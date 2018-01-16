Dow Dumps Over 300 Pts From Highs As Options Skew Hits Record Low

Traders have never paid more to place levered long bets relative to downside protection in US equity markets... perhaps that was the final straw on the endless-bull-market-camel's back...
After all that excitement at the open - Dow 26k and nothing can stop me now... Things have gone red with The Dow down over 320 points from its highs...
For now this is the biggest intraday reversal for The Dow since December 1st and worst day of the year...
Wrong way!— Eric Scott Hunsader (@nanexllc) January 16, 2018
S&P 500 futures price moves between 9:30am and 4:15pm ET for each day this year. Today=black line $ES_F $SPY pic.twitter.com/RYDoqL1I0F
Notably, as Bloomberg reports, as U.S. stocks trade at all-time highs, the price tag on bearish options has dropped to a trough relative to bullish contracts. The spread between the price of one-month, 25-delta puts and calls for the S&P 500 is roughly two standard deviations below its five-year mean, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
It’s an indication of the greed -- or lack of fear -- in the market suppressing the Cboe’s volatility gauge.
This is a record low skew - bullish/greed - lower than at the peak of the market in 2007...
The persistent decline in put prices -- paying less for downside protection -- drove the downtrend in the measure known as skew during most of last year’s second half. Since Jan. 3, investors chasing upside have led to an increase in the cost of calls, contributing to the historically significant level of bullish positions, the data show.
As Morgan Stanley wrote earlier, "buy puts now."
And one more thing, Goldman's Rick Appetite Index has never been higher...
It's a bird..... It's a plane...... It's the Plunge Protection Team
did you btfd because of it?
In reply to It's a bird by YUNOSELL
No I am all cashed out and now into physical silver. I sense the world is getting crazier and too unpredictable based on the stream of headlines I have been reading for the last month or so. I even cashed in the cryptos. Sidelines for me now.
In reply to did you btfd because of it? by _RRR_
yes, but still can take months or years until something bad happens. U patient enough to sit it out while your collegues make another 200%?
In reply to No I am all cashed out and… by YUNOSELL
This is bullshit. I call. There is no way Ill be green today in my 2 year S&P short. No fucking way
In reply to yes, but still can take… by _RRR_
Who is Rick and why does he have such a volatile appetite???
In reply to This is bullshit. I call… by overbet
Go figure. Open Interest means nothing. Add up all the open call contracts x bid/ask average. Then add up all the put contracts x bid/ask average. Call equity / Put Equity is what they balance over and over ahead of the monthly expiration and it really looks like it's time to burn the calls. You double know it because they always jerk the crap out of the market higher right before they drop it.
Maximum Pain is another name for it, and I think some people wrote some software to calculate it..
Expect a typical 'price pinning Friday..'
In reply to This is bullshit. I call… by overbet
Could it be the "dreaded" one-day reversal pattern?
http://www.investinganswers.com/financial-dictionary/technical-analysis…
Needs to go down on unusually heavy volume into the close to signal a short-term reversal.
In reply to Go figure. Open Interest… by zebra77a
Now my goal is to just preserve wealth. Something feels strange about this time. I am feeling like this next crash could come very suddenly since a lot of the normal signs (margin debt, high P/E ratios, gradually increasing interest rates) will all trigger it sooner on account of the extra high debt-to-GDP this time.
Also, some strange geopolitical tensions in the air not present in 2001 or 2008. I'd rather feel safe on the sidelines now, and I get enough adrenaline rush just from reading Zerohedge.
In reply to yes, but still can take… by _RRR_
Wondered the same thing when oil started creeping higher. Something had to be happening..
In reply to Now my goal is to just… by YUNOSELL
Cashed out a while back; I'm headed for the gun shop this week ;)
In reply to Now my goal is to just… by YUNOSELL
Treasury market....not dead just yet.
All good by tomorrow.
Seen it before. One more big push before the selling begins. Not saying this is the Big One, but this is the standard MO in these situations. "Hit that one moe time, just for good measure."
first hit always gets bought
In reply to Seen it before. One more… by bshirley1968
usually it's a 'double lie' Jerked higher, faded lower, puts pile in, jerks higher puts get burned. Calls bail in. Puts exhausted nobody wants to short, everybody doubles up on calls expecting moire! As long as no puts come ni their free to drop it and regain the logarithmic return on depreciating call buyers. No matter what come Thursday / Friday Call Equity = Put Equity.. and maximum pain will be the game for the monthly..
Selling the premium..
In reply to Seen it before. One more… by bshirley1968
Makes perfect sense to me. 8 years of an activist Fed expanding their balance sheets in order to manipulate interest rates has completely skewed all risk markets.
Bye Stawks!
Just sold 25% of my nonretirement equity portfolio...
Finally, fuckingly. Some action besides parabolic increase in bullshit stocks like AMZN.
if the vix is up some 20% today, why is xiv only up7% ...and uvxy only 10% ????
Did you even ready the prospectus? VXX/TVIX/UVXY/XIV/SVXY track S&P VIX FUTURES index, not VIX, they buy (or sell if inverse) 1M/2M futures (weighted depending on how long to expiry each future contract has got) which is not the same as VIX as VIX futures bet on future VIX value (1M/2M from now). Check vixcentral.com to see VIX futures curve, expiration dates, contango etc.
Also, here you can see continuous chart for 1M futures contract
https://s.tradingview.com/dailyfx/widgetembed/?symbol=CBOE%3AVI1!&inter…!
and 2M future
https://s.tradingview.com/dailyfx/widgetembed/?symbol=CBOE%3AVI2!&inter…!
In reply to if the vix is up some 20%… by scubapro
up to new highs tomorrow lol
Not many shorts means ripe for a flash crash
Fat lady has stepped up to the microphone.
She gunna belt this one out...
No Putin's friends are yanking their money out.
Up 500 on the week by Fri. close.
Are you not entertained?
BTFD!
PPT at work as we speak.
C'mon, bulls, don't stop now! Need to pump this baby higher.
That way, the crash will be all the harder.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jK8JGpCmDw8
Where's Lloyd?
1 hour to go, 200 points, shouldn’t be a problem
Another day, more wool to trim.
something is happening, something is snapping and the rich ones know
Its a whole new paradigm!! Everything is different this time- not like all of those other, 'this times'!! Housing prices can only- SORRY... Bitcoin prices can only go up from here and there is no end in sight! People who do not own digital currencies- no matter what the price- will forever be relegated to living in tent cities and in Hondas, rejected by society at large and the uber-wealthy, crypto-currency gods who were brilliant enough to foresee the future and skate across the white-hot film of this latest bubble- SORRY... fundamental change in society and the World as we know it.
Drumpf would not allow negative Dow as long as he......where are the medical records. Dementia confirmed yet ?
Crash everything, Crypto's, National currencies, stocks, bonds, etc. It's in the plans. And WW3 is right around the corner. The truth lies behind the veil of total secrecy with people who are sworn to absolute secrecy as to when all this will happen; only the ones at the controls know. Perhaps this is the beginning...of the New World Order as mentioned by George H.W. Bush on 9/11 of 1990. One World Currency, One World Government, One World Financial System, etc. And the soon to be crowned One World Leader. The New World Order! All within the next year, next 5 years, next 10 years, 20 years, who knows, not me, I'm not one of them...