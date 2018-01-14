Who Do Russians Consider Their Greatest Enemies?

According to a new poll from The Levada Center, 23 percent of Russians believe their country is surrounded by enemies.
While, the list of who Americans consider their enemies has been covered by Statista before, Niall McCarthy wonders what do Russians think?
The research shows that 68 percent of people in Russia consider the United States a threat.
Considering the annexation of the Crimea and the war in Eastern Ukraine, 29 percent of respondents also said that Ukraine is an enemy.
Even though the Russian military is heavily committed to the war in Syria, only 5 and 4 percent of people respectively say Islamic extremists are a threat. That's less than Germany, the UK and NATO which are all labelled enemies by 6 percent of Russians.
Internally, only two percent of respondents consider oligarchs and bankers enemies and one percent think Vladimir Putin is a threat.
Comments
Alcoholism.
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
What a bunch of dumbasses. Everybody knows it'll be China that fucks them.
In reply to It's pretty obvious from all… by mofinance
Time for some Rammstein
Du Hast (give it 30 sec to get going)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3q8Od5qJio
In reply to What a bunch of dumbasses. … by The_Juggernaut
Great fucking band
In reply to Time for some Rammstein… by end times prophet
#1. Stolichnaya Vodka
In reply to Great fucking band by RibbitFreedom
Russia's one and only enemy is the United Satans and their demonic overlord, Isrealhell
In reply to #1. Beluga Vodka by IH8OBAMA
"who is the great enemy of all?"
Israhell, which didn't make the list. Goes to show Russians are as uninformed as Americans.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/08/05/israel-the-scourge-o…
In reply to Russia's one and only enemy… by directaction
Isn't it interesting that a much smaller economy like Russia has outclassed the USA in weapons systems. Shows how much of our defense money goes to graft.
In reply to who is the great enemy of… by stizazz
It's not just graft. We have a much more expensive labor force and to that a less educated military when it comes to tech itself.
And Russia as a nation owns the manufacturing whereas we insert that middle man MIC in part because the talent doesn't work for the military.
In reply to Isn't it interesting that a… by Baron von Bud
"Oligarchs and Bankers" covers a lot of mankind's enemies.
Nuke Davos would be a start.
USA Federal MICC, DHS, IRS, et al. tied #1
Federal Reserve Bank tied #1.
Israel would not have much influence after that. Except in Texas. Dig into the King Ranch and the "German" immigrants in the 1800s. Abbot is a descendant, as was Perry. The lone star might be missing a point.
In reply to who is the great enemy of… by stizazz
Wow, just wow. Have you ever looked at a map?? Russian bears take dumps that are bigger than Israel.
Moscow has more residents than the entire nation of Israel with 50% more people living in one Russian city than all of Israel. Next you'll be sweating the Vatican threat.
Meanwhile, the Jews are indeed living rent free in your head. You put them there and only you can evict them.
In reply to Russia's one and only enemy… by directaction
We're #1, We're #1, We're #1!
Half of Russia is 7 cities. There is no math that places them as an equal.
In reply to Wow, just wow. Have you ever… by Kelley
Not to mention, 20 percent of Israel is Russian.
In reply to Wow, just wow. Have you ever… by Kelley
Very observant, yes, the Vatican, the City of London, and the P2 Lodge in Rome.
In reply to Wow, just wow. Have you ever… by Kelley
Unfortunately, you have shown that you fell for the lie that purports Israel to represent all Jewish people in the world. Israel does not represent Jews and it God damn never has. The owners of that illegally contrived nation have been pushing idiots like you to do their work for them so that Zionism isn't called out for the bullshit that it is. Fuck off, Kelley.
In reply to Wow, just wow. Have you ever… by Kelley
#2 carbon monoxide leak from a Lada
#3 dancing in track suits
In reply to #1. Beluga Vodka by IH8OBAMA
Why isn’t Israel on the list.
In reply to #1. Beluga Vodka by IH8OBAMA
if you like "krautrock" check out this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkTRamZ0PsQ
In reply to Great fucking band by RibbitFreedom
From the Russians: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxF7GLd8QcA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CJ09qlsU6c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7Pxs8cbCOw&app=desktop
In reply to Time for some Rammstein… by end times prophet
Who Do Russians Consider Their Greatest Enemies?
