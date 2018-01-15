Putin Pals Panic Over US "Corrupt Oligarchs" List, Begin Liquidating Assets

As we reported last Friday, Russian oligarchs are growing increasingly nervous over the U.S. Treasury's upcoming "Official Oligarch" list, which is being created pursuant to an Aug. 2, 2017 law requiring that the Treasury and State Departments identify officials and oligarchs as determined by "their closeness to the Russian regime and their net worth" in order to penalize the Kremlin for its alleged meddling in the 2016 election.
The report, due in two weeks on January 29, must include “indices of corruption with respect to those individuals” and any foreign assets they may have. And according to Bloomberg, Russian businessmen are scrambling right now to protect assets and avoid the list.
Some people who think they’re likely to land on the list have stress-tested the potential impact on their investments, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Others are liquidating holdings, according to their U.S. advisers.
Russian businessmen have approached former Treasury and State Department officials with experience in sanctions for help staying off the list, said Dan Fried, who previously worked at the State Department and said he turned down such offers. Some Russians sent proxies to Washington in an attempt to avoid lobbying disclosures, according to one person that was contacted.
And with Russia-friendly lobbyists such as the Podesta Group and Paul Manafort's operations shuttered, many desperate Russian oligarchs have been cut off from their D.C. influence peddlers.
Meanwhile, Treasury officials are reportedly growing concerned over the list, as they worry some people will conflate it with Obama-era sanctions. Moreover, portions of the report may be classified and issued in the form of a letter - as opposed to releasing it through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) which is responsible for issuing sanctions.
“You’re going to have people getting shamed. It’s a step below a sanction because it doesn’t actually block any assets, but has the same optics as sanctions -- you’re on a list of people who are engaged in doing bad things.” -Erich Ferrari, Ferrari & Associates
Corruption Index
The Treasury's report must include "indices of corruption," which will list any foreign assets next to an oligarch considered corrupt. “Because of the nervousness that the Russian business community is facing, a number of oligarchs are already beginning to wind back businesses, treating them as if they are already designated, to stay ahead of it,” said Daniel Tannebaum, head of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP’s global financial sanctions unit.
Vladimir Putin has warned wealthy nationals over worsening U.S. sanctions, and provided them with a capital amnesty program designed to allow oligarchs to repatriate some of their overseas assets. Meanwhile, Putin has issued special bonds which will allow the wealthy to hold assets outside of the reach of the U.S. Treasury.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that Russia will react to any punitive measures against its businessmen, stating "The principle of reciprocity remains," suggesting that Putin would employ a commensurate response to a U.S. crackdown on oligarchs.
Trump's new Executive Order may explain asset shuffle
Perhaps one of the main drivers behind Russian oligarchs shedding assets before the U.S. Treasury's "indices of corruption" are released is an Executive Order signed quietly in Late December which freezes the U.S. housed assets of foreign government officials or executives of foreign corporations deemed to be corrupt.
In fact, anyone in the world who has "materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods or services" to foreigners targeted by the Executive Order is subject to frozen assets. This would apply to D.C. lobbyists working for corrupt Russian oligarchs, or U.S. government officials who have, say, effectuated a uranium deal deemed corrupt.
While it has yet to be seen whether the asset liquidations will affect any specific sectors, one should keep an eye out for any red-dawn related volatility over the next two weeks.
This is more proof that Trump is intent on continuing the CONFLICT with Russia. When as a candidate he promised to end it.
http://bipworldview.wordpress.com/2018/01/10/putin-and-the-american-emp…
More flip-flopping and back-peddling from Trump.
So much for draining that swamp, ey?
Russian oligarchs glamour is so on display that you had to use a commercial ad picture.
Is ZH shilling anti-Russian?
Still a great ad. I think my granddaughter and I have watched it at least 20 times.
The Russian government is a criminal enterprise. When communism ended, the KGB - the biggest intelligence gathering and spy organization in the world - became the biggest organized crime syndicate the world has ever known. Putin sits at the head of that syndicate. Every deal that get's made by the Russian government pays a vig to the organization and everyone from the top down gets their slice.
This list is long overdue.
Perhaps Russia could create one around US oligarchs. Would Clinton show up first on the list?
