DHS Is Planning To Arrest Sanctuary City Leaders

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/16/2018 - 14:26

Having been grilled by Democratic lawmakers over her recollections of a White House meeting in which President Trump described some poor nations sending immigrants to the United States as "shithole countries," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen dropped a potentially even bigger tape-bomb.

The Hill reports that Nielsen testified she did not recall Trump saying “shithole countries” while she spoke under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She described the meeting as heated and said many people in the room used coarse language.

“I don't remember the specific words [Trump used],” Nielsen said under questioning from Durbin. “What I was struck with, frankly as I'm sure you were as well, was the general profanity that was used in the room by almost everyone.”

But then Nielsen shocked more than a few Democratic leaders across the nation, who appear to have grown accustomed to living beyond the law.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180116_DHS.png

According to The Washington Times, Nielsen confirmed Tuesday that her department has asked federal prosecutors to see if they can lodge criminal charges against sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal deportation efforts.

“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues may be available,” Ms. Nielsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Her confirmation came after California’s new sanctuary law went into effect Jan. 1, severely restricting cooperation the state or any of its localities could offer.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180116_DHS1.png

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan says those policies put his officers and local communities at more risk because they have to arrest illegal immigrants out in the community.

Mr. Homan told The Washington Times last July that he wanted to see local officials charged as complicit in human smuggling if they shielded illegal immigrants through sanctuary policies. Mr. Homan repeated that demand in an interview with Fox News earlier this year, setting off a firestorm of criticism.

Moe-Monay JimmyJones Jan 16, 2018 2:50 PM Permalink

Trumpo starts arresting these assholes and he guarantees his 2020 reelection.

Seems like this "trafficking" thing might lead to some asset seizures if I read that executive order correctly.  Whopsadaisy.

Not that I like that forfeiture stuff but the whining of lefties would be delicious nonetheless.  Likely it will be used by later presidents in insidious fashions.  But then they'll do it with or without Trump.

Bes tmosley Jan 16, 2018 3:28 PM Permalink

INSTEAD OF ARRESTING Wall Street Gangsters?

and MIC Corrupt Officers?

and Zionist Traitors?

hahahahaha!

blaming immigrants, letting oligarchs off the hook for hundreds of years.  works like a charm. 

TRUMP is too PUSSY to go after the real meat, so he plays on easy street. 

fucking pathetic

Mr. Universe Bes Jan 16, 2018 3:44 PM Permalink

Donald arresting his Wall St. buddies, MIC cohorts and Zionist traitors? Not happening. Sad but what we have is an internal conflict of various factions of the Deep State.

If he arrests Jerry Brown and his La Raza support team, then I'm all in. Illegal immigration is blight on our landscape and indeed has been powered by the oligarchs. I suppose the lesson here is change will not happen overnight and expecting one flawed individual to undo in 4 years what has taken centuries to accomplish is not realistic, but we can hope.

 

swmnguy Bes Jan 16, 2018 4:15 PM Permalink

This is just media showboating for the Breitbart crowd.  They'll have to repeal the 10th Amendment and completely undo Federalism to do this.  

Maybe lightweights like Trump and Nielsen actually think the Federal Government can force cities and states to carry out Federal tasks, but nobody in the legal profession thinks that.

The hilarious part is how these poseurs have gotten their sycophants to think they're Conservative in any way, shape or form, when they spout this kind of Royalist horseshit.

And of course the fools lap it up and consider their militant ignorance of American principles to be "patriotic," or however the flatter themselves.

Ms. Erable tmosley Jan 16, 2018 3:40 PM Permalink

Arrest these fucksticks, deny bail as flight risks, convict, incarcerate, and bar from ever holding public office in the future. Also charge them with aiding and abetting known felons, obstruction of justice, and as accomplices to the crimes committed by each and every illegal dirtbag within their jurisdiction during their tenure in office.

After this, revoke any citizenship granted as a result of anchor babies, chain migration, and political asylum loopholes.

Once the trash has been taken out, maybe the rest of us can find a way to fix the government's mess without too much bloodshed*.

 

*If you're a politician, political lackey, or public sector employee, I'm relatively sure that 5-10% of you won't have a noose with your name on it. Maybe.

RAT005 Oliver Klozoff Jan 16, 2018 3:45 PM Permalink

It isn't the person of the illegal, it is that they are illegal and this country's laws to maintain its borders and immigrate whomever meets its standards have been broken.  Then the left uses the victim status of the illegal to provide safe harbor in exchange for serving their mutual agendas.

How about a really big wall, with a really big gate?  Meet all of the standards up to some quota we maintain for our benefit and bring them in as fast as they can be processed.  When they get here, no social benefits for 3yrs or something like if they can provide tax receipts to get off probation.

The whole labor mess is driven by too high minimum wage, and labor taxes which combined subsidize under the table labor.  That problem has to be resolved separately.  Difficult for a bankrupt country.

RAT005 bluez Jan 16, 2018 3:51 PM Permalink

Border laws are a federal issue.  That the illegal made it to San Fran, doesn't make it a San Fran issue.

Counterfeiting Fed Fiat is a fed issue.  That you get caught somewhere, doesn't allow somewhere to say they choose not to prosecute counterfeiting.

San Fran issues are parking, property taxes, school curriculum, zoning issues, whatever.  I'm sure it would be better if most of that went away too.

And what do you mean by State Enforcing?  The issue isn't that San Fran isn't out rounding up illegals to make the feds happy.  The issue is that the Feds are being interfered with by San Fran so San Fran can protect illegals.

bluez RAT005 Jan 16, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

My point is that state and local police should not be forced to enforce fed laws. The states should not, however, be allowed to interfere with federal officers.

I think this whole foreign trespasser show is fake, and that it would be very easy for the feds to evict the trespassers if they really wanted to. Just send the FBI and arrest the people who employ the trespassers. Problem solved.

This thing with people putting up signs welcoming trespassers is just stupid. But most people are stupid, regardless of their ideals, such as they may be.