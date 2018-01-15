Putin Plot? Democrats Ridiculed For Claiming Moscow Behind Chelsea Manning's Senate Run

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 23:00

Within hours of young trans woman whistleblower Chelsea Manning announcing her run for Senate against Benjamin Cardin, a 74-year-old white, straight man, establishment Democrats wasted no time in mocking and denouncing her bid, even embarrassing themselves by proclaiming it a Kremlin-engineered plot.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_manning_0.png

Anti-Russia conspiracy theorists have developed another outlandish claim, stating that Moscow is behind Chelsea Manning’s Senate bid, since she’s taking on an incumbent who is against so-called “Russian aggression.”

Manning says she’s running because “we need someone willing to fight... we need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves.”

But, as RT notes, that reason seems too straightforward for those who apparently believe that everything related to US politics is somehow tied to Russia.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, foreign policy and strategy consultant Molly McKew called Manning’s decision to run “a little too convenient,” noting that she is running against Senator Ben Cardin, who is “one of [the] most active senators on foreign policy and [a] leader in making policy/legislation to respond to Russian aggression.”

 

 

In a separate tweet, RT reports that she referenced Manning’s whistleblowing and the apparent motive behind it. “The agent of a foreign power coerced this individual, leveraging their emotional distress, into breaking their oath to the country and disclosing classified secrets.”

If McKew’s remarks seem hard to comprehend, that’s perfectly understandable. If you need them to be interpreted, it all boils down to the same old line: Russia did it. That’s right. Russia is responsible for Manning’s whistleblowing, and Russia is somehow behind her decision to run for office.

Her statements were called out by The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who helped make Edward Snowden’s whistleblowing a reality. “One of the media’s favorite Russia-obsessed ‘experts’ didn’t even wait an hour before depicting Chelsea Manning’s Senate candidacy as a dastardly Kremlin plot,” he tweeted. He went on to call out the “demonstrable, obvious falsehoods about Manning’s motives & WikiLeaks’ role” which McKew wrote about in her second tweet

 

 

But McKew isn’t alone in her bold statements. A person by the name of Josh Manning, whose Twitter account says he is a civil rights investigator and something to do with “Army intel,” seems to believe the same.

“Senator Cardin authored and released a 200-page masterpiece on Russian influence in western elections. Suddenly he has a primary from Kremlin stooge Assange’s Wikileaks primary source Chelsea Manning. The Kremlin plays the extreme left to swing elections. Remember that,” he wrote.

Greenwald also chimed in on Josh Manning’s tweet. “Oh my God: This is how deranged official Washington is. The president of the largest Dem Party think-tank (funded in part by dictators) genuinely believes Chelsea Manning’s candidacy is a Kremlin plot. Conspiracy theorists thrive more in mainstream DC than on internet fringes.”

We leave it up to the exquisitely mocking words of Greenwald to conclude:

This conspiracy theory mocks itself.

The idea that Vladimir Putin sat in the Kremlin, steaming over Benjamin Cardin’s report on Russia, and thus developed a dastardly plot to rid himself of his daunting Maryland nemesis – “I know how to get rid of Cardin: I’ll have a trans woman who was convicted of felony leaking run against him!” – is too inane to merit any additional ridicule.

But this is the climate in Washington: no conspiracy theory is too moronic, too demented, too self-evidently laughable to disqualify its advocates from being taken seriously – as long as it involves accusations that someone is a covert tool of the Kremlin.

Well said.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 26
Vote down!
 6
J S Bach ACP Jan 15, 2018 11:13 PM Permalink

Please, Tyler, refrain from calling this morbid creature "Chelsea".  Whether it likes it or not, it is - and always will be - a male named Bradley Edward Manning.  We mustn't give credence to these freaks bent on distorting obvious reality any more than the (((media controllers))) are already doing.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
any_mouse vato poco Jan 16, 2018 1:57 AM Permalink

Bradley Manning is playing a part in the project to destroy cultural values.

After "leaking" information and convicted for the "crime", he is pardoned by an openly gay POTUS and begins his new role as a "trans woman".

Joining Bruce Jenner as brave pioneers in identity disorder and disfiguring surgery to "correct" the personality derangement.

Now after falling off the news stream, he is back as a candidate for Senate.

Adam's apple and all.

No turtlenecks for Bradley. He wants you to know he is a "trans woman".

The shit show is nearing the end of its run.

Welcome to the Cabaret. 1930s Berlin.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
shitshitshit any_mouse Jan 16, 2018 2:39 AM Permalink

Well the ploy to destroy cultural values comes from the chemicals wrapping your life be it your car, your toilets, your plates or even your clothes. I would recommend you to read available literature on these gender bending chemicals that everyone and his sister uses no matter what. 

