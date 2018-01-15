FBI Probe Into Russian Uranium Bribes Concealed By Obama DOJ; Mueller, McCabe, Rosenstein Involved

Friday's 11-count indictment of former uranium transportation company executive, Mark Lambert, was the latest in a series of DOJ prosecutions involving individuals linked to the Russian nuclear industry and the Uranium One deal.
According to the indictment, Lambert and others at Transport Logistics International (TLI) engaged in several counts of bribery, kickbacks and money laundering with Russian nuclear official Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure business advantages with TENEX - a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Kremlin's state-owned energy company which bought Uranium One.
TLI would have ostensibly transported all of the uranium from the U1 deal, were it not for an FBI undercover mole buried deep within the Russian nuclear industry who gathered extensive evidence of corruption.
What many don't realize is that Lambert's Friday indictment is not the first linked to the Uranium One deal.
In fact, Robert Mueller's FBI had been investigating the scheme since at least 2008 - with retiring Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe assigned to the ongoing investigation which was hidden from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the Untid States (CFIUS). Had they known, the committee never would have approved the Uranium One deal with TENEX's parent company, Rosatom.
Four individuals were eventually prosecuted and given plea agreements after the Uranium One deal was approved. The prosecuting DOJ attorneys? Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and top Mueller investigator in the Trump-Russia probe, Andrew Weissman - who praised former acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying Trump.
Unsurprisingly, all four indicted individuals were handed extremely light sentences, none of which made headlines.
The judge? Theodore Chuang - an Obama appointee who went to Harvard Law at the same time as Obama, advised Hillary Clinton as "Counselor on detail to the United States Department of State," and just so happened to strike down Trump's "Travel Ban" Executive Order. Chuang's wife, Jacinta Ma served as a senior policy advisor to Michelle Obama.
Independent researcher Imperator Rex has neatly tied it all together for your edification on Twitter:
1. A thread on Obama & Clinton cover-ups, & corruption - with some uranium, a Chuang & some important questions that need answering. Intrigued? Read on, but warning: bombshells incoming!Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
2. As we now know, the DOJ have indicted a Mark Lambert on 11 counts related to his role in a bribery, money laundering & kickback scheme:https://t.co/RSxli1glwSImperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
3. Background & reminder : from at least 2008, Robert Mueller's FBI were investigating Tenam, the US based subsidiary of Tenex, a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Kremlin's (Putin's) energy company. The same Rosatom that purchased Uranium One.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
4. Tenam was importing Russian uranium into the US. Between 2004-2014, the local manager, Mikerin, engaged with US companies Transport Logistics (TL) & NexGen Security in a racketeering, wire fraud, bribery & money laundering scheme.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
5. When a TL insider, William Campbell, blew the whistle on what he was seeing, Mueller's FBI started an investigation that led to at least 4 indictments by Holder's DOJ.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
8. William Campbell - the whistleblower - was GAGGED by Holder & Lynch. We have still to hear from Campbell, who apparently has damning evidence about Tenam involving the Clintons:https://t.co/W6AR78qWodImperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
9. Now consider this - none of the 4 indictments ever saw the light of day. Every one was either quietly settled under plea agreements, or dropped entirely, as follows:Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
11. Darren Condrey - plea agreement : Anti-Bribery, Conspiracy (18 U.S.C. 371) - https://t.co/1WiBkKimwzImperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
Also https://t.co/Dsz6KCBT0C
12. Carol Condrey - under a plea agreement , her case was dropped : https://t.co/2pevZJQiq5Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
13. Rubizhevsky (NexGen) case settled with plea agreement. Astonishing given the charges: Conspiracy to Launder Money (18 U.S.C. ' 371; 18 U.S.C. '' 1956, 1957) ; Criminal Forfeiture (28 U.S.C. ' 2461; 18 U.S.C. ' 981) ; Criminal Forfeiture (18 U.S.C. ' 982)Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
14. Notice something about these cases? None ever saw the light of day, where testimony would be made public. They were all 'disappeared'. Now with that in mind, consider the following bombshell facts:Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
15. ALL of these cases were prosecuted by the same duo, or combination thereof - Rod Rosenstein & Andrew Weissman. Yes, you read that correctly.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
