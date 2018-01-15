Dow Futures Near 26k As US Stocks Reach Most-Overbought In Over 120 Years

This bull market never sleeps...

While 'Murica rests to celebrate MLK Day, the rest of the world is busily buying any and every non-dip in US equity futures.

Dow Futures are up over 160 points -inching ever closer to breaking yet another 100-point barrier...

Dow Futs are dramatically outperforming from Friday's close...

But most notably of all, The Dow is now at its most overboughter-est ever in US history...

So probably a good time to add...