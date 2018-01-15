Putin Plot? Democrats Ridiculed For Claiming Moscow Behind Chelsea Manning's Senate Run

Within hours of young trans woman whistleblower Chelsea Manning announcing her run for Senate against Benjamin Cardin, a 74-year-old white, straight man, establishment Democrats wasted no time in mocking and denouncing her bid, even embarrassing themselves by proclaiming it a Kremlin-engineered plot.
Anti-Russia conspiracy theorists have developed another outlandish claim, stating that Moscow is behind Chelsea Manning’s Senate bid, since she’s taking on an incumbent who is against so-called “Russian aggression.”
Manning says she’s running because “we need someone willing to fight... we need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves.”
But, as RT notes, that reason seems too straightforward for those who apparently believe that everything related to US politics is somehow tied to Russia.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, foreign policy and strategy consultant Molly McKew called Manning’s decision to run “a little too convenient,” noting that she is running against Senator Ben Cardin, who is “one of [the] most active senators on foreign policy and [a] leader in making policy/legislation to respond to Russian aggression.”
A little too convenient that Chelsea Manning will primary @SenatorCardin, one of most active Senators on foreign policy & leader in making policy/legislation to respond to Russian aggression, for MD Senate.— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 13, 2018
Guess that's what Dem Tea Party is going to look like: Snowden party.
In a separate tweet, RT reports that she referenced Manning’s whistleblowing and the apparent motive behind it. “The agent of a foreign power coerced this individual, leveraging their emotional distress, into breaking their oath to the country and disclosing classified secrets.”
I know there are a lot of people who still think of Manning as a whistleblower. But the agent of a foreign power coerced this individual, leveraging their emotional distress, into breaking their oath to the country and disclosing classified secrets. Period.— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 13, 2018
If McKew’s remarks seem hard to comprehend, that’s perfectly understandable. If you need them to be interpreted, it all boils down to the same old line: Russia did it. That’s right. Russia is responsible for Manning’s whistleblowing, and Russia is somehow behind her decision to run for office.
Her statements were called out by The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who helped make Edward Snowden’s whistleblowing a reality. “One of the media’s favorite Russia-obsessed ‘experts’ didn’t even wait an hour before depicting Chelsea Manning’s Senate candidacy as a dastardly Kremlin plot,” he tweeted. He went on to call out the “demonstrable, obvious falsehoods about Manning’s motives & WikiLeaks’ role” which McKew wrote about in her second tweet
One of the media's favorite Russia-obsessed "experts" didn't even wait an hour before depicting Chelsea Manning's Senate candidacy as a dastardly Kremlin plot. Also, the second tweet here is full of demonstrable, obvious falsehoods about Manning's motives & WikiLeaks' role pic.twitter.com/RYBgUBstAM— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 13, 2018
But McKew isn’t alone in her bold statements. A person by the name of Josh Manning, whose Twitter account says he is a civil rights investigator and something to do with “Army intel,” seems to believe the same.
“Senator Cardin authored and released a 200-page masterpiece on Russian influence in western elections. Suddenly he has a primary from Kremlin stooge Assange’s Wikileaks primary source Chelsea Manning. The Kremlin plays the extreme left to swing elections. Remember that,” he wrote.
Senator Cardin authored and released a 200 page masterpiece on Russian influence in western elections. Suddenly he has a primary from Kremlin stooge Assange’s Wikileaks primary source Chelsea Manning. The Kremlin plays the extreme left to swing elections. Remember that.— (((Josh Manning))) (@joshuamanning23) January 14, 2018
Greenwald also chimed in on Josh Manning’s tweet. “Oh my God: This is how deranged official Washington is. The president of the largest Dem Party think-tank (funded in part by dictators) genuinely believes Chelsea Manning’s candidacy is a Kremlin plot. Conspiracy theorists thrive more in mainstream DC than on internet fringes.”
