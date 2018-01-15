Paul Craig Roberts: "Amnesty International Is Barking Up The Wrong Tree"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
I have received a letter from Margaret Huang, Amnesty International’s executive director.
She is fundraising on the basis of President Trump’s “chilling disregard for our cherished human rights” and his exploitation of “hatred, misogyny, racism and xenophobia,” by which he has “emboldened and empowered the most violent segments of our society.”
Considering the hostility of Identity Politics toward Trump, one can understand why Ms. Huang frames her fundraiser in this way, but are the Trump deplorables the most empowered and violent segments of our society or is it the security agencies, the police, the neoconservatives, the presstitute media, and the Republican and Democratic parties?
John Kiriakou, Ray McGovern, Philip Giraldi, Edward Snowden, and others inform us that it is their former employers, the security agencies, that are empowered by unaccountability and violent by intent. Certainly the security agencies are emboldened by everything they have gotten away with, including their conspiracy to destroy President Trump with their orchestration known as Russiagate.
The violence that the US government has committed against humanity since the Clinton regime attacked Serbia was not committed by Trump deplorables. The violence that has destroyed in whole or part eight countries, murdering, maiming, and displacing millions of peoples, was committed by the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama regimes, their secretaries of state such as Hillary Clinton, their national security advisers, their military and security establishments, both parties in Congress. The murder of entire countries was endorsed by the presstitute media and the heads of state of Washington’s European, Canadian, Australian, and Japanese vassals. Trump and his deplorables have a long way to go to match this record of violence.
Whether she understands it or not, Ms. Huang with her letter is shifting the violence from where it belongs to where it does not. The consequence will be to increase violence and human rights violations.
The most dangerous source of violence that we face is nuclear Armageddon resulting from the neoconservative quest for US hegemony. Since the Clinton regime every US government has broken tension-easing agreements that previous administrations had achieved with Moscow. During the Obama regime the gratuitous aggressions and false accusations against Russia became extreme.
Why doesn’t Amnesty International address the reckless and irresponsible acts of the US government that are violating the rights of people in numerous countries and pushing the world into nuclear war? Instead, there have been times when Amnesty International aligns with Washington’s propaganda against Washington’s victims.
By jumping on the military/security complex’s "get Trump movement", human rights and environmental organizations have increased the likelihood that rights and environment will be lost to war.
There can be no doubt that Trump is undoing past environmental protections and opening the environment and wildlife to more destruction. However, the worst destruction comes from war, especially nuclear war.
Would things be different if the liberal/progressive/left had rallied to Trump’s support in reducing tensions with Russia, in normalizing the hostile relations that Obama had established with Moscow? Would the support of the liberal/progressive/left have helped Trump resist the pressures from the neoconservative warmongers? In exchange for support for his principal goal, would Trump have mitigated industry’s attacks on the environment and vetoed the renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that violates human rights?
We will never know, because the liberal/progressive/left could not see beyond the end of its nose to comprehend what it means for the environment and for human rights for nuclear powers to be locked into mutual suspicion.
Thanks to the failure of the liberal/progressive/left and to the presstitute media to understand the stakes, the military/security complex has been successful in pushing Trump off his agenda. The damage that a mining company and offshore drilling can do to the environment is large, but it pales in comparison to the damage from nuclear weapons.
Comments
The lefties can not even see to the ends of their noses. They're NeoCons and they can't even see it. They are Brown Shirts but they don't know what the Sturmabteilung was.
The left is insouciant
Too many dogs barking.
www.risktopia.com
In reply to asdf by Moe-Monay
Excellent vocabulary! Agreed!
In reply to asdf by Moe-Monay
The anti-Trump brigade are made up of idiots, retards, extreme leftist socialists, and generally misinformed people, including 3 of the 4 women in my family. Thank God , that my wife is the one out of 4 who is pro Trump. My 2 daughters and grand-daughter are naive and are controlled by the MSM. For Christ's sake, let us drain the fucking swamp. Lock up the Clintons, and lock up the pedophile Podestra.
In reply to Excellent vocabulary! Agreed! by THORAX
Zorba, save us all the time and effort and when you see this Administration begin that process, of draining the swamp, with ONE example (I have a low marginal requirement), then report it here first, please?
