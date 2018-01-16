Ford Profit, Outlook Miss Estimates Amid Dramatic Transformation Plan

Having admitted last March that "used car prices will drop for years" amid near record inventories, having reached a so-called 'plateau' in car sales, amid rising auto-loan losses, and less than a year after it fired 10% of its global workforce, on Tuesday afternoon Ford disappointed once again, reporting preliminary financial results for 2017 and guidance that fell short of investor expectations, in a downbeat forecast that contrasted with a more positive outlook from rival automaker General Motors.
In 2017 Ford said it would miss consensus estimates of $1.83, and will report adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share. For 2018, Ford expects adjusted earnings of $1.45 to $1.70 per share, below consensus of $1.62. Ford blamed exchange rates (which is odd since the dollar has been tumbling in recent months) and rising prices for the commodities used in its vehicles for the projected decline in 2018 adjusted earnings.
Over the past year, Ford shares are up only about 4%, significantly trailing the 18% return of its arch-rival GM. Last May, Ford’s board ousted CEO Mark Fields and named Jim Hackett, who was known as a turnaround expert and had been leading Ford’s unit developing self-driving vehicles, to replace him. As Reuters reports, Hackett has promised to slash Ford’s product development costs by $14 billion and has launched reviews of the vehicle lineup.
Ford’s disappointing forecast reinforces Hackett’s warning to investors from last fall that the cost-cutting and product strategy changes could take time.
Ford CFO Bob Shanks told analysts at a Detroit investor conference organized by Deutsche Bank that higher costs for steel, aluminum and other metals, as well as currency volatility, would cost the company $1.6 billion in 2018, and while cost-cutting actions are under way, they will have the biggest impact “in 2020 and later,” Shanks said quoted by Reuters.
"We are not satisfied by our performance," Shanks said.
But the most surprising announcement of the day came from EVP and president of global markets Jim Farley who said that Ford is pivoting away from being a full-line automaker, and will shift to low volume, high margin cars, a substantial metamorphosis for America's premier auto brand.
According to Farley, the company’s business structure was “out of sync with our revenue,” and vowed to cut costs by sharply reducing the variants of high-volume Ford models and slashing marketing costs by $200 million a year. Farley also hinted at possible significant changes in the structure of Ford’s money-losing South American business.
Farley said that that Lincoln brand will orient toward SUVs, and that Ford will have 25 new model launches by end of 2019. He also cautioned that Ford profit would drop as electric car catch-up would be costly.
”We are exploring every option you can imagine,” Farley told analysts on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.
To boost revenue, Farley said Ford would decrease its passenger-car models and develop more trucks and sport utility vehicles aiming at profitable niches such as rugged off-road models. In all, Ford expects cars to drop below one-third of its total sales mix.
And while the business transformation will take even longer than expected, the company decided to immediately reward its shareholders, and said it would pay shareholders an extra dividend of $500 million, or 13 cents a share, for the first quarter. Oh, and just to seal the deal, Ford said its employees would not be given pay increases or bonuses as a result of tax reform.
Comments
Ford trucks are crap....buy Chevy.
In reply to Ford trucks are crap....buy… by zorba THE GREEK
I drove all brands of 4x4 trucks off highway under the most unforgiving conditions for 32 years in my job and believe me Fords always had the lowest failure rates. Dodge has gotten pretty good in the last 10 years and Toyota has always been good.
In reply to my chevy has 300k miles on… by USofAzzDownWeGo
I think it's a smart move from Ford. TOO MANY cars out there.
In reply to I drove all brands of 4x4… by decon
That's a very risky strategic decision for Ford, which began life with the Model-T; the antithesis of this new direction. Personally, I find ALL American cars are crap and, after owning a few German cars, I would never go to ANY US vehicle. And actually especially "premium" US vehicles which are still crap but cost more...
I guess there are no more Fords involved with , well, Ford?