Oh my god: this is how deranged official Washington is. The President of the largest Dem Party think tank (funded in part by dictators) genuinely believes Chelsea Manning's candidacy is a Kremlin plot. Conspiracy theorists thrive more in mainstream DC than on internet fringes pic.twitter.com/e8g314iQHT— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2018
We leave it up to the exquisitely mocking words of Greenwald to conclude:
This conspiracy theory mocks itself.
The idea that Vladimir Putin sat in the Kremlin, steaming over Benjamin Cardin’s report on Russia, and thus developed a dastardly plot to rid himself of his daunting Maryland nemesis – “I know how to get rid of Cardin: I’ll have a trans woman who was convicted of felony leaking run against him!” – is too inane to merit any additional ridicule.
But this is the climate in Washington: no conspiracy theory is too moronic, too demented, too self-evidently laughable to disqualify its advocates from being taken seriously – as long as it involves accusations that someone is a covert tool of the Kremlin.
Well said.
Comments
I guess in russia there are real men who will still kick deranged self mutilators asses..for fucking with kids. Right Dems?
RIPS
Russia also faked the moon landing.
In reply to I guess in russia there are… by Deathrips
If it was a Kremlin plot, it would actually be a genius move.
In reply to Putin also faked the moon… by stizazz
Please, Tyler, refrain from calling this morbid creature "Chelsea". Whether it likes it or not, it is - and always will be - a male named Bradley Edward Manning. We mustn't give credence to these freaks bent on distorting obvious reality any more than the (((media controllers))) are already doing.
In reply to If it was a Kremlin plot, it… by ACP
Agreed, I can't keep track of which she is which.
In reply to Please, Tyler, refrain from… by J S Bach
too bad for you and old bach but apparently one can change a good deal about one's sex, especially if one has what might be called a jump start as bradley manning apparently had.
the important thing about this person is the guts shown fighting u.s. war crimes, imo. i'd vote for manning.
In reply to Agreed, I can't keep track… by RAT005
Here here! The guy (gal, creature, thing etc) has demonstrated great bravery. Worry about the hole in your own pants where your dick is supposed to be.
In reply to too bad for you and old bach… by jeff montanye
Enjoy the left eating its own, while you can. If they get back on top they'll restart multiplying offices and sending officers to eat out your substance.
In reply to Here here! The guy (gal,… by a Smudge by an…
"there are no chicks with dicks! there are only guys with tits!!" - Ted 2
In reply to Enjoy the left eating its… by TBT or not TBT
Bradley Manning is playing a part in the project to destroy cultural values.
After "leaking" information and convicted for the "crime", he is pardoned by an openly gay POTUS and begins his new role as a "trans woman".
Joining Bruce Jenner as brave pioneers in identity disorder and disfiguring surgery to "correct" the personality derangement.
Now after falling off the news stream, he is back as a candidate for Senate.
Adam's apple and all.
No turtlenecks for Bradley. He wants you to know he is a "trans woman".
The shit show is nearing the end of its run.
Welcome to the Cabaret. 1930s Berlin.
In reply to "there are no chicks with… by vato poco
Well the ploy to destroy cultural values comes from the chemicals wrapping your life be it your car, your toilets, your plates or even your clothes. I would recommend you to read available literature on these gender bending chemicals that everyone and his sister uses no matter what.
The irony will be when people start suing all these companies for what they did. If you liked the tobacco industry class actions you will love what's in store for the food industry in particular.
In reply to Bradley Manning is playing a… by any_mouse
No, when everything good and moral has been ridiculed in pop culture and entertainment for the last 40 years along with people abandoning religion this is what you get. That and low iq morons out-breeding the rest of us.
In reply to Well the ploy to destroy… by shitshitshit
There was always a chance that becoming "gender-confused" was the military's punishment for Manning's actions. As such, as soon as Manning became "gender-confused" I assumed he had been compromised.
Am I wrong? Was he always fucked in the head? Either way, not someone who would get my vote.
