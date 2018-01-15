80% Of All Bitcoins Have Already Been Mined...

Almost exactly 9 years after the first were 'mined', January 13th marked an important milestone for cryptocurrencies. 16.8 million bitcoins (BTC), or 80 percent of the entire Bitcoin supply, have now been mined.
As CoinTelegraph reports, this means only 4.2 million bitcoins, or 20 percent, are left to mine until Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap is reached.
BTC contains the 21 mln cap built into its protocol by Satoshi Nakamoto, first mentioned in their 2008 White Paper, as a way to introduce digital scarcity to cryptocurrency. With such a cap in place, the more bitcoins are mined, the more scarcity is produced on the market.
Scarcity arguably creates demand, which in turns makes the coins more valuable. Once 21 million bitcoins have been mined, it will become even harder to obtain them, also potentially making each coin more valuable.
Miners currently receive a 12.5 BTC reward for every block that they mine, but Nakamoto’s protocol also requires that the mining reward is halved every 210,000 blocks, or approximately four years. The next miner halving will take place within two years, approximately in early June 2020 depending on hashrate, bringing the rewards down to 6.25 BTC per mined block.
Not every digital currency is mineable like BTC. Some cryptocurrencies are created with the entire supply released all at once, in which case the total supply is either held or in circulation and there is no way to “mine” or mint new coins.
Some examples of non-mineable digital currencies are Ripple, IOTA, NEM, NEO, Qtum, Omisego, Lisk, Stratis, Waves, and EOS.
Increasing supply
Skeptics have proposed that it is theoretically possible to increase Bitcoin’s 21 million capped supply of Bitcoin via a 51 percent or a Sybil attack, but so far neither of these manipulations has proven feasible in the case of BTC.
Altcoin Krypton, which is based on Ethereum, experienced a 51 percent attack in August 2016, but no other such attacks have taken place since then.
This has to be the stupidest "currency" ever.
Created from nothing, made of nothing and backed by nothing.
Kinda like Your comment!
Velocity of use is too low to be important, and mining cost to support further use is getting too expensive. BTC is consuming itself and will just cease to exist soon. It will be worth a lot on paper and there will be no velocity, no market.
Exactly - as soon as it's no longer worth it to mine (very soon), everybody will want out.
Plus, the fact that there are an infinite number of potential currencies.
There's a finite amount of lint in my pocket too.
Bitcoin FOMO:
http://www.risktopia.com/2017/12/bitcoin-fomo-bubble-is-real.html
Hurry lemmings! 20% of nothing is....x ummm....?
Saying Bitcoin is backed by nothing is like saying the Internet is backed by nothing, tends to come off ignit.
Little FYI, last Bitcoin won't be mined until 2140.
When can we start hypothecating bitcoin?
nothing to worry about, friends, nothing at ALL!! after all, the promises of Satoshi (pro tip: not his real name), a man none of you know, are worth much more than your tired, old-fashioned, clunky pieces of gold and silver!
whoever he was, he was one of the nerds who invented s.th. that changed the way how the world looks at things. Profoundly. I am sure he didn't foresee this. The jury is still out but this guy was/is one of the great inventors in our times. The majority if not all cryptocurrencies will go down the drain rather sooner than later (mainly because of .gov und wallstreet pedofiles) but that will have only marginal impact. the blockchain is here to stay.
Btw, Bitcoin is as digital as the US$, suck it up pussies.
Of course, most Bitcoins mined haven't been sold into the market yet, as can be easily seen when looking at the major mining pools' wallets. But they have to pay their bills with fiat, not BTC, so even if they are intending to HODL, they have to sell parts of their treasure, no matter what. The higher the mining costs, the higher the amount of fiat they have to rake in. So yeah, I think the author should rethink his supply-demand picture...
Looking at this morning's (Europe) carnage in the crypto space, I am inclined to say that episdoe may be over sooner than I had thought. Which would be a pity. But maybe cryptos get another upshot in spring. But somehow I doubt it, upon looking at those charts....
double post - deleted-
Internet its not money so its wrong the comparison.
But decimal places can move!
ACP, what do you think about the problem that when the crowd starts throwing in the towel and more sales beget more sales (which also requires more mining) as in a typical flight to zero, BTC has the problem that you can't sell unless someone is willing to pay the expense to run the mining machine to validate your exit (sale)? There has never been anything like this. The cost to use the depreciating asset is rising while the value of the asset is falling.
What happens in the situation?
Indeed. I never in my life thought we were in danger of running out of nothing.
In reply to ACP, what do you think about… by RAT005
Some clowns mortgaged their house to buy computer equipment to mine it.
Miners don't care about mining, anyway. They make more profit in transaction fees.
For all the ink spilled on this subject - if this is surprising news to anyone - you are the ... yeah.
sheikurbootie
I will again offer to accept any and all Federal Reserve notes that have been created out of nothing and are exactly the same as BTC in that regard. Should you not send then I will assume you are just talking shit.
Who am I kidding. You don't know what you are talking about or you would not trip over your own thoughts to badly. If anyone wants to make a case against BTC please do a better job and not waste our time like this lame brain.
But what about Bitcoincash's 21M limit or litecoins 84M limit. This is not finite at all. There are literally hundreds of billions of crypto coins that exist today and it is growing every week.
"hundreds of billions of crypto coins"
Yes. There are not, however, hundreds of billions of Bitcoin. There is only one implementation that matters.
Just wait for the next "fork", what will it be called? SedgeCtrl+Phogx2?
"80% of Bitcoin has been mined..." Well...until Bitcoin 2.0!