In reply to The anti-Trump brigade are… by zorba THE GREEK
You don't have to dig far to uncover George Soros involvement in turning organisations likely Amnesty International into political propaganda outlets.
In reply to asdf by Moe-Monay
Amnesty? Did you ever once hear me ask for amnesty?
Amnesty International is a contrivance.
There is no amnesty in the real world. Just figure that out. No one says: "0h, you're special"
All there is is people getting slaughtered. Wanna green peace it or amnesty it or get your lawers on the case or the bloodhound gang or fuck you. NO AMNESTY.
The IRA didnt get a seat through fucking amnesty. So shut the fuck up and go home.
I don't want amnesty: I want people to quit lying. So that leaves you up shit creek with your mothers.
Just another Leftist shill group that needs to be destroyed when the Civil War goes hot.
In reply to Amnesty? Did you ever once… by Golden Showers
This ^
My thoughts also.
Much trash to be burned once CW2 kicks off... a whole lot.
In reply to Just another Leftist shill… by Blano
Niggers, niggers are shit the culture is shit their very being is shit. Letting niggs into any society is a mistake.
Typical of your race. You imported slaves and you complained about them from day 1. 400 years later you are still complaining about your own mistakes. You invade nations and wonder why there are refugees. You slave to pay taxes to a police state and you complain about your "rights".
You are a very singular race, oh Bahanna. Very creative but more destructive than any race before you. And you are so short sighted that you blame your nose for being the farthest thing you can see.
Your children will grow up in the wasteland you have created. And they will eat shit and die.
Your welcome.
In reply to Niggers, niggers are shit… by Intelligence_I…
your tag and your comment are diametrically opposed. does your head explode on MLK day when you read his speeches,
listen to Leontyne Price, Beyonce or Michael Jackson whatever your taste?
In reply to Niggers, niggers are shit… by Intelligence_I…
I think that this article misses the point. Trump's deplorables are merely outspoken bigots. They think that "brown people" live in "shitholes." The comment section on Zerohedge, now that it has been overrun with "deplorables," confirms that the average Trump supporter is a bigot.
However, the obnoxious arrogance of Donald Trump and his supporters is preferable to the obnoxious arrogance of the American left and the American Deep-state. Trump's deplorables believe that the "shithole" world outside the U.S. to be avoided. The "brown shithole" people should stay on their side of the wall, and the trailer-park opium addicts of North America will stay on their side in return.
The Deep-state and the American liberals also think that the rest of the world is a "shithole," but they do not say so openly, because they are duplicitious. In fact, they think the world is their hole to shit in. This is why they think they have the right to fire-bombs hundreds of thousands of women and children in their homes (in Japan, Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq), to incite revolts and revolutions against governments whereever they please, spy on the entire world's population, starve populations into submission with sanctions, imprison journalists in embassies, and so forth.
The problem is neither Trump and his deplorables nor the U.S. liberals and deep-state. The problem is the deeply engrained belief in American exceptionalism. Every nation is patriotic to some extent or another, but American nationalism has exceeded normal boundries and become such a foul arrogance and obnoxiousness that it is a danger to the entire world.
Your post is why i hang around here, a gem of a nugget every 100 posts or so and that scale's sliding by the month. When you quit learning what's the point?
You'd think that after spending 3 months here folks would get the fuck off the 2 Party Paradigm, but hell NO, not on your Auntie Nellie, still as thick as a bric-a-brac shithouse.
There's only ONE enemy and they're sitting cozy in Office, counting the crumbs the Bankers dole out to them, for selling us out.
Tulsi Gabbard for PREZ!
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
AB, I am (I guess my mind changes the moment that I began to type this) am NOT surprised that this group, apparently the very deplorables that caused a Clinton Speech writer to coin the term, is DOWN voting a very balanced perspective.
The reason that they cannot understand you is the very reason they believe that "something is happening right" with Trump. As I have commented here and elsewhere, when I see SWAMP DRAINING OCCUR, then I will be convinced that Trump stood for what he said. So far, I do not see it other than UN-doing SOME good that previous Generations have put in place. Dropping the Tax rate on the Elites is not that great a beginning, and it clearly SERVES the swamp at the expense of others, because the lost revenues are not balanced out.
