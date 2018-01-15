The Dollar Is Collapsing

The last four days have seen the US Dollar plunge 2% - the biggest drop since June 2016...
As the chart suggests, there is a key driver of the dollar's moves. China's FX policy!
One might argue that the Renminbi has been a more stable store of value to the Dollar in recent months.
The dollar is now pushing precariously close to its weakest since January 2015.
USDJPY is plunging (as Yen strengthens) which suggests The BoJ better do some more ETF buying...
The Dollar weakness is dragging the Euro higher, entirely decoupled from rate-differentials (once again)
And at the same time, hedge funds and other speculative investors have amassed the heaviest long positions on the euro ever, according to the latest CFTC data.
The Group-of-10’s best currency in 2017 is getting fresh momentum from the prospect of a September end to European Central Bank stimulus and an upswing in growth.
And as The Dollar Index plunges, so Emerging Market FX strengthens...
Led by a resurgence in the Mexican Peso, MSCI EM FX Index is now at its strongest since 2011.
Comments
This word "collapsing" ... I'm not sure Tyler knows what it means ...
Collapsing the most since Lehman™
In reply to This word "collapsing" but I… by Haus-Targaryen
Describe the $.= Cotton & Linen.
Or.
Best fit for smooth TP.
In reply to Collapsing the most since… by Sliced into ribbons
The more the Dollar falls, the more expensive are Chinese goods.
The more the Dollar falls, the more competitive are U.S. goods prices world wide.
The more the Dollar falls, the more it will spark a gold rally for all you PM holders.
The more the Dollar falls, the more your international investments will appreciate.
The more the Dollar falls, the more expensive is an overseas vacation. So vacation in the U.S. of A.
Let it fall, let it fall, let it fall.
In reply to Describe the $.= Cotton &… by Truther
Get your Ferraris now, before the prices increase!
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
Stable Genius ...
In reply to Get your Ferraris now,… by GeezerGeek
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to Stable Genius ... by BaBaBouy
I can see that normalcy bias is in full effect. Doesn't anyone listen to the IMF when they describe the same plan repeatedly? This has been in the works for DECADES. The USD is losing reserve status, it begins this year:
https://dailyreckoning.com/president-trump-america-rude-awakening/
In reply to he dollar is just now… by BokkeDavola
"The more the Dollar falls, the more competitive are U.S. goods prices world wide."
Unfortunately the US doesn't manufacture anything anymore.
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
Wheat, corn etc. Manufacturing will come back as the dollar falls.
P.S. The Dollar is falling because the Trump administration wants it to fall just for those very benefits I mentioned above.
U.S. manufacturing is almost $2 Trillion. Almost back to where it was before Obama took over.
In reply to "The more the Dollar falls,… by Dsyno
Yeah but my up coming trip to Rome just got more expensive.....and no, I am not going to change my plans and go to Rome NY, or Rome GA, just not the same.
In reply to Wheat, corn etc. … by IH8OBAMA
Rome, GA's coliseum is not as impressive, and the fountains are like ones you'd find at any gas station.
In reply to Yeah but my up coming trip… by NumNutt
Rome Illinois is beautiful and inexpensive this time of the year.
In reply to Yeah but my up coming trip… by NumNutt
Hopefully, manufacturing is just getting started. $5T would be nice, $10 better..
In reply to Wheat, corn etc. … by IH8OBAMA
Very good observation, indeed.
In reply to Wheat, corn etc. … by IH8OBAMA
the more the dollar falls the more usa asset and equity prices appreciate.
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
It's the only game in town.
The more the Dollar falls, the more price of Cryptos increase.
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
Probably cryptos, too. ZHers need to quit whining about a falling dollar and instead invest in the assets that are going to appreciate in a weak dollar environment. Currencies tend to trend once they get going. So, use that fact to position your investments to make some money out of it!
In reply to It's the only game in town… by JibjeResearch
Thank you for those bullet points. I'm often conflicted as to what the "street level" consequences or benefits will be.
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
Welcome to the club, exactly how the £ in the UK has fared since the referendum.
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
IH8OBAMA, replace "falls" with "increases" and you would be more in line with old-time orthodox buy side of sales economists such as Benjamin Graham and David Dodd.
Modern Monetary Theory likely would be alarming to seniors on fixed incomes if they understood they vote for lawmakers on the sell side of sales.
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
So we should just let it fall to zero,,, then the whole world will be ours? Yaaaaaa!
In reply to The more the Dollar falls,… by IH8OBAMA
My weight just collapsed. I lost 2 pounds. And when I gain it back, it'll be a skyrocketing surge.
In reply to Collapsing the most since… by Sliced into ribbons
Did you use dollars to wipe with?
In reply to My weight just collapsed. I… by J S Bach
NO, it's too filthy for that!
SETH RICH???
TRIUMPH with TRUMP!!!
In reply to Did you use dollars to wipe… by wisehiney
I have a daily collapse of assets, that just go down the drain. That stinks, I gotta tell ya.