All governments are organized crime syndicates, the Russian government despite being more openly corrupt than others still seems to care more about its people...
That's the trouble with leaders. Its always money, money, money.
And power, power, power. They are so predictable.
Realize that it's not the money or the power...it's the
C O N T R O L
that it gives them over YOU! Do you understand that? They are very small in numbers against US...24/7 they spend all of their energy (and the energy of the "best" that money can buy) to ensure WE are controlled and they stay in power...
DON'T make it easy for them and take positions against your own interests...WAKE the F*&k UP!!
...the marxist jew has managed/manipulated/built on a continuous fraud to convince a whole race of people in the USA to vote against their own interests..."these niggers will vote Democrat for the next 200 years" ...remember this guy LBJ ...(((they are in control))) or is it women in control...you know they got half the worlds wealth and all the pussy...
The rulers of the USA also seem to care about their people. Unfortunately, many are dual citizens and care more about their other people.
In related headlines: "Western Banksters Celebrate Inclusion on Corrupt Oligarchs List: More QE Anticipated"
Brilliant move by Trump and his handlers.
Putin has for years been trying to get Russian oligarchs to bring their money home to use for the benefit of the Russian economy.
Now he has the US helping him.
Maybe they didn't think it through, again.
They can bring their cash home any time under amnesty, they simply have to agree to follow the law and file tax returns and submit annual reports for any companies they will run in Russia, it's not the 90's anymore.
They are totally aware of these requirements, but many are genetically incapable of complying with them, instead they skulk in the West with "their" money and proclaim themselves "political dissidents".
Mericuh... fuck yeah.
I guess you have forgotten about the CIA's 70 year run of terrorism and foreign government coups, working for the Oligarchs of the Good Old USSA! By comparison, Russia is way, way behind.
Yeah - The US only has ‘moderate’ oligarchs !! / sarc
So what?
Isn't the American government also a criminal enterprise?
Just because you THINK the KGB is the biggest intel agency does not unseat the real champ the GCHQ. Nobody can hide the real source of the crime in our world so keep yappin like a tiny little dog.
So Russian oligarchs bad, American Oligarchs good Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates....... Trump is just a lap dog doing the bidding of his masters.... I was fooled, but as the song goes "won't be fooled again...."
Despite tons of evidence of corruption in the DNC and Clinton Foundation, the doj and Treasury do jack shit to them. We know the fbi interferred with the election, not the Russians. yet the dirty cops walk free? Judicial watch has presented evidence and many prosecutors have called for indictment of Comey, Clinton, Huma, and even lynch, and yet no arrests from comatose Rip van Sessons.
Yet they go after some Russkies when there's zero evidence?
That leprechaun Jeff Sessions is too busy defending our country from the heinous evils of pot; a substance everyone knows make people seriously belligerent, aggressive, and prone to violent outbursts. For nashinul sekuritah and da chilrenz.
close examination of "russian election meddling" is one of the best ways to study the deep state at its least competent and most reprehensible. see https://consortiumnews.com/2018/01/11/the-fbi-hand-behind-russia-gate/.
let's wait for the doj inspector general's report. http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/360588-justice-dept-watchdo…
-Will be just like what Saudi Arabia did to its Princes...lock'em up until they pay up.
"Pot, meet Kettle. Well hello Mr. Black. What do you know, my name is Black too!. Must be related."
You are either a thief or you are not.
Not exactly.
There is either enforcement of the law... or NOT.
Thieves, like Speeders only obey the law after enforcement and penalty.
No enforcement equals Zionism.
We have a winner! Mr_x wins the prize for today of being the biggest Kool-aid drinker. That's it x... violence. Threaten everyone with violence to "correct" their "illegal' acts. Force = violence; En(force)ment = threat of violence as a means of behavior control. Fuck yeah, let's go crack some heads.
Nice bait and switch. Dissect force out of enforcement. Link it to bodily harm; violence. "Kool-aid" and "crack some heads" vernacular to push the readers hot buttons. Persuasive! Are you an Amway distributor?
Be patient....
The assault is being carefully prepared.
Yet they go after some Russkies when there's zero evidence?
Even the Panama papers didn't reveal anything on Putin.