In reply to I think it's a smart move… by stizazz
I have owned three Hondas, they were all good. Toyota has a good record, as well. I bought a Suburu Forrester two years ago and hate it. What a piece of shit. I cannot wait until I get rid of it and buy another Honda, Toyota or Ford.
In reply to That's a very risky… by philipat
Yup Japanese cars are also good. They are also built NOT to start falling apart after 3 years.
In reply to I have owned three Hondas,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
US car makers, just ask .gov to bring down a superior competitor, just like in the hilarious VW case. An no, there will be no resistance from a completely-fucked-up Germany they didn't even manage to form a new government 2 months after the elections.
In the meantime, why not produce unbranded white pick-ups, you know, and ask your buddies in .gov to help with the distribution?
In reply to Yup Japanese cars are also… by philipat
Concur... anyone considering a Subaru should also consider their engine failure rate. Ten years ago it was head gaskets with some vehicles needing a head rebuild every 50-70 thousand miles. More recently, it's been oil burn; some reports of vehicles needing quarts of oil added between oil changes. Subaru lost a class-action suit in 2016 as a result and the company has been replacing many short-blocks as a result. It's the boxer style engine... it doesn't stand up to crankcase pressures over the long-term.
In reply to I have owned three Hondas,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
After the bail outs of 2008 let's just say I've been tickled by KIA. I've bought two cars from them since 2008 and they've been fantastic. These are just cars, designed to go to work and get home, and do an occasional vacation drive; nothing fancy about them.
In reply to That's a very risky… by philipat
Chevy = Found On Road Dead
If you don't have a HEMI in it, you're running 2nd.
In reply to Ford trucks are crap....buy… by zorba THE GREEK
"Ford trucks are crap....buy Chevy."
Nada, Every GM car I purchased ended being a money pit. GM, aka Gov't Motors is giving anyone still breathing a autoloan. Its going to need another Gov't bailout in a few years as all these loans go bad.
In reply to Ford trucks are crap....buy… by zorba THE GREEK
"A GM will run bad longer than most cars will run at all."
--Cap'n Doddy
In reply to "Ford trucks are crap....buy… by AGuy
IRS section 179 write off, replace every three years. never keep it long enough to become a money pit.
In reply to "Ford trucks are crap....buy… by AGuy
Yet prices will simply not drop on those pickups .... and the market is choking on them ..... even used 6 to 7 years, with high milage, sky high prices ....
In reply to Ford trucks are crap....buy… by zorba THE GREEK
But Ford doesn't know how to build a high end car.
Smart move. Trucks and SUVs have large profit margins. People are willing to pay high prices for the coolness factor. Less than 10% actually use them for work or off road. Like my neighbor who won't even drive his truck because it'll get dirty. It's more like lawn ornament to many like him.
Sedans have way to much competition and margins are low. Toyota, honda and now hyundai/kia are eating their lunch -- making better cars at a lower cost. They can't win that battle and it's not even worth trying.
Electrics are a long way from mass adoption, but I guess they feel they need to be in that game just in case. Same for self drivers.
In reply to But Ford doesn't know how to… by IH8OBAMA
Oh really? The new Ford GT is a proper supercar, and over $300k
In reply to But Ford doesn't know how to… by IH8OBAMA
Isn't penile enlargement surgery a lot less than $300K?
In reply to Oh really? The new Ford GT… by Wrenching Away
Go incorporate in China, Found On The Road Dead.
Never a good sign when a company abandons a large share of the market. Retrenchment knowing they can't compete. And that "high margin" segment can become lower margin. Then what? All the car companies are working on solid state lithium batteries. EV will be the market by 2023.
Fords are loved where I live. All the farmers love them. They claim Ford didn't take any Obama bailout money, real American company is what Ford is. Commies buy GM.
Maybe Ford will make some $125,000.00 grocery haulers. Love those high end trucks with 2 1/2 foot beds.
actually, ford sold it's trademark logo instead.
