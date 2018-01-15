The Dollar Is Collapsing

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 14:00

The last four days have seen the US Dollar plunge 2% - the biggest drop since June 2016...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_USD1.png

As the chart suggests, there is a key driver of the dollar's moves. China's FX policy!

One might argue that the Renminbi has been a more stable store of value to the Dollar in recent months.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_dollar.png

The dollar is now pushing precariously close to its weakest since January 2015.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_USD2.png

USDJPY is plunging (as Yen strengthens) which suggests The BoJ better do some more ETF buying...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_USD6.png

The Dollar weakness is dragging the Euro higher, entirely decoupled from rate-differentials (once again)

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_eur1.png

 

And at the same time, hedge funds and other speculative investors have amassed the heaviest long positions on the euro ever, according to the latest CFTC data.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_eur2.png

The Group-of-10’s best currency in 2017 is getting fresh momentum from the prospect of a September end to European Central Bank stimulus and an upswing in growth.

And as The Dollar Index plunges, so Emerging Market FX strengthens...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_USD4.png

Led by a resurgence in the Mexican Peso, MSCI EM FX Index is now at its strongest since 2011.

 

Comments

IH8OBAMA Truther Jan 15, 2018 2:13 PM Permalink

The more the Dollar falls, the more expensive are Chinese goods.

The more the Dollar falls, the more competitive are U.S. goods prices world wide.

The more the Dollar falls, the more it will spark a gold rally for all you PM holders.

The more the Dollar falls, the more your international investments will appreciate.

The more the Dollar falls, the more expensive is an overseas vacation.  So vacation in the U.S. of A.

Let it fall, let it fall, let it fall.

 

IH8OBAMA Dsyno Jan 15, 2018 2:29 PM Permalink

Wheat, corn etc.  Manufacturing will come back as the dollar falls.

P.S. The Dollar is falling because the Trump administration wants it to fall just for those very benefits I mentioned above.

U.S. manufacturing is almost $2 Trillion.  Almost back to where it was before Obama took over.

 

dinkum IH8OBAMA Jan 15, 2018 3:17 PM Permalink

IH8OBAMA, replace "falls" with "increases" and you would be more in line with  old-time orthodox buy side of sales economists such as Benjamin Graham and David Dodd. 

Modern Monetary Theory likely would be alarming to seniors on fixed incomes if they understood they vote for lawmakers on the sell side of sales. 

 

 

 

 

