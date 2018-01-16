The FBI's Attacks On MLK Jr. Are Helpful Reminders For Today

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
Writing for the Wall Street Journal in 2005, federal judge and former U.S. deputy attorney general Laurence Silberman recalled how he was "shocked" to discover the extent the FBI abused its power to spy on Americans.
Speaking of the first time he reviewed the files of J. Edgar Hoover, Silberman writes how Hoover tasked "his agents with reporting privately to him on any bits of dirt on figures such as Martin Luther King or their families — information Hoover sometimes used as blackmail to ensure his and the bureau's power."
Silberman was writing of having first learned of these abuses of power back in the 1970s. Using a well-worn Hollywood cliché, one might say those days were a "more innocent time." Nowadays it is widely known that the FBI was the personal playground of J. Edgar Hoover who employed the agency to punish his political enemies and gain compliance from others.
In spite of its claims, though, the FBI has never moved terribly far from its days as Hoover's praetorian guard. Tellingly, the FBI still refuses to remove Hoover's name from its headquarters in Washington, and the agency's habit of routinely violating the privacy of American citizens is now institutionalized, rather than the product of any single man's crusade.
Both James Bovard and Timothy Weiner have documented in many ways the FBI legacy of using its power to destroy political threats to its power, and to do so in extra-legal ways whenever deemed "necessary."
Yesterday, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, offers an opportunity to focus on some of the methods employed by the FBI. As The Daily Caller reports today:
In addition to tapping King’s phones and bugging his hotel rooms, the FBI used darker methods to attack the civil rights leader.
[The FBI] sent to King’s home a “suicide package” in 1964 that contained audio recordings of King’s extramarital trysts and an unsigned letter telling him “there is only one way out for you.” The letter, which was published in un-redacted form by The New York Times in 2014, threatened to make the recordings public unless King offed himself within 34 days.
“King, there is only one thing left for you to do. You know what it is. You have just 34 days,” the letter stated. “There is but one way out for you. You better take it before your filthy, abnormal, fraudulent self is bared to the nation.”
(The charges of "filthy" and "abnormal" are especially cute given the unorthodox sexual activities of Hoover and then-president Lyndon Johnson.)
Paranoia at the FBI
King was just one of many targets of "COINTELPRO," a series of often-illegal operations employed by the bureau to harass and persecute the federal government's political enemies.
COINTELPRO, however, was just the manifestation of FBI paranoia in that specific era. The exact nature of the motivation changes over time. In the late 'teens, the Palmer raids were employed to go after suspected Bolsheviks and "anarchists" in an extra-legal fashion.
In the 1920s, the FBI was spying on US Senators who were deemed insufficiently loyal to the US regime. Weiner explains:
By the time Congress reconvened in March 1923, [Attorney General Harry] Daugherty and [William J.] Burns were conducting political espionage against senators whom the attorney general saw as threats to America. The bureau was breaking into their offices and homes, intercepting their mail, and tapping their telephones, just as it had done to members of the Communist party. The only rationale was the political movement in the Senate toward American diplomatic recognition of Soviet Russia.
After all, Weiner notes how in the early 20s, "Hoover and his General Intelligence Division warned constantly of a violent communist revolution." Hoover happily used the paranoia he produced to increase his own political power.
40 years later, the FBI was still at it, this time tapping King's phone's an an attempt to get him to kill himself.
Today, though, the FBI and other American intelligence agencies are attempting to legalize what was once considered illegal, or at least of questionable legality.
What the FBI wants today are modern equivalents of Dan Brookman calls "modern-day writes of assistance" or blank-check warrants that enable federal agents to simply gather every bit of private information they can on private citizens.
As Judge Napolitano explains, the federal government is moving toward expanding the use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to enable agencies like the FBI to more easily use surveillance data against Americans:
If enacted, this radical, unconstitutional hole in the Fourth Amendment would bring the country full circle back to the government’s use of general warrants to harass and prosecute — general warrants so odious to our forebears that they took up arms against the king’s soldiers to be rid of them.
Many Americans today like to comfort themselves with the idea that "I'm not involved in any threats to national security" or "I don't associate with terrorists" and then think themselves immune from government abuses.
