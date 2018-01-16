Dow Dumps Over 300 Pts From Highs As Options Skew Hits Record Low

Traders have never paid more to place levered long bets relative to downside protection in US equity markets... perhaps that was the final straw on the endless-bull-market-camel's back...

After all that excitement at the open - Dow 26k and nothing can stop me now... Things have gone red with The Dow down over 320 points from its highs...

For now this is the biggest intraday reversal for The Dow since December 1st and worst day of the year...

Wrong way!

S&P 500 futures price moves between 9:30am and 4:15pm ET for each day this year. Today=black line

Notably, as Bloomberg reports, as U.S. stocks trade at all-time highs, the price tag on bearish options has dropped to a trough relative to bullish contracts. The spread between the price of one-month, 25-delta puts and calls for the S&P 500 is roughly two standard deviations below its five-year mean, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

It’s an indication of the greed -- or lack of fear -- in the market suppressing the Cboe’s volatility gauge.

This is a record low skew - bullish/greed - lower than at the peak of the market in 2007...

The persistent decline in put prices -- paying less for downside protection -- drove the downtrend in the measure known as skew during most of last year’s second half. Since Jan. 3, investors chasing upside have led to an increase in the cost of calls, contributing to the historically significant level of bullish positions, the data show.

As Morgan Stanley wrote earlier, "buy puts now."

And one more thing, Goldman's Rick Appetite Index has never been higher...