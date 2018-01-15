Confirmed: Chelsea Manning Is Running For US Senate In Maryland

Chelsea Manning confirmed Sunday that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2018 Maryland Democratic primary.
yup, we're running for senate 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/ynFv6w32np— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) January 14, 2018
As The Anti Media reports, the 30-year-old Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.
Manning, the transgender former Army private who was convicted of passing sensitive government documents to WikiLeaks, came out as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison.
President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency last year after she had served seven years.
Manning is running as a Democrat and will challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary.
Manning is yet to file for the primary with the state elections board, which she must do in person by Feb. 27, according to the board’s website.
Senator Cardin is also yet to file. But campaign finance reports show that his campaign had nearly $2 million cash on hand in late September.
Chelsea Manning is running for Senate. It's worth remembering what her leaks actually exposed, because it was a long time ago, and a lot of people have sort of moved on. But she showed unbelievable courage to do what was right. Here's an old video I did on her leaks. https://t.co/oXxrBnjcef
— Nando (@nandorvila) January 13, 2018
If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 14, 2018
Chelsea Manning wrote serious draft cybersecurity legislation to abolish the FISA court WHILE SHE WAS IN PRISON and did not have access to the Internet or a word processor that could save documents. She had to call supporters to look up citations etc. Gtfo with "no experience"
— Evan Greer (@evan_greer) January 13, 2018
Chelsea Manning went to prison for revealing the kind of crimes nobody ever goes to prison for.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 13, 2018
Here's the bill to abolish the FISA court that Chelsea Manning @xychelsea wrote while in prison without access to the Internet https://t.co/daeXQMJVKc pic.twitter.com/Afwtrytjyb
— Evan Greer (@evan_greer) January 14, 2018
Comments
I'd vote for the freak if I could.
The sooner the crash, the sooner the weak die off.
And the strong can rebuild.
And never forget the lesson.
The question before the house is would you do it or is it going to do you like the rest of 'em in politics?
In reply to I'd vote for the freak if I… by wisehiney
We should maybe do the choppit operation on all of the except Rand Paul.
In reply to The question before the… by knukles
Running or skipping?
In reply to We should maybe do the… by Moe-Monay
lol
In other news:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG30G7sqNnQ
In reply to Running or skipping? by Billy the Poet
Fuck Bradley!
Oh wait.....I don't mean that literally. Yukkkk.
In reply to lol… by Oliver Klozoff
Whatever you think of Chelsea is irrelevant, she will always have more balls than you wimpass.
He or she went through a lot and wasn't broken by that, which is a testimony to his/her resilience. I doubt you would go through that.
And I hope she can help to free Ross Ulbrich as well.
In reply to Fuck Bradley!… by IH8OBAMA
This dude/bitch freak needs to be slapped down hard. If he is representative of what voters want then we are n real big trouble.
In reply to Whatever you think of… by shitshitshit
Have you looked at the current makeup of Congress lately?
In reply to This dude/bitch freak needs… by eatthebanksters
Did everyone miss the twits handle...?..... @xychelsea
In reply to Have you looked at the… by Overfed
Even though they wear the same shade of purple lipstick, they're still pigs.
In reply to Have you looked at the… by Overfed
Maybe he will do the Dems some good, seems they have forgotten some important principles
In reply to This dude/bitch freak needs… by eatthebanksters
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=idsxgLjGXGI
In reply to This dude/bitch freak needs… by eatthebanksters
STFU, pussy!
In reply to This dude/bitch freak needs… by eatthebanksters
Any human that refers a "IT" as a she, is equally as mentally ill as the "IT".
The trendy Mental Illness social standard just piled another mound higher a top the existing stack of shit. What a sick joke being played on humanity, and it continues to play out before our very eyes.
In reply to Whatever you think of… by shitshitshit
Beautifully stated.
+ 1000
In reply to Any human that refers a "IT"… by John Kerry-Heinz
If you cut your arm (non lethal) you get a free ticket to the loony bin. But if you cut your privates off, you are *courageous*.
It's trendy and cool to cut your dick off, put body *art*/pins/tats all over yourself -- because black culture. It's all self mutilation and doctors doing the surgery should lose their license. The mentally ill cannot give their consent.
The only good thing is everyone else gets a flashing neon sign warning to stay away. For the remaining 1% that are actually sane.
In reply to Any human that refers a "IT"… by John Kerry-Heinz
The freak is crazier than a shit house rat....... Much like you.
In reply to Whatever you think of… by shitshitshit
WE’RE running for Senate?
How many people are in there?
In reply to The freak is crazier than a… by Raging Goose
Wasn't broken by that? He now thinks he's a chick. Ya, I'm pretty sure he was broken by that experience, maybe with a little MK ultra sprinkled on top.
In reply to Whatever you think of… by shitshitshit
That would be a major reason why he couldn't be trusted.
Quite possibe that he's a trauma based mind controled MK Ultra Manchurian Candidate. He may not even know it (in the Chelsea persona) himself.
In reply to Wasn't broken by that? He… by prymythirdeye
Bradley Manning was broken by it. He went in a whistle-blower and came out a freak. He was indefinitely held by agencies with factual, well-known efforts create and use psychological manipulation/direct mind-control methods. Bradley Manning's actions were heroic, but he is no longer fit for office. Bradley Manning is no more, and is compromised.
