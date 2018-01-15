FBI Probe Into Russian Uranium Bribes Concealed By Obama DOJ; Mueller, McCabe, Rosenstein Involved

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 12:00

Friday's 11-count indictment of former uranium transportation company executive, Mark Lambert, was the latest in a series of DOJ prosecutions involving individuals linked to the Russian nuclear industry and the Uranium One deal. 

Mark Lambert

According to the indictment, Lambert and others at Transport Logistics International (TLI) engaged in several counts of bribery, kickbacks and money laundering with Russian nuclear official Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure business advantages with TENEX - a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Kremlin's state-owned energy company which bought Uranium One.

TLI would have ostensibly transported all of the uranium from the U1 deal, were it not for an FBI undercover mole buried deep within the Russian nuclear industry who gathered extensive evidence of corruption. 

What many don't realize is that Lambert's Friday indictment is not the first linked to the Uranium One deal.

In fact, Robert Mueller's FBI had been investigating the scheme since at least 2008 - with retiring Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe assigned to the ongoing investigation which was hidden from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the Untid States (CFIUS). Had they known, the committee never would have approved the Uranium One deal with TENEX's parent company, Rosatom. 

Four individuals were eventually prosecuted and given plea agreements after the Uranium One deal was approved. The prosecuting DOJ attorneys? Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and top Mueller investigator in the Trump-Russia probe, Andrew Weissman - who praised former acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying Trump.

Unsurprisingly, all four indicted individuals were handed extremely light sentences, none of which made headlines.  

The judge? Theodore Chuang - an Obama appointee who went to Harvard Law at the same time as Obama, advised Hillary Clinton as "Counselor on detail to the United States Department of State," and just so happened to strike down Trump's "Travel Ban" Executive Order. Chuang's wife, Jacinta Ma served as a senior policy advisor to Michelle Obama. 

Independent researcher Imperator Rex has neatly tied it all together for your edification on Twitter: 

Which again begs the question, who's watching the watchers? 

Chupacabra-322 macholatte Jan 15, 2018 1:09 PM

Spare us the distraction with the low level hanging fruit.

 

Nothing short of

 

Arrest.

 

Indictments.

 

Enprisonment

 

Trial.

 

And,

 

Execution for Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against the American People of Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton will suffice.

 

 

Erek Chupacabra-322 Jan 15, 2018 1:35 PM

Traitors are normally hung, aren't they?

Although the Constitution  bans cruel and unusual punishment,I would rather opt for a slow execution. After all, what these fukkers have done to the country and how they have ruined lives is nothing short of cruel and unusual. Maybe it's time for "an eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth".

espirit Erek Jan 15, 2018 2:30 PM

Perhaps my perception is totally wrong...

Hillary ran(stumbled) on an interventionist foreign policy, which is desirable to the Deep State in an effort to sustain global hegemony. However with the backroom deals, bribes, blackmail, murders, et al suggested she liked to work the money angles solely for herself thus building her own empire.

Now enter Trump, running on a non-interventionist foreign policy which has been a people popular winner every time since Bush Sr.(?), at least. No matter that Trump could easily be maneuvered to change his stance on foreign policy after election, Deep State wins this round again along with a beneficial tax plan for the banksters and MIC.

It might also explain the falling out of Trump and Bannon.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-11/military-intelligence-has-wea…

Omen IV BennyBoy Jan 15, 2018 12:23 PM

why ? - Chung is picked by Rosenstein - to stop the great unraveling with this Chung move  - it makes Rosenstein pick as AAG a complete farce

Sessions is not really the AG - the benefit of the doubt for Sessions no longer is warranted

How did Sessions get picked over Giuliani by Trump

Ikiru Ophiuchus Jan 15, 2018 1:33 PM

Agreed.  Trump should fire Sessions and bring in Judge Andrew Napolitano as AG and Judge Jeanine Pirro as AAG.  I guarantee these deep state bastards would start hopping on planes immediately.  This duo would rain down indictments with a fury and righteous indignation to match the outrage we, the rational and awakened Americans, harbor for these corrupt and traitorous criminals.  

Winston Churchill CuttingEdge Jan 15, 2018 12:27 PM

The FBI has always been the swamps gamekeeper, ever since its founding.

J.Edgar and his control files were not some aberration.

Mueller used to be the head of the gamekeepers, he was certainly no numpty detective.

He was just doing his job, that defence didn't fare well at Nuremburg.

He should hang, along with the rest of the motley crew, but the swamp is already into damage control.

Their hubris was their undoing.A lot of that going around these days.

MoreFreedom Winston Churchill Jan 15, 2018 2:51 PM

It's no wonder such investigations were taken from the FBI field offices and given a "Special Status" run by political appointees in the HQ: that would Special Corrupt Status, to cover the crimes.

I still think Putin got Hillary's emails (including the ones from Obama suspiciously using an alias) and used them to blackmail Obama (since he sent Hillary emails, which he lied about, they were now in it together) into appeasement and, as Obama promised Russian President Medvedev on a hot mic, "more flexibility".   Note Obama publicly wanted to be friends with Russia (that is until Hillary lost, then they were great hackers who hacked the election) as cover for his appeasement and flexibility.  That's also why they sold the uranium, with the payments to the Clinton Foundation as money to cover the blackmail and for Clinton to payoff others.  It of course, had to be given Special Corrupt Status at the FBI, so it could be covered up (with the conspirators likely thinking it was to just get Hillary elected). 