From inception, the business of America has always been business - meaning license to pillage, defraud and benefit extralegally, including tax avoidance more than anywhere else worldwide, encouraging high-net-worth foreign individuals to shift funds to the US free from taxation.
Government of, by, and for its privileged few allows grand theft on an unprecedented scale. Markets are manipulated up or down for profit, scamming the unwary.
Authorities permitted the greatest ever wealth shift from ordinary people to its rich and powerful, the grandest of grand theft, facilitated by Fed controlled money, credit and debt - Wall Street owned and operated.
America’s dark legacy is largely concealed from view. Enormous wealth is hidden in tax havens or investments at home and abroad, free from taxation.
Wall Street banks and other giant US financial institutions are at the center of unprecedented criminality, aided by government co-conspirators
That's right. Panama is a tax haven, where TBills are lodged. It allows the recycling of crime money back into the U.S. When you think of a debt money system you have to think of the debt instrument and its credit moving simultaneously.
Excess dollars will buy a TBill, but not necessarily cancel the bill. Whoever held the bill previously, now holds dollars in exchange. Since it is a TBill it is near money, and represents liquidity. It can be turned back into cash readily. The crime boss now holds a stable form of wealth - the TBill as debt instrument/near money.
If the government issued the Tbill as deficit spending, then the crime dollars become laundered through the U.S. government.
Markets are manipulated up and down, there is no such thing as a free market. Every time I hear a libertarian talk about free markets, I want to shout into their ear, Wake up McFly!
Human's form in-groups, they try to take rents, they feather their own beds. It actually take's some sort of King, or Patriarchy to put their foot in the ass of rent seekers.
Oligarchs got their wealth, for the most part, through some sort of rent scheme or theft on the public. Very few people actually create new wealth as inventors and creators.
Putin and Russian government have some control over their Oligarchs; U.S. has NO control over its plutocracy and Oligarchs.
Here's to hoping that Trumps executive order also catches America's Zio Oligarchs as well.
Here's a quote on Russian bonds:
Russian foreign-currency bonds,” Putin said on Thursday at a Kremlin meeting with top businessmen including several under sanctions. “I’ve given the order to set the necessary terms and parameters to issue such bonds for Russian investors so they can circulate next year.”
Russian government is giving their oligarchs a new type of debt instrument to protect their wealth, in effect a swap of like types. Only the new Russian debt will be housed in Russia and be related to Russian Sovereignty. The Russian bond will be denominated in foreign units, which puts them on the hook to return purchasing power in dollars, etc. Or, maybe Russia will do a Ruble exchange down the road, and keep the dollars as foreign exchange. In other words, Russia is using their new bonds to help themselves.
A bond is a debt instrument (bondage). In my opinion a government should only issue purchasing power in relation to the ability of its economy. Purchasing power should be denominated in their own legal unit. So, Russia is falling into the same "debt" trap that has skull fucked humanity for 2000 years. It is structured well enough so it won't blow back, but still... it is indicative of the shitty worldwide system screwing over everybody for the benefit of a few.
In a sovereign money system, government only issues two things: debt free money, and sovereign "credit" via infrastructure loans. Government does not borrow, nor does it create debt paper.
In a proper legal Sovereign system, any debt's formed are at the private level only, and between citizens or companies. It returns to citizens to their two way credit/debts relation. These relations are between each other only, as per our evolutionary history. A third party banker is thus not always in our business, so you are more free. Banks remain private and thus are your private fee paid agent. Banks work for you, as they should...they are not working for themselves.
Any other system is shit with embedded defects, and ultimately will break down. Did I say shit...yes. Any neo-liberal economist, now going to college, is getting his head filled with nonsense, ultimately turning him into a walking talking moron. Don't be that moron.
A legal money system can also step in and legally cancel either creditors or debtors who are grasping for monopoly and oligarchy. If you have a problem with your creditor or debtor, you have redress for grievance.
www.sovereignmoney.eu
There is no rule of law in this country, which is why I disobey as many laws as I can.
Time to smoke a bowl, grab my nice little pocket sized Kahr PM9 (for which I don’t have a concealed carry permit) and take the dog for a walk.
Fuck em. Freedom, bitches!
+1
You obey the natural laws which were enshrined in the nations founding; A highly limited set of very simple & easy to understand principles - primarily those of non-aggression against others or their property. I do too...
