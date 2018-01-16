Ex-CIA Officer Suspected Of Helping China Assassinate US Informants Arrested At JFK

A former CIA officer suspected of helping China identify the US spy agency's informants was arrested at JFK International Airport on Monday on charges of unlawful retention of national defense information, according to the Department of Justice.
Many of the agency's informants were killed in a "systematic dismantling of the C.I.A.'s spy network in China starting in 2010," according to the New York Times, which notes it was one of the American government's "worst intelligence failures in recent years."
The arrest of the former agent, Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, capped an intense F.B.I. investigation that began around 2012 after the C.I.A. began losing its informants in China. Mr. Lee was at the center of a mole hunt in which some intelligence officials believed that he had betrayed the United States but others thought that the Chinese government had hacked the C.I.A.’s covert communications used to talk to foreign sources of information. -NYT
According to court documents, in August 2012, Lee and his family left Hong Kong to return to the United States to live in northern Virginia. While traveling back to the United States, Lee and his family had hotel stays in Hawaii and Virginia. During each of the hotel stays, FBI agents conducted court-authorized searches of Lee’s room and luggage, and found that Lee was in unauthorized possession of materials relating to the national defense.
Specifically, agents found two small books containing handwritten notes that contained classified information, including but not limited to, true names and phone numbers of assets and covert CIA employees, operational notes from asset meetings, operational meeting locations and locations of covert facilities.
Lee appeared in an New York courtroom Tuesday afternoon where he was ordered held without bail. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Lee, 53, served in the U.S. Army from 1982 through 1986 and worked for the CIA between 1994 and 2007 according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent.
The FBI agent wrote that Lee and his family left Hong Kong in August 2012 to travel to northern Virginia. Along the way, they stayed in hotels where the FBI found the books.
The small books were discovered inside Lee’s luggage, sealed in a small clear plastic travel pack.
The handwritten information inside ranged in terms of classification, but the agent said at least one page contained top secret information, “the disclosure of which could cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security of the United States.” -Reuters
The FBI agent's affidavit also noted that classified cables written by Lee while he was a case officer describing his interactions with CIA informants corroborated what was found in the two books.
Lee was interviewed five times by the FBI according to Reuters, never disclosing that he had the books. He also met with former CIA colleagues around that time without returning the classified materials, said the Justice Department.
Over a dozen CIA informants were imprisoned or killed by the Chinese government, a serious setback for the agency, as discussed here first last May:
The Chinese government systematically dismantled C.I.A. spying operations in the country starting in 2010, killing or imprisoning more than a dozen sources over two years and crippling intelligence gathering there for years afterward.
Current and former American officials described the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades. It set off a scramble in Washington’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies to contain the fallout, but investigators were bitterly divided over the cause. Some were convinced that a mole within the C.I.A. had betrayed the United States. Others believed that the Chinese had hacked the covert system the C.I.A. used to communicate with its foreign sources. Years later, that debate remains unresolved.
But there was no disagreement about the damage. From the final weeks of 2010 through the end of 2012, according to former American officials, the Chinese killed at least a dozen of the C.I.A.’s sources. According to three of the officials, one was shot in front of his colleagues in the courtyard of a government building — a message to others who might have been working for the C.I.A. -NYT
By the end of 2011, senior CIA officials realized they had a problem; their assets in China were disappearing. The FBI and CIA opened a joint investigation in response, run by top counterintelligence officials out of an office in Northern Virginia - code named "Honey Badger."
As more and more sources vanished, the operation took on increased urgency. Nearly every employee at the American Embassy was scrutinized, no matter how high ranking. Some investigators believed the Chinese had cracked the encrypted method that the C.I.A. used to communicate with its assets. Others suspected a traitor in the C.I.A., a theory that agency officials were at first reluctant to embrace — and that some in both agencies still do not believe. -NYT
Comments
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
In reply to Hang him from the highest… by zorba THE GREEK
In reply to NO SHARE BUTTONS?!?!?!?!?!?! by hxc
In reply to C.I.A. Central Israeli Agency by stizazz
OK, what am I missing? The information was found in his luggage in 2012 and he is only now being arrested? Huh?
In reply to Supermax bitchez… by ACP
In reply to OK, what am I missing? The… by Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to I told y’all bitches that… by Troll Magnet
In reply to idiot waiguo forgot that… by Luc X. Ifer
In reply to OK, what am I missing? The… by Cognitive Dissonance
Stopping it then would probably lose an opportunity to monitor further to see how deep things run and find any accomplices. Also to see if there any methodologies that can be determined for future use.
In reply to OK, what am I missing? The… by Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to OK, what am I missing? The… by Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to Supermax bitchez… by ACP
In reply to C.I.A. Central Israeli Agency by stizazz
In reply to Hang him from the highest… by zorba THE GREEK
In reply to People are dead and all he… by Lost in translation
Living the life of a double-agent likely requires the appearance of normalcy.
