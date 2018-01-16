Sheriff Joe Arpaio Is Shaking Up Arizona Senate Race

The decision by 85-year-old Sheriff Joe Arpaio to get back into politics by declaring his intention to run for the Arizona Senate Seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake is rattling the state Republican party, which is afraid that a bruising Republican primary been Arpaio, and two female candidates who are backed by the Republican establishment and Steve Bannon, respectively could give Democrats the upper hand in a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996.
Arpaio’s run, according to the Wall Street Journal, is essentially a test of whether the political atmosphere in the state has shifted since he was at the center of the national immigration debate.
Despite his conviction on contempt charges for refusing to honor a court order to stop racially profiling suspected illegal immigrants, a recent poll by ABC 15 Arizona and OH Predictive Insights showed Arpaio in a statistical dead heat with establishment favorite US Rep. Martha McSally.
Indeed, following his pardon from President Trump, a longtime friend and political ally, there’s a good chance Arpaio could disappoint the Republican establishment by prevailing in the primary.
But while support for Arpaio in Arizona remains high, due in part to his willingness to challenge the federal government, attitudes toward his No. 1 issue, addressing illegal immigration, are beginning to shift...
The state’s law, SB 1070, allowed local police to enforce immigration law, and was partially invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court.
A poll taken last November of Arizona residents by the North American Research Partnership, a nonprofit that studies the border and promotes cross-border trade, found that 58% of people surveyed in Arizona opposed more laws to deport illegal immigrants.
The poll also found that about 68% of respondents opposed Mr. Trump’s proposed border wall.
Maricopa County’s new sheriff, Paul Penzone, has taken steps to distance himself from Mr. Arpaio. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has largely avoided immigration during his first term, keeping his focus on education and the economy.
Arpaio is facing two female challengers who are decades younger than him in the primary. McSally, 51, is an Air Force veteran, and Kelli Ward, 48, is a former state senator and another favorite of anti-establishment voters who might otherwise favor Arpaio.
Still, when Arpaio showed up at a meeting of the local Republican party on Saturday to pass out campaign literature, many attendees rushed to greet him.
In khakis and a sweater, Mr. Arpaio on Saturday looked much like any other retiree in this state known for its snowbirds.
He attracted some supporters looking to snap photos and shake his hand. A few ardent fans were high-school students.
“He cracks down hard on crime and illegal immigration,” said Luke Mosiman, 17, of Mesa, who is chairman of a local chapter of teenage Republicans. “He’ll get illegal immigrants out, and he’ll work well with Trump."
For what it’s worth, local Democrats rejoiced when Arpaio declared his candidacy, believing that a divisive Republican priority would benefit the Democratic frontrunner, who is vying for the Democratic nomination virtually unchallenged.
While some Arizona Republicans have hopes that a uniting figure will emerge from the primary, many fear a fierce fight among GOP candidates could give Democrats the upper hand.
Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is the front-runner for her party’s nomination.
“There is no doubt Kyrsten Sinema woke up this morning put on some tap shoes and was tapping across her kitchen floor,” said Barrett Marson, an Arizona political campaign consultant not working for any of the Senate campaigns. "Even if he doesn’t win, it is a depleted Martha McSally who comes out of the primary."
Some Democrats were quick to criticize Mr. Arpaio’s entry into the race, saying he represents the state’s past.
“Joe Arpaio brings a violent and radical history against Hispanic Arizonans to a race that has been and will be a long, bruising, and very expensive primary for the Arizona Republican Party,” said Herschel Fink, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Party.
Despite this, Arpaio says he intends to focus on immigration as his main policy issue. When it comes to his political opponents, Arpaio says he’s not worried: They’ve been attacking him for years, he says, adding that he’s prepared to respond to criticisms about his arrest.
“The people here, especially in the Republican Party, they want something done about illegal immigration,” he said.
He said he is ready to face criticism about his tactics and his criminal conviction. “I know they are going to bring everything up again,” he said.
“They’ve been after me, anyway, so what’s the difference?”
Comments
Drain that swamp Joe!!
Go Joe!
In reply to Drain that swamp Joe!! by BlindMonkey
Joe ain't going to do shit about the
real threats to America i.e.
- the FED
- Wall Street
- Zionism
- the MIC
- the Police State
- going after employers of illegals
if anything he's just going to use the immigration issue to keep building the MIC and the Police State
meanwhile fucktards that can't see past the day laborer cheer him on.
In reply to Go Joe! by knukles
Right.....do any of you knuckleheads think there's a chance in hell TPTB will let Joe get elected?
You'd see a line of underage Mexican prostitutes on CNN describing how he defiled their orifices.....
