Jim Kunstler On America's Racism-O-Rama

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
The New York Times worked itself into a fugue state this morning of the MLK holiday with a front-page orgy of reproving headlines:
“[Charles] Blow: Trump is a Racist, Period;”
“Donald Trump’s Racism, the Definitive List;”
“’I’m Not a Racist,’ Trump says, as DACA Hopes Dim;”
“In Trump Remarks, Black Churches See a Nation Backsliding.”
I suspect these are not so much the cries of a people yearning for redress of unfair laws - as was the case in 1963 when Martin Luther King led the now-hallowed march on Washington against the Jim Crow regime in Dixieland - but the hue and cry of a political machine desperate for attention that has otherwise run out of principles and purposes.
Donald Trump is certainly a vulgar fellow of questionable intelligence, and the country might be better off with someone else in the White House, but where exactly would that leave black America? We’re not going to re-run the civil rights campaign of the 1960s, which culminated in explicit federal laws that abolished the southern state’s Jim Crow laws.
What is government supposed to do now to improve the lives of black America?
There is, for instance, the quandary of public assistance - welfare of various forms, transfer payments, SNAP cards, housing subsidies. I don’t believe these policies were concocted deliberately to keep people-of-color down, but they’ve been hugely destructive to family formation because of the “man-in-the-house” rule that strongly promotes single-parent households headed by mothers. And these policies have surely shaped a dysfunctional ghetto culture in many other ways. I don’t hear any calls from the black caucuses, or from their professional colleagues in the lobbying industry, or from the black churches, to change that rule. There is no movement at all to get rid of public assistance per se.
We’ve had several generations who, in one way another, have enjoyed the benefits of “affirmative action,” and American black people are still under-represented in the professions, except in government jobs.
Affirmative action has been challenged in the courts, but it finds new ways to assert itself, especially in academia. Black public intellectual - Sowell, McWhorter, Steele, et al - have argued that affirmative action stigmatizes all of black America, and it’s worth considering if that is true. They are in a tiny minority of black non-Leftists who even dare to raise the question.
Who is actually responsible for the murder rate among black men in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and Milwaukee?
Is “structural racism” behind the decision to pull the trigger? Are gang-bangers depraved on account of they’re deprived, as the old lyric from West Side Story goes?
How come there is no recognition that the promotion of multi-culturalism militates against the idea of a national common culture — e pluribus unum (out of many, one) — leaving nothing for any people to assimilate into?
And how much is the cult of multiculturalism an excuse for black America to stay exactly where it is, separate and steeped in grievance for being “left out?”
These questions are apart from the easily-observed character deformities of the President. But they were there in plain sight before he came on the scene and Trump is not the reason black America finds itself so frustrated and angry.
I had an eye-opening experience three years ago after I gave a lecture at Boston College (a talk on issues raised by The Long Emergency). The social justice hysteria on campus was reaching cruising speed just then. After my talk, I was taken out for dinner by six or seven faculty members. One was ethnically Asian, the rest white. Three of them were professors specializing in “race and gender” studies. Since that was the case, they steered the conversation to issues of race and gender. I made the remark that it ought to be a primary mission in education to teach proper spoken English — because without that ability, kids might not be able to learn anything else.
I was denounced as a “racist” all round the table for saying that.
Three years later, it still astounds me that any professional educator would mount an argument against developing skills in the language of this country. That’s something I would definitely blame white people for.
Comments
No quandary.
These policies were developed by politicians to buy votes with other people's money...
...and nobody ever got rich voting for a living.
Keeping blacks in the ghetto was just a side effect.
Electing a black racist to be POTUS has done nothing to help blacks, as expected.
Training gullible black sheep to be angry at all times, to feel entitled, to be dependent on govt. handouts, and to remain on the voting slave plantation is what socialist Dems. do, and they're good at it.
The EBT (Every Black Transaction) card is as valuable to blacks as their race card.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Jim Kunstler On America's Racism-O-Rama
My response: Which Political Party always playing the "RACE" card?
The answer: DEMOCRATIC PARTY!!!!
When they have now where else to go, the DEMOCRATS always play the RACE card!!!
By the way, there is only one RACE, the HUMAN RACE made up of MALE and FEMALE genders.
Someone needs to tell this to most, if not all, the DARK SKINNED members of LEGISLATIVE bodies like MAXINE WATERS. Note that I did not use titles like "BLACK" or "WHITE" because there are no "BLACK" or "WHITE" people, only people with different shades of brown in their skin.
