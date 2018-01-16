DHS Report: 3 Of Every 4 Terrorism Offenders Since 9/11 Were Foreign-Born

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/16/2018 - 22:45

Authored by Will Racke via The Daily Caller,

The Department of Homeland Security released Tuesday a study that sheds new light on the connection between the U.S. immigration system and so-called homegrown terrorism.

Of the 549 people convicted of international terrorism-related charges between Sept. 11, 2001 and and the end of last year, 402  — 73 percent — were foreign-born, according to the DHS report.  Of those, 148 had become naturalized U.S. citizens before committing terrorism offenses.

 

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the findings suggest the U.S. needs to improve its immigration vetting process, to include screening certain immigrants after they arrive.

“I think what we take directly away from the report is we need to continue to enhance our screening and vetting,” she told CBS’ John Dickerson on Tuesday.

“But it also tells us we need to continually vet those who are here. We have examples unfortunately over the last decades of terrorist attacks from legal permanent residents and others who were naturalized.”

The DHS study follows a spate of recent terror-related offenses allegedly committed by foreign-born people who had immigrated to the U.S. through legal channels. The suspects two incidents in New York City - a deadly truck rampage in October and an attempted suicide bombing in December - had arrived through the diversity visa lottery and on a family preference visa, respectively.

Last month, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan named Zoobia Shahnaz was indicted for allegedly laundering more than $85,000 through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to fund Islamic State fighters overseas. Shahnaz came to the U.S. came to the U.S. on an F43 family-preference visa, which is granted to the children of siblings of U.S. citizens, according to DHS.

Trump administration officials have pointed to the incidents as evidence of public safety and national security vulnerabilities in the U.S. immigration system. Shortly after taking office, Nielsen backed Attorney General Jeff Sessions - the administration’s leading immigration hawk - in calling for tighter limits on extended-family migration and ending the green card lottery.

GUS100CORRINA Gatto Jan 17, 2018 12:35 AM Permalink

DHS Report: 3 Of Every 4 Terrorism Offenders Since 9/11 Were Foreign-Born

My response: More "ROTTEN" FRUIT from America's GOD-hating education and training programs from America's IC over the last 50+ years.

Is it any wonder why Thomas Jefferson said:

"I tremble for my nation when I know that GOD is JUST and His JUSTICE cannot sleep forever."

I really wonder at times if the POTUS can clean it all up.

Malleus Maleficarum Jan 16, 2018 11:03 PM Permalink

549 terrorism convictions out of 39,000 FISA* warrants over the last 10 years is 1.4 percent.

549 convictions over 15 years is 37 terrorism convictions per year.

Something about those numbers doesn't exactly add up! Forget the many recent examples of entrapment and cajoling of low-IQ types. Likewise, forget the "immigrant factor" for a moment. My immediate impression is that, just possibly, the "terrorism" schtick is pretty much a steaming crock of BS. The shredding of the Bill of Rights, all the money, the huge surveillance infrastructure, and the 17 cabinet-level intelligence agencies for this paltry return? Any private sector business would quickly fail with such returns.

Furthermore, were most of these convictions against people sending money to ISIS, rather than actual acts of violence? If so, doesn't our government do the same thing not just with money, but weaponry? Wow...

(*another poster mentioned here today)

verumcuibono Malleus Maleficarum Jan 17, 2018 12:05 AM Permalink

You're absolutely correct. Steaming pile.

NSA is basically a front for the Deep State's funneling of $23-40TRILLION of your tax dollars to MIIC and the secret economy. Of course, the public face of NSA is the foreign terrorist porn agenda, which America bought hook, line and sinker after 9/11, etc. Our appetite for protection hasn't waned much.

The Muslim terrorist threat lost steam and was replaced with the Russian threat porn (with a few steps in-between).

I am Groot Jan 16, 2018 11:08 PM Permalink

4 out of 4 were brown......With the exception of Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols. And I'm not sure they were terrorists the way our FBI is turning out.....

I'm sure Libya considers Hitlery a terrorist for destroying their country.

Umh Jan 16, 2018 11:15 PM Permalink

We are so surprised. Let us be honest for a bit. Yes there are assholes everywhere, but tearing down a society occurs from without. Most common assholes don't last long. The sick and deranged slam their heads against a wall, perhaps with much damage, but they go away. It takes coordination and guidance to carry out a plan beyong the deaths of individuals.

ReturnOfDaMac Jan 17, 2018 12:39 AM Permalink

Guess we don't count domestic terrorists, like columbine, elementary schools, movie theaters, church shooters, machine-gun Miragie, etc...  Yep, better watch them brownies, real close man, real close. 

spooz Jan 17, 2018 12:54 AM Permalink

The report exaggerates what it classifies as "terrorism", as should be expected from the Department of Homeland Security whose existence depends on the continued War on Terrorism.  Digging into the statistics, they include terrorist acts abroad against United States nationals, the use of weapons of mass destruction (which include things like hand grenades and rockets having a propellant charge of more than four ounces) , conspiracy to murder persons overseas, providing material support to terrorists or foreign terrorist organizations, receiving military style training from foreign terrorist organizations, and bombings of public places or government facilities as well as defendants convicted in cases involving charged violations of a variety of other statutes where the investigation involved an identified link to international terrorism including offenses such as those involving fraud, immigration, firearms, drugs, false statements, perjury, and obstruction of justice, as well as general conspiracy charges.

gespiri Jan 17, 2018 3:25 AM Permalink

Are they sure it wasn't some deep, sun-tanned Amish going around with their pitchforks, running down pedestrians with their horse-drawn buggies?!!