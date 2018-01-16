Turkey Notifies NATO Of Imminent Massive Invasion Of Syria To Fight Kurds

Turkey is poised for an imminent massive ground invasion of Northern Syria to quash Kurdish militia groups currently holding Afrin near the Turkish border. Multiple regional outlets have reported a build-up of forces that could constitute the largest external intervening force thus far in the entirety of the Syrian war.
According to Middle East based Al-Sura News, Turkey's military build-up currently underway includes special forces troops, Army units, Turkish-backed Syrian Rebels and Turkey's air force. The Kurdish YPG/J (People's Protection Units) has held Afrin since the Syrian government withdrew from the area in 2012, which constitutes the western-most part of the self-declared Rojava autonomous Kurdish zone.
"First Turkish military convoy enters Syria's Idlib, heads to hilltop overlooking Afrin." via Turkey's Daily Sabah
Turkey considers it a "terrorist" enclave as it sees Syrian Kurdish factions as an extension of the PKK, while the US has claimed not to be active in supporting Kurdish operations in Afrin, which lies a mere 40 kilometers from Aleppo where the Syrian Army continues to advance through the Aleppo countryside and into Idlib province.
Over the weekend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed recent US efforts to ramp up support for the Kurdish dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), saying during a speech in Ankara, “A country we call an ally is insisting on forming a terror army on our borders." He framed US support to Syrian Kurds as undermining Turkey's security, adding, “What can that terror army target but Turkey? Our mission is to strangle it before it’s even born."
Meanwhile a top Turkish general told a meeting of NATO military commanders, "We cannot and will not allow support and arming of the YPG terror group under the name of an operational partner. We hope this mistake will be corrected in the shortest time."
Regional outlets Al Jazeera and Al Masdar News have confirmed that the large Turkish convoy has entered northwest Syria and that sporadic fighting against Kurdish forces is already underway. Notably the air force is said to be mobilized - a significant factor as Turkish ground forces, including its proxy rebel forces making up its "Euphrates Shield Operation", have had little success in the past dislodging Kurdish fighters without air support.
#BREAKING - #Turkish military build up on #Syrian border ramps up as operation to invade #Afrin is imminent according to #Turkey's President Erdogan. Largest Turkish build up in the Syrian Civil War slated to involve; Special Forces, Army, Turkish-backed Syrian Rebels & Airforce pic.twitter.com/56tJ6bXjWa— SURA (@AlSuraEnglish) January 16, 2018
Should aerial power be utilized by Turkey it would mark a dramatic escalation, especially given that both Russia and the US operate over Northern Syria, with Russia controlling the airspace over Afrin Canton (as well as over Idlib, which have generally frustrated Turkish plans for greater involvement). Whether the operation against Syrian Kurds moves forward or not into a full scale Turkish assault depends in large part on Russia, which has administered 'deconfliction' zones in the Afrin area, and has sponsored trilateral talks with Turkey and Iran which seeks cooperation among the three powers to wind down the war in Syria.
In response to news of the impending Turkish invasion, US Coalition spokesman Col. said Tuesday of the Syrian Kurds in Afrin, "We don't support them, we have nothing to do with them." Dillon explained further when pressed by Turkish state media journalists, "We are not operating in Afrin. We are supporting our partners in defeating remaining ISIS [Daesh] pockets along the Middle Euphrates River Valley, specifically in areas north of Abu Kamal, on the eastern side of the Euphrates River."
The 42 km distance from Afrin to Aleppo is already dominated by Opposition Armed groups based near Aleppo in Anadan, Hraytan and all the way up to Afrin pic.twitter.com/HBKsXMpRDE— EHSANI2 (@EHSANI22) January 16, 2018
Turkey's current build-up and offensive comes after Dillon's controversial comments on Sunday in which he announced that the US coalition will establish a 30,000-strong new border security force with the SDF in Syria. In claiming to have "nothing to do with" Syrian Kurds operating in Afrin the Pentagon is seeking to distance itself from entering into direct conflict with Turkey in northwest Syria.