In reply to Electing a racist half… by Stu Elsample
Race is real, and the different races are separated by far more than just skin colour: a vast number of average behavioral traits including aggression levels and ability to delay gratification and plan for the future.
Each race has its own group interests, which are natural and healthy for group members to pursue against non-members. This leads to survival in a world where individuals are too weak and disunited to compete against cohesive groups.
On the other hand, "Racism" is a Marxist nonsense word, invented to destroy the natural defensive group instincts for self-preservation, but only in the Whites that Marxists hate. All other groups are encouraged to exaggerate their racial instincts, in order to achieve the ends of white genocide ever faster.
In reply to Jim Kunstler On America's… by GUS100CORRINA
What is government supposed to do now to improve the lives of black America?
The same thing as for white america: STAY THE FUCK OUT.
In reply to Racism is a marxist word to… by Dindu Nuffins
"I was denounced as a “racist” all round the table for saying that."
When will the low IQ class realize they are not helping themselves by labeling everything they should be doing and everyone trying to help them achieve those things a racist?
In reply to What is government supposed… by Richard Chesler
Seeing a Democrat like (((Kunstler))) do the whole DR3 shtick is pretty funny.
In reply to "I was denounced as a … by IH8OBAMA
I think JHK self identifies as a former liberal. No true liberal would be caught dead writing an article like this one.
In reply to Seeing a Democrat like ((… by Buckaroo Banzai
"Diversity" and "Tolerance" spell doom for white-Christian civilization....as intended
In reply to Racism is a marxist word to… by Dindu Nuffins
Dindu Nuffins said: "Race is real."
My response: SORRY, but you are wrong bigtime!!!! Let me repeat one more time for the record.
There is only one RACE, the HUMAN RACE made up of different people groups who all bleed the same color of blood which is red.
Any RACE discussion is made up of LIES from from the PIT of HELL that is meant to create division among people. See video clip below.
https://answersingenesis.org/media/video/bible/origin-of-races/
My suggestion: If you don't like how GOD designed humanity, then take it up with Him when you see Him if you see Him.
"But at the beginning of creation God 'made them male and female."
No mention of the word RACE in this line nor anywhere else in His book.
In reply to Racism is a marxist word to… by Dindu Nuffins
Both of you I believe raise solid points. To avoid confusion let me speak "politically correct" to clarify what I believe Dindu is attempting to portray:
The human race, of which prodominantly people of "dark skin persuasion" tend to be more spontaneous and emotionally driven. An example would be many of the marches against perceived intolerance by police against any SINGLE offense made national news against said person(s) of "dark skin persuasion", not to mention the countless murder rate, primarily caused by non premeditated murder, or also known as "Crimes of Passion" (or better known as "droppin a cap on a nigga", right there where he stands)
Whereas- those humans of "light skin persuasion" really don't give a rats *ss when another human of similar skin tone is treated unfairly by police under similar circumstances. Regardless the skin color persuasion of the police officer whom offended said "victim".
In addition: The crime of "Serial Murder" also known as "serial killers" are performed by "humans of light skin persuasion" to the sum of a high 90% (percentile). This is a long term data result over decades gathered both in Europe and U.S. "Light skin Persuaded" individuals are more calculative and planning, not giving into emotional heated reactions (unlike their dark skin persuaded counterparts) and therefor in REAL LIFE, in STATISTICAL ANALYSIS, there are clear and present differences between skin persuasions (of, as you would insist, the same "race")
----Now, see how much easier this conversation would have been to hold, had you not held onto the petty P.C. verbology?
In reply to Dindu Nuffins said: "Race is… by GUS100CORRINA
"There is only one dog breed, because all dogs are the same. The Bible doesn't mention different breeds of dog, so a poodle guards my house, and a rottweiler plays with my children. Poodles and rottweilers are the same!"
The Bible is deeply racial, from the destruction of the Tower of Babel (which GUS wants to restore by bring all peoples together again) to the crossing of the river Jordan (when the Hebrews were advised to kill and chase off all other races) the Bible has made it clear that different races do exist and were meant to exist apart.
You simply are a Zionist tool. You are a charlatan, GUS, and your weak pabulum is talmudic misdirection.
Shamus, I have lived in South Africa. In Petermaritzburg there is an albino Zulu man who has white skin and blond hair and he works in the government office where you get birth certificates. He is still a black man. Likewise, a white person could have an opposite genetic mutation and be as dark as coal. He would still be a white person with European ancestry. If I get a summer tan, I am no closer to having the traits of those who are actually African in ancestry. It's just a visible indication, like a uniform, and not the actual substance of all racial differences.
