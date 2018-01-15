Dow Futures Near 26k As US Stocks Reach Most-Overbought In Over 120 Years

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:11

This bull market never sleeps...

While 'Murica rests to celebrate MLK Day, the rest of the world is busily buying any and every non-dip in US equity futures.

Dow Futures are up over 160 points -inching ever closer to breaking yet another 100-point barrier...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_26k.png

Dow Futs are dramatically outperforming from Friday's close...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_26k1.png

 

But most notably of all, The Dow is now at its most overboughter-est ever in US history...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_RSI.png

So probably a good time to add...

moonmac Jan 15, 2018 11:47 AM Permalink

There was talk of shortages in our industry (PVF) after the election but the only thing we're short on is profitable orders!

It's funny though all our Profit Sharing Plans keep going up and up? I say screw making things when it's a lot easier just to manipulate money!

Pollygotacracker Jan 15, 2018 11:53 AM Permalink

The melt up is inevitable. Print money and buy stocks. CB's do it directly and thru their proxies. The economy never healed from the last crash. When it blows up it will be disastrous. Be warned.

Son of Captain Nemo Fiat Burner Jan 15, 2018 12:05 PM Permalink

"This will end like 1929 did. Either that or hyperinflation. Pick your poison."

In your fondest dreams you wish this could be 1929?...

I can give you $156 trillion in unfunded liability debt along with 95 million Americans out of work/"REASONS" WHY the soup kitchens and unemployment lines of 1929 were better than anything you are about to go through in 2018's Depression!...

But no worries...

The U.S. MIC will start it's last biggest war before that happens!

Check out time from "the hotel" is before "noon"!... And don't bother leaving the "maid" a tip as she won't be needing it where she's going either!!!

Keltner Channel Surf Jan 15, 2018 12:23 PM Permalink

Interesting that the most-cited supporting 'evidence' against unforecasted market moves often involves mid-20th century technical analysis that either a) never had any validity as an indicator (with our modern ability to look back); or b) lost usefulness post-1990 when serial autocorrelation died (as the most efficacious measures previously worked precisely because they measured trend in the Age of Trend, R.I.P.)

"RSI Indicator Levels Are Irrelevant For Timeframes Longer Than A Couple Of Days"
http://www.priceactionlab.com/Blog/2016/11/rsi-indicator-timeframes/

J bones Jan 15, 2018 1:29 PM Permalink

This is a reason to buy in at the top right? At least thats what all my coworkers think. I simply responded yea the same went for the housing market. How did that turn out.

canisdirus Jan 15, 2018 2:35 PM Permalink

I wish I could tell when this thing was about to reverse, but I don't know when that'll happen.

Most of this run up is the Fed buying like there's no tomorrow (there might not be if they don't) and boomers socking away everything they can for the retirement they can't currently afford.

How long will it last? Probably until the boomers transition from net contributions to net withdrawals (sometime around 2028 (With a range of +2/-4 years or so) is when the drag of older boomers being forced to withdraw will exceed the younger boomers contributing. We're currently in the housing market of 1967.