 

trulz4lulz MozartIII Jan 15, 2018 1:41 PM

The only people doing time in America are the folks who get caught smoking doobies. Murder, extortion, war crimes, genocide, treason, bribery, scientific fraud, political fraud, state santiones sumary execution, these are not crimes in Murikistan, no sir. Just them lazy potheads, working in machine shop and supporting their families, they're the real criminals.

Baron von Bud knukles Jan 15, 2018 12:58 PM

Per Q released today:

BEWARE of MAJOR FALSE FLAG attempts this week. KNOW your surroundings. CHANGE OF NEWS CYCLE WILL BE NEEDED. ABILITY to ATTACK LIMITED>[ISIS on LIFE SUPPORT] Tactics shift to threats and hostages to obtain rogue_ops. SILENCE [187] - no risk [no capture - dead on arrival]. SILENCE [LV]? SILENCE [LV witnesses]? SILENCE [LV-FBI]? SILENCE WILL NOT LAST FOREVER. TRUST. Q

and ....   (who is TG?)

TRUST SESSIONS. TG departure [HEC]. NOT to testify. NOT needed to testify. Think logically. NO NEED to step down if needed to TESTIFY. DO NOT chase MISINFO. What ROLE might TG be walking into? Who can WE TRUST? RATS everywhere. EVIL everywhere. TRAITORS everywhere.

phaedrus 1952 Baron von Bud Jan 15, 2018 1:34 PM

Trey Gowdy.

 

Wild rumors that sub off Hawaii actually launched missile which was thwarted and sub located and destroyed.

Motive postulated that North Korea to be blamed for Hawaiian devastation and massive retaliation to dramatically change narrative.

Wild, wild theories all over the place, but Q's ongoing questioning of the accuracy of NK being unstable regime, coupled with view that NK is actually being propped up as the 'fall guy' in false flag US attack has more than a little logic.

This is actually buttressed by the abnormal speed with which NK  modernized their nuclear prowess in the past few years ... aka had outside help.

The validity of Q is very much in doubt primarily due to the focused, somewhat sophisticated hijacking of the original Q ... whom I believe was/is legitimate.

Whatever the fuck is going on, it all seems to carry stakes of the highest order.

The Chief phaedrus 1952 Jan 15, 2018 2:38 PM

Couple your post to the disappearance of Julian Assange (no proof of life following the hijacking of his twitter 2 weeks ago), and it seems that the evil cabal has fortified their fallback position.

The more we go down this road (giving time for the enemies to organize), the more apparent it becomes that to restore the Republic, it will take a massive, wide-ranging strike of extreme speed and sophistication. I'm hopeful, but with McMaster positioned to slow/disclose any such movement by President Trump, and with Pence waiting in the wings like Lyndon Johnson, I believe our only hope is not to be found in the Whitehouse. He will be a hero such as Adm Rogers in the military. 

fishpoem Fiat Pirate Jan 15, 2018 12:35 PM

You're letting him off way too easy. He has, in fact, a very high IQ...which means: many of his "screw-ups" were intentional. Remember that (a) he's a die-hard anticolonialist and (b) his two youthful heroes were a virulent communist and his own ne'er-do-well, sociopathic, absentee father.

The core question is: how did such a person become President of the United States? Who put him in the spotlight? And why? Once in office, Obama operated like the fictional Manchurian Candidate. That is, a player who assumes one public role while playing a very different one in private. In his case, the assassination target wasn't a person but rather the social and economic fabric of the United States.

All my liberal friends blame Republicans for Obama's "failed" Presidency. But they don't get it. In terms of Obama's real motives, his Presidency was a stunning success. This Republic - the very one Obama's heroes so deeply despised - is being torn apart in more ways than I can count. Mission Accomplished...

Consuelo fishpoem Jan 15, 2018 12:52 PM

+1

 

"The core question is: how did such a person become President of the United States? Who put him in the spotlight?"

 

To anyone with a firing synapse, one could have seen early on - a year at least before the election during the campaign, there was a clever 'selection' process going on behind the scenes with this man.

It was sheer propaganda-cum-fool-the-masses Brilliance; a 'minority' Black man (the mom - who dat...?), 'raised up' to the most prominent position in the world - the atonement for the wrongs of slavery and the civil rights movement all wrapped up in a cool-breeze smooth orator...

political junkie Consuelo Jan 15, 2018 1:39 PM

Obama is first of all a devout Muslim; 

Obama is CIA... his mother was CIA... his grandfather was CIA

CIA put him in the White House; Obama is a creation of the CIA; the CIA sealed all of O's records, all of the children's records.

Obama is still following the Deep State agenda... note how he is stalking POTUS Trump.

Note also that just as Valerie Jarrett lived in the WH when Obama was there, she has moved into the Obama home in Washington

 

 