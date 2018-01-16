Euro Speculators Amass The Greatest Long Positioning Ever

The last week saw speculators in the EURUSD FX futures market added dramatically to their long positions. In fact, as Bloomberg reports, hedge funds and other speculative investors have amassed the heaviest long positions on the euro ever, according to the latest CFTC data.
The G-10’s best currency in 2017 is getting fresh momentum from the prospect of a September end to European Central Bank stimulus and an upswing in growth.
However, the rates market is not reflecting that optimism...
Comments
Oppo: "Mr Soros Sir, we're ready. Do we have a go order?"
all corruption. Euro is fun to trade and easy if a quick trader.
In reply to Oppo: "Mr Soros Sir, we're… by Crazy Or Not
Dow Futures are UPP UPP AND AWAY again. Shepwave's call to go bearish at Tuesday's gap up open in the US was flawless. I am waiting to see if they call the same play for Wednesday in the US. I will post here.
Take your Shepwave pumping bitchez and just get the fuck off this site. Just fuck off. Why Tylers have yet to move your spamming shit fest to the trash heap bin, I'll never know.
In reply to Dow Futures are UPP UPP AND… by Wise Gold
Does that mean the $ is really fucked? I dont think the € is worth shit given the state of Euro Banks, the levels of debt and the antics of the ECB but what do I know?