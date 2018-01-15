Latest O'Keefe Video Exposes How Creepy Twitter Really Is: "They're Paid To Look At Your Dick Pics"

Last week, Project Veritas and James O'Keefe dropped the first two parts of their new undercover series which exposed rampant political bias and generally creepy behavior at Twitter.  We covered both of them here:

O'Keefe Strikes Again: Twitter Engineer Admits Willingness To Share Trump DMs Without A Warrant

Project Veritas Exposes Twitter "Shadow Banning", Blocking Opposing Views

Now, earlier this morning, O'Keefe dropped part 3 of the series which takes the Twitter creepiness to a whole new level.  Among other things, four Twitter engineers openly talk about a team of 300-400 people working at Twitter whose sole role is to review your "private" direct messages to create a more complete profile of your personal interests which can be sold to advertisers.

Per the exchange below, Clay Haynes, who was featured in part one of the Twitter exposé, admitted in a January 6, 2018 meeting that Twitter has hired hundreds employees with the express purpose of looking at these “d*ck pics,” stating:

“There’s teams dedicated to it. I mean, we’re talking, we’re talking three or four… at least, three or four hundred people… Yes, they’re paid to look at d*ck pics.”

“I’ve seen way more penises than I’ve ever wanted to see in my life.”

“That’s, yeah… You know, actually… This sounds horrible, but I’m actually glad and fortunate it’s just dicks, it’s just blow job pictures, it’s just that type of stuff.”

Meanwhile, Pranay Singh, a Direct Messaging Engineer for Twitter corroborated Haynes claims and even joked about using someone's private messages for blackmail purposes:

“Everything you send is stored on my server… So all your sex messages and you, like, d*ck pics are on my server now…”

“All your illegitimate wives and, like, all the girls you’ve been f*cking around with, they’re are on my server now… I’m going to send it to your wife, she’s going use it in your divorce.”

“So, what happens is like, you like, write something or post pictures on line, they never go away… Because even after you send them, people are like analyzing them, to see what you are interested in, to see what you are talking about. And they sell that data.”

 

So, just how intrusive is Twitter?  Singh continues...

Twitter Engineer:  "So what happens is, like, when you, like, write stuff of when you post pictures online, they never go away.  Like, they're always on there."

"Even after you send them, people are analyzing them, to see what you're interested in, to see what you're talking about, and they sell that data."

PV Journalist: "They sell it to who, like advertisers?"

Twitter Engineer: "Advertisers..."

PV Journalist: "Wait, you're talking about just regular tweets or the DMs? Or both?"

Twitter Engineer: "Everything. Anything you post online..."

PV Journalist: "Wow. So even what you think is private, direct message..."

Twitter Engineer:  "Yeah, it's all analyzed."

Finally, perhaps no one summarizes this Project Veritas series better than one of Twitter's own engineers: "It is a creepy Big Brother. It’s like a level… I don’t want to say it freaks me out, but it disturbs me."

SilverDOG RAT005 Jan 15, 2018 2:55 PM

Jesus, I thought "like" was almost dead as an "uhm".

My peeve is "No" before agreeing with what has been said.

If you listen for it be cautious as one may begin reaching for their own hair removal or a weapon.

The prevalence of negating what has been said, is massive, insulting, and retarded.

Parallel to this, the same individuals includes "Y'know" a multitude of times within

sentences y'know, preface to y'know, and y'know y'know right?

I do not hesitate to say sharply, "If I already know what you are saying, stop speaking."

I am not kidding.

NiggaPleeze BokkeDavola Jan 15, 2018 2:18 PM

 

Other social media would include the Hedge, right?  Lots of third part websites, including Google and FB, get beacons when you visit a Hedge page.  Including the comment page, at least for Google.  How hard is it for Google to figure out which posts you made?

People already noted 10 years ago there's no privacy on the internet.  Anyone who thought their Twitter DMs, or their ZH/Infowars/Unz posts (all of which send beacons to Google), are private are idiots.

Anti-kleptocrat YUNOSELL Jan 15, 2018 2:40 PM

... McAfee could start a new online service ... an anti-blackmailer service ... if your emails and pix may not be erased, the blackmailer may be 'erased' instead ... say an offshore org with erasers (soldiers of fortune) to track down and 'solve' the problem ... hmmmm ... naaaa, won't work because then who will then erase the 'eraser' when they blackmail ... nevermind ... 

mobius8curve Brazen Heist Jan 15, 2018 2:34 PM

Amen that is exactly the way I want it to be:

Matthew 10:8 Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers, cast out demons: freely ye received, freely give.