.....or else he'd be found under a pillow.....
In reply to Joe ain't by Bes
Born and raised AZ'er and I love Joe for his immigration stance but he's a shameless self promoter and the day to day enforcement by his sheriff's office was pathetic.
In reply to Right.....do any of you… by house biscuit
Arpaio, Ward and McSalley might be the three stupidest people in Arizona. I really hope Arpaio wins and goes to the Senate. His idiocy and vicious sociopathology will make for some awesome media. The guy honestly believes that as Sheriff, he had no obligation to follow the law or obey the courts. Advancing senility hasn't helped much.
In reply to Joe ain't by Bes
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4bc553b7d0af6e27c3554ffa45de16ff71…
In reply to Joe ain't by Bes
Good. A right wing fascist police state is about the only way to clean up the mess. Whether you like it or not. Alternative is further to the left. That is your choice. Choose wisely.
In reply to Joe ain't by Bes
"polls" LOL
CIA manufactured data more like it
In reply to Drain that swamp Joe!! by BlindMonkey
What about Kelly Ward!?
In reply to Drain that swamp Joe!! by BlindMonkey
Good for him! I love this guy and he is a true patriot. I will never forget his tents for inmates, bologna sammich's, and making the inmates wear pink undies! Go Joe!
Arpaio can run but he can not hide. He will be dead by election. Believe me.
Arizona
The Saquaro People, overwhelmed by a
ground-hugging opiate fog, their minds locked
in tightly framed thought-boxes, mesmerized
by Trumpfoolery.
Any sense of reality is an illusion.
In reply to Arpaio can run but he can… by onwisconsinbadger
LOL.., Deep Snorter.
In reply to Arizona… by Deep Snorkeler
You will be one of the first
In reply to Arizona… by Deep Snorkeler
Now here is a criminal that I can support for Senate.
85 years old LOL.
85 is too old. I'd choose a doctor over a military veteran at this point, hoping she would follow Ron and Rand Paul in her attitudes.
How old do you think Feinstein is????
In reply to 85 is too old. I'd choose a… by GeezerGeek
About 180? Witches live a long time!
In reply to How old do you think… by FORD_FIESTA
"I needed a place to put the dogs. The prisoners ruined the jail, so I put the prisoners in the tents and I had a nice place to put the dogs. We treat the cats nice too, and horses. I have the inmates take care of the animals. It's therapy too, you see."
Thats better than shithole mexico.
Give em hell Joe!
Joe is too old, also too controversial. He's going to make a mess of the repub primary.
How is that even possible.......LOL
In reply to Joe is too old, also too… by truthseeker47
Pink handcuffs for all [beaners].
As long as Steve "kiss of death" Bannon does NOT try to help him, he's a shoe-in to win.
If Roy Moore had been tough on immigration he would have won. The only issue I know of for Roy was keeping the 10 Commandments in front of the courthouse. I liked that, but it was not really a hot issue. Immigration is. Arapaio is identified as tough on immigration. I think that is a winner in a state overrun my Mexicans and South Americans. Immigration is the reason Flake is a goner. Don't discount this issue. It's the one reason I voted for Trump.
Tough day on the cryptos today, where is the pos spammer that makes $14k/mo. at home when you need him?
Joe - you're a career tax eating loser with a job I could train a chimp to do. Sit down and shut up, you're a loser.
85 is kind of old to be in the Senate let alone enter the Senate for the first time. He should make a pledge that he will only serve two terms.
Flake said he thinks Joe is just in the race to raise a lot of money for the Party, then will drop out. We'll see.
'Flake said he thinks Joe is just in the race to raise a lot of money for the Party, then will drop out. We'll see.'
Flake is a stiff and the 'Party' hates Joe. Joe will win #MAGA.
In reply to Flake said he thinks Joe is… by Mr. Schmilkies
Joe has 'walked the walk' for years on immigration and been continuously opposed by 'The Republican Establishment'. Go Joe!
North American Research Partnership Are you kidding? Sneaky, disappointed globalist NYC criminal klintonistas. Fuuuck yooouu
Demicans rejoiced when Donald announced too. Look how that turned out. Maybe demicans should spend more time pulling their heads out of their asses and worrying a bit less about how far the republocrats' heads are logged up their own asses.
Well, having put Maricopa County on the hook for millions upon millions in court costs and associated fines, penalties, fees, etc. due to his belligerence during his tenure ... I forgot where I was going with this ...
Oh yeah! FU Joe!
I'll never vote for a Democrat in this state, but you damn well better believe that I ain't voting for you! They don't call you "The Most Expensive Sheriff in America" just for grins, you know.