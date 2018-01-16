DHS Is Planning To Arrest Sanctuary City Leaders

Having been grilled by Democratic lawmakers over her recollections of a White House meeting in which President Trump described some poor nations sending immigrants to the United States as "shithole countries," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen dropped a potentially even bigger tape-bomb.
The Hill reports that Nielsen testified she did not recall Trump saying “shithole countries” while she spoke under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She described the meeting as heated and said many people in the room used coarse language.
“I don't remember the specific words [Trump used],” Nielsen said under questioning from Durbin. “What I was struck with, frankly as I'm sure you were as well, was the general profanity that was used in the room by almost everyone.”
But then Nielsen shocked more than a few Democratic leaders across the nation, who appear to have grown accustomed to living beyond the law.
According to The Washington Times, Nielsen confirmed Tuesday that her department has asked federal prosecutors to see if they can lodge criminal charges against sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal deportation efforts.
“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues may be available,” Ms. Nielsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Her confirmation came after California’s new sanctuary law went into effect Jan. 1, severely restricting cooperation the state or any of its localities could offer.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan says those policies put his officers and local communities at more risk because they have to arrest illegal immigrants out in the community.
Mr. Homan told The Washington Times last July that he wanted to see local officials charged as complicit in human smuggling if they shielded illegal immigrants through sanctuary policies. Mr. Homan repeated that demand in an interview with Fox News earlier this year, setting off a firestorm of criticism.
There must be some way to get these trespassers to go home without arresting mayors, etc. I don't believe the feds should have the power to dictate that the states must enforce fed laws. Doesn't matter if it's trespassers, marijauna, or whatever.
In reply to WTF does that even mean? by nmewn
The Feds have the power to enforce any, Federal Law upon the State. Fed law "Trumps" state law.
In reply to There must be some way to… by bluez
Border laws are a federal issue. That the illegal made it to San Fran, doesn't make it a San Fran issue.
Counterfeiting Fed Fiat is a fed issue. That you get caught somewhere, doesn't allow somewhere to say they choose not to prosecute counterfeiting.
San Fran issues are parking, property taxes, school curriculum, zoning issues, whatever. I'm sure it would be better if most of that went away too.
And what do you mean by State Enforcing? The issue isn't that San Fran isn't out rounding up illegals to make the feds happy. The issue is that the Feds are being interfered with by San Fran so San Fran can protect illegals.
In reply to There must be some way to… by bluez
My point is that state and local police should not be forced to enforce fed laws. The states should not, however, be allowed to interfere with federal officers.
I think this whole foreign trespasser show is fake, and that it would be very easy for the feds to evict the trespassers if they really wanted to. Just send the FBI and arrest the people who employ the trespassers. Problem solved.
This thing with people putting up signs welcoming trespassers is just stupid. But most people are stupid, regardless of their ideals, such as they may be.
In reply to Border laws are a federal… by RAT005