My response: We can thank JOHN MCCAIN, MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS and other NEOCONS for our current situation.
Ezekiel 38-39 (GOG-MAGOG War) looks to be possible in the not too distant future based on Russian fears.
In reply to From the Russians: https:/… by CNONC
And only 2% name the banks and oligarchs. I thought Russians were supposed to be more sophisticated than Americans.
In reply to What a bunch of dumbasses. … by The_Juggernaut
They tend to accept it because that structure has made up centuries of its history.
In reply to And only 2% name the banks… by Xena fobe
How many Americans would say the same? 0.5%?
In reply to And only 2% name the banks… by Xena fobe
Why ? Is it because the Chinese look different from you ?
In reply to What a bunch of dumbasses. … by The_Juggernaut
Calle se la boca puta communista.
In reply to Why ? Is it because the… by soyungato
Madoff guaranteed returns.
Pretty much the base definition of a scam.
In reply to It's pretty obvious from all… by mofinance
Well, DUH...
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
- Cassocks
- Mamlucks
- Tartars
- White Tribes of Caucasus
- Anyone with power, culture, warriorship, Equestrian Skills, Technology... were threat to Russian Czar... besides he/she needed slave warriors/slaves
FU ZH
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
The Rus, same ancestry as Anglo Saxons.
The Great White North.
Time to throw off our burden from the mid east.
And rise again.
In reply to - Cassocks… by TeethVillage88s
Will only happen from Russia. The US is to busy being bought by Muslums!
In reply to The Rus, same ancestry as… by wisehiney
To me any way that is the tragedy of what has gone on. We do share many values and Russia's relatively small population (due to Stalin and too many wars) would tend to make them want to be friends with the US because China with it's overwhelming numbers is right on Russia's doorstep. Russia has what China needs: land.
Starting with Obama and then Uranium One and the deflection by Mueller, a very profound and unnecessary break between our two countries has become more solidified every single day.
Trump did seem to understand that until he got snared by the Mueller inquiry and since then has been way to cautious about his dealings with Putin. Trump seems to be afraid that if he sat down with Putin to work some things out, it would be twisted by not just Mueller but every Never Trumper in the land. He is right on that score but may have time to redo this mess and start anew.
Would help if sleeping Sessions would just do his damn job.
In reply to The Rus, same ancestry as… by wisehiney
It’s good to be the threat!
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
Is Russia the world’s heaviest-drinking country?
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
I must be part Lithuanian.
In reply to Is Russia the world’s… by TheEndIsNear
They're just like everyone else. Not news.
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
Not true!
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
I'll take alcoholism please. It's the Russian way. You take the Big Mac n fries, and ya, lay off our DNA eh!!
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
The Russians wish that alcohol would even be close to the threat of US imperialism.
Hedgeless you know this!
The fuckers are trying to re-build in Syria after getting their asses kicked... shit is non-ending!!
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
They are trying to protect both a warm water port as well as developing new pipelines for their greatest export. Makes sense really.
In reply to The Russians wish that… by MozartIII
Indeed. Old Persian proverb: first the man drinks alcohol, then the alcohol drinks alcohol, then alcohol drinks the man. There's a remedy called Heddrite available on Amazon that seems to do a pretty good job of blocking hangover symptoms.
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
"Alcoholism" - yes, it explains the 32% who are too dumb to understand who the exceptional, terrorist nation is.
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
Good one, HH, good one.
On a more sober note...
Russia's "enemy" is not "Main St. America".
Russia's enemies are on (((Wall St))) and in MicDC.
FWIW, they are our enemies too. What else is new?
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
There are far less alcoholics in mother Russia than in the faded glory Amerika.
The national drink is tea over there, mind you.
In reply to Alcohol. by hedgeless_horseman
Why do people fall for (((their))) "Us vs. Them" BS?
Good question.
why do you?
In reply to Why do people fall for ((… by Juggernaut x2
To be distracted from the last few items in that list. According to the chart, it's working.
In reply to Why do people fall for ((… by Juggernaut x2
Oligarchs/bankers 2% can just be added in with USA's 68%
Is that 68% of the 23%? or 68 percent of all Russians, details details.
So naturally they would collude in a US presidential election to ensure victory for the one yelling the loudest about making America great again and identifying and defeating our enemies...including Russia.
More Democrat projection.