Never-mind that crypto is the currency of the dark web!
Don't tell yourself only 1% of people know WTF it is!
It's going to the moon alongside DOW 40K!
It's not the everything bubble, it's Gold!
Oh wait...
Sorry if it jingles your jammies, but ledger money is both real and resilient. Such currencies are known to last for hundreds of years.
Gold standard ain't coming back.
Since I am up ... I agree.
But, at the end of the day, a system that matches producers to other producers - is what is going to work. Honestly, I don't know what that really looks like in this day and age. Open to some serious thinkers who aren't peddling bullshit (I would wager a lager it is all bullshit).
Gold worked for a long time because it was a genuine hard limit (physics) and fit the times/technology.
Fiat fails because it has no limits - the problem is humans (isn't it always?).
Is that (or this) correct punctuation? (Only English should respond - thanks - and please be dry and witty)
Crypto seems to have a limit - but there are an infinite number of games in town. So, it isn't BitCoin the IDEA - it is BitCoin the SYSTEM.
Right.
And, at the end of the day, the folks who actually produce stuff - need to buy resources and labor and have a margin. Or you don't get your "improved" stuff, your "value added" stuff, or, frankly, your "stuff".
And a corruptible (replaceable system) isn't going to work out in the long run.
Carry on!
Or have a pint - I am opting for a pint.
" Gold standard ain't coming back. "
That's correct. But with the recent addition of China's currency to the SDR basket and calls to add gold to that basket, something akin to "FreeGold" becomes a very real possibility at the CB level. (Sorry, but no FreeGold or SDRs for the common people - see ref 3 below). It wouldn't be hard to have the new local currencies be gov't controlled cryptocurrencies.
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/bullionstar/introducing-freegold/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-04-12/gold-backed-sdr-quite-likely-…
https://www.bis.org/publ/bppdf/bispap58h.pdf
https://www.imf.org/external/np/exr/facts/sdr.htm
Correct me if I am wrong ...
SDRs are essentially a mechanism by where a country (with a currency in the basket) can contribute and convert their currency into another currency (in the basket) ... with penalties and interest. The unit of account is an SDR. Sort of like instead of 1 dollar equaling 1.2 pounds at a single conversion fee, it is 1 dollar equals 1.1 SDR at 1.2 pounds with some carry cost depending on who initiated the transaction (with the middle man blowing it on hookers and blow as per custom).
It solves a short term problem of liquidity in a foreign currency.
It does not solve the long term problem of insolvency.
Thank god the system (globally) isn't insolvent!
I suppose, if I have to go there, if EVERY currency in the basket was insolvent, they could all borrow from each other in proportional quantities. But, this would inflate hookers and blow - the final bubble - as it would all have to be spent before it is gone.
And ... we are back to precisely the point I made above.
Weak argument.
It's sad that Zerohedge rewards you for skipping the reading of the article part.
Let's get the comment section fixed Tyler.
It will all make sense after you are chipped.
Kinda like the internet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HqyEHqEYho
I was going to put a dot here for yet another double post, by I erased it instead and put this message:
Tylers, your ZH posting system is fucked up.
Just like the USD
* Created by solving mathematical problems and providing the problem's solution.
* Made of bits on a storage device.
* Backed by the electricity used to compute the hashes.
Facebook's digital avertising revenue is hundreds of millions - that also fits your criteria.
Are you trying to tell me Facebook ads are worthless? Cheers.
BTC is made of electrons.
Not that it gives it any intrinsic value though ;)
the problem is that it's impossible to edit the source code and change the constant from 21000000 to anything else, because then the code would no longer compile
A long time ago I posited the theory here on ZH that BitCoin (and crypto currency in general - which is sort of a misnomer) is just an ABG strategy to stretch out the party.
Anything But Gold.
Younger folks fell for it - as long as it goes up, it is like any other siren in history. People start to follow, so everyone else does too, and then, hey, it is how the world works.
Until it doesn't.
Maybe you fell for it when you bought gold? Not realizing that there would be an Anything But Gold.
Hmmmm......what came first the chicken or the egg?
Gold
I don't see it as the problem. I see it as one of the best features of the bitcoin.
It would provide great protection against what central bankers may unleash in the future -- the nightmare of digital cash with a built-in negative interest or an expiry date.
There are already more than enough cryptos whose circulation can be increased willy-nilly (Ripple, for instance).
People who like that already have a plenty to choose from.
You sir/madam are no computer programmer. Changing a constant like 21000000 inside source code will not keep it from being compiled. It will however, be different than BitCoin (and will hopefully produce a "coin" with "clipped edges.")
The last Wonka coin should be worth gazillions. Everyone gets a Van Gogh!!!
Got mine.
Satoshi can just start BitCoinX and another 21 million. Cmon this will never end.
Adoption.
Why you want forks to end? Free money! More modern coin like ADA written in Hascal can morph, so fork unnecessary
Bit coin is so revolutionary it is stunning that it is even being allowed to occur. The value of having a currency not manipulated by governments and banks in the people’s hands is hard to imagine. But there are flaws in this system of currency that will cause problems. The block chain is going to eventually be too large to handle and it does not actually fulfill all the requirements of a currency. Further it should be completely anonymous and it is not.
There is another digital currency that says it fulfills all of these requirements. Whether it really does needs to be seen but I for one like the idea of a digital currency that is not controlled and manipulated by politics and banks.
Nice shilling.
Hard to find anyone willing to put in work when shilling their shitcoin these days.
Déjà vu? Seems like I've read the same script four times over the last 4 months.
Go suck Roger Ver's dick