But Martin Luther King didn't present any threat to national security either. He didn't call for violent acts to be perpetrated against the American state. He was, however, a political thorn in the side of powerful Washington politicians, so the federal government turned to some of the things they do best. It turned to persecuting, threatening, and spying, in the hopes of doing away with an inconvenient person.
King's experience (and the COINTELPRO experience in general) today remain a healthy reminder of how the federal government operates and just how little regard it has for the law. One can only imagine how flimsy will be the limits imposed on FBI and other federal agencies should the current attacks on the Fourth Amendment succeed.
Comments
But Martin Luther King didn't present any threat to national security
O'really? Michael King was a COMMUNIST!
Who was doing his damndest to bring about 1917 in the USA!!!
But otherwise, no, he wasn't a threat at all. lol
They only spy on Americans who are a danger to the status quo.
They could care less about the rest of the sheeple drunk on Talmudic Hollywood movies and Zionist-inspired Fake News.
In reply to But Martin Luther King didn… by Yars Revenge
Actually they spy on everybody and in real time and if you are an activist of note your life if its spared will be a merry hell you'll be hunted the 4 corners of the earth.
In reply to They only spy on Americans… by stizazz
Remember that Nixon was attacked ostensibly for Watergate, but in reality for counting Jews in the government through Fred Malek. The 1970s were a time of transition in the powers-that-be, and you are much worse off because the Jews won.
Say what you like, but the Hoover-era FBI was still looking out for majority-White interests by trying to suppress the Jewish agenda. MLK and his handler Stanley Levison were a big part of that agenda, and the lovely degenerate mess today is the Marxist stuff Hoover was fighting against.
There were actual communists. They did change America for the worse. They were valid targets of state suppression, and we should only mourn that they were not hit hard enough to destroy them.
You can tell who the Marxist Jews hate, because they slime each enemy with the same insult, sexual perversion. Adolf Hitler got urinated on, Donald Trump got urinated on, Roy Moore raped little girls, Hoover wore dresses, etc. All unfounded sexual innuendo. They love that attack the best.
In reply to Actually they spy on… by khnum
Nixon maybe but our cross dressing friend Mr Hoover to me seemed more interested in preserving his own empire he served some Presidents well and undermined others- were he totally anti-Israel he would of dumped what he had on LBJ after the USS liberty attack,and we all know what he probably did have on Johnson,no Hoover was an odd bird not a straightforward character.
In reply to Remember that Nixon was… by Dindu Nuffins
All I know is that, about three years ago, the FBI came to interview OldPhart on his front porch for writing online "who should we shoot first, politicians or banksters". And he had another eight people to interview that day in my modestly small town.
Fuck the FBI. They are posers.
In reply to Nixon maybe but our cross… by khnum
MLK had Republican leanings.
In reply to But Martin Luther King didn… by Yars Revenge
He couldn't have been a fan of Democrats, who were the people keeping his race down for the last few centuries, right through his assassination and beyond.
In reply to MLK had Republican leanings. by TBT or not TBT
Segregation was not "keeping his people down" since no one stopped them from building any of their own things in their separate areas.
Unhindered access to white people, and to the stuff that they build for themselves, is not a human right. Removing from Whites the freedom of choosing their own associations was not equivalent to giving freedom to other people.
That way lies madness, because now all of Africa is "kept down" unless they move into your neighborhood. People have a right to choose who they live among.
In reply to He couldn't have been a fan… by TBT or not TBT
The militant wing of the Democrat Party known as the KKK did actively seek to keep blacks down. You might be OK with that, who knows, but you can't say the Democrat Party and its operatives were permitting anything like a fair shot in life to blacks.
In reply to Segregation is not "keeping… by Dindu Nuffins
In the entire history of the USA, there were approximately 5000 lynchings total.
This is less than 2 years of modern black-on-black murders just in Chicago alone. For all the hype around them, lynchings were an insignificant blip in the murder rates.