16. The FBI officer assigned to each case? Why, one Andrew McCabe. Yes - you also read that correctly. Your eyes are NOT deceiving you.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
17. Oh - here's another interesting coincidence : they were ALL assigned to the same judge - one Judge Theodore Chuang, an Obama appointee. I hope you have not fallen off your chair yet, it gets worse: https://t.co/ljlnk0kI4MImperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
18. The SAME Judge Chuang attended Harvard at the same time as one Barack Obama - Chuang graduated law 1994, Obama 1991 & both were editors of the Harvard Law Review. They would have known each other extreme well.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
19. That's the SAME Judge Theodore Chuang who refused Trump's EO travel ban in October 2017, see https://t.co/pVxMbYK3gTImperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
And now consider this :
20. The SAME Judge Theodore Chuang has just been assigned to the Mark Lambert case. No - I am NOT kidding:https://t.co/v5j90iC3cjImperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
21. Maybe I'm wrong, but this looks a lot like an ongoing conspiracy to protect the Clinton crime family - and the Obama administration, via it's partisans at DOJ and also in the judiciary, remains fully implicated.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
22. Other questions: Was the indictment of Mikerin and the others done so that ROSATOM/Russian Government / Putin wouldn't be upset? OR was it to put Clinton stooges in charge of the import AND export of US uranium following the U1 sale?Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
23. Was it because it was a lucrative deal they wanted their friends to take advantage of, OR to cover what was going on with uranium export here? We know that with the U1 sale concluded, US uranium WAS exported from U1 mines.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
24. Did Eric Holder shut down Robert Mueller's investigation, or was he running Mueller the entire time with Andrew McCabe? Is he still doing so?Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
25. So many questions. Barack, can you help us out? Bill & Hillary, maybe you can help? How about you, Eric? Or how about you, Judge Chuang? After all, you were all involved. Why not help out? Now you have no power, you're fully exposed and the answers will come out anyway.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
26. WE DESERVE ANSWERS. What you criminal have done - what's being uncovered daily - is a massive crimes against the USA.Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018
'Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.' Lord Acton
True in 1887, true in 2018.
The end.
Which again begs the question, who's watching the watchers?
Deep State in Deep Shit
We can only hope
Lambert does some time in a minimum security prison.
No matter what evidence is shown, everybody else is "protected". Especially the guilty.
Theodore Chuang needs a Hillary Clinton induced heart attack.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
This is really old information and we’ve been over it a dozen times.
There’s nothing to see here. Move along.
– Jeff Sessions
Balls deep into the Klinton Krime Kabal... Busy figuring how to lie and lying how to figure...
I'd pin this one, tyler.
Nah, this site has turned decidedly anti Trump .... conservative views are being silenced here, just like FB, Twitter, YT ...
Isn't it interesting its always the same cast of characters knee deep in the corruption. A lot of it has its roots in the post 9/11 cover-up under Mueller but of course it goes back decades before that.
Spare us the distraction with the low level hanging fruit.
Nothing short of
Arrest.
Indictments.
Enprisonment
Trial.
And,
Execution for Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against the American People of Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton will suffice.
Traitors are normally hung, aren't they?
Although the Constitution bans cruel and unusual punishment,I would rather opt for a slow execution. After all, what these fukkers have done to the country and how they have ruined lives is nothing short of cruel and unusual. Maybe it's time for "an eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth".
Perhaps my perception is totally wrong...
Hillary ran(stumbled) on an interventionist foreign policy, which is desirable to the Deep State in an effort to sustain global hegemony. However with the backroom deals, bribes, blackmail, murders, et al suggested she liked to work the money angles solely for herself thus building her own empire.
Now enter Trump, running on a non-interventionist foreign policy which has been a people popular winner every time since Bush Sr.(?), at least. No matter that Trump could easily be maneuvered to change his stance on foreign policy after election, Deep State wins this round again along with a beneficial tax plan for the banksters and MIC.
It might also explain the falling out of Trump and Bannon.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-11/military-intelligence-has-wea…
No. They are hanged, regardless of whether they are hung or not. Got it?
Clean up the language.
In reply to Sooooo, where are the 3… by BokkeDavola
Why, are your virgin ears bleeding?
Clean up the language?
Sheeeeeeiiit! It's time to clean up the government.
