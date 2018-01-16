Turkey Notifies NATO Of Imminent Massive Invasion Of Syria To Fight Kurds

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/16/2018 - 13:50

Turkey is poised for an imminent massive ground invasion of Northern Syria to quash Kurdish militia groups currently holding Afrin near the Turkish border. Multiple regional outlets have reported a build-up of forces that could constitute the largest external intervening force thus far in the entirety of the Syrian war.

According to Middle East based Al-Sura News, Turkey's military build-up currently underway includes special forces troops, Army units, Turkish-backed Syrian Rebels and Turkey's air force. The Kurdish YPG/J (People's Protection Units) has held Afrin since the Syrian government withdrew from the area in 2012, which constitutes the western-most part of the self-declared Rojava autonomous Kurdish zone.

"First Turkish military convoy enters Syria's Idlib, heads to hilltop overlooking Afrin." via Turkey's Daily Sabah

Turkey considers it a "terrorist" enclave as it sees Syrian Kurdish factions as an extension of the PKK, while the US has claimed not to be active in supporting Kurdish operations in Afrin, which lies a mere 40 kilometers from Aleppo where the Syrian Army continues to advance through the Aleppo countryside and into Idlib province.

Over the weekend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed recent US efforts to ramp up support for the Kurdish dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), saying during a speech in Ankara, “A country we call an ally is insisting on forming a terror army on our borders." He framed US support to Syrian Kurds as undermining Turkey's security, adding, “What can that terror army target but Turkey? Our mission is to strangle it before it’s even born."

Meanwhile a top Turkish general told a meeting of NATO military commanders, "We cannot and will not allow support and arming of the YPG terror group under the name of an operational partner. We hope this mistake will be corrected in the shortest time."

Regional outlets Al Jazeera and Al Masdar News have confirmed that the large Turkish convoy has entered northwest Syria and that sporadic fighting against Kurdish forces is already underway. Notably the air force is said to be mobilized - a significant factor as Turkish ground forces, including its proxy rebel forces making up its "Euphrates Shield Operation", have had little success in the past dislodging Kurdish fighters without air support.

Should aerial power be utilized by Turkey it would mark a dramatic escalation, especially given that both Russia and the US operate over Northern Syria, with Russia controlling the airspace over Afrin Canton (as well as over Idlib, which have generally frustrated Turkish plans for greater involvement). Whether the operation against Syrian Kurds moves forward or not into a full scale Turkish assault depends in large part on Russia, which has administered 'deconfliction' zones in the Afrin area, and has sponsored trilateral talks with Turkey and Iran which seeks cooperation among the three powers to wind down the war in Syria. 

In response to news of the impending Turkish invasion, US Coalition spokesman Col. said Tuesday of the Syrian Kurds in Afrin, "We don't support them, we have nothing to do with them." Dillon explained further when pressed by Turkish state media journalists, "We are not operating in Afrin. We are supporting our partners in defeating remaining ISIS [Daesh] pockets along the Middle Euphrates River Valley, specifically in areas north of Abu Kamal, on the eastern side of the Euphrates River." 

Turkey's current build-up and offensive comes after Dillon's controversial comments on Sunday in which he announced that the US coalition will establish a 30,000-strong new border security force with the SDF in Syria. In claiming to have "nothing to do with" Syrian Kurds operating in Afrin the Pentagon is seeking to distance itself from entering into direct conflict with Turkey in northwest Syria. 

Though Turkey has threatened many times before that it will dislodge Afrin from control of the Syrian Kurds, Erdogan might not be bluffing this time. Late on Tuesday he's reported to have phoned NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in order to inform NATO that the Afrin operation is being launched. 

Omen IV researchfix Jan 16, 2018 3:50 PM

The Kurds are TURDS!

 

they deserve Nothing - they believed the US is Partner based  on bullshit rather than do the right thing and do a deal with Iran and Turkey

 

he Kurds long term are fucked

 

the crescent will hold from Hezbollah home base to Syria / Turkey / Iraq and Iran and then eventually Afghanistan and Pakistan

 

the Scum in DC are so myopic and arrogant  - whether it is the American White & Yellow Citizens in the USA to the Browns in the ME

 

DC is on the eve of destruction !

Omen IV researchfix Jan 16, 2018 3:51 PM

The Kurds are TURDS!

