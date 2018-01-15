Investors Are Buying Power Stations In Russia To Mine Cryptocurrency

Two electric power stations in Russia were recently sold to a cryptocurrency miner looking to expand his operations – the latest sign that the country’s government-supported push to become a cryptocurrency mining hub has been successful.

The two stations are situated in the Perm Region on the western slopes of the Middle Ural Mountains, and in the neighboring Republic of Udmurtia. The facilities will be used as data centers as well as housing for cryptocurrency mining equipment and a center for cryptocurrency mining. The price paid for the two stations? Roughly 160 million rubles (about $3 million), according to RT.

After initially approaching cryptocurrencies with skepticism, the Russian government last summer signaled that it would instead try to regulate and embrace the markets.

That trend has culminated with the Russian Ministry of Finance drafting a bill to legalize the trading of cryptocurrencies on approved exchanges, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, who has indicated that the government is seeking to provide greater oversight. President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to create legislation governing the status of bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, mining, and initial coin offerings, as well as defining everything that relates to digital money, by July.

 

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

The bill will open the door to more open cryptocurrency trading and investment within Russia, as some countries like China have sought to stamp out both mining and trading.

In August, a company known as Russian Miner Coin, or RMC, announced that it would try to raise $100 million in an initial coin offering, promising to allocate 18% of the company’s mining revenue to holders of their tokens. The company was founded by a close aide to Putin.

The law currently being written by the Duma will be the country’s first targeting cryptocurrencies. Back in December, Moiseev suggested that mining bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could be made illegal, though he quickly back-tracked from those comments.

The new owner of the power stations, businessman Aleksey Kolesnik, has indirectly confirmed the acquisition – though he added that he will wait to begin mining cryptocurrencies from the facilities until after Russia adopts the relevant legislation.

Furthermore, the Russian government and its state-owned energy companies have reportedly considered launching a digital currency that could be used in partnership with Venezuela, Iran and Russia to circumvent US sanctions in accepting payment for their oil exports, similar to Venezuela’s Petro, an oil-backed digital currency that is being developed by Latin America's favorite Socialist Paradise.

 

mc225 Jan 16, 2018 2:50 AM Permalink

is it a waste of electricity, to design digital currency this way? to this layman, making money out of electricity; it doesn't seem too far removed from old-fashioned paper. but, this 'digital currency' seems like it wastes electricity... paper might have been more energy efficient...

spdrdr Pool Shark Jan 16, 2018 3:14 AM Permalink

BUT we are told today by ZH that 80% of the 21 million BTC have now been mined.

I always thought that the "mining" process authenticated the blockchain underlying BitCoin.

Tell me this - if there are no more BitCoins left to "mine", doesn't this immediately mean the system will crash, because no-one is going to bother with verification for no return?

Manipuflation Jan 16, 2018 3:14 AM Permalink

Russian mother-in-law?  She runs their books in the south at least.  She makes bank.  Those Russian women can make some money.  OK.  That means I can go fishing. 

CanadaGoose Jan 16, 2018 3:18 AM Permalink

Apparently there are about 3 - 4 million bitcoins that are lost.  So that leaves about 1 million bitcoins left to mine.  Old engineering rule: "The last 20% takes 80% of the effort/investment".

RedDwarf Jan 16, 2018 3:21 AM Permalink

Meanwhile Korea and China is foolishly trying to make them illegal.  Looks like the crypto revolution will primarily take hold in Russia, Eastern Europe, and the Scandinavian countries primarily.

That is where the capital will fly to, that is where the world influence and power will grow.  The foundation for being a power or superpower always begins with the economic.

ThePhantom Jan 16, 2018 3:28 AM Permalink

12,000 buy buy buy.... south Korea outlaws and watch the price soar... like anything made illegal, every ones got to have it. any story will do.. bitcoin 25,000 whenever