No the Snow flake is Melting
They're all tied up in Syria dressed in pajamas and doing a little dance for Uncle Sugar. Somebody needs to keep the milk and honey flowing.
Re "I'm making over $14k a month working part time."
1. If life is so good for you, then why do you need us to check out the link?
2. What the "opportunity" is about, is Leasing Ad Rights for a period of time, and hoping to make income from that, or from flipping it.
"And another mystery is history. Scoobiedoo!"
"If Trump gets elected, then we'll all hang."
~~~~~~
HRC
So far, it looks to me like her fears were unfounded.
That dirty basrard...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theodore_D._Chuang
In 2009, he was Chief Investigative Counsel for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.[2]
why ? - Chung is picked by Rosenstein - to stop the great unraveling with this Chung move - it makes Rosenstein pick as AAG a complete farce
Sessions is not really the AG - the benefit of the doubt for Sessions no longer is warranted
How did Sessions get picked over Giuliani by Trump
Giuliani turned a blind eye to 911 so he too is a swamp creature.
Agreed. Trump should fire Sessions and bring in Judge Andrew Napolitano as AG and Judge Jeanine Pirro as AAG. I guarantee these deep state bastards would start hopping on planes immediately. This duo would rain down indictments with a fury and righteous indignation to match the outrage we, the rational and awakened Americans, harbor for these corrupt and traitorous criminals.
Judge Nap is a true OG. Finally an ancap too. And Judge Jeanine is fucken sexy and smart to boot.
"Giuliani turned a blind eye to 911 so he too is a swamp creature."
By that reasoning wouldn't that make Trump part of the swamp. Lets be frank here. I'm nearly 100 percent certain Trump knows 9/11 was an inside job yet nothing is done.
Perhaps his inaction is done to protect his family. Who really knows...
What is so great about Joo-york Joo-Lee-Aahn - Nee?
it doesn't happen often, but I get the feeling Campbell is going to be the first inmate in a min. security facility to get shanked, if he even makes it to the facility.
Imagine that. Corruption and self dealing are deeply embedded within the system.
Whocouldanode?
Anyone else have the feeling the FBI, CIA and NSA's attempt to bury Trump was not done out of patriotic fever, but to protect their asses from the outsider?
Given the evidence the FBI had at the time, Robert Mueller is either:
a) A Swamp Guardian extraordinaire, or
b) A complete numpty in detective terms.
The FBI has always been the swamps gamekeeper, ever since its founding.
J.Edgar and his control files were not some aberration.
Mueller used to be the head of the gamekeepers, he was certainly no numpty detective.
He was just doing his job, that defence didn't fare well at Nuremburg.
He should hang, along with the rest of the motley crew, but the swamp is already into damage control.
Their hubris was their undoing.A lot of that going around these days.
It's no wonder such investigations were taken from the FBI field offices and given a "Special Status" run by political appointees in the HQ: that would Special Corrupt Status, to cover the crimes.
I still think Putin got Hillary's emails (including the ones from Obama suspiciously using an alias) and used them to blackmail Obama (since he sent Hillary emails, which he lied about, they were now in it together) into appeasement and, as Obama promised Russian President Medvedev on a hot mic, "more flexibility". Note Obama publicly wanted to be friends with Russia (that is until Hillary lost, then they were great hackers who hacked the election) as cover for his appeasement and flexibility. That's also why they sold the uranium, with the payments to the Clinton Foundation as money to cover the blackmail and for Clinton to payoff others. It of course, had to be given Special Corrupt Status at the FBI, so it could be covered up (with the conspirators likely thinking it was to just get Hillary elected).
One Question! Is there a rule of law?
For who?
When?
Babylon part II
Federal Justice?
Or Just us.......
The only people doing time in America are the folks who get caught smoking doobies. Murder, extortion, war crimes, genocide, treason, bribery, scientific fraud, political fraud, state santiones sumary execution, these are not crimes in Murikistan, no sir. Just them lazy potheads, working in machine shop and supporting their families, they're the real criminals.
The rule of law is "When the Law says "Jump", you ask "How high". It is the only law they follow.
Its the Law of the Plantation.
Are some of you dim or in denial?
Rest easy folks, President Adelson is on this.
q is watching
"What happens if I know everything about you?"
