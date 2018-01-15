Bill Blain: "Lots Of Fear About Market Bubbles, Even More Fear About Missing The Upside"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
Too big to fail, too big an embarassment to fail... And is China fueling complacency?
"You and I come by road or rail, but economists travel on infrastructure….”
I am indebted to Anthony Peters, a fellow scribbler, for informing us this is “Blue Monday” – officially the most depressing day of the year. I’m quite happy! I had a fantastic weekend although its tempered by my little girl going off to Australia for a year later today (she will be looking for a job in Melbourne if anyone is reading this in Oz), and this morning I had a great breakfast. What’s not to like?
The story of the morning is Carillion – the UK infrastructure contractor – collapsing in a myre of debt. Their business was focused on government contracts – and it’s been common knowledge it’s been on the brink for months. The interim CEO warned markets they were in trouble late last year, and facing “commercial failure [on the back of] too many unprofitable contacts; we are building a Rolls Royce, but only getting paid to build a mini.”
An alternative perspective on Carillion is “Too Big to Fail, but too embarrassing not to”, according to an infrastructure specialist I spoke to this morning. Some kind of further continuity government support looks likely – but debt holders are going to be zeroed.
Funnily enough, UK infrastructure projects are generally pretty successful, on time, and to budget – unlike, say, the embarrassment of Germany’s Berlin Airport or Stuttgart Bahnhof projects. The infrastructure business in the UK has led to constrained labour supply to other construction sectors – slowing down other parts of the economy. We’ll be thinking about the unintended consequences upon the economy of Carillion later today..
What else out there this morning?
Fascinating article from ZeroHedge filtching some Citibank research. It reminds us one big risk of normalisation is the end of central bank liquidity from “$2 trillion to zero” – something we’re all aware of, but are worrying less about because despite the cuts, markets keep “Melting Up”. It’s causing complacency. Perhaps our focus on the upside of Global Synchronised Growth is hiding the truth..
Citi are warning declining government QE distortions propping up markets have been replaced by Chinese FX reserves flooding in. China reserves stand at $3.14 trillion, and are increasing by $130 bln per annum. It’s going somewhere. City say where: “China’s aggressive police change after the Shanghai Accord in Feb 2016 unleashed a record 21 out of 22 positive months for the S&P”, says the City report.. As a result, Citi is taking “a cautious stance on 2018”.
Meanwhile, I read Morgan Stanley warning clients of similarities in Stocks between 1929, 2000 and today: the S&P Shiller PE stands at 33 – comparable to the great crash of 29. Watch out for bankers falling from the 14th floor.. (They also note Greek 10-year bonds now trade at 3.6%, (tightening from 5.3% in December) a mere week after I warned the time to really worry is when Greece yield less than the US – that time is coming…)
So as we start the third week of the year its more of the same – lots of angst about markets as bursting bubbles, and as much fear about missing further upside before they might or might not burst.
Comments
It looks like the speculators are long gold again, in fear of missing out on the big move.
And the commercials are short again. The spectators never seem to learn. Going long against commercial shorts(which are backed by bullion banks) is like betting against the Harlem Globetrotters.
In reply to It looks like the… by zorba THE GREEK
Commercials got short only after they tagged Market Profile Value Area High.
It's all good.
In reply to And the commercials are… by zorba THE GREEK
Markets are only going up from here on out, the dollar is the one on the sacrificial altar. Fed isn't going to let a real crash happen again. Placing my bets on the hyperinflation horse.
In reply to It looks like the… by zorba THE GREEK
Blain: off his Rx
In reply to Markets are only going up… by hobopants
Because, of course, this time is different...
In reply to Markets are only going up… by hobopants
Yes, gold went from 1290 in december to 1340 now. All the indicators are SCREAMING overbought. I better cash out and use those huge profits I got from this insane rally to buy US stocks that are at ATH daily instead.
In reply to It looks like the… by zorba THE GREEK
Bubbles! OMG!! We are all going Big TITS up! I had better go find some quick....
In reply to Yes, gold went from 1290 in… by boostedhorse
what bubble? the "market" is priced in $USD and value of $USD is going nowhere but down
why would somebody fear if he did not buy a lottery ticket, missing the upside my ass????
When central banks become the buyers of last resort it is no longer a free market it's a fraudulent market that is totally rigged.
The system is going to tank while Trump is President, whether Trump knows that or not is the only question.
Best to tank sooner than later. That way he has time to fix it.
In reply to The system is going to tank… by MusicIsYou
FTW ^
Trump is the fall guy.
In reply to The system is going to tank… by MusicIsYou
Sure, key word being someday. That aside, what evidence do you have that it will occur on Trump's watch? I see no evidence that the banking and finance class are ever going to let a mechanism for true price discovery return. They will go to war before they give up the right to create as much money as they want with no real risk and no real work. Wake the fuck up dipshit. It's been this way since the dawn of civilization itself. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
In reply to The system is going to tank… by MusicIsYou
It is that big now if it collapses it is game over as it goes to zero.
War first ... enslavement of populations ... martial law ... a whole host of measures to come first before the edifice collapses.
In reply to Sure, key word being someday… by LawsofPhysics
Once this market changes gears. The real money is going to be made on the way down to DOW 3k.
cant wait for the BOGO clearance on stocks later this year..............
Right there with you.... unfortunately, I've been there with you since 2010.
In reply to cant wait for the BOGO… by spastic_colon
Been there with you since 2015-so I’m ok but I admit,anxious about upside now -which in the past has always meant I chicken out and buy some at the top -trying to hang tough...
In reply to Right there with you… by toady
Considering the amount of stimulus that bankers and financiers have been creating, the fact is that things will continue as they are until all fiat currency fails. How long depends on where and how fast all that stimulus eventually flows...
...in the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Happy, Watermelon & Fried Chicken Day... better known as White people have to go to work day.
So a 3rd historic bubble in 18 years and yet, everyone is afraid of missing the move higher. For every seller there is a buyer, so with every tic higher all of the shares are owned, by someone who is probably certain that they will be able to get out at the right time.
I will have no sympathy for anyone who loses anything (or everything) in this highly leveraged asset bubble.
I mean, really, how many times do you have to drive off a cliff to realize its not such a good idea?
Wait, what about the end of the Bond Bull Market??!!
it'a......gone....