In reply to Whatever you think of… by shitshitshit
If your life was endangered due to the carelessly handled leaks, as military personnel or a foreign informant, you might not want that hand on the nuclear button. Apparently, what she leaked was unfiltered data, released with no security precautions. It was not done in the careful way that Snowden leaked information.
In reply to Bradley Manning was broken… by Jack's Raging …
It's an Obama operative...its dirty.
In reply to Whatever you think of… by shitshitshit
STFU... traitor!
In reply to Fuck Bradley!… by IH8OBAMA
Clinton / Manning
2020
In reply to lol… by Oliver Klozoff
swishing
In reply to Running or skipping? by Billy the Poet
The final draft for the Manning script was written 6 years ago. I saw it.
In reply to We should maybe do the… by Moe-Monay
Chelsea Manning confirmed Sunday that it is a candidate for U.S. Senate
“yup, we’re running for senate”
we?
Multiple personality disorder?
Bra ha ha ha
In reply to The question before the… by knukles
Well, he is batshit crazy...
In reply to … by macholatte
Now we know why Obama gave it a pardon.... it was a Democrat.
In reply to Well, he is batshit crazy... by City_Of_Champyinz
Well, on the plus side as a felon he should be able to fit into political life quite nicely.
In reply to … by macholatte
...and has relinquished the rights to the 2nd A.
In reply to Well, as a fellon he should… by mtl4
You can get surgery, change your name. But he is still a he.
Chelsea Manning can run for Senate, IDGAF, but I'll be dammed if I am going to call him a her.
If my cat barks and lifts his leg to pee he is still a cat. It's biology.
The ONLY people who can do the he/she thing are hermaphrodites. And they usually are not down the middle.
He did a great thing, but I am not so sure he should be making laws. He is crazy. That is kind of obvious.
pods
In reply to Well, as a fellon he should… by mtl4
yeah well if trump is president everything goes ... time to blow it all up ... and ....
blame it in americans of course ... you voted, so you deserve it ... the same BS we are already used to in europe
In reply to You can get surgery, change… by pods
Piss off! If you like your Queen, keep your Queen...if not, there are guillotines, ask France.
In reply to yeah well if trump is… by Pandelis
Did he/she have his penis and scrotum chopped off? How about breast enlargement like Jack Tors who kept his unit because he was not sure which way he was going to swing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAM6YtiTadI
Johnny Brennan of the Jerky Boys who also does Sol Rosenberg/Mort Goldman.
Seriously - if Chelsea is anti war, anti surveillance state/deep state/anti groveling to IsroHell than he/she has my vote.
I would vote for Bozo the clown if he was against the Neo-zio-Cons and Deep State.
In reply to You can get surgery, change… by pods
Oh for fuck's sake stop worrying about it. With all the obvious psychopaths occupying the D.C. halls of power, what difference, at this point, does it make?
She (or whatever it is) has shown real courage, and I for one would vote for her.
Even at my advanced age, I myself am about to get a "sex" change. Well, not quite, since via the miracle of genetic engineering, and CRISPR, etc., I will become the world's first human parrot. Yes, with feathers. Plus I will be able to fly. Farewell, landlubbers!
In reply to You can get surgery, change… by pods
You are a human parrot? You can find work at CNN. Next to Wolf Blitzer-stein and ghey Anderson CIA Pooper.
In reply to Oh for fuck's sake stop… by bluez
Parrot people are 10 times smarter than ground huggers. Stop worrying about an A.I. Apocalypse.
In reply to You are a human parrot? … by Freddie
Awwwwk! Pieces of eight! Pieces of eight!
In reply to Oh for fuck's sake stop… by bluez
I think you have a typo. I think you meant Senate-IDF because they do anything that Roth$child created state wants. Congress does what ever I$ra-hell wants.
In reply to You can get surgery, change… by pods
Even if Bradley Manning has living ovaries and vagina surgically grafted inside of him--it would only make him a chimera (technical term), not a woman.
In reply to You can get surgery, change… by pods
You are a witness to nation-wide degradation,
spiritual blackout and imperial collapse.
America, a country of half-humans,
where sanity never intervenes.
In reply to Well, as a fellon he should… by mtl4
Dude this started pre-Civil War when the Roth$child$ created another (Civil War) war to make more $$$$ in the USA.
F**king Alexander Hamilton and Ben Franklin worked for them. Scumbags.
In reply to You are a witness to nation… by Deep Snorkeler
I really want a horse appointed Senator. I want it to vote by stomping its front hoof, nodding or saying, "Neehhhaaaa".
In reply to Well, as a fellon he should… by mtl4
Already been done. Think about it.
pods
In reply to I really want a horse… by Offthebeach
Offthebeach played staighr man setting up that joke.
All the anti Trumpers claiming he is mental will vote in droves for this very glaringly disturbed individual. Lady looks like a dude. End times Biblical shit is occurring with scary regularity.
In reply to Already been done. Think… by pods
here 'ya go.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incitatus
In reply to I really want a horse… by Offthebeach
Willllllllbuuuuuurrrrr!!!!
In reply to I really want a horse… by Offthebeach