Q tripcode hacked again by code monkey.
Per Q released today:
BEWARE of MAJOR FALSE FLAG attempts this week. KNOW your surroundings. CHANGE OF NEWS CYCLE WILL BE NEEDED. ABILITY to ATTACK LIMITED>[ISIS on LIFE SUPPORT] Tactics shift to threats and hostages to obtain rogue_ops. SILENCE [187] - no risk [no capture - dead on arrival]. SILENCE [LV]? SILENCE [LV witnesses]? SILENCE [LV-FBI]? SILENCE WILL NOT LAST FOREVER. TRUST. Q
and .... (who is TG?)
TRUST SESSIONS. TG departure [HEC]. NOT to testify. NOT needed to testify. Think logically. NO NEED to step down if needed to TESTIFY. DO NOT chase MISINFO. What ROLE might TG be walking into? Who can WE TRUST? RATS everywhere. EVIL everywhere. TRAITORS everywhere.
TG = Trey Goudy, who resigned from the House Ethics Committee on Friday.
Trey Gowdy.
Wild rumors that sub off Hawaii actually launched missile which was thwarted and sub located and destroyed.
Motive postulated that North Korea to be blamed for Hawaiian devastation and massive retaliation to dramatically change narrative.
Wild, wild theories all over the place, but Q's ongoing questioning of the accuracy of NK being unstable regime, coupled with view that NK is actually being propped up as the 'fall guy' in false flag US attack has more than a little logic.
This is actually buttressed by the abnormal speed with which NK modernized their nuclear prowess in the past few years ... aka had outside help.
The validity of Q is very much in doubt primarily due to the focused, somewhat sophisticated hijacking of the original Q ... whom I believe was/is legitimate.
Whatever the fuck is going on, it all seems to carry stakes of the highest order.
Couple your post to the disappearance of Julian Assange (no proof of life following the hijacking of his twitter 2 weeks ago), and it seems that the evil cabal has fortified their fallback position.
The more we go down this road (giving time for the enemies to organize), the more apparent it becomes that to restore the Republic, it will take a massive, wide-ranging strike of extreme speed and sophistication. I'm hopeful, but with McMaster positioned to slow/disclose any such movement by President Trump, and with Pence waiting in the wings like Lyndon Johnson, I believe our only hope is not to be found in the Whitehouse. He will be a hero such as Adm Rogers in the military.
Obama such a clueless 93 IQ village idiot.
"Obama such a clueless 93 IQ village idiot."
100% correcto mundo.
You're letting him off way too easy. He has, in fact, a very high IQ...which means: many of his "screw-ups" were intentional. Remember that (a) he's a die-hard anticolonialist and (b) his two youthful heroes were a virulent communist and his own ne'er-do-well, sociopathic, absentee father.
The core question is: how did such a person become President of the United States? Who put him in the spotlight? And why? Once in office, Obama operated like the fictional Manchurian Candidate. That is, a player who assumes one public role while playing a very different one in private. In his case, the assassination target wasn't a person but rather the social and economic fabric of the United States.
All my liberal friends blame Republicans for Obama's "failed" Presidency. But they don't get it. In terms of Obama's real motives, his Presidency was a stunning success. This Republic - the very one Obama's heroes so deeply despised - is being torn apart in more ways than I can count. Mission Accomplished...
+1
"The core question is: how did such a person become President of the United States? Who put him in the spotlight?"
To anyone with a firing synapse, one could have seen early on - a year at least before the election during the campaign, there was a clever 'selection' process going on behind the scenes with this man.
It was sheer propaganda-cum-fool-the-masses Brilliance; a 'minority' Black man (the mom - who dat...?), 'raised up' to the most prominent position in the world - the atonement for the wrongs of slavery and the civil rights movement all wrapped up in a cool-breeze smooth orator...
Obama is first of all a devout Muslim;
Obama is CIA... his mother was CIA... his grandfather was CIA
CIA put him in the White House; Obama is a creation of the CIA; the CIA sealed all of O's records, all of the children's records.
Obama is still following the Deep State agenda... note how he is stalking POTUS Trump.
Note also that just as Valerie Jarrett lived in the WH when Obama was there, she has moved into the Obama home in Washington