The irony will be when people start suing all these companies for what they did. If you liked the tobacco industry class actions you will love what's in store for the food industry in particular. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
PT jeff montanye Jan 16, 2018 1:53 AM Permalink

There was always a chance that becoming "gender-confused" was the military's punishment for Manning's actions.  As such, as soon as Manning became "gender-confused" I assumed he had been compromised.

Am I wrong?  Was he always fucked in the head?  Either way, not someone who would get my vote.
Hero for what he exposed?  Go ahead.  Give credit where it is due.  He rose to the occasion.  He did good.  Just recognize that now he is just a tool for someone else's agenda.

"Oh, but he is the only one!  There is nobody else who could ..." - it is all lies and bullshit.  If there is no-one else then tell them ALL to get fucked.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
OverTheHedge RAT005 Jan 16, 2018 12:07 AM Permalink

"Within hours of young trans woman...."

I did think that was a very brave statement by Tyler. Perhaps "Chelsea" has issued guidance.

http://www.transstudent.org/definitions

Transsexual: A deprecated term that is often considered pejorative similar to transgender in that it indicates a difference between one’s gender identity and sex assigned at birth. Transsexual often – though not always – implicates hormonal/surgical transition from one binary gender (male or female) to the other. Unlike transgender/transtranssexual is not an umbrella term, as many transgender people do not identify as transsexual. When speaking/writing about trans people, please avoid the word transsexual unless asked to use it by a transsexual person.

I do like to try to keep abreast (am I allowed to say breast?) of these developments.

Not.

Edit: 

Having reread that, i see that transsexual is not the same as transgender. Transgender is good, trans-sexual is bad. Should the hyphen be surgically removed? Oh FFS! Fucking lunatics, the lot of them!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Razor_Edge J S Bach Jan 16, 2018 2:21 AM Permalink

I'm commonly in agreement with you  JS, not this time. Manning has shown extremely rare courage and moral fibre in leaking as he/She did. Whatever tortured confused gender he/She has, that's a personal matter. To my mind, what Manning did in the public space, clearly guided by a strong moral sense, gives him a pass in my book. And let's remember, judge not.......

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Hongcha ACP Jan 15, 2018 11:30 PM Permalink

But this is right up the party line ... continue stressing, ridiculing and marginalizing natural manhood, particularly of the Aryan variety ... don't understand why any nanny fascist pol would have trouble with Chelsea running ... perfect for them, could not be better.

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 0
Kefeer Jan 15, 2018 11:05 PM Permalink

No such thing as a transgender; it is a serious mental illness that has a high suicide rate and should be recognized for what it is.  There is no love in normalizing mental illness as "okay".  You are either XY (male) or XX (female).

 

Transgender is the poster child for cultural insanity.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
vaporland jeff montanye Jan 16, 2018 12:56 AM Permalink

went to a redneck high school in central va in the 70s. never saw a bigger bunch of homophobic jocks in my life. if you hate cocksucking so much, why did you talk about cocksucker this and faggot that all the time?

of course, over time, truth will out and it did. found out much later about the two wrestling team / football team players who were blowing each other and all kinds of other non-straight goings-on.

The person doth protest too much, methinks...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Hongcha Kefeer Jan 15, 2018 11:33 PM Permalink

I think they occur naturally.  Every culture at all times has examples of it. Probably rather humane to let it be. My observation, drawn in part from 27 years in the S.F. Bay Area, is that they are utterly harmless. There are far worse animals out in the yard.

Manning was mentally tortured by the U.S.A.'s finest ... his mind is fractured. He's not going anywhere near any official position, for God's sake.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RAT005 bloofer Jan 16, 2018 12:17 AM Permalink

I keep enough distance to not know much about this, but seems to me Gay is about who they have sex with.  Kind of even validates that they are the gender that they were born as.  Gay implies they are having same gender sex.  One of them might prefer to role play the gender that they aren't but that person's gender doesn't actually change and the sex is gay sex.

So Gay and transgender are kind of mutually exclusive.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
PT bloofer Jan 16, 2018 1:58 AM Permalink

Recycled from an older ZH comment.  Your education starts here:

The History of Gays: https://pastebin.com/fGbWWsfA

The Cause of Gays: https://pastebin.com/fytXNYzU

The Psychology of Gays: https://pastebin.com/nQ0Qhv7T

Gay Statistics: https://pastebin.com/xj2nq5B3

The Cause of Trannies: https://pastebin.com/n7443LL8

The Psychology of Trannies: https://pastebin.com/iVh2Qd5h

Tranny Statistics: https://pastebin.com/qXHQ3Xcu

Pedophilia: https://pastebin.com/fX94Bw9n

Pedowood: https://pastebin.com/PEsK8Scd

General Links: https://pastebin.com/8WRrfj0L

 