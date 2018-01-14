Who Do Russians Consider Their Greatest Enemies?

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/14/2018 - 22:30

According to a new poll from The Levada Center, 23 percent of Russians believe their country is surrounded by enemies.

While, the list of who Americans consider their enemies has been covered by Statista before, Niall McCarthy wonders what do Russians think?

Infographic: Who Russians Consider Their Greatest Enemies | Statista

The research shows that 68 percent of people in Russia consider the United States a threat.

Considering the annexation of the Crimea and the war in Eastern Ukraine, 29 percent of respondents also said that Ukraine is an enemy.

Even though the Russian military is heavily committed to the war in Syria, only 5 and 4 percent of people respectively say Islamic extremists are a threat. That's less than Germany, the UK and NATO which are all labelled enemies by 6 percent of Russians.

Internally, only two percent of respondents consider oligarchs and bankers enemies and one percent think Vladimir Putin is a threat.

Comments

any_mouse stizazz Jan 15, 2018 3:06 AM Permalink

"Oligarchs and Bankers" covers a lot of mankind's enemies.

Nuke Davos would be a start.

USA Federal MICC, DHS, IRS, et al. tied #1

Federal Reserve Bank tied #1.

Israel would not have much influence after that. Except in Texas. Dig into the King Ranch and the "German" immigrants in the 1800s. Abbot is a descendant, as was Perry. The lone star might be missing a point.

Kelley directaction Jan 14, 2018 11:33 PM Permalink

Wow, just wow. Have you ever looked at a map?? Russian bears take dumps that are bigger than Israel.

Moscow has more residents than the entire nation of Israel with 50% more people living in one Russian city than all of Israel. Next you'll be sweating the Vatican threat.

Meanwhile, the Jews are indeed living rent free in your head. You put them there and only you can evict them. 

Borat Sagdiyev Kelley Jan 15, 2018 2:11 AM Permalink

Unfortunately, you have shown that you fell for the lie that purports Israel to represent all Jewish people in the world.  Israel does not represent Jews and it God damn never has.  The owners of that illegally contrived nation have been pushing idiots like you to do their work for them so that Zionism isn't called out for the bullshit that it is.  Fuck off, Kelley.

FoggyWorld wisehiney Jan 15, 2018 2:44 AM Permalink

To me any way that is the tragedy of what has gone on.  We do share many values and Russia's relatively small population (due to Stalin and too many wars) would tend to make them want to be friends with the US because China with it's overwhelming numbers is right on Russia's doorstep.  Russia has what China needs:  land.

Starting with Obama and then Uranium One and the deflection by Mueller, a very profound and unnecessary break between our two countries has become more solidified every single day.

Trump did seem to understand that until he got snared by the Mueller inquiry and since then has been way to cautious about his dealings with Putin.  Trump seems to be afraid that if he sat down with Putin to work some things out, it would be twisted by not just Mueller but every Never Trumper in the land.  He is right on that score but may have time to redo this mess and start anew.

Would help if sleeping Sessions would just do his damn job.

 

 

TheEndIsNear hedgeless_horseman Jan 14, 2018 10:57 PM Permalink

Is Russia the world’s heaviest-drinking country?

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the heaviest-drinking country in the world in 2016 was not Russia, but tiny Lithuania.

Belarus is in the second place (15 liters per capita per year) with Latvia in third place (13 liters). Russia and Poland shared fourth place with 12 liters.

2016 was not an exception for Russia in this regard. The country has not been the heaviest-drinking country for many years. In 2013, Russia ranked fifth, in the 2014 – fourth, 2015 – sixth."

Jeffersonian Liberal Jan 14, 2018 10:33 PM Permalink

So naturally they would collude in a US presidential election to ensure victory for the one yelling the loudest about making America great again and identifying and defeating our enemies...including Russia.

More Democrat projection.