100,000 years of genetic drift and the mating of Europeans and Asians with the big-brained Neanderthal that they met in travels across Eurasia have caused many differences between the various races, differences hardened by having to think ahead to survive the winters and poor harvests of the northern latitudes.
In reply to Both of you I believe raise… by shamus001
Poodles are neurotic and therefore viscous.
Don't let them play with your kids.
In reply to The bible is deeply racial,… by Dindu Nuffins
Disagree. I've only had good experience with poodles.
In reply to Poodles are neurotic and… by css1971
There is only one RACE, the HUMAN RACE...
This Jesus-jumping Bible-thumping Paintjob Theory is a big part of why we're in this mess, bub. A yuuuge number of Christians are so eager to get that dopamine rush from "saving lambs for Jesus" that they ignore biological reality.
In reply to Both of you I believe raise… by shamus001
You just won the Heinrich Himmler Award
for the CAT scan showing the largest vacuole.
In reply to Racism is a marxist word to… by Dindu Nuffins
Weak response. Not an argument or refutation.
Get out of your white utopia and live in a majority black area, if you really want to walk the virtuous walk.
In South Africa, the rocket scientists of tomorrow burn down their own university campuses because the student fees are too high... which causes damages that require student fees to rise...
You have the luxury of feeling better than others only because you are insulated from the realities that your beliefs cause.
In reply to You just won the Heinrich… by Deep Snorkeler
Paki Doctors and black thugs have the same skin color...so which of the two groups do you prefer taking over your neighborhood??
In reply to Jim Kunstler On America's… by GUS100CORRINA
Gets me mah grape drank!
In reply to Electing a racist half… by Stu Elsample
"You put them first," said Malcolm X, "and they put you last. 'Cause you're a chump. A political chump! ... Any time you throw your weight behind a political party that controls two-thirds of the government, and that party can't keep the promise that it made to you during election time, and you are dumb enough to walk around continuing to identify yourself with that party -- you're not only a chump but you're a traitor to your race."
And notice the "racist!" callers are always the most hateful.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Hedgless,
You are correct!
Regards
M
"What is government supposed to do now to improve the lives of black America?" NOTHING!!!!!
Take away their self taught privilege that they are owed something based on a brief period in history when their own people sold them in to slavery because they could not fight well enough to defend them selves. History is a bitch!
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Oh wait....
Don't look at what is happening again in Libya. More slave markets. Very sad! But again, not just blacks!! CRICKETS from the media, not their agenda!
In reply to Hedgless,… by MozartIII
What a shit article. A combination of "Hurdy Hur, Drumpff is bad" disclaimers with "Democrats are da real racizzz" garbage finished with a side of "It's somehow white peoples fault that Dindus can't speak English properly".
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
You been trolled. It ain't free to roll on the troll road. That'll be 2.80 please.
In reply to What a shit article. A… by Scanderbeg
Every time they are given a "raise" the FED takes it away. (That is robbery from all)
I've said it before........
Real money is as basic a freedom as any other freedom laid out in the Constitution.
I believe that removal of that one freedom laid the groundwork for removal of all freedom.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Like a turkey through the corn.
The tall corn.
Trumpy's coming
and I've got to go.
I don't know what it means what you said. But I like ancient and antique talk so I upvoted.
In reply to Like a turkey through the… by Deep Snorkeler
Gimme a pigfoot and a bottle of beer.
America is sinking down.
And most of us are chained to the land.
In reply to I don't know what it means… by Moe-Monay
But it is the height of simplicity. Anyone not 100% in lockstep with the liberal program is a racist.
james earl ray day?
In reply to But it is the height of… by Snout the First
I’m a racist and I am not white. I am mestizo. I do not want my grandchildren to have their children with Muslims. If their children have a Muslim mother or father they will more than likely abandon the Christian faith and become Mohammedans. In so doing they will turn their back on our Spanish roots and our thousand year association with the Christian church. I do not want them to have their children with black men or women because if they do, their children will be black. Because of their color they will be forced to identify with black culture and in time they will turn their backs on their European ancestry and they will abandon their family.
If you have not considered these things when you support multiculturalism then you have not thought out how your family will proceed beyond your generation. Collapse is inevitable. Tribalism is the default position of people in failed states. I do not want one half of my progeny slaughtering the other half because they are forced into opposing camps as a result of the shallow thinking of their parents.
