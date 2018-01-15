New Book Reveals That Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Was A Closet Trump Supporter

In the summer of 2016, shortly after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, Trump vowed at the Republican National Convention to fill his seat on the Supreme Court with "a person of similar views, principles and judicial philosophies." After the election, Trump even went so far as to credit his victory in part to promising to nominate a successor "very much in the mold of Justice Scalia," a pledge that endeared him to a GOP base opposed to abortion rights and same-sex marriage.
Now, in a book written by one of Scalia's long-time friends, Bryan Garner, it seems as though Scalia may have also been a secret Trump supporter. In the book set to drop tomorrow, entitled "Nino and Me", Garner says that Scalia respected Trump's "unfiltered and utterly frank" language and found it to be a refreshing alternative to the "airbrushed" rhetoric of seasoned politicians. Per the Wall Street Journal:
“Justice Scalia thought it was most refreshing to have a candidate who was pretty much unfiltered and utterly frank,” said the late jurist’s literary collaborator, Bryan Garner, a legal dictionary editor who spent two weeks in 2016 traveling with Justice Scalia through several Asian countries.
The justice thought well of Scott Walker, the Wisconsin governor whose campaign for the Republican nomination stalled, said Mr. Garner, whose memoir of a decadelong friendship, “Nino and Me,” comes out Tuesday. “But he was fascinated by the fact that Trump was so outspoken in an unfiltered way, and therefore we were seeing something a little more genuine than a candidate whose every utterance is airbrushed,” Mr. Garner said in an interview.
Of course, as we pointed out nearly two years ago now, Justice Scalia died under somewhat mysterious circumstances. While his death was originally attributed to "natural causes" after he allegedly died in his sleep at a luxurious hunting lodge in West Texas...
A federal official who asked not to be named said there was no evidence of foul play and it appeared that Scalia died of natural causes.
According to CNN, Scalia died in his sleep. A government official said Scalia went to bed Friday night and told friends he wasn't feeling well. Saturday morning, he didn't get up for breakfast. And the group he was with for a hunting trip left without him.
Someone at the ranch went in to check on him and found him unresponsive.
...the story turned somewhat more mysterious when John Poindexter, the owner of the 30,000-acre luxury ranch where Scalia died, reportedly told the San Antonio Express that Scalia was found dead in his bed with a "pillow over his head" and his "bed clothes unwrinkled"...
"We discovered the judge in bed, a pillow over his head. His bed clothes were unwrinkled," said Poindexter.
"He was lying very restfully. It looked like he had not quite awakened from a nap," he said.
Scalia,79, did not have a pulse and his body was cold, and after consulting with a doctor at a hospital in Alpine, Poindexter concluded resuscitation would have been futile, He then contacted federal authorities, at first encountering a series of answering services because he was calling on a weekend.
Adding further to the questions surrounding the death, no autopsy was performed on Scalia.
Scalia's death marked only the second time in sixty years that a justice died before retiring from the Court.
Comments
Nothing to see here, move along. NO autopsy is needed. Next.
So it's pretty obvious to everyone now that Scalia was assassinated, right? We're all pretty sure that the conspiracy theory is actually conspiracy fact?
RIP - A true supporter of the US Constitution, hated by the libs. A percentage of "conspiracy theories" north of 80% are later proven true. Even with the massive "budget" of our tax $$ the deep state steals, they can't keep the lies up forever.
I don't sleep using a pillow anymore..............................
When Justice Scalia passed, I felt like I had lost a father figure and I felt the country had lost a very important person in keeping us somewhat on course. I wish the family had allowed an autopsy because I think there is a fair chance that foul play was involved. Obama and people in his administration had a very serious falling out with Scalia and it had become quite nasty.
An obese, sedentary 79 year old
murdered by a life of inactivity, laziness
and cognitive atrophy.
Another Patriot bites the dust...
RIP
Trump would be even more entertaining as a Supreme Court Justice
Remember The Scalia!
(happened in Texas too!)
Hey everybody! Look over there! Is that Kim Kardashian?
(must keep the masses preoccupied)
Isn't there a movie on this in some email somewhere?
Belonging to some one?
Think if I remember it was a $16M budget movie, $1M upfront and $15M on completion...
Dam can somebody remember?
Scalia was from a mold that was thought lost or broken. Time will tell if that is the unfortunate truth.
MLK would have voted for Trump.
Trump to Obama: "I Know What You Did That Summer."
Trump, the Great Whale of White Wealth
Never an unselfish act,
immense appetites and Satanic greed,
chauvinistic nationalism and a life of
engineered falsehood.
Troll. Full of claims and no evidence. What the heck is "white wealth" or "color wealth" for that matter? It makes no sense and is made up crap.
no wonder he was killed.
So we needed a book to tell us this?
It's been a real "duh" moment.
As they told me in Army Chemical Corps school back in the 1980's, cyanide gas leaves no traces in the body after an hour; the victim of a cyanide attack looks like they had a myocardial infarction. It's why the Mafia hitman Richard "The Iceman" Kuklinski preferred to use it.
And that's being very 'old school'; there's probably lots more newer nasty things like genetically engineered poisons that would affect only the person it was tailored to kill. But such things are very expensive to develop; only 'state actors' have the means to develop such.
And thus, why Justice Scalia just 'died' and was disposed of without an autopsy or inquest. Move along, move along, says the jew.
If Scalia had been a liberal a serious investigation into his death would have been called for by the Obozo admin.
If he had been black to boot, all hell would have broken lose. To this day it would have been called murder weather it was or wasn't.
Not shocked.
Podesta in an email. "I didn't think wet works meant pool parties at the Vineyard".
Might be a reference to firings and Martha Stewert's Vineyard (what the debunkers claim). Or it is code for Scalia's murder the next day at a vineyard with a large pool.