Hero for what he exposed? Go ahead. Give credit where it is due. He rose to the occasion. He did good. Just recognize that now he is just a tool for someone else's agenda.
"Oh, but he is the only one! There is nobody else who could ..." - it is all lies and bullshit. If there is no-one else then tell them ALL to get fucked.
In reply to too bad for you and old bach… by jeff montanye
The Saudis have a jump on us.
They can vote for Sophia.
She's got to be better than the Barking Ape.
He's been snorting too much fluorine.
In reply to too bad for you and old bach… by jeff montanye
I did think that was a very brave statement by Tyler. Perhaps "Chelsea" has issued guidance.
I do like to try to keep abreast (am I allowed to say breast?) of these developments.
Not.
Edit:
Having reread that, i see that transsexual is not the same as transgender. Transgender is good, trans-sexual is bad. Should the hyphen be surgically removed? Oh FFS! Fucking lunatics, the lot of them!
In reply to Agreed, I can't keep track… by RAT005
Can a felon be elected Senator. She will be indicted as treasurer for Pay to Play this year.
In reply to "Within hours of young trans… by OverTheHedge
I believe it’s one of the qualifications for office.
In reply to Can a felon be elected… by OpTwoMistic
A personality disorder is another.
In reply to I believe it’s one of the… by alibi
For some reason, that comment reminded me of Bruce Willis' infamous "I am a meat popsicle" line.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Dd_qiuWxPs
In reply to Please, Tyler, refrain from… by J S Bach
Agree. If you were born with a prostate and an xy chromosone, you're a fucking man, no matter what you cut off and what you want to be called. You can identify as a lawn mower or a martian, but you're still a guy and I refuse to call these people a 'she'
In reply to Please, Tyler, refrain from… by J S Bach
No shit.
BRADLEY
HE
I guess ZH cowtows to the Social Justice Whores now.
In reply to Please, Tyler, refrain from… by J S Bach
Sadly I’m beginning to believe Chelsea Manning has more balls, (courage), than many posters on ZH lately. Walk a mile in her shoes and I’ll refer to you however you wish.
In reply to No shit… by Blano
YOU DO know that anyone can change their name at any time, right? This is protected here. My Dad did it. He renamed himself, and so did my Father-in-law, simply by making it known to all parties. ANYONE can do this, so this post is nonsense.
In reply to Please, Tyler, refrain from… by J S Bach
So, your dad and father-in-law went into the federal witness protection program?
In reply to YOU DO know that anyone can… by Fed-up with be…
I'm commonly in agreement with you JS, not this time. Manning has shown extremely rare courage and moral fibre in leaking as he/She did. Whatever tortured confused gender he/She has, that's a personal matter. To my mind, what Manning did in the public space, clearly guided by a strong moral sense, gives him a pass in my book. And let's remember, judge not.......
In reply to Please, Tyler, refrain from… by J S Bach
But this is right up the party line ... continue stressing, ridiculing and marginalizing natural manhood, particularly of the Aryan variety ... don't understand why any nanny fascist pol would have trouble with Chelsea running ... perfect for them, could not be better.
In reply to If it was a Kremlin plot, it… by ACP
apparently you may not have noticed that benjamin cardin is of the persuasion that even trumps the transgendered, whistleblowing, wikileaking, military felons.
The family name was originally "Kardonsky", before it was changed to "Cardin". Cardin's grandparents were Russian Jewish immigrants (wiki).
In reply to But this is right up the… by Hongcha
Oy vey! What will the Goyim think?
The only way for a white male to be accepted is to act like a woman and get castrated.
Message received.
Prepare for the pendulum to reverse.
In reply to apparently you may not have… by jeff montanye
Desperate Democrats.. Nothing seems to amaze anymore. If you aren't a Republican before you will be soon, just to shed this type of Garbage..
In reply to Putin also faked the moon… by stizazz
R or D, all liars and thieves.