He is giving in on Russia as well. Nothing is going to plan. I am leaving America only so I do not have to listen to these fuckers lie.
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
There was a time when Zerohedge was replete with well-thought out comments and commentators. Alas, those days have gone. The problem is not confined to Zerohedge exclusively, but to the entire English-language world. If you are leaving the U.S., I recommend Argentina or Chile: not Buenos Aires or Santiago. Find a nice pueblo with a nice view of the mountains, the ocean, or a lake, and live out your days among friendly people with tradtional values.
In reply to AB, I am (I guess my mind… by Fed-up with be…
Please, do move, or I hope you already live in some South American paradise. You do not know family, you do not have family, you are some lonely semi-wealthy white guy on the prowl for a young brown piece of pussy to break up the monotony of your boring day. Sure you are "safe" but you are lonely and old and the only satisfaction you get is coming on sites like ZH and acting as a sage siren to let people know how brilliant you are out of harms way.
Screw you. If it matters, it matters. If it doesn't it doesn't. Stay in South America and live an empty life. Hopefully, the men here will eventually life the life of a Greek or American Legend.
Maybe fairy tale or legend but a life of struggle is better than a life of debauchery any day.
In reply to There was a time when… by AurorusBorealus
By life of debauchery I mean in the cognitive sense as well. You may not have the "carnal" desires of a real man. Maybe you have the "carnal" desires of a college professor who only deals in ontology. It is debauchery just the same. To recognize struggle for what it is. Struggle is not pretty. Struggle is not words in a textbook or on some IPad screen. Struggle is the deer you just shot breathing its last. It is the mosquito flying into the spiders web. It is the soul deciding "Do I believe or don't I". I know that you do not, therefore I am a simpleton and an idiot. It matters not to me. For I know, i do not just believe.
Debauchery of mind; more of a waste than of the body. I wish you well on your journey. I truly wish it was not so but you will die a very lonely death. I wish it was not so but the very fact that you are on this blog saying the things that you are saying tells me that you are not of those few individuals who actually lives life freely and non judgementally and who Lady Luck seems to follow for being so fair minded. Those men are few and far between and usually do not have the means to move to South America because they are not going to screw people over for money. They will be "sort of" devious to get in a woman's pants but it is usually pretty innocent and usually everyone likes them. But, they do not have money.
In reply to Please, do move, or I hope… by sonoftx
You seem to equate liberty with struggle. You also seem to be a younger man and more intelligent than many. I will give you some "sage siren" wisdom, if you are willing to receive it. What most people call "liberty" is actually slavery: slavery to the flesh and the lusts of the body. When a man sees an attractive woman walking by, he stares; he goes to her; he tries to charm her; or he calls out. This is slavery: slavery to passion and lust. A man takes a drink of alcohol and calls himself free to drink. If he drinks too much, however, he becomes a slave to alcohol: a prisoner of his own desires and an addict to his lusts. A man speaks out. He calls others derogatory names. He claims that he is free to speak his mind. In fact, he is a slave to his hatred and anger: a petty servant of rage. A man spends his time thinking about money, investing, making "business decisions" in order to enrich himself and his family. He is a slave to money.
The modern world has convinced you that others have made you their slave. The modern mind is obsessed with throwing off "oppressors," whether those oppressors be kings in London or Madrid or governments in Washington or Moscow. The modern mind believes that freedom is the liberty to purse your lusts: money, property, women, fast times... . This promise of liberty is false. Because when these things consume a man, that man becomes a slave to them.
No struggle of yours can free you from this bondage of the will: this slavery to your flesh. Rather, there is one Redeemer. He died and was resurrected so that you may be truly free of these lusts one day.
In reply to By life of debauchery I mean… by sonoftx
Lol.. I am not so old as you imagine. I am not wealthy by any measure. I am not "on the prowl." I do not engage in sex outside of wedlock, and I certainly do not "look for pieces of pussy" to use your vulgar terms. I struggle against lustful desires as anyone does, but I do not indulge them, and I do not nurture lust. I am not lonely, and my mother is coming to stay with me next month, so I do have family. I am a professional historian and a professional writer, and I come on Zerohedge to read news. Sometimes, I write things here, but I am a professional writer, so that is what I do, even when I am not on Zerohedge. I taught at university in the United States for several years and was a fellow at the University of Chicago. Now that you know something about me, you do not have to invent a fictional biography in order to discard what I write.
