Euro Speculators Amass The Greatest Long Positioning Ever

The last week saw speculators in the EURUSD FX futures market added dramatically to their long positions. In fact, as Bloomberg reports, hedge funds and other speculative investors have amassed the heaviest long positions on the euro ever, according to the latest CFTC data.

The G-10’s best currency in 2017 is getting fresh momentum from the prospect of a September end to European Central Bank stimulus and an upswing in growth.

However, the rates market is not reflecting that optimism...