In reply to Fords are loved where I live… by TheNeosNeo
Don't get the pickup truck thing 40k for not paying a trash hauling service? Don't get it. Now get cargo vans but don't get pickups. Just spill over from housing bubble.
Dear Ford,
We’re all broke as fuck b/c capitalism ultimately consumes itself.
Sincerely,
99% of Americans
PS. Nice work with the Tempo. Most reliable car I’ve ever owned.
You must have owned some really shitty cars to be bragging about that one. Wow.
In reply to Dear Ford, … by SilvaDolla
Damn. What a mess. Mark Fields put a hurt on Ford.
FORD - Found On Road Dead. Followed the meth-head flyover wack jobs and hated the trend to electric. Now you suck hind tit. With an electric car, and a solar roof you are self-sufficient and don't have to suck Koch-cock to get around. Dumbass so-called rugged independents in flyover don't get that.
Laugh at Tesla all you want, laugh at the Volt. They laugh at you when they see you paying homage at the pump. Instead of embracing a better future you try to cling on to a dying past. Fuck 'em, just die already.
Ford GT bitches. Ford Trucks, Ford Shelby..., Ford no .gov $
F/O w that Chevy/Hemi BS.
Focusing on trucks for the future will be a disaster.
Never should have ditched the little Ford Ranger. That was an awesome truck. Stupid to dump it for the "cafe" standards.
The old Ford Rangers went for $11K- I'm guessing $40K for the new generation Ranger- which is the same price as a top-of-the-line full-sized PU just 12 years ago.
In reply to Never should have ditched… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I haven't been out car shopping recently. Prices are crazy, for now. I bought a 1997 Ranger crew cab for under $11K and sold it for $11K, cash, two years later. Stupid! I should have kept that little truck! It was fun! Dumbest move I have made with a vehicle.
I actually custom ordered a 2000 crew cab Ranger, 6-cylinder. Some local yocal rearended me after I had gone through the Blaine, WA, border crossing after a trip to Vancouver, B.C. Took out the whole rear-end, totaled my truck! It had 2300 miles. Perfect day, blue sky, perfect weather. Local guy said he wasn't paying attention. Hit me from the rear while I was parked on the shoulder to get organized after passing through border control (yeah, the CPB Nazis, always make me a nervous wreck).
That was one fine little truck!
In reply to The old Ford Rangers went… by Juggernaut x2
I see these 30YO guys in $70K PU trucks and I assume they have 72 month loans on them
In reply to I haven't been out car… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I've always known rangers as 'gay' trucks.
But that 2019 is the gayest thing since richard simmons.
wow
Ford was good for about 5 minutes. In this century.
And then they came out with the Focus.
In reply to The outlook is literally… by Blue Steel 309
It's the old Ford vs Chevy fight. Just about like Harley vs Triumph. They are all cool and the coolest one is the one that starts.
Shiny Happy People.
My daughter is officially 13 years old now. She's built strong. It was football on the goal line and she was not going to let me take her down. I did but she's tough. Son got crushed under us. Mrs.M stated that she was can't be that old.
:-)
Oh dear! Don't be tough on that girl, now!
In reply to It's the old Ford vs Chevy… by Manipuflation
She kicked my ass. That's a tough young female. And then she wanted MOAR. She does read ZH as well.
In reply to Oh dear! Don't be tough on… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
They are all headed for the Fiat, Citroen, Yugo mini box yard as long as they have to make Uncle Sam's CAFE average 54.5 MPG bureaucrat hippy eco warrior cars by 2025. Your old Prius will look like a Cadillac by then.
Is that what Ford means by low volume high profit gas guzzler taxed to feed government cars for the well to do? Maybe that is why the new Ranger truck is really a jacked up 4 door car with a little rear box for groceries?
It's easy to earn to the First On Rubbish Dump, but not so easy
to earn Well designed, Quality and Reliable.