In reply to Please, do move, or I hope… by sonoftx
Exceptional. For real this time and completely spot.fucking.on.
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
Get another word asshole.
Bigot - look the word up.
Fits the leftist shitfucks to a T
"a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions."
THAT'S the fucking agreed upon Websters/Oxford definition of BIGOT
Lame try - and the rest of your post might as well be swirling in a truck stop toilet.
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
I think that this article misses the point. Trump's deplorables are merely outspoken bigots. They think that "brown people" live in "shitholes." The comment section on Zerohedge, now that it has been overrun with "deplorables," confirms that the average Trump supporter is a bigot.
However, the obnoxious arrogance of Donald Trump and his supporters is preferable to the obnoxious arrogance of the American left and the American Deep-state. Trump's deplorables believe that the "shithole" world outside the U.S. is to be avoided. The "brown shithole" people should stay on their side of the wall, and the trailer-park opium addicts of North America will stay on their side in return.
The Deep-state and the American liberals also think that the rest of the world is a "shithole," but they do not say so openly, because they are duplicitious. In fact, they think the world is their hole to shit in. This is why they think they have the right to fire-bomb hundreds of thousands of women and children in their homes (in Japan, Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq), to incite revolts and revolutions against governments whereever they please, spy on the entire world's population, starve populations into submission with sanctions, imprison journalists in embassies, and so forth.
The problem is neither Trump and his deplorables nor the U.S. liberals and deep-state. The problem is the deeply engrained belief in American exceptionalism. Every nation is patriotic to some extent or another, but American nationalism has exceeded normal boundries in the name of "exceptionalism" and become so foul, so arrogant, and so toxic that it is a danger to the entire world.
whoah there on the copy and paste goy. You fucken nigger lover.
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
Thank you for proving my point.
In reply to whoah there on the copy and… by Intelligence_I…
You are a fucking nigger.
In reply to Thank you for proving my… by AurorusBorealus
Lol... . Now guess where I live? Is it a "shithole?"
In reply to You are a fucking nigger. by Intelligence_I…
Jeezus Aurorus, I see your point. Just logged on before I crash, and I can see the stupid never sleeps. Those conflicted fags from stormfront never give up...
In reply to Lol... . Now guess where I… by AurorusBorealus
ZH comment thread hijacked by agent provocateurs yet again to tarnish ZH and all legitimate commenters.
Arseholes.
In reply to Jeezus Aurorus, I see your… by ReturnOfDaMac
Discredit any opposition to Deep State, Globalism, and Khazar Zionism.
Blackwash the opposition.
Whitewash the perpetrators.
Was that racist? NAZI? Putin's puppet?
In reply to ZH comment thread hijacked… by Dame Ednas Possum
If Aurorus is a nigga, then I am proud to be a old white racist Nigga too! I stand with Aurorus.
In reply to You are a fucking nigger. by Intelligence_I…
What a nonsensical diatribe. You just demonized everyone. Have you ever considered getting treatment for your condition?
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
I did not "demonize" everyone, whatever that imaginary word means. In the English language, which I assume is your native language, the word "demon" is a noun. Had you been educated in school, you would have learned this. Now, return to your studies and learn to distinguish the elements of speach in your native tongue, and then we can converse intelligibly instead of mumbling gibberish at one another.
In reply to What a nonsensical diatribe… by grizfish
Demon is a noun, demonize is an adjective, words change their character, in English, depending on what the user wants to say!
In reply to I did not "demonize"… by AurorusBorealus
Lol... I will explain this one time for you. A verb is an action. An adjective describes an object: a noun. If I demonized someone, the actor in this clause is "I." "I" am the subject. The verb, or attempt to form a verb in this clause, is "demonized." You see? The imaginary word, "demonized," is not describing any noun. Rather, it is the action that "I," the subject, have taken. Therefore, it is a verb.
