Dow Futures Near 26k As US Stocks Reach Most-Overbought In Over 120 Years

This bull market never sleeps...
While 'Murica rests to celebrate MLK Day, the rest of the world is busily buying any and every non-dip in US equity futures.
Dow Futures are up over 160 points -inching ever closer to breaking yet another 100-point barrier...
Dow Futs are dramatically outperforming from Friday's close...
But most notably of all, The Dow is now at its most overboughter-est ever in US history...
So probably a good time to add...
Remember when we used to worry about things that were only "since Lehman"?
Ah, the good old days.
TINA because of deep and ongoing global NIRP.
In reply to Remember when we used to… by NoDebt
A linear scale for the Dow 120 year chart? Really, Tyler?
Fucking amateur hour around here.
In reply to TINA because of deep and… by TheSilentMajority
i'll just wait for the earnings reports over the next few weeks to confirm that tax reform will be the excuse du annul for P/E's to collapse and send the all clear signal............sorta /s
In reply to A linear scale for the Dow… by Zero_Ledge
Only 120 years? I'd keep buying. Seems that more people are afraid of missing the upside than are worried about a sell off.
That is a dilemma.
In reply to i'll just wait for the… by spastic_colon
Calling Mr Birinyi...calling Mr Birinyi...
DavidC
In reply to TINA because of deep and… by TheSilentMajority
Well I guess those green shoots of Spring 2009 are all big trees now. What a nice forest we've made.
Seriously, these melt-ups are getting really old now.
In reply to Remember when we used to… by NoDebt
To the Moon Alice !!!
Two BIGGEST REASONS "WHY" this unbroken record without equal is "HAPPENING"!...
https://www.rt.com/business/415936-us-nord-stream-europeans/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…
What can go wrong?
Nothing. Nothing at all.
In reply to What can go wrong? by CEOoftheSOFA
must be @ 30k by end of the month
Trump, Varney, Fox News, Bloomberg, all cheering it on. All dummies.
1000 points/week, 52 weeks/year = Dow 78,000 Dec 31, 2018.
That's my prediction, and I'm stickin' to it! (Or I'll eat my own duck!)
At the rate it's going, you might be underestimating.
I am dumbfounded by the recent gains. This is absolutely unreal. 100% gains this year would not be surprising at the current rate. 200% would be only slightly.
My retirement savings are making more than I do at my day job...
In reply to 1000 points/week, 52 weeks… by ZeroLounger
This will be THE YEAR....
Saw this in the "window" and couldn't resist given the "context"!...
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2018/01/15/1-woman-dead-after-casino-b…
Zh has been saying shit like this since dow 10k
It sure has... And here is one of the biggest reasons for what we've been witnessing UNTIL IT "CAN'T" ANYMORE!...
https://southfront.org/lets-talk-about-the-militarization-of-the-united…
President Mattis has spoken!!!
In reply to Zh has been saying shit like… by 10044
They were bearish since Dow10k.
In reply to Zh has been saying shit like… by 10044
Then there will be a crash. Then the newbies will be making money on the shorts. THENNNNNNNNNNNNN....the short squeeze.
Nobody gives a fuck. So..BUY
The shorts are now an extinct species...
Gave you a up check. Us old short timers are just lurking in the woods. Waiting........
In reply to The shorts are now an… by Hulk
shepwaves is giving signals and targets that have been working
i donot know about the shorts being species.
In reply to The shorts are now an… by Hulk
There was talk of shortages in our industry (PVF) after the election but the only thing we're short on is profitable orders!
It's funny though all our Profit Sharing Plans keep going up and up? I say screw making things when it's a lot easier just to manipulate money!
Money has to go somewhere. It will continue to rise until the Fed raises interest rates a lot more.
Most of the money is sitting in cash. All that's left in the stock market is day traders.
In reply to Money has to go somewhere. … by BeerMe
The melt up is inevitable. Print money and buy stocks. CB's do it directly and thru their proxies. The economy never healed from the last crash. When it blows up it will be disastrous. Be warned.
The CA wildfires are a perfect example of what happens when you don't let the underbrush and deadwood burn off as per nature intended- the burnoff was never allowed to happen after the 2008 Crisis
In reply to The melt up is inevitable… by Pollygotacracker
Good analogy.
In reply to The CA wildfires are a… by Juggernaut x2
This is the gap up that shepwave is talking about in topping process.
This will end like 1929 did. Either that or hyperinflation. Pick your poison.
"This will end like 1929 did. Either that or hyperinflation. Pick your poison."
In your fondest dreams you wish this could be 1929?...
I can give you $156 trillion in unfunded liability debt along with 95 million Americans out of work/"REASONS" WHY the soup kitchens and unemployment lines of 1929 were better than anything you are about to go through in 2018's Depression!...
But no worries...
The U.S. MIC will start it's last biggest war before that happens!
Check out time from "the hotel" is before "noon"!... And don't bother leaving the "maid" a tip as she won't be needing it where she's going either!!!
In reply to This will end like 1929 did… by Fiat Burner
Que the the superman theme.....
In reply to "This will end like 1929 did… by Son of Captain Nemo
Well at least you have your illusion of wealth called "Buttcoin"!
In reply to Que the the superman theme… by FreeShitter
Que the buttcoin theme......
In reply to Well at least you have your… by Son of Captain Nemo
Queue the Que theme.......
In reply to Que the buttcoin theme...... by FreeShitter
"Que the buttcoin theme......"
"Queue" the 'Cui Bono' "theme"!
In reply to Que the buttcoin theme...... by FreeShitter
Thing of beauty..
Most overbought market!
And can stay that way for a long long time.......................
Oversold?
In reply to Most oversold market!… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Stock Markets = Potemkin Villages
You know it is a trend. Take the advantage now. Then when a lap dancer, hair dresser says investing in Dows, time to quit.
Interesting that the most-cited supporting 'evidence' against unforecasted market moves often involves mid-20th century technical analysis that either a) never had any validity as an indicator (with our modern ability to look back); or b) lost usefulness post-1990 when serial autocorrelation died (as the most efficacious measures previously worked precisely because they measured trend in the Age of Trend, R.I.P.)
"RSI Indicator Levels Are Irrelevant For Timeframes Longer Than A Couple Of Days"
http://www.priceactionlab.com/Blog/2016/11/rsi-indicator-timeframes/
Buy it and profit
If the market drops just a little bit, the Fed will have to rescue it anyway. Pavlov's dogs we have all become. The precedence has been set. Market only goes up never down.
If we are all allowed to purchase money printing machines, the Dow Jones would be 20000000000000, Nasdaq would be 400000000000 and the S&P 3800000000
This is a reason to buy in at the top right? At least thats what all my coworkers think. I simply responded yea the same went for the housing market. How did that turn out.
I wish I could tell when this thing was about to reverse, but I don't know when that'll happen.
Most of this run up is the Fed buying like there's no tomorrow (there might not be if they don't) and boomers socking away everything they can for the retirement they can't currently afford.
How long will it last? Probably until the boomers transition from net contributions to net withdrawals (sometime around 2028 (With a range of +2/-4 years or so) is when the drag of older boomers being forced to withdraw will exceed the younger boomers contributing. We're currently in the housing market of 1967.