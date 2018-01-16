DHS Report: 3 Of Every 4 Terrorism Offenders Since 9/11 Were Foreign-Born

Authored by Will Racke via The Daily Caller,
The Department of Homeland Security released Tuesday a study that sheds new light on the connection between the U.S. immigration system and so-called homegrown terrorism.
Of the 549 people convicted of international terrorism-related charges between Sept. 11, 2001 and and the end of last year, 402 — 73 percent — were foreign-born, according to the DHS report. Of those, 148 had become naturalized U.S. citizens before committing terrorism offenses.
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the findings suggest the U.S. needs to improve its immigration vetting process, to include screening certain immigrants after they arrive.
“I think what we take directly away from the report is we need to continue to enhance our screening and vetting,” she told CBS’ John Dickerson on Tuesday.
“But it also tells us we need to continually vet those who are here. We have examples unfortunately over the last decades of terrorist attacks from legal permanent residents and others who were naturalized.”
The DHS study follows a spate of recent terror-related offenses allegedly committed by foreign-born people who had immigrated to the U.S. through legal channels. The suspects two incidents in New York City - a deadly truck rampage in October and an attempted suicide bombing in December - had arrived through the diversity visa lottery and on a family preference visa, respectively.
Last month, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan named Zoobia Shahnaz was indicted for allegedly laundering more than $85,000 through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to fund Islamic State fighters overseas. Shahnaz came to the U.S. came to the U.S. on an F43 family-preference visa, which is granted to the children of siblings of U.S. citizens, according to DHS.
Trump administration officials have pointed to the incidents as evidence of public safety and national security vulnerabilities in the U.S. immigration system. Shortly after taking office, Nielsen backed Attorney General Jeff Sessions - the administration’s leading immigration hawk - in calling for tighter limits on extended-family migration and ending the green card lottery.
* * *
Full Report below...
Comments
I am shocked I tell you, SHOCKED !!!
Aren't they "all" from Israhell???
In reply to I am shocked I tell you,… by Hulk
in some form or another
end the fed
In reply to Aren't they "all" from… by Ima anal sphincter
Yep, born in Israhell where terrorist atrocities vs Palestinians are daily occurrences. http://bit.ly/2EJ15F4
In reply to in some form or another… by cheka
does this include the US Military?
the CIA?
Wall Street?
and Zionists?
if not, then it's bullshit and just more government propaganda
this time #maga flavored
enjoy ;-)
In reply to 3 Of Every 4 Terrorism… by stizazz
Oh my ... and for the whole life I lived with the false impression that terrorism lessons where thaugth to US kids in the primary classes ... guess, I may have been wrong ... and indeed the lessons took place somewhere else, like in *that* 'shit countries' ...
In reply to does this include the US… by Bes
There are 3 foreign terrorists for every one homegrown terrorist. A 300% increase.
In reply to Oh my ... and for the whole… by Luc X. Ifer
There you are Georgie! Didn't you PROMISE me that we were "fightin' 'em over there so we wouldn't have to fight 'em over here"? What happened to that plan, and can I have my money back now that I was scammed?
In reply to Aren't they "all" from… by Ima anal sphincter
DHS Report: 3 Of Every 4 Terrorism Offenders Since 9/11 Were Foreign-Born
My response: More "ROTTEN" FRUIT from America's GOD-hating education and training programs from America's IC over the last 50+ years.
Is it any wonder why Thomas Jefferson said:
"I tremble for my nation when I know that GOD is JUST and His JUSTICE cannot sleep forever."
I really wonder at times if the POTUS can clean it all up.
In reply to There you are Georgie! … by Gatto
I know I know! Who could have ever guessed!?!?
In reply to I am shocked I tell you,… by Hulk
yeah hey but let's run our fingers up the ass of the indigenous population anyway
In reply to I am shocked I tell you,… by Hulk
.
In reply to yeah hey but let's run our… by SubjectivObject
But .... but .... but .... what about all those white Far Right extremist militia members that Obama and the SPLC warned us about ... ????
In reply to I am shocked I tell you,… by Hulk
....and most were set up by FBI stings
"DHS Report: 3 Of Every 4 Terrorism Offenders Since 9/11 Were Foreign-Born."