Peace be with you, my brother.
Be sure to leave your pooper scooper at home.
A useful distraction.
You was fooled, huh? Imagine that!. Oh I see ....you won't be fooled again....RIGHT!!!!
If Poroshenko doesn't make this list, than this is just FAKE news....
He is Ukrainian.
If the list is widened beyond just Russians all hell would be let loose.
In reply to If Poroshenko doesn't make… by SamAdams
I voted for Mr. Trump because I didn’t want Mrs. Clinton. Next time I will write in Vladimir Putin’s name the same way I did in Obama II as a protest vote.
Next time save yourself the time and skip the vote. As you see it changes nothing. Either you get shit on or disappointment when you realize you still got shit on. No matter what you always get shit on.
Ruger Blackhawk...?
regarding "not voting"...they fear the evidence of disenfranchisement that a VERY low voter turnout proclaims...they can no longer say they have a mandate from the public...do us all a favor:
N E V E R A G A I N vote against anyone by voting for someone you don't like...UNLESS you trust that person with the lives of your family, DON'T VOTE...
I look at it in a different way. If you vote for the system, you endorse the system. The system of “money” that is created from nothing and robs savers with inflation, privatizes profits, and socializes losses; the system that sends your kids to die in wars based on lies, paid for by said “money”; the system that steals more of your liberty every day.
Own yourself. Become a sovereign being and make the system as irrelevant to your existence as possible.
First step: Stop voting in national elections.
It wouldn't matter who's name is on the ballot or who wins the erection. DC is infested with corrupt politicians that operate behind the curtain and the POTUS is Pinocchio. They direct the agenda to reach the intended result. Merica has been taken over by the undesirables.
Simply voting will not change anything.
This prophecy, by Benjamin Franklin, was made in a "CHIT CHAT AROUND THE TABLE DURING INTERMISSION," at the Philadelphia Constitutional Convention of 1787. This statement was recorded in the dairy of Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, a delegate from South Carolina.
"I fully agree with General Washington, that we must protect this young nation from an insidious influence and impenetration. The menace, gentlemen, is the Jews.
In whatever country Jews have settled in any great number, they have lowered its moral tone; depreciated its commercial integrity; have segregated themselves and have not been assimilated; have sneered at and tried to undermine the Christian religion upon which that nation is founded, by objecting to its restrictions; have built up a state within the state; and when opposed have tried to strangle that country to death financially, as in the case of Spain and Portugal.
For over 1,700 years, the Jews have been bewailing their sad fate in that they have been exiled from their homeland, as they call Palestine. But gentlemen, did the world give it to them in fee simple, they would at once find some reason for not returning. Why? Because they are vampires, and vampires do not live on vampires. They cannot live only among themselves. They must subsist on Christians and other people not of their race.
If you do not exclude them from these United States, in their Constitution, in less than 200 years they will have swarmed here in such great numbers that they will dominate and devour the land and change our form of government, for which we Americans have shed our blood, given our lives our substance and jeopardized our liberty.
If you do not exclude them, in less than 200 years our descendants will be working in the fields to furnish them substance, while they will be in the counting houses rubbing their hands. I warn you, gentlemen, if you do not exclude Jews for all time, your children will curse you in your graves.
Jews, gentlemen, are Asiatics, let them be born where they will nor how many generations they are away from Asia, they will never be otherwise. Their ideas do not conform to an American's, and will not even thou they live among us ten generations. A leopard cannot change its spots. Jews are Asiatics, are a menace to this country if permitted entrance, and should be excluded by this Constitutional Convention.
I have less respect for Clinton's abilities than Trump's. Which is why I have been saying that Clinton would have been a better choice as she is less dangerous. People disagreed because of the lies Trump was telling them, and now the result can be seen. Clinton would have been more difficult for the zionists to control due to her self serving ego and willingness to burn people when threatened. Trump is on task and even warned before the election that he supported Israel 1000%.
Trump's executive order:
"an Executive Order signed quietly in Late December which freezes the U.S. housed assets of foreign government officials or executives of foreign corporations deemed to be corrupt."
That is ALL Trump, him alone did that. But then any Russian, Chinese, Iranian, ect. who keep money where it can be confiscated through SWIFT and the zionist bankers is a fool.
