Confirmed: Chelsea Manning Is Running For US Senate In Maryland

Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:35

Chelsea Manning confirmed Sunday that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2018 Maryland Democratic primary.

As The Anti Media reports, the 30-year-old Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Manning, the transgender former Army private who was convicted of passing sensitive government documents to WikiLeaks, came out as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison.

President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency last year after she had served seven years.

 

Manning is running as a Democrat and will challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary.

Manning is yet to file for the primary with the state elections board, which she must do in person by Feb. 27, according to the board’s website.

Senator Cardin is also yet to file. But campaign finance reports show that his campaign had nearly $2 million cash on hand in late September.

wisehiney Jan 15, 2018 11:36 AM

I'd vote for the freak if I could.

The sooner the crash, the sooner the weak die off.

And the strong can rebuild.

And never forget the lesson.

shitshitshit IH8OBAMA Jan 15, 2018 12:17 PM

Whatever you think of Chelsea is irrelevant, she will always have more balls than you wimpass. 

He or she went through a lot and wasn't broken by that, which is a testimony to his/her resilience. I doubt you would go through that. 

And I hope she can help to free Ross Ulbrich as well. 

mkkby John Kerry-Heinz Jan 15, 2018 2:41 PM

If you cut your arm (non lethal) you get a free ticket to the loony bin.  But if you cut your privates off, you are *courageous*.

It's trendy and cool to cut your dick off, put body *art*/pins/tats all over yourself -- because black culture.  It's all self mutilation and doctors doing the surgery should lose their license.  The mentally ill cannot give their consent.

The only good thing is everyone else gets a flashing neon sign warning to stay away.  For the remaining 1% that are actually sane.

pods mtl4 Jan 15, 2018 11:54 AM

You can get surgery, change your name. But he is still a he.

Chelsea Manning can run for Senate, IDGAF, but I'll be dammed if I am going to call him a her. 

If my cat barks and lifts his leg to pee he is still a cat. It's biology.
The ONLY people who can do the he/she thing are hermaphrodites. And they usually are not down the middle.

He did a great thing, but I am not so sure he should be making laws. He is crazy.  That is kind of obvious.

pods

Freddie pods Jan 15, 2018 12:25 PM

Did he/she have his penis and scrotum chopped off?   How about breast enlargement like Jack Tors who kept his unit because he was not sure which way he was going to swing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAM6YtiTadI

Johnny Brennan of the Jerky Boys who also does Sol Rosenberg/Mort Goldman. 

Seriously - if Chelsea is anti war, anti surveillance state/deep state/anti groveling to IsroHell than he/she has my vote. 

I would vote for Bozo the clown if he was against the Neo-zio-Cons and Deep State. 

bluez pods Jan 15, 2018 12:35 PM

Oh for fuck's sake stop worrying about it. With all the obvious psychopaths occupying the D.C. halls of power, what difference, at this point, does it make?

She (or whatever it is) has shown real courage, and I for one would vote for her.

Even at my advanced age, I myself am about to get a "sex" change. Well, not quite, since via the miracle of genetic engineering, and CRISPR, etc., I will become the world's first human parrot. Yes, with feathers. Plus I will be able to fly. Farewell, landlubbers!