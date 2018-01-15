British Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Approaching UK

Two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets were scrambled from Scotland to intercept and escort Russian planes as they flew over the North Sea off the coast of northern Scotland, a defense ministry spokesman said. The Russian planes are believed to be nuclear-capable Tu-160s "Blackjack" long-range strategic bombers, according to the local press.
Tupolev Tu-160 over Russia, May 2014, Daily Star
The Typhoons took off from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, at around 9:30 am to deal with the alleged incursion.
Air traffic trackers show the RAF jets being trailed by the British Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, which can provide air-to-air refueling capabilities to the Typhoons.
The Voyager – a specialist air-to-air refuelling aircraft – headed southwards with the jets in tow after taking off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
At their closest, the Russian aircraft came within 30 nautical miles (34.5 miles) of the UK, but the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said "at no point" did the Blackjacks enter British airspace.
A RAF spokesman said: "This is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete."
Also Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4's scrambled for QRA-flight. Current position 100 NM northwest of The Netherlands. Both BAF F16's also in the area. #QRA #BAF #RAF pic.twitter.com/mmNhSIjtrn— Scannernet.nl (@Scannernet) January 15, 2018
Subsequently, French and Belgian air forces were reportedly also deployed to aid with the intercept. In a statement, the Belgian Air Force said on Twitter:
"Today, 2 #F16 @BeAirForce successfully intercepted 2 Russian TU-160 Blackjack bombers above the North Sea, within the Dutch area of responsability of #NATO airspace.
"Due to supersonic flight, the Belgian #F16 were able to complete their mission, guaranteeing your #Security."
The close encounter follows a string of incidents between the RAF and Russian air forces over the past months. In September last year, two Typhoons were sent to monitor Russian planes on course for Scotland in a similar episode.
Tensions between the west and Moscow have been frosty in recent months amid allegations Russia attempted to subvert democratic votes, including Britain's EU referendum and the 2016 US election. Russia has responded that it is the US and the west that has been "interfering everywhere", tries to influence others' elections, and that it is merely responding to a massive NATO build up next to its own borders.
theresa may ... we know what you are up to ...
<<<<<< VIX goes up from this news
<<<<<< VIX goes down from this news (or doesn't change)
In reply to theresa may ... we know… by Pandelis
Alleged Incursion
Hawaiian ICBM's incoming
Sheep in terror
In reply to <<<<<< VIX goes up from this… by YUNOSELL
You know what... I think I'd rather take my chances outrunning a 20 minute window than deal with Sheep in terror...
In reply to Alleged Incursion… by JRobby
LOL Blackjack bombers? Maybe the RAF should scramble some Vulcans to buzz Putin while he rolls around in his Zastava. After all, apparently the B1 is still flying too FFS. Nice to see these old multi-billion dollar defense systems are lasting long past their shelf dates, although I wouldn't want to have to be the guy responsible for spares to keep 'em operational....
In reply to … by Consuelo
Two Typhoons is about half of the capability of the British Airforce....
In reply to LOL Blackjack bombers? … by Ecclesia Militans
They get their spare parts on ebay.
In reply to Two Typhoons is about half… by gatorengineer
I'm surprised the British fighters were able to get into the air. Really.
In reply to Two Typhoons is about half… by gatorengineer
First thought: Looking for the Rothschild's and a little Nicholas II payback?
That is just the conspiracy nut in me. Most likely unrelated but I thought I would stir it up in here.
In reply to LOL Blackjack bombers? … by Ecclesia Militans
BUFFs still a-playin' 2
In reply to LOL Blackjack bombers? … by Ecclesia Militans
God knows why...B-52 is a money pit.
In reply to BUFFs still a-playin' 2 by New_Meat
Hey, the us of a still has over 50 B-52s in active service - the BUFF has been in service since 1955, and we are keeping 18 spares ready...
In reply to LOL Blackjack bombers? … by Ecclesia Militans
Roll up a fatty and enjoy!
From Binomo With Love
https://sputniknews.com/amp/viral/201801151060770383-new-song-dedicated-to-nikki-haley/?__twitter_impression=true
In reply to <<<<<< VIX goes up from this… by YUNOSELL
Probably over international waters again. The US does it to Russia all the time. Why the headline news now... err again.
Oh yeah! More war propaganda! Who started this shit again???
In reply to theresa may ... we know… by Pandelis
"Probably over International waters again"
Idiot...so if it was in their airspace then what? fuckhead
Fucking Russian propaganda on this site is stomach turning
In reply to Probably over international… by MozartIII
1) So where were the Norwegians? The TU-160s should have been picked up as soon as they made a curve east and then all along the Norwegian coast.
2) Today's Laugh: From the Belgian MoD, "So your security is guaranteed."
-30-
In reply to theresa may ... we know… by Pandelis
Still 18 nautical miles deep into international airspace. Don't be so jumpy, mates.
In reply to theresa may ... we know… by Pandelis
"within the Dutch area of responsibility of #NATO airspace."
WTF does that mean? In Dutch airspace or not??
there is no such thing as "nato airspace"
don't believe the belgian hype heh ;-)
In reply to "within the Dutch area of… by taketheredpill
The NATO areas of responsibility are similar to, but not identical to, national civil airspace boundaries. This is due both to different radars being used - the military use primary radar - and the response times and other capabilities of each nation's aircraft.
The Russian aircraft did not enter any sovereign airspace, i.e. within 12 miles of the coast horizontally.
