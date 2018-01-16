Ford Profit, Outlook Miss Estimates Amid Dramatic Transformation Plan

Tue, 01/16/2018 - 23:45

Having admitted last March that "used car prices will drop for years"  amid near record inventories, having reached a so-called 'plateau' in car sales, amid rising auto-loan losses, and less than a year after it fired 10% of its global workforce, on Tuesday afternoon Ford disappointed once again, reporting preliminary financial results for 2017 and guidance that fell short of investor expectations, in a downbeat forecast that contrasted with a more positive outlook from rival automaker General Motors.

 

dfg
The 2019 Ford Ranger

In 2017 Ford said it would miss consensus estimates of $1.83, and will report adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share. For 2018, Ford expects adjusted earnings of $1.45 to $1.70 per share, below consensus of $1.62. Ford blamed exchange rates (which is odd since the dollar has been tumbling in recent months) and rising prices for the commodities used in its vehicles for the projected decline in 2018 adjusted earnings.

Over the past year, Ford shares are up only about 4%, significantly trailing the 18% return of its arch-rival GM. Last May, Ford’s board ousted CEO Mark Fields and named Jim Hackett, who was known as a turnaround expert and had been leading Ford’s unit developing self-driving vehicles, to replace him. As Reuters reports, Hackett has promised to slash Ford’s product development costs by $14 billion and has launched reviews of the vehicle lineup.

Ford’s disappointing forecast reinforces Hackett’s warning to investors from last fall that the cost-cutting and product strategy changes could take time.

Ford CFO Bob Shanks told analysts at a Detroit investor conference organized by Deutsche Bank that higher costs for steel, aluminum and other metals, as well as currency volatility, would cost the company $1.6 billion in 2018, and while cost-cutting actions are under way, they will have the biggest impact “in 2020 and later,” Shanks said quoted by Reuters.

"We are not satisfied by our performance," Shanks said.

* * *

But the most surprising announcement of the day came from EVP and president of global markets Jim Farley who said that Ford is pivoting away from being a full-line automaker, and will shift to low volume, high margin cars, a substantial  metamorphosis for America's premier auto brand.

According to Farley, the company’s business structure was “out of sync with our revenue,” and vowed to cut costs by sharply reducing the variants of high-volume Ford models and slashing marketing costs by $200 million a year. Farley also hinted at possible significant changes in the structure of Ford’s money-losing South American business.

Farley said that that Lincoln brand will orient toward SUVs, and that Ford will have 25 new model launches by end of 2019. He also cautioned that Ford profit would drop as electric car catch-up would be costly.

”We are exploring every option you can imagine,” Farley told analysts on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.

To boost revenue, Farley said Ford would decrease its passenger-car models and develop more trucks and sport utility vehicles aiming at profitable niches such as rugged off-road models. In all, Ford expects cars to drop below one-third of its total sales mix.

And while the business transformation will take even longer than expected, the company decided to immediately reward its shareholders, and said it would pay shareholders an extra dividend of $500 million, or 13 cents a share, for the first quarter. Oh, and just to seal the deal, Ford said its employees would not be given pay increases or bonuses as a result of tax reform.

Comments

philipat stizazz Jan 17, 2018 12:41 AM

That's a very risky strategic decision for Ford, which began life with the Model-T; the antithesis of this new direction. Personally, I find ALL American cars are crap and, after owning a few German cars, I would never go to ANY US vehicle. And actually especially "premium" US vehicles which are still crap but cost more...

I guess there are no more Fords involved with , well, Ford?

giovanni_f philipat Jan 17, 2018 3:19 AM

US car makers, just ask .gov to bring down a superior competitor, just like in the hilarious VW case. An no, there will be no resistance from a completely-fucked-up Germany they didn't even manage to form a new government 2 months after the elections.