Segregation is the natural state of choosing who can use your property. Your house is segregated from your neighbour's house. He lives in his home, and you live parallel to him, right next-door. Just because you bought a bigger flat-screen than him does not mean you are holding him back, or that he can only be free by coming to your house.
Blacks were largely left alone in their separate communities during Segregation, although even that was often relaxed for businesses. Whites would build a movie theatre and allow blacks to come sit in a section, but nothing stopped blacks from building their very own theatres and telling all whites to keep out. Same with diners. The lack of development in black areas was owing to the traits that also keep Africa and Haiti undeveloped, not an insidious and active "keeping down of all blacks" by any group other than themselves.
Watch "Empire of Dust" for a clue who is holding black people back.
In reply to The militant wing of the… by TBT or not TBT
"Blacks were largely left alone in their separate communities during Segregation..."
No, they weren't. The lynchings happened during Segregation.
I'm an older white guy, and a product of the sixties (and school integration), but I'm still waiting to welcome my black citizen to the USA when they finally get their shit together.
In reply to In the entire history of the… by Dindu Nuffins
I got picked up by a cab in New Orleans a few years back and the driver was listening to a MLK speech. The content was not at all kumbaya or cafe au lait as we are led to believe. He was talking some radical shit.
In reply to But Martin Luther King didn… by Yars Revenge
Never heard the communist line in his speeches. Please show me excerpts to prove this.
In reply to But Martin Luther King didn… by Yars Revenge
If you are black and true, screw you. That is their false message. Long live the King legacy.
What legacy? Banging hookers, doing his best Karl Marx impersonation, and reading speeches written by his Communist handlers?
Hoover was right about King.
In reply to If you are black and true,… by zorba THE GREEK
I always wondered how he came up with the name.
http://mileswmathis.com/mlk.pdf
It would be a far better country today if Martin Luther King had lived, and J. Edgar had choked to death on a bag of ... well, you know what.
He was a threat because he became recognized as wanting economic and social justice for ALL Americans. He was going to descend upon Washington with hundreds of thousands of poverty stricken people and bring attention, nationwide, to their condition.
The UNELECTED elite banking criminal cartel were not going to have that. He was executed by the CIA for the same reasons John and Bobby were..
It's paid to keep em ignorant.
The same New York banking elites that funded the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia? Research Jacob Schiff, if you believe the bankers don't support socialism. They created it.
So why was a communist negro in America such a threat to them, especially when Stanley Levison was handing him every speech? He was a puppet of the banking elite. And when he went off the script by getting friendlier with the black nationalists, the bankers liquidated their own asset. He became more useful as a martyr.
In reply to He was a threat because he… by CatInTheHat
Very good. Have to study this Schiff link.
In reply to The same New York banking… by Dindu Nuffins
Islam is a better religion for Africans but that don't fly here in the US of A. King got schools and streets named after him, Malcolm X not so. Malcolm was the last leader the AAs have had.
Mr Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam may beg to differ.
In reply to Islam is a better religion… by Hongcha
Islam is a hoax religion, designed to perpetuate never ending conflict against the magical "anyone but us." Who profits from never ending wars? Who profits from never ending fear mongering? Islam was created by TPTB to generate never ending conflict. It has been working for hundreds of years.
In reply to Islam is a better religion… by Hongcha
The Powers That Be invented Islam 13 centuries ago? Or did they invent it more recently and time travel back 13 centuries to fix history to include it and all of its effects?
In reply to Islam is a hoax religion,… by Crawdaddy
Read up and discover. Who was the fake prophet mohemed with when he supposedly became a prophet? Was she a nun?
In reply to The Powers That Be invented… by TBT or not TBT
Jewish Khadija wrote the Koran,the 40-year-old JEWISH YEMENI FIRST WIFE OF TOYBOY MOHAMMED, who based it entirely on the Jewish Talmud/Torah, though Mohammed never knew it, because HE WAS ILLITERATE.
Islam is just a Branch of Judaism.
In reply to The Powers That Be invented… by TBT or not TBT
Every American student should be taught about COINTELPRO. A free society must tolerate dissent. When I cheapen the liberty of people with whom I disagree, I cheapen my own, even if the consequences aren't immediately visible. That's why find ourselves headed in our current direction. The reasons and potential solutions are myriad, but "run your mouth, and swing your fists all you want - just don't hit anyone, because if you do, you'll pay" sums up what we should basically aspire to.
