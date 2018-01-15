Latest O'Keefe Video Exposes How Creepy Twitter Really Is: "They're Paid To Look At Your Dick Pics"

Last week, Project Veritas and James O'Keefe dropped the first two parts of their new undercover series which exposed rampant political bias and generally creepy behavior at Twitter. We covered both of them here:
O'Keefe Strikes Again: Twitter Engineer Admits Willingness To Share Trump DMs Without A Warrant
Project Veritas Exposes Twitter "Shadow Banning", Blocking Opposing Views
Now, earlier this morning, O'Keefe dropped part 3 of the series which takes the Twitter creepiness to a whole new level. Among other things, four Twitter engineers openly talk about a team of 300-400 people working at Twitter whose sole role is to review your "private" direct messages to create a more complete profile of your personal interests which can be sold to advertisers.
Per the exchange below, Clay Haynes, who was featured in part one of the Twitter exposé, admitted in a January 6, 2018 meeting that Twitter has hired hundreds employees with the express purpose of looking at these “d*ck pics,” stating:
“There’s teams dedicated to it. I mean, we’re talking, we’re talking three or four… at least, three or four hundred people… Yes, they’re paid to look at d*ck pics.”
“I’ve seen way more penises than I’ve ever wanted to see in my life.”
“That’s, yeah… You know, actually… This sounds horrible, but I’m actually glad and fortunate it’s just dicks, it’s just blow job pictures, it’s just that type of stuff.”
Meanwhile, Pranay Singh, a Direct Messaging Engineer for Twitter corroborated Haynes claims and even joked about using someone's private messages for blackmail purposes:
“Everything you send is stored on my server… So all your sex messages and you, like, d*ck pics are on my server now…”
“All your illegitimate wives and, like, all the girls you’ve been f*cking around with, they’re are on my server now… I’m going to send it to your wife, she’s going use it in your divorce.”
“So, what happens is like, you like, write something or post pictures on line, they never go away… Because even after you send them, people are like analyzing them, to see what you are interested in, to see what you are talking about. And they sell that data.”
BREAKING: HUNDREDS of Twitter Employees Paid to View "Everything You Post Online" Including Private "Sex Messages"— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2018
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/73Ub3LjjU2 pic.twitter.com/YZaS9GrJTv
So, just how intrusive is Twitter? Singh continues...
Twitter Engineer: "So what happens is, like, when you, like, write stuff of when you post pictures online, they never go away. Like, they're always on there."
"Even after you send them, people are analyzing them, to see what you're interested in, to see what you're talking about, and they sell that data."
PV Journalist: "They sell it to who, like advertisers?"
Twitter Engineer: "Advertisers..."
PV Journalist: "Wait, you're talking about just regular tweets or the DMs? Or both?"
Twitter Engineer: "Everything. Anything you post online..."
PV Journalist: "Wow. So even what you think is private, direct message..."
Twitter Engineer: "Yeah, it's all analyzed."
Finally, perhaps no one summarizes this Project Veritas series better than one of Twitter's own engineers: "It is a creepy Big Brother. It’s like a level… I don’t want to say it freaks me out, but it disturbs me."
Surveillance is liberty!!
https://olduvai.ca
Welcome to the Matrix
In reply to Surveillance is liberty!!… by skbull44
Twitter= "Shithole"
In reply to Welcome to the Matrix by knukles
Hey Twitter..... John McAfee still got his?
In reply to Twitter= Shithole by Truther
aaaaaaaand I will never have a Twitter or Fakebook account for this very reason.
Seriously, why GIVE them blackmail material?
In reply to Hey Twitter..... John McAfee… by YUNOSELL
