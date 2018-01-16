Euro Speculators Amass The Greatest Long Positioning Ever

The last week saw speculators in the EURUSD FX futures market added dramatically to their long positions. In fact, as Bloomberg reports, hedge funds and other speculative investors have amassed the heaviest long positions on the euro ever, according to the latest CFTC data.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_eur2_0.png

The G-10’s best currency in 2017 is getting fresh momentum from the prospect of a September end to European Central Bank stimulus and an upswing in growth.

However, the rates market is not reflecting that optimism...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180115_eur1_0.png

Wise Gold Jan 17, 2018 3:29 AM Permalink

Dow Futures are UPP UPP AND AWAY again.   Shepwave's call to go bearish at Tuesday's gap up open in the US was flawless.  I am waiting to see if they call the same play for Wednesday in the US.  I will post here. 

Easyp Jan 17, 2018 3:57 AM Permalink

Does that mean the $ is really fucked?  I dont think the € is worth shit given the state of Euro Banks, the levels of debt and the antics of the ECB but what do I know?