In the meantime, why not produce unbranded white pick-ups, you know, and ask your buddies in .gov to help with the distribution?

bluecollartrader HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Jan 17, 2018 3:39 AM

Concur... anyone considering a Subaru should also consider their engine failure rate. Ten years ago it was head gaskets with some vehicles needing a head rebuild every 50-70 thousand miles. More recently, it's been oil burn; some reports of vehicles needing quarts of oil added between oil changes. Subaru lost a class-action suit in 2016 as a result and the company has been replacing many short-blocks as a result. It's the boxer style engine... it doesn't stand up to crankcase pressures over the long-term. 

mkkby IH8OBAMA Jan 17, 2018 1:31 AM

Smart move.  Trucks and SUVs have large profit margins.  People are willing to pay high prices for the coolness factor.  Less than 10% actually use them for work or off road.  Like my neighbor who won't even drive his truck because it'll get dirty.  It's more like lawn ornament to many like him.

Sedans have way to much competition and margins are low.  Toyota, honda and now hyundai/kia are eating their lunch -- making better cars at a lower cost.  They can't win that battle and it's not even worth trying.

Electrics are a long way from mass adoption, but I guess they feel they need to be in that game just in case.  Same for self drivers.

Baron von Bud Jan 17, 2018 12:14 AM

Never a good sign when a company abandons a large share of the market. Retrenchment knowing they can't compete. And that "high margin" segment can become lower margin. Then what? All the car companies are working on solid state lithium batteries. EV will be the market by 2023.

TheNeosNeo Jan 17, 2018 12:17 AM

Fords are loved where I live. All the farmers love them. They claim Ford didn't take any Obama bailout money, real American company is what Ford is. Commies buy GM.

Maybe Ford will make some $125,000.00 grocery haulers. Love those high end trucks with 2 1/2 foot beds.

 

highwaytoserfdom Jan 17, 2018 12:17 AM

 

Don't get the  pickup truck thing 40k for not paying a trash hauling service?  Don't get it.  Now  get cargo vans but don't get pickups.  Just  spill over from housing bubble. 

SilvaDolla Jan 17, 2018 12:17 AM

Dear Ford, 

   We’re all broke as fuck b/c capitalism ultimately consumes itself. 

Sincerely, 

99% of Americans

PS. Nice work with the Tempo. Most reliable car I’ve ever owned. 

ReturnOfDaMac Jan 17, 2018 12:24 AM

FORD - Found On Road Dead.  Followed the meth-head flyover wack jobs and hated the trend to electric.  Now you suck hind tit.  With an electric car, and a solar roof you are self-sufficient and don't have to suck Koch-cock to get around.  Dumbass so-called rugged independents in flyover don't get that. 

Laugh at Tesla all you want, laugh at the Volt.  They laugh at you when they see you paying homage at the pump.  Instead of embracing a better future you try to cling on to a dying past.  Fuck 'em, just die already.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Juggernaut x2 Jan 17, 2018 1:57 AM

I haven't been out car shopping recently. Prices are crazy, for now. I bought a 1997 Ranger crew cab for under $11K and sold it for $11K, cash, two years later. Stupid! I should have kept that little truck! It was fun! Dumbest move I have made with a vehicle.

I actually custom ordered a 2000 crew cab Ranger, 6-cylinder. Some local yocal rearended me after I had gone through the Blaine, WA, border crossing after a trip to Vancouver, B.C. Took out the whole rear-end, totaled my truck! It had 2300 miles. Perfect day, blue sky, perfect weather. Local guy said he wasn't paying attention. Hit me from the rear while I was parked on the shoulder to get organized after passing through border control (yeah, the CPB Nazis, always make me a nervous wreck).

That was one fine little truck!

Manipuflation Jan 17, 2018 1:57 AM

It's the old Ford vs Chevy fight.  Just about like Harley vs Triumph.  They are all cool and the coolest one is the one that starts.

Shiny Happy People.

My daughter is officially 13 years old now.  She's built strong.  It was football on the goal line and she was not going to let me take her down.  I did but she's tough.  Son got crushed under us.  Mrs.M stated that she was can't be that old.

:-) 

pparalegal Jan 17, 2018 3:07 AM

They are all headed for the Fiat, Citroen, Yugo mini box yard as long as they have to make Uncle Sam's CAFE average 54.5 MPG bureaucrat hippy eco warrior cars by 2025. Your old Prius will look like a Cadillac by then.

Is that what Ford means by low volume high profit gas guzzler taxed to feed government cars for the well to do? Maybe that is why the new Ranger truck is really a jacked up 4 door car with a little rear box for groceries?