But that does not mean we will not be held accountable:

Matthew 12:36 And I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.

Post accordingly!

 

a Smudge by an… Brazen Heist Jan 15, 2018 3:24 PM

No dude. If the NSA has my rather extensive collection of pr0n they should pay me.

I offer up the shallow pretense of my pr0n having serious artistic and literary value.

I'm particularly interested in anime and the nexus of "Disney-esque" illustration, background, form and context. I love still pr0n, I hate video and I utterly detest the sex act on film because I find it be be undignifying. It looks base and carnal to me when I'm going for an idealized version of reality. Actually I'm not looking for reality at all. It's about the FANTASY. pr0n.

Plus, even though my favorite artists are of the post-abstract-expressionist genre with a decided bent towards cubism and Soviet Suprematism (Kassimir Maleavich is a god to me) but ask yourself this one question:

What other art form is as good to jerk off to?

This puts the whole body of modern art in a new, utilitarian light. It's not art for art's sake if you can fap to it.

THERE I MADE MY DISCLOSURE NSA. TELL EVERYBODY YOU KNOW. FUCKERS.

Bigern knukles Jan 15, 2018 3:00 PM

Welcome to the NKVD's greatest dream come true.

A personnel database where every subject energetically submits all relevant information necessary to categorize them accordingly, for accurate and efficient disposal, after anything useful may be further squeezed from stray individuals of useful influence or interest.

 

The Beast system went from dormancy into active mode with the advent of the internet, miniaturized mass data storage, and computational lightning. DNA collection is a final piece of data.

pigpen NoDebt Jan 15, 2018 1:56 PM

Nodebt, digital advertising is all about surveillance. Stop the surveillance and watch the value of advertising plummet.

Brave browser blocks tracking, advertising and malware by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising worthless.

Citizens need to control their browser as he/she controls the browser controls the money.

Time to destroy the surveillance digtal advertising model. Install brave immediately.

Cheers,

Pigpen

hannah NoDebt Jan 15, 2018 2:12 PM

SUSPECTED?!?!?!?...GOOD GOD BY LAW the pop's and companies like twitter HAVE to maintain copies of EVERYTHING.....and almost anyone can look at the shit because most of it is not encrypted.

i did a freelance gig 20 years ago and the 'database' was a simple spreadshit on a webpage with customers info and credit card numbers. now you did have to know the url to get to the page but shit still it was wide open on a million customers.....hahahahahahahha

Canadian Dirtlump Lost in translation Jan 15, 2018 1:48 PM

Yet there are millions and millions of EDIOTS out there.  While right thinking people ( I've been there ) get lampooned and mocked for recoiling from social media. , Big brother is busy in his office 1 handed typing while being an E-peeping Tom.

 

The true twist here is that we have a Government Big Brother, but the greater threat is the Private big brother combined with their intelligence community paymasters.

Scanderbeg Lost in translation Jan 15, 2018 1:57 PM

"Direct Messaging Engineer"

I guess that's what liberal perverts call pajeets going through your Email these days. Paid well to do it too though I can't feel very sorry for anyone retarded enough to be dating or sending dick pics on Twatter.

However they have opened themselves up to major liability here and I'd be surprised if Jack lasts the week. Especially with their hyper inflated value, general unpopularity, and rumours of a sale just last year. Peeping at users PM's is an outrageous abuse and they may be looking at FCC heat too considering Pai was openly criticizing them recently.

JoeSoMD LightBeamCowboy Jan 15, 2018 3:19 PM

Users of Twitter services signed their rights away when they clicked on the "Accept" button.  Good luck with the lawsuit.  I wish it weren't so, but it is.

Aside:  So very, very few people or businesses read the terms of service agreements and insurance policies.  In the UK it is taken as an article of faith that insurer's will honor a policy.  And in my experience they do.  Not so much in the US based on my dealings with them.  The US insurers will dodge as much as they can, and when you drill down into the policy for a client 'after the fact' the insurers have their policy holders by the balls.  Pretty shitty situation.

Same for Twitter and Facebook.

ted41776 Jan 15, 2018 1:32 PM

just think of all the infrastructure that's in place to support millions of users' dick pics! now that's a solid business model right there