In reply to But it is the height of… by Snout the First
Well said! Thanks for thinking ahead. Not something that most Europeans or Americans seem to have a grasp on, long term thinking. As a native of north america. I fully agree as history plays itself out again and again!
In reply to I’m a racist and I am not… by Cloud9.5
Interesting. You make no mention of Anglos, only muslims and blacks. Growing up in New Mexico I've learned mestizos are some of the most racist people you'll meet. Anglos are a minority here but we hold alot of economic, educational power. Except in some cases, usually the younger ones, latinos view whitey as the enemy. Probably just a competition thing. That said, my daughter dated an hispanic once. I feel the same way you do, don't want her marrying a mestizo, black or muslim, and she hasn't. Yeah, I have a few Latino acquaintances but my peer group are mostly anglo. Probably because we are a poor state but latinos are the source of most crime in NM. The reality is latinos are competing with whites for political power, demographics, etc. Just never cared for their culture.
In reply to I’m a racist and I am not… by Cloud9.5
Racism, like so many other problems, needs to be examined without passion. It is a fact that humans are naturally racists. We are tribal. Survival has always depended on a balance between fear and trust. The primary tribe is the family, and everything builds out from there. I am a human. I am a racist. You are a racist, too, if you are a human. We are all racists. It is part of our DNA.
Trust has to be earned or learned, and with effort, you can overcome a very large degree of your racism.....but way down deep inside your gut, there will always be a little bit of doubt. Deny it all you want, but you can't erase eons of one of the most basic survival building blocks of your humanity.
Even if you are mixed race, there will be other races that you have a visceral response toward and have to give yourself an internal reminder to keep your racism in check. For instance, if you are a mix of Chicano & Black, good chance that you are not gut-level comfortable with Whites, or with Orientals.
So, yes, we have racism, but we have laws, too, in this country to protect citizens rights. The problem that comes into play is the denial of racism. Then, racism can be used as a club to beat down political opponents, which is where we are today.
The author rightly identifies the larger issue America, and other Western civilizations are facing - culture. By allowing the word 'racism' to be used as weapon, we lose sight of the fact that it is our culture we want to preserve. America is an idea, but it takes a lot of work and pulling together. With all our wonderful rights, we do not spend enough time discussing our responsibilities, and one of those responsibilities is to assimilate if you are a newcomer, and leave your old culture behind.
I am from the deep South. I lived through integration of schools and college, and marched for equal rights. I was also a military brat, and was integrated from the time I was born in the 40's. I have lived on 3 continents, and worked with good people of all races. To deny anyone basic legal or human rights is wrong. On the other hand, how deeply do the various races socialize? How many true friends do you have of another race? The old saying about the most segregated time of the week is Sunday morning rings true in most places. We even worship largely among those we are most comfortable with.
So, let's just acknowledge the fact that we are all racists. Then maybe we can get to work on solving the problems we all face as Americans.
In reply to But it is the height of… by Snout the First
If the MSM would use the computer time to mine bitcoin they could probably take over the world and fire all of their thousands of propaganda experts in one swoop.
"... promotion of multi-culturalism militates against the idea of a national common culture - e pluribus unum (out of many, one) - leaving nothing for any people to assimilate into?"
The objective of the leftist overlords is to assimilate and converge on the dual religions of coercive collectivism and confiscating the earnings of the successful to drag them down into financial mediocrity and use the plunder plus debt to buy the votes & dependency of the proletariat hordes.
None of those professors he went to dinner with would approve of this book, either, even though it was written by a liberal scholar: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Disuniting_of_America
People have made whole careers out of posturing on racism, including white people. Government agencies are full of white managers, hiring an overwhelming majority of minority underlings who get points for being minorities in the government-job points system.
The “man-in-the-house” rule is connected to the fact that welfare works like this: Citizen and noncitizen parents have to stay below the income limit to qualify.
Expenses are measured against income and dependents. This is why, even though rent consumes more than half of their earned-only income in many cases, single, childless citizens are left out on the street, with near-zero help from any safety-net program.
ABAWDs (able-bodied adults without dependents) qualify for 3 months worth of food stamps only @ $144 per month every 3 years, whereas the average illegal alien mom or single mom citizen is not subject to that restriction and qualifies for, on average, $450 per month in just free food, not to mention the free housing, electricity and monthly cash assistance. They also get nearly free daycare despite all the hoopla on that subject so that they can work part-time jobs, driving down wages for those who lack access to the pay-per-birth pot-pourri of wage supplements from Uncle Sam.