Luckily I get to rebuild them over the course of the day, just to have it happen again the next day. Wash and repeat.
In reply to My weight just collapsed. I… by J S Bach
What do you expect to happen when you keep visiting those shithole places?
In reply to I have a daily collapse of… by HRClinton
That reminded me of that whole third world shithole thing. WTFF (What the Flying Fuck) is up with that?
Even if he did say that, is it not true? They are third world shitholes.
Do this little exercise, start saying a sentence that starts with third world and is followed by an adjective. What rolls off your tongue?
"Third world........"
To me, it's either shithole or hellhole. Paradise? Nah. Shithole is what comes naturally.
Now they are beating him up about it being racist. "Third world shitholes" is not a racist term by default. The fact that most if not all third world shitholes are made up of certain demographics is not the fault of those pointing out the shitholiness of those places. It's the fault of those making it a third world shithole. Look at Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Same island, yet one side looks like Easter Island without the statues. Why? Because they chopped down every GD tree around. Is it racist to point it out that if you cut down every tree around you won't have any left?
It's racist to think that inherently one race is "better" than another. I am a racist. Asians are better at math, blacks at running and jumping, and white Europeans at building civilized societies. But calling a spade a spade is not racist. (or a duck a duck if you are a snowflake)
Namby pamby reporters are running around trying to stir up shit about "he's a racist, he's a racist" when they very well know that inside they are too. Everyone is. It's natural. Just like pointing out that a third world shithole is a third world shithole.
Ahhh, I feel much better now.
pods
In reply to What do you expect to happen… by GeezerGeek
I'm sick of the faux outrage over this. It was more outrageous to leak the quote and also to publish it. The MSM used to pass on such use of expletives by politicians in closed meetings. And the MSM uses their own expletives in talking about it, showing their hypocrisy. Frankly, everyone agrees, many of those countries are s***holes.
Besides, your post is off subject.
In reply to That reminded me of that… by pods
Stay thirsty my friend.
In reply to My weight just collapsed. I… by J S Bach
The dollar is just now collapsing?
I always thought it started to collapse in 1913.
In reply to Collapsing the most since… by Sliced into ribbons
"Collapsing against the other toilet paper fiat of the SDR in the dollar index. If the prices of PM's were not rigged by massive naked shorting from powers that can print dollars from thin air, you'd see a real collapse.
In reply to THe dollar is just now… by Erek
Yawn! In March of 2008 it hit 70.70 or something close. The world was going to end then as well.
In reply to Collapsing the most since… by Sliced into ribbons
Yawn away but it was 6 hrs away from the financial system breaking down. That's pretty damned close.
In reply to Yawn! In March of 2008 it… by MozartIII
Well that is in the cards for the long game, as it is!
Do you believe that this ponzi will run forever?
In reply to Yawn away but it was 6 hrs… by dirty fingernails
Perhaps...But in this case the Tyler's seem to be right...
Jan 18 is the petroyuan introduction...Coincidence?
In reply to This word "collapsing" but I… by Haus-Targaryen
Seems like it may be good for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium...shoot all commodities and emerging markets...Anything not dollar related.
Don't you think?
In reply to Perhaps...But in this case… by 3LockBox
And, a “False Alarm” Predictive Programming missle scare in the Psyche / Minds of the Masses.
In reply to Perhaps...But in this case… by 3LockBox
Yawn...
Call me when it's -20%.
In reply to This word "collapsing" but I… by Haus-Targaryen
Down 2% in 4 days is significant. The only thing keeping it from falling faster, is that other central banks are printing money and depreciating their currency as well.
In reply to Yawn… by halcyon
if 2% is a "collapse" then my vocabulary doesn't contain the shocking verbiage required for a 20% fall
In reply to Yawn… by halcyon
So which narrative is it?
Dollar collapsing due to CBers playing with digital currency transfers.
Dollar spiking due to asset inflows from tax reform.
Which is bullish for equities? Bearish;)? Things aren't always the way they appear.
In reply to This word "collapsing" but I… by Haus-Targaryen
Yes, very similar to Tyler's overuse of the word "Surprise".
In reply to This word "collapsing" but I… by Haus-Targaryen
But I thought we were the cleanest shirt in the laundry basket?
Unfortunately, that shirt is shrinking, along with the value of the dollar.
In reply to But I thought we were the… by Roger Ramjet
My gold shirt is my favorite and it never gets dirty
In reply to Unfortunately, that shirt is… by GeezerGeek
Still hoping you don't hold tungsten slugs? I sure would be, if I held gold.
In reply to My gold shirt is my favorite… by YUNOSELL
Bah... Nothing a bit of Shout! from the Fedspeak won't rub out...
In reply to But I thought we were the… by Roger Ramjet
Quick, look over there! It's an inflamatory tweet! Pay attention to that, PLEASE!
In reply to But I thought we were the… by Roger Ramjet
Oh my, this will be BULLISH tomorrow!!! I dunno, but I smell monkeys, and can hear something dragging hammers here around the COMEX...