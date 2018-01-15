Only 1-In-3 Americans Think Michael Wolff's Book Is Credible

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 22:30

Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury" has proven explosive, sending shockwaves across Washington and beyond.

In its first week of publication, it sold 29,000 copies according to NBD BookScan with digital sales reaching an estimated 250,000. President Trump has claimed Wolff was not provided with access to the White House and that the book is "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist".

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also labeled Fire and Fury "complete fantasy".

Wolff has defended himself against that criticism, insisting Trump is "a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth."

Notably, however, Wolff did include a note at the beginning of the book where he says some of his sources were definitely lying to him while others offered contradictory reports, and this has cast doubt on the book's credibility. 

The end result of the sensational spat between Trump and Wolff is that the book is flying off the shelves.

But, given its success, Statista's Niall McCarthy asks (and answers) what does the American public make of its accuracy?

Infographic: Do Americans Think Michael Wolff's Book Is Credible? | Statista

You will find more statistics at Statista

A new Morning Consult/Politicopoll has found that a third of registered voters (32 percent) think the book is very or somewhat crediblewhile a quarter (25 percent) consider it not too or not at all credible. 20 percent of respondents either haven't heard of it or have no opinion.

When it comes to political affiliation, unsurprisingly, 46 percent of Democrats view the book as credible while percent think it's inaccurate.

Among Republicans, a 38 percent majority are skeptical about Fire and Fury while just under a quarter find it very or somewhat credible.

Comments

hxc Jan 15, 2018 10:32 PM Permalink

Who is dumb enough to believe that book's claims? IQ 75 fluoridated fucktards, that's who; both leftist and "conservative" (fake-right rinos and neocons)

GUS100CORRINA stizazz Jan 15, 2018 11:13 PM Permalink

Only 1-In-3 Americans Think Michael Wolff's Book Is Credible

My response: Only 1-in-3 Americans?? REALLY??? WHAT AN EMBARRASSMENT!!!

The correct response should be "Only 1-In-100 Americans Think Michael Wolff's Book Is Credible!!!!!

AMERICA is in real trouble if 1-in-3 Americans think this piece of CRAP written by Wolff is credible at all!!

If we really want to clean-up America, then we should deport all those Americans who believe this book is credible. QED!!!

auricle GUS100CORRINA Jan 16, 2018 2:07 AM Permalink

When the writer exclaims his book is going to take down the president, I know it has an agenda and that kind of reading I am not much interested in. If the author had talked about taking down Obama I'd feel the same way. It's biased and I wouldn't be interested in it. An honest writer would write the book and let the public interpret the piece. When you have to direct the reader, you have a problem. Some people like it that way, I don't. 

RAT005 hxc Jan 15, 2018 11:21 PM Permalink

That crowd of low IQ idiots you described might be dumb enough to believe it but there is no way they are reading it....

So the real question is who actually read it and believes it?  Not sure the answer means anything because most people that realize it's crap won't get past the first few pages.  The idiots Never-Trump are reading it like a fantasy with a dream to believe everything.

MuffDiver69 Jan 15, 2018 10:53 PM Permalink

We can agree on one thing and that is polls aren’t credible. Just more trashing of this President and the Fake News really don’t have a clue how their credibility is gone now. Selling 250,000books is a joke. Even a blowhard like Limbaugh sold 11 million in his first two books way back when...

MuffDiver69 Jan 15, 2018 10:56 PM Permalink

Bannon was supposed to win Alabama and then this book drop or something it seems..Why the f#ck Bannon was involved in this was the most self destructive act i can remember..He’s done the worse thing you can do in life and stab someone in back..Bizarre weirdo now..

bunkers Jan 15, 2018 10:58 PM Permalink

Operation Freedom, on YouTube has Dr Dave Janda saying there are 9000 indictments coming up, the Podestas are in jail and some Haitian money went to Chelsea's wedding. He says the Clintons, Lynch, Peace Prize and many other traitors will find temselves in deep trouble.

Yaaahooo

 

Manipuflation IridiumRebel Jan 16, 2018 2:20 AM Permalink

The fact that I didn't know about it should tell you something.  I'm too old now.  My sister is not doing well and is probably not long for the world.  I hope not but we all die.  It wasn't me that told her that but my brother did I guess.  He felt bad about saying that.  That's just ruthless and no financials are involved.  Now you know what kind of family I grew up in.  Not a bunch of liberals.

My brother should not worry about it.  That is the way we are.  Fucking hard core.

We don't forget anything.  Before the end of my life someone has to pay the price for what happened here.  I was there as a state delegate.  If they think that is over then they are wrong.  These fuckers are in trouble.  We are not letting it go and no good ZH will either.

Our time is coming soon.  It's been many years now.  A decade.

 

  https://www.lewrockwell.com/2016/04/butler-shaffer/butler-shaffer-darkest-gopland/

I am going fishing soon. 