And independent media notes that 4 of every 5 such events were some form of false flag fraud.
In reply to ....and most were set up by… by khnum
Deplorables vs shitholers is whats coming that concerns me not exploding underpants.
In reply to "DHS Report: 3 Of Every 4… by Ignatius
"...exploding underpants."
Stand back! He's threatening to ignite his shoe!
In reply to Deplorables vs shitholers is… by khnum
They need to bring back Freeh - there's a guy that could run an op with a tight bullshit story.
In reply to ....and most were set up by… by khnum
And all were Democrats....
and someone make sure that that idiot senator booker read this thing until he has these figures memorized...
yeah- he's about a grandstanding MFer
In reply to and someone make sure that… by Hulk
feckless press: "...b-but he said shithole"
" Homeland Security " and unlimited immigration at the same time . Welcome to Zioland .
Zoobia Shahnaz
Now that's a tough handle to live with.
They were all from shitholes. And I don't mean New Jersey or California.
549 terrorism convictions out of 39,000 FISA* warrants over the last 10 years is 1.4 percent.
549 convictions over 15 years is 37 terrorism convictions per year.
Something about those numbers doesn't exactly add up! Forget the many recent examples of entrapment and cajoling of low-IQ types. Likewise, forget the "immigrant factor" for a moment. My immediate impression is that, just possibly, the "terrorism" schtick is pretty much a steaming crock of BS. The shredding of the Bill of Rights, all the money, the huge surveillance infrastructure, and the 17 cabinet-level intelligence agencies for this paltry return? Any private sector business would quickly fail with such returns.
Furthermore, were most of these convictions against people sending money to ISIS, rather than actual acts of violence? If so, doesn't our government do the same thing not just with money, but weaponry? Wow...
(*another poster mentioned here today)
You're absolutely correct. Steaming pile.
NSA is basically a front for the Deep State's funneling of $23-40TRILLION of your tax dollars to MIIC and the secret economy. Of course, the public face of NSA is the foreign terrorist porn agenda, which America bought hook, line and sinker after 9/11, etc. Our appetite for protection hasn't waned much.
The Muslim terrorist threat lost steam and was replaced with the Russian threat porn (with a few steps in-between).
In reply to 549 terrorism convictions… by Malleus Maleficarum
4 out of 4 were brown......With the exception of Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols. And I'm not sure they were terrorists the way our FBI is turning out.....
I'm sure Libya considers Hitlery a terrorist for destroying their country.
We are so surprised. Let us be honest for a bit. Yes there are assholes everywhere, but tearing down a society occurs from without. Most common assholes don't last long. The sick and deranged slam their heads against a wall, perhaps with much damage, but they go away. It takes coordination and guidance to carry out a plan beyong the deaths of individuals.
And yet the borders are left wide open on purpose, by the same fuckers who supposedly work for us. But don't.
Guess we don't count domestic terrorists, like columbine, elementary schools, movie theaters, church shooters, machine-gun Miragie, etc... Yep, better watch them brownies, real close man, real close.
The report exaggerates what it classifies as "terrorism", as should be expected from the Department of Homeland Security whose existence depends on the continued War on Terrorism. Digging into the statistics, they include terrorist acts abroad against United States nationals, the use of weapons of mass destruction (which include things like hand grenades and rockets having a propellant charge of more than four ounces) , conspiracy to murder persons overseas, providing material support to terrorists or foreign terrorist organizations, receiving military style training from foreign terrorist organizations, and bombings of public places or government facilities as well as defendants convicted in cases involving charged violations of a variety of other statutes where the investigation involved an identified link to international terrorism including offenses such as those involving fraud, immigration, firearms, drugs, false statements, perjury, and obstruction of justice, as well as general conspiracy charges.
Fake news. More police-state propaganda.
In reply to The report exaggerates what… by spooz
Unsurprising when even somebody like Dylann Roof isn't classified as terrorist.
And they came from shithole countries too.
fake news.
this headline is true only because you're only oficially called a terrorist if you have a mussie sounding name.
Are they sure it wasn't some deep, sun-tanned Amish going around with their pitchforks, running down pedestrians with their horse-drawn buggies?!!