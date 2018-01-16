Russia Begins Massive ICBM Launch Drills

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/16/2018 - 14:13

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued a warning to NATO that is has started a massive missile drill involving truck-mounted intercontinental ballistic missile launchers across the country.

The Defense Ministry said the drills would involve “missile regiments armed with Topol-M and Yars mobile systems.” The Topol-M is designed to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tipped with a single 550 kT yield nuclear warhead. Max range of the ICBM is 6,500 miles, which the mobile launching unit is extremely tough for NATO to track.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180116_russ.jpg

The Defense Ministry was not specific on the approximate location of the missile drills; however, it said, “missile regiments armed with Topol-M and Yars mobile systems launch intensive maneuvering actions in territories located from Ivanovo to Irkutsk regions.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180116_russ1.png

According to ABC News,

Those types of nuclear-tipped ICBMs are mounted on heavy all-terrain vehicles, making it more difficult for an enemy to spot them. The ministry said the drills are being conducted across a vast area from the Ivanovo region just northeast of Moscow to the Irkutsk region in eastern Siberia.  

Further, the Defense Ministry reported, “the actions are held at day- and nighttime. In course of combat training, the crews will practice taking field positions, conducting marching, changing positions. Anti-sabotage units will practice detecting, blocking, and eliminating mock enemy’s forces.”

In the Volga region, the Defense Ministry stated, “comprehensive practical training with motostrelkovymi, tank, artillery, missile, air defense, and engineering units” have also started.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180116_russ3.png

Just above the Ivanovo to Irkutsk regions, the Defense Ministry reports, “training of crews of ship helicopters Ka-27 “Helix” northern fleet on finding submarines in the Barents Sea.”

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180116_russ4.png

 

 

As the world enters the second half of January, it seems as the Russians are preparing for a threat with the continuation of regular military drills across the country.

The one question we ask: Is the threat imminent?

YUNOSELL house biscuit Jan 16, 2018 2:17 PM

The World needs a Bretton Woods II negotiation to fix things immediately or this is going to keep escalating in a very bad way. The only way it can possibly get solved is if there is a world agreement on a new world reserve currency where the currency is neutral (not administered by any one country) such as gold or a basket of commodities. Otherwise, it is clear to even to the uneducated masses that this all leads to the next World War. 

BritBob Jan 16, 2018 2:17 PM

Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.

RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)

They forget that a lot of territory was 'taken' in the 19th century (much of a norm). That doesn't excuse their actions in the 21st century.

Falkland Islands – The Usurpation (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/34838377/Falkland_Islands_The_Usurpation

Perhaps Putin's planning to usurp somewhere? Too late, it's now illegal!

MrSteve Jan 16, 2018 2:20 PM

These units were tough to track until the Russkies took them out of the barn and drove them around: bright hot IR signals against the icy ground for our all-seeing satellites, so now we can see where they get parked. This reminds me of when the US and Russia opened their missile silos so they could show each other the number of silo-launched missiles stood down. Note that they signaled to NATO in advance they were doing a beer run with this fleet of rigs. Now they'll change the oil and tranny fluids.

CRM114 MrSteve Jan 16, 2018 2:28 PM

There are exercise parking sites, and there are war parking sites. This is standard for all large force elements for all nations, except the unavoidably obvious ones. In general, even on one's own side, very few know where the real war sites are; usually a maximum of 3 people per unit. 

JohninMK MrSteve Jan 16, 2018 2:30 PM

It is highly probable that the US knows exactly where these units are parked as I'm pretty sure the Russians publish the locations of the units operating them. The important and rather difficult part is tracking them once they leave their garages for real especially as the 'all-seeing US satellites' as you put it may have strangely disappeared just before or as they moved at a time when they might actually be needed.

The Russians are not attempting to do any of this in secret.

More interesting perhaps is the exercise in the Barents. Wonder how many US subs are going to get 'pinged'? I would think that that is not good for the morale of the crew of an 'invisible' sub.

PrivetHedge Jan 16, 2018 2:23 PM

These trucks were decommissioned after the fall of the zio USSR, but thanks to the US's continued arms build up and aggression Russia is arming itself.

Russia is the historical enemy #1 of the ashkenazis.

JohninMK PrivetHedge Jan 16, 2018 2:39 PM

Not sure that's right. The Topol-M and its predecessors have been in service for over 20 years and form a major part of the Russian MAD system.

Russia has been gradually replacing and upgrading its defences since Putin came to power and decided that the future of Russia was not as a Bankster vassal state. I can't see that this was specifically a reaction to any particular US arms build-up. That's been going on virtually continuously since WW2.

HominyTwin Jan 16, 2018 2:38 PM

All Russians have to do is look for signs that NATO is going to invade: there will be shortages of tampons, tattoo ink, fried chicken, and strap-on dildos.