With wildly disparate assessments and many documents remaining classified, and Cold Warriors dying off, it's difficult to ascertain the true level of Communist infiltration during the Cold War. This is almost certainly the case as it pertains to King. King was undoubtedly no angel, but I think it's reasonable to say, overall, he practiced non-violent resistance.
I completely abhor communism and understand that it was our moral duty to fight it, but I also abhor disgusting abuses of power like COINTELPRO, MINARET, MK ULTRA and witchunts by LEIUs and "Red Squads," to name just a very few among many. A balance between liberty and security is hard to strike. Then again, it's easy to say 'can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs,' but what about when you are the egg being broken?
Agreed. Also should mention that a jury concluded after a one month civil trial with 70 witnesses that MLK Jr. was killed by the government--4 minute summary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJzHyPwlHas
In reply to Every American student… by Malleus Maleficarum
MLK including Jesse Jackson and other who called themselves brothers was “a phony/sellout, a cheater, a traitor, and a sexual degenerate/orgy”, Malcolm X, my hero, was on record exposing all that grassroots movement shit.
I have a dream was MLK's famous speech delivered after he got sniffed cock and got high, however his speech of seeing his dream turned into a nightmare was, well never heard of.
Guess what, FBI knew who he was, never mind the intelligence people used him to appease the flaming of black movements in 60's by hacking into these movements.Segregation/compromise vs separation/uncompromising
Well, Afro Americans/blacks/strong-coffee got too many whites/milk/ and weakened.Their movement ended hacked by traitors.
In a so fair but not perfect world, it should be MalcomX who need to be remembered at least added to a black civil right leader.
Now I don't surprise if some of FBI declassified info contains these secrets.
Look how gay Jesse Jackson perp the killing of black figures and now lived as a reverend, oh abomination is upgrading? Tupac knew who this filth was, remember when Obama/gay/sellout elected this filth was crying next to Oprah, at least I was unaware of the meaning of them crying in joy was just because a black man got in the darkhouse for the first time,but turned out to be their pervert, wolf, member of their little enclave secretive agenda brothern got won was the reason.
I can't make this shit up,i am just connecting the dots.Their sins stink to the heaven, their damnation awaits.
King was on the payroll of the Soviets and represented an important part of their efforts to destabilize American society. The FBI was right to surveil him the way it surveils any criminal who it believes represents a threat to the stability of American society. Let's not forget that beneath the veil of non-violence, King was a rabble-rousing trouble maker who caused riots where ever he went. While Americans have been brainwashed into believing that King wanted equal treatment for Black people by the government, he also wanted government to force the acceptance of Black people into their lives. The equal treatment was a fair request and had been guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. The acceptance part was wrong, the government has no right to tell any group of people who it must live with, work with, go to school with or do business with. But that is what King stood for, the communist vision of American in support of Black people and at the expense of what many White people despised. Yet he is supposed to be revered for that.
If you ever owned a business and wished that you could restrict who enters your store because some groups have much worse histories of shoplifting and robbery than others, remember that it was Martin King who prevented you from doing that. The next time you think about the ramifications of your daughter having your grandkids with someone whose IQ is probably close to 70, remember that Martin King did that to you. The sickness that is a cancer on America is that people are not allowed to face these facts, or they will be called racist or bigoted. But this is the truth and the reason why no matter how much the government and its supporting cast of imbeciles tries to push integration down the throats of the White people, they will never succeed aside from scratching the surface.
People have to prove themselves as being decent and hard working, along with having a good influence on the community, before people already in that community will accept them. The process cannot be short circuited by government mandate. Black people who have benefitted from the discriminatory affirmative action programs have found this out as they were accepted into White society. Martin King’s solution of breaking down the door and forcing Black strangers on the whole of American society did not work. There is no reason to be honoring a man whose principles did not work and led to violence. And who rightfully was watched by the FBI because he was being funded by the enemies of the United States.