Beyond the programs that all of us under $127,200 per year in income pay into on every dime we earn at either 15.3% or 7.65%—i.e. SS and Medicare—the only people getting assistance are the disabled and people with custody of kids who fall below the income limit for the means-tested, non-contributory, 100%-free monthly welfare and refundable tax-welfare programs.
Those are often not citizens.
The noncitizens do have men in the house, usually multiple men and multiple moms in multi-family dwellings, with each of the moms getting more in just EBT free food than I was paid in a week, working at the Department of human services with a college degree.
A disproportionate percentage of Black, female citizens receive welfare, but numerically speaking, more recipients are white, female citizens. More American citizens are set up in the man-free independent housing because of out-of-wedlock reproduction.
Single moms who are citizens get the assistance by submitting 8 paycheck stubs of their own, proving that their earned income falls below income limits....... because they intentionally work part time for low wages, driving wages down.
Immigrant moms do not work; that is how immigrant families with men in the house qualify for benefits. I saw zero paycheck stubs from immigrant mommas when working st DHS. They bring in paychecks stubs or proof of [traceable] income from their children’s father, getting the assistance because of their US-born kids’ SS cards.
Immigrants — legal and illegal —usually get the maximum in free stuff from government due to high womb productivity.
That is true even with the most obscenely unfair form of welfare of all, the refundable child tax credits, which the parents often spend on themselves, using the money to buy everything from tattoos, to beach trips with boyfriends, to master bedroom furniture, etc. At $6,444, the max refundable child tax credit equals 4 months of full-time wages in a $9-per-hour job.
In reply to "... promotion of multi… by InnVestuhrr
We should be giving MORE money to those who do not reproduce than those who do. We should not be encouraging reproduction of anyone. Raising kids the right way is a big job and it should not be soft pedaled. -X amount for each additional kid popped out on welfare.
In reply to None of those professors he… by Endgame Napoleon
Forty years ago I'm in a bar after a hard day's work. I'm shooting the shit with the guy sitting next to me. Don't remember what we were talking about but I do remember him saying "Are you racist?" I responded "I don't think so." The he said "Well you better be. They are". The man was a prophet.
Damn straight. That's the biggest fact of all: Blacks are the most racist people I have ever met.
As an aside, I tend to believe that Blacks have ruined the U.S. Postal Service.
In reply to Forty years ago I'm in a bar… by Gringo Viejo
divide and conquer
The dark & dumb idiots are so easy for their leftist masters to train. If they actually had avg. intelligence they would be able to see how they are being used....but they don't have the intelligence.
In reply to divide and conquer by ted41776
Ya right. Have you ever read anything by Thomas Sowell? Ever listen to Condi Rice speak? It is not intelligence; it is “the system.” The fact that a few bust out of it, or the fact that those few were not even raised in “the system,” does not make it any less awful.
In reply to The dark & dumb animals are… by Stu Elsample
It is easy to divide when the system is so rigged, especially when it impacts wages and work—i.e. when employers are supplied a pool of citizen / noncitizen workers who have a financial incentive from the monthly welfare and tax-welfare systems to accept low pay and few hours, while many citizens qualify for none of that and need earned-only income to cover all bills. You will never convince those who understand how “the system” works that it is anything close to fair.
In reply to divide and conquer by ted41776
" divide and conquer "
I keep seeing this meaningless chestnut all the time, implying that our natural and historical racial differences are somehow artificial constructs.
Move to Africa and try and join a tribe of blacks.
You will quickly find out how vigorously the racial and tribal purity is enforced.
Racism and tribalism are not White inventions. They are an integral part of human nature shared by all peoples.
In reply to divide and conquer by ted41776
John Lewis and Maxine Waters are some of the most hate filled racists on planet earth. Not Trump.
they are also black caricatures - from the facial features to the vocabulary to the ideas -
they could be easily made into cartoon characters in a coloring book
In reply to John Lewis and Maxine Waters… by south40_dreams
they are also black caricatures - from the facial features to the vocabulary to the ideas -
they could be easily made into cartoon characters in a coloring book
In reply to John Lewis and Maxine Waters… by south40_dreams
Yep!
They work hard year after year to keep "their" people down, and lay the blame on whitey! I've been listening to the same old shit my entire life.
In reply to John Lewis and Maxine Waters… by south40_dreams
If only Trump loved "shitholes" with the same intense conviction that the Clintonista's have all would be well. Just ask the Haitians how overwhelmed they still are from all that love. The RPM OP's the Clintons performed, Rape,Pillage,Monetize, is the benchmark for "When Love comes to Town"