 

they deserve Nothing - they believed the US is Partner based  on bullshit rather than do the right thing and do a deal with Iran and Turkey

 

he Kurds long term are fucked

 

the crescent will hold from Hezbollah home base to Syria / Turkey / Iraq and Iran and then eventually Afghanistan and Pakistan

 

the Scum in DC are so myopic and arrogant  - whether it is the American White & Yellow Citizens in the USA to the Browns in the ME

 

DC is on the eve of destruction !

Brazen Heist BennyBoy Jan 16, 2018 3:33 PM

The US picked one of the worst gypsies around as their last, desperate attempt at justifying an illegal presence in Syria. They can barely unify amongst themselves, what is a Kurd anyway? Maybe the fact that they couldn't make a country yet tells you enough about them.

I recommend Turkey to also target US forces in northern Syria, as they are the ones spear-heading the shit show up north and bribing the Kurds into conflict with their neighbours, who will be hung to dry once the tide fully turns against US imperialism.

FBaggins sixsigma cygnu… Jan 16, 2018 3:37 PM

The  Kurdish population in Turkey is estimated anywhere from 15-20 %. The Kurds are most populous in the southeastern mountainous provinces of Turkey closest to the Syrian border to the south, but are also distributed in lesser concentrations throughout the nation. Erdogan and past Turkish leaders have opposed Kurdish tribal movements to break away for an independent Kurdish nation fragmenting Turkey. To now carve out of Syria a separate Kurdistan directly to the south of Turkey, Erdogan considers will lead to the loss of south east portions of Turkey. If the US, Britain and Israel support the Kurds in their bid to carve a separate state out of Syria, they will likely experience conflict with Turkey driving Turkey completely out of NATO into a very tight alliance with Russia.  The US has already pissed off the Turks with the failed attempted coup to get rid of Erdogan, and likely will not now risk a large scale ground war in the area by supporting the Kurdish rebels in Syria, alienating Turkey further.   

GUS100CORRINA Stlouiemike Jan 16, 2018 3:11 PM

Turkey Notifies NATO Of Imminent Massive Invasion Of Syria To Fight Kurds

My response: All the pieces are in place for the GOG-MAGOG conflict (Ezekiel 38-39)

Below are the players .... stay tuned ... more to come. This is really interesting.

Ancient Name ====================  Modern Nation
Rosh (Rashu, Rasapu, Ros, and Rus) ======  Russia
Magog (Scythians) ================= Central Asia & possibly Afghanistan
Meshech (Muschki and Musku) ==========  Turkey
Tubal (Tubalu) ==================== Turkey
Persia =========================== Iran
Ethiopia (Cush) ===================  Sudan
Libya (Put or Phut) =================  Libya
Gomer (Cimmerians) =============== Turkey
Beth-togarmah (Til-garimmu or Tegarma) =  Turkey

MozartIII Haus-Targaryen Jan 16, 2018 2:13 PM

Assad has only invited in Russia. Ergodan & Turkey are a back stabbing weasels that got pissed, when he got caught selling Syrian oil to the black market for gold. Russia will annihilate them. Sooner or later.This fits with the bull shit that the US is creating a 30k strong boarder fence in Syria. The US has no business in Syria. Get the fuck out. They won't, because this will actually lead to WW3. Which is what the brain dead want.

 

 

Stupid fuckers that make these decisions need to be given a gun and put on the front line, untill the end of the conflict. I don't care what positions of power they hold. That would end this bullshit pretty quick.

khnum MozartIII Jan 16, 2018 2:39 PM

This is the problem humans are hard wired to obey I remember being in the Cambodian killing fields hearing all the Pol Pot horror stories from the Cambodian guides then I just asked the question why didn't someone just shoot the prick,I got a look like I was from outer space.Trust me this Erdogan is going to be a major problem.

HowdyDoody Ghost of PartysOver Jan 16, 2018 2:02 PM

The Kurds the best of the lot?

Well they did the dirty work for the Turks during the Armenian Genocide and were allowed to keep the best looking Armenian women as trophies. The descendants of those women now serve as PR for the plucky Kurd army.

Why do they get a free pass over that while the Turks are properly denounced?

http://www.berfin-kurd.net/israelkurd.png

 

 

DetectiveStern Ghost of PartysOver Jan 16, 2018 2:51 PM

It's easy. You have the shit stirrers in the global cabal, banking and corporate elite, politicians/deep state controlling conventional military etc on one side (basically anyone funded, armed or salaried to fight) verses the normal people who just want to get on with life (some have taken up arms to protect their property, others are just suffering from the shit stirrers).

 

Always remember some motherfucker is making money off this or it wouldn't be happening. 