Typically, in English-language word order, an adjective appears before the noun that it describes. Since "demonize" is an imaginary word, I suppose that you could argue that it is an adjective describing "everyone." In this case, however, the clause lacks a verb and is therefore nonsensical.
So ends your English lesson for today. Come back tomorrow, and I will try to teach you the singular pronouns: I, you, he, she, and it.
In reply to Demon is a noun, demonize is… by Sparkey
You're a fool of epic proportions.
In reply to Lol... I will explain this… by AurorusBorealus
Pretty rich...coming from a person that applies bigot to one side - and totally misses the point.
Go back and watch MSM - looks like you like being fed garbage,
In reply to I did not "demonize"… by AurorusBorealus
dup
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
IOW, you voted for Hillary LOL !!
And we're used to failed yet very real neo-Marxists like yourself calling everyone names. It bothers us not.
Trump is simply pulling the plug on all of their US taxpayer funded free rides.
" Trump’s chilling disregard for our cherished human rights” and his exploitation of “hatred, misogyny, racism and xenophobia" ??
Such as what?
Enforcing US immigration laws which are mild compared to Mexico's?
Resisting violent, ignorant cave men Muslims who have NO respect for women's rights whatsoever?
Stating the truth about 'shithole' countries which are literally shitholes?
ex.:
World Health Organization’: Asia, Africa, Literally Earth’s Biggest “Sh*tholes”
http://newobserveronline.com/world-health-organization-asia-africa-lite…
includes:
Hygiene levels in Africa: “34 out of 38 African countries with data, less than 50% of the population used basic handwashing facilities.”
https://i0.wp.com/newobserveronline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/JMP-…
IQ Distribution across the globe, and below that, poor sanitation. The correlation is obvious.
https://i2.wp.com/newobserveronline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/IQ-D…
poor sanitation:
https://i1.wp.com/newobserveronline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/JMP-…
In reply to I think that this article… by AurorusBorealus
Travesty International is more appropriate. They love chaos and mayhem...it generates revenue and jobs for liberals with college loan debts.
Nothing more dangerous than ignorance in action.
niggers from African countries are shitholes, they all are disgusting nigger havens. Niggers are pathetic. Anywhere there is a majority of niggers, it is a shithole. Nigger society is ass they all need to be killed.
PC Roberts only partly makes the connection between militarism
and environmental destruction. It is not just the direct destruction
from using weapons which should be noted. The military is the world's
single biggest consumer of fossil fuels. The MIC is the world's greatest
source of all manner of pollution, chemical, biological, radiation.
Control of resources needed to feed the MIC are given as a main justification
for war and aggressive expansion.
It's very strange that sometimes when I read a ZH article for the first time that I have never visited before, I find that I have apparently already upvoted some comments that I have never seen or read before. Sometimes I agree with my predetermined upvotes and sometimes I do not, but it's very strange. Does ZH have some sort of "precognitive" or AI abilities to vote for me in my absence?
Has anyone else experienced this phenomenon?
Yes.
In reply to It's very strange that… by TheEndIsNear
+ 2
In reply to Yes. by Blano
What possible asset to the US can somebody be coming from some country that can only provide maybe a 6th grade education, and who barely speaks a word of English?
If the Deplorables are nothing but bigots, then the left is made up of nothing but Fantasizers (Dreamers but even worse). They repeatedly wish that reality would go away, that everybody should get along, and sing Kumbaya while holding hands and skipping along.
The world doesn't fucking work that way.
Try to hold Mohammed's hand, he will fucking kill you.
Niggers are ass, their society and culture needs to be holocausted. terrible terrible niggers don't belong in civlized society.
The sooner we rid this planet of your tribal, ignorant, dumbass, neandertal ilk, the better off all will be. We will never get to the stars and explore the universe with other intelligent beings with savages like you in the gene pool. Almost got rid of your inferior ass once, only 3% neandertal gene left, we won't fail this time. Be afraid caveman, it's what you do best, be very afraid.
In reply to Niggers are ass, their… by Intelligence_I…
Pope warns world one step from nuke war. Eh, what does that ole fart know ?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pope-warns-wo...41315.html
https://i.imgur.com/ZefDlvU.png ...............