bankers enemies and one percent think Vladimir Putin is a threat.