In reply to Oh and another thing: WTF… by Lost in translation
In reply to Oh and another thing: WTF… by Lost in translation
So, Zorba the Geek, the FBI never breaks the law? Comey and Mueller, and all the other FBI criminals are jake with you? Did the FBI find these secret notebooks? Did the FBI rather place the secret notebooks? Why would this highly trained ex-CIA officer leave secret notebooks in a hotel room? He's trained to know that hotel rooms can easily be searched. Why did this highly-trained ex-CIA officer have secret notebooks with him in the first place. He should know better than that. It is especially true that a highly-trained ex-CIA officer who is also a spy would be freaking out 24/7 every minute of every day with paranoia. Yet he left his secret notebooks in a public room. That makes no sense at all.
And you want to hang him from the highest tree. How freaking brain-dead are you?
In reply to Hang him from the highest… by zorba THE GREEK
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
It’s very bizarre that Chinese-Americans should look so favorably upon Mainland China, that they’d cheerfully sell out America and believe it's a righteous thing to do.
The Chinese look down upon traitors as the vilest sort of human garbage, since they’d betray their own country and friends for money/material gain.
This dumbass must have a very childlike view of the world.
And who knows, maybe his Chinese contact sold HIM out for a payoff, an intel exchange, a prisoner swap, or some such.
We’ll never know.
In reply to Ironic, isn’t it? by Lost in translation
I doubt his motivation was ideological ...
I'm guessing amongst those names was his price.
In reply to It’s very odd that Chinese… by Lost in translation
Spy vs. Spy. Nothing new. USA is not exceptional. Deep state is the same shit, China or USA. Get rid of it.
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
Read it the opposite of intended.
Lee betrayed the country all by his lonesome starting in the mid 1990s. All alone. By himself. No help. No cover. Solo.
Lee destroyed US intel in China. Obliterated. Goneski. Nomoreski. Nada. Zilch. Zero. Non-existent. Kaput.
We can hope that the story being reported is not actually the truth, as per usual. This would mean that, perhaps, there are some people on our side when it comes to real and formidable foreign rivals. Do not compare this to what has happened in Syria or Ukraine or other places on that side of the planet. Is just a glimmer of hope.
Or the chinkaronis gots demseves evrathin.
In reply to Spy vs. Spy. Nothing new… by halcyon
Ok then, take your lily white, round-eye ass over to China and try to blend in. Dumbass.
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
In reply to Gotta have diversity. by Oliver Klozoff
There are more Israeli spies in the U.S., I'd wager.
In reply to The US has been infested… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
They all reside in a place called Congress
In reply to There are more Israeli spies… by CunnyFunt
In reply to There are more Israeli spies… by CunnyFunt
In reply to Well derp! No Non… by Dusty Rhodes' …
In reply to I was thinking more black… by Oliver Klozoff
In reply to If they are lesbians I'm in,… by JimmyJones
In reply to The next POTUS. First Oprah… by any_mouse
In reply to I was thinking more black… by Oliver Klozoff
ZH has not been inflitrated with the dumbest of the dumb, the most ignorant of the ignorant, the lowest IQ of the low. Wow. The simplemindedness of the assholes is astonishing! Exceptionals are nowhere near the sharpest knives in the drawer.
Pray tell dim bulb, how will a glow in the dark, 75 IQ, BuyBul thumping, exceptional, round-eye caucasian get anywhere near a fucking Chinese intelligence asset (who likely has a 130 IQ) in Beijing shit-4-brains? Enlighten us oh wise one.
In reply to Well derp! No Non… by Dusty Rhodes' …
Son of an elite, wealthy family. Agent of Deep State.
As was Chiang Kai-shek.
No matter which won, the owners would stay the same.
In reply to Whats next top CIA agent Mao… by khnum
They are budgeted at billions and in fact provide nothing of value and cause super trouble. The entire organization is corrupt and inept. They are worse than nothing. The so called intel the provide is very often wrong hampering the president of either party from making informed decisions.
Tillerson probably had better intelligence at Exxon Mobil at a fraction of the cost.
In reply to They are budgeted at… by dunce
But he's got nothing on the Shell Answer Man.
In reply to Tillerson probably had… by khnum
Spying is what spies do. Whats all the fuss. Works both ways. I remember when the older Trudeau in Canada caught about 20 of them in his time. Laughed it off and expelled them. All part of the greater game.
How many white Americans do the Chinese intel agencies have on staff? Zero. Because Chinese aren't idiots.
In reply to Spying is what spies do. … by JLM
After that incident, good luck getting any new volunteers.