In reply to Desperate Democrats… by mpnut
In reply to R or D, all liars and… by stizazz
I knew it! Those wascally Wussians!
In reply to Putin also faked the moon… by stizazz
Perverts and felons running for high office and the US military allows them to serve. Shit can't get any crazier than now. The US makes Babylon look like kindergarten.
Too true. I can't imagine why Manning would want to enter the asylum of criminally insane freaks and grifters known as Vichy DC.
In reply to Perverts and felons running… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I can. Bradley is one of them, an "insane freak".
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
The US political class make the Three Stooges look like Sophoclean drama.
In reply to Perverts and felons running… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
No such thing as a transgender; it is a serious mental illness that has a high suicide rate and should be recognized for what it is. There is no love in normalizing mental illness as "okay". You are either XY (male) or XX (female).
Transgender is the poster child for cultural insanity.
You sound like an expert on the subject! Are you recovering?
In reply to No such thing as a… by Kefeer
they all do. "straights" that spend an inordinate time busting on gays, etc. always make me wonder how straight they actually are.
In reply to You sound like an expert on… by WTFUD
went to a redneck high school in central va in the 70s. never saw a bigger bunch of homophobic jocks in my life. if you hate cocksucking so much, why did you talk about cocksucker this and faggot that all the time?
of course, over time, truth will out and it did. found out much later about the two wrestling team / football team players who were blowing each other and all kinds of other non-straight goings-on.
The person doth protest too much, methinks...
In reply to they all do. "straights"… by jeff montanye
There are also rare XXY and XYY individuals.
In reply to No such thing as a… by Kefeer
Vin Diesel was XXX.
In reply to There are also rare XXY and… by StychoKiller
Extremely rare. And nothing to do with 99+% of the individuals who want to be special and accepted any way they can.
Encouragement of a personality disorder that ignores physical reality.
"You can be anything that you can dream."
In reply to There are also rare XXY and… by StychoKiller
I think they occur naturally. Every culture at all times has examples of it. Probably rather humane to let it be. My observation, drawn in part from 27 years in the S.F. Bay Area, is that they are utterly harmless. There are far worse animals out in the yard.
Manning was mentally tortured by the U.S.A.'s finest ... his mind is fractured. He's not going anywhere near any official position, for God's sake.
In reply to No such thing as a… by Kefeer
Some people are gay, for unknown reasons. It appears they have always been among us, and probably they always will be. It doesn't make much sense to get all excited and overwrought about this type of thing. As Art Linkletter always said, "People are funny."
In reply to I think they occur naturally… by Hongcha
I keep enough distance to not know much about this, but seems to me Gay is about who they have sex with. Kind of even validates that they are the gender that they were born as. Gay implies they are having same gender sex. One of them might prefer to role play the gender that they aren't but that person's gender doesn't actually change and the sex is gay sex.
So Gay and transgender are kind of mutually exclusive.
In reply to Some people are gay, for… by bloofer
Not anymore.
In reply to I keep enough distance to… by RAT005
Slingblade...Not funny haha, funny queer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkvDIMCoiEM
In reply to Some people are gay, for… by bloofer
Recycled from an older ZH comment. Your education starts here:
The History of Gays: https://pastebin.com/fGbWWsfA
The Cause of Gays: https://pastebin.com/fytXNYzU
The Psychology of Gays: https://pastebin.com/nQ0Qhv7T
Gay Statistics: https://pastebin.com/xj2nq5B3
The Cause of Trannies: https://pastebin.com/n7443LL8
The Psychology of Trannies: https://pastebin.com/iVh2Qd5h
Tranny Statistics: https://pastebin.com/qXHQ3Xcu
Pedophilia: https://pastebin.com/fX94Bw9n
Pedowood: https://pastebin.com/PEsK8Scd
General Links: https://pastebin.com/8WRrfj0L
In reply to Some people are gay, for… by bloofer
A Gender Pretender
In reply to No such thing as a… by Kefeer