Confirmed: Chelsea Manning Is Running For US Senate In Maryland

Chelsea Manning confirmed Sunday that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2018 Maryland Democratic primary.

As The Anti Media reports, the 30-year-old Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Manning, the transgender former Army private who was convicted of passing sensitive government documents to WikiLeaks, came out as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison.

President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency last year after she had served seven years.

Manning is running as a Democrat and will challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary.

Manning is yet to file for the primary with the state elections board, which she must do in person by Feb. 27, according to the board’s website.

Senator Cardin is also yet to file. But campaign finance reports show that his campaign had nearly $2 million cash on hand in late September.

Chelsea Manning is running for Senate. It's worth remembering what her leaks actually exposed, because it was a long time ago, and a lot of people have sort of moved on. But she showed unbelievable courage to do what was right. Here's an old video I did on her leaks. https://t.co/oXxrBnjcef — Nando (@nandorvila) January 13, 2018

If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 14, 2018

Chelsea Manning wrote serious draft cybersecurity legislation to abolish the FISA court WHILE SHE WAS IN PRISON and did not have access to the Internet or a word processor that could save documents. She had to call supporters to look up citations etc. Gtfo with "no experience" — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) January 13, 2018

Chelsea Manning went to prison for revealing the kind of crimes nobody ever goes to prison for. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 13, 2018