The basic objective of incursions like this (all nations do it) is to see how close to the 12 mile limit one can get without being intercepted.
In reply to "within the Dutch area of… by taketheredpill
Well said!
In reply to The NATO areas of… by CRM114
Well, it used to be my job!
Panicky types might like to know that the interceptor pilots' pass mark for annual aircraft recognition tests is 100%. Because when you are sat in an airliner on a dark night, you wouldn't want it to be 99%, would you? ;)
In reply to Well said! by MozartIII
Sounds like you had a good gig!
If the US Navy could get it's boats back to the same level of competence for steering proficiency.... Never mind.
Remember when people had to be competent to actually get hired?
In reply to Well, it used to be my job! by CRM114
Shut your mouth!
The diversity police will have your ass for that "competency" talk.
In reply to Sounds like you had a good… by MozartIII
LOL! Thank you for the warning!
Hope they can catch lead & copper.
In reply to Shut your mouth!… by BlindMonkey
Probing.
In reply to The NATO areas of… by CRM114
Just the tip, really, just the tip sweetheart.
In reply to Probing. by Consuelo
and also to get intelligence on response protocol and timing. the nato guys get a semi real scramble opportunity and the signit guys get a little thrill. fun was had by all!
In reply to The NATO areas of… by CRM114
It means over international waters? :D
In reply to "within the Dutch area of… by taketheredpill
Plane chasing burns fuel, wait till they invent Cruise missiles that can turn around and come back.
Don't they burn fuel as well?
In reply to Plane chasing burns fuel,… by Dragon HAwk
Why would you want them to come back. Bad idea. The best defense is the one they can't see but they know about. A half dozen Trident subs each with 192 warheads each which are virtually impossible to locate is a much better deterrent. Which the U.S. has.
In reply to Plane chasing burns fuel,… by Dragon HAwk
White Russians to liberate London from Muslim agent Sadiq Khan, distant relative of Genghis!!
Exactly. Maybe Putin and the White Russians can also throw out the Khazarian Roth$child money $$$ gang who control England, UK and the EU plus U$$A and Canada, Oz, NZ.
The UK is becoming a muzzie shithole. Maybe the Russians can save them.
In reply to White Russians to liberate… by ToSoft4Truth
Umm. What the fuck is wrong with the British people that they are incapable of saving themselves from the invaders?
In reply to Exactly. Maybe Putin and… by Freddie
F16s? why not send the more capable $85 million dollar F35s after them? /sarc oh, right, we're talking about flying here
It is raining over the north sea at the moment.
And there are some windy conditions.
In reply to F16s? why not send the ever… by ted41776
Elon Musk's new self flying Tesla Electric BB0 (big boom and it's gone) Jets are going to blow F35s out of the water! you ain't seen nothing yet!
In reply to It is raining over the north… by SpanishGoop
Muskie is the greatest showman since Barnum, if he werent spending our tax dollars, he would actually be a hoot.
In reply to Elon Musk's new Tesla… by ted41776
The words "blustery" and "chilly" were also mentioned, so if they need fresh air in a hurry, they can crack open a window :D
In reply to It is raining over the north… by SpanishGoop
Yes they could have launched the F35s off those brand new aircraft carriers the Royal Navy now has and saved air tanker costs ... oh wait a minute ... bit of a problem with the latest US carriers too I hear. Anyhow the Typhoon pilots got a good look at the beautiful White Swans, or maybe redoubtable Bears. Gave them something to do, albeit for no other good reason.
Real news flash. Russia hasn't the slightest intention of attacking Britain, but don't tell anyone in Westminster, they might start to wake up.
In reply to F16s? why not send the ever… by ted41776
I would beg to differ. There are B61 nuke bombs in Lackenheath (I think that is where they are supposed to be anyway) air base that would need to be destroyed by Russia in any conflict.
Ramstein and Incirlik too. You can't leave those things active if the shooting starts.
In reply to Yes they could have launched… by Setarcos
Probably correct, but the Coalition of the Insane, aka NATO, would have to start it. Vladimir Vladimirovich has warned that if Russia itself is invaded, then there'll be no messing around, i.e. straight to nuclear. No more Napoleons, nor Hitlers sweeping all before them until final defeat. So you are hypothetically (so far) correct, but probably not about Incirlik ... have you forgotten that Erdogan is "moving East"? There is a fair chance that US nukes have been removed and that Russia may soon have landing rights there. Erdogan did not take kindly to the attempted coup, is buying S-400s and was moving Russia's way in any case.
In reply to I would beg to differ. … by BlindMonkey
"Tensions between the west and Moscow have been frosty in recent months amid allegations Russia attempted to subvert democratic votes, including Britain's EU referendum and the 2016 US election. Russia has responded that it is the US and the west that has been "interfering everywhere", tries to influence others' elections, and that it is merely responding to a massive NATO build up next to its own borders."
Oh for the love of pete, this is getting worse than 3rd grade recess. ./
south front
In reply to "Tensions between the west… by Wannabe_Oracle
test deploy Tu-160
deploy Tu-160
First line of defense is LHR ATC just put the Russian Bombers into the stack then landing them late at terminal 5 and then making them wait for a gate for 5 hours. No worries.
Then loose the luggage, per the usual.
In reply to First line of defense is HRO… by Nesbiteme
And when the luggage is found, send it to Paris.
In reply to Then loose the luggage, per… by RumpleShitzkin
Maybe the Russians dropped some dentures to help the snaggletooths out...a quick pass and care package drop.