Though Turkey has threatened many times before that it will dislodge Afrin from control of the Syrian Kurds, Erdogan might not be bluffing this time. Late on Tuesday he's reported to have phoned NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in order to inform NATO that the Afrin operation is being launched.
Fuck Turkey, support the Kurds.
I don't know that the Kurds are terrorists now, but they will be when Turkey goes ahead with this invasion.
In reply to Fuck Turkey, support the… by ShorTed
This is Putin using a NATO member to out US backed "rebels" from Syria.
Watch erdogan get chummy with Assad now.
In reply to I don't know that the Kurds… by The_Juggernaut
Cui Bono?
In reply to This is Putin using a NATO… by Haus-Targaryen
South Turkistan has always been at war with North Kurdistan.
In reply to Cui Bono? by knukles
What about Turdistan? Oh right no army to speak of. It's a shithole!
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Let this be a lesson, Kurds, (or anyone in the region) The pallets of cash, weaponry, and air support will stop in the amount of time it takes to change a coffee filter..
Operation "hung out to dry" fully implemented..
In reply to What about Turdistan? Oh… by Moe-Monay
"Cui Bono?"
It's the Saudi/Qatari pipeline, I think... Turkey stands to make out on the pipeline as well.
However, the Russians and Iranians might have something to say about this.
In reply to Let this be a lesson, Kurds,… by Theta_Burn
I like the Kurds.
But in this case they are the CIA's bitch replacing the last failed CIA bitch: ISIS.
The US is so transparent but the MSM never notices. Oh yeah, the MSM is another CIA bitch.
In reply to "Cui Bono?"… by sixsigma cygnu…
Absolutely. The Kurds should get autonomy. But first US has to leave Asia.
Syria, Afghanistan and Korea. That´s the plan.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
TRANSLATION of the headline:
US's Bitch Turkey Notifies NATO Of Imminent Massive Invasion Of Syria To Fight Assad For Israhell http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
In reply to Absolutely. The Kurds should… by researchfix
In reply to Absolutely. The Kurds should… by researchfix
In reply to Absolutely. The Kurds should… by researchfix
We could "accidentally" drop a few thousand TOW missiles in that region of Syria.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
The US picked one of the worst gypsies around as their last, desperate attempt at justifying an illegal presence in Syria. They can barely unify amongst themselves, what is a Kurd anyway? Maybe the fact that they couldn't make a country yet tells you enough about them.
I recommend Turkey to also target US forces in northern Syria, as they are the ones spear-heading the shit show up north and bribing the Kurds into conflict with their neighbours, who will be hung to dry once the tide fully turns against US imperialism.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
I like curds too. The whey gets between my teeth.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
It will only be an Iran/Quatari pipeline. Never Saudi.
In reply to "Cui Bono?"… by sixsigma cygnu…
The Kurdish population in Turkey is estimated anywhere from 15-20 %. The Kurds are most populous in the southeastern mountainous provinces of Turkey closest to the Syrian border to the south, but are also distributed in lesser concentrations throughout the nation. Erdogan and past Turkish leaders have opposed Kurdish tribal movements to break away for an independent Kurdish nation fragmenting Turkey. To now carve out of Syria a separate Kurdistan directly to the south of Turkey, Erdogan considers will lead to the loss of south east portions of Turkey. If the US, Britain and Israel support the Kurds in their bid to carve a separate state out of Syria, they will likely experience conflict with Turkey driving Turkey completely out of NATO into a very tight alliance with Russia. The US has already pissed off the Turks with the failed attempted coup to get rid of Erdogan, and likely will not now risk a large scale ground war in the area by supporting the Kurdish rebels in Syria, alienating Turkey further.
In reply to "Cui Bono?"… by sixsigma cygnu…
moe larry cheese please urk urk cluck
In reply to What about Turdistan? Oh… by Moe-Monay
Turkey Notifies NATO Of Imminent Massive Invasion Of Syria To Fight Kurds
My response: All the pieces are in place for the GOG-MAGOG conflict (Ezekiel 38-39)
Below are the players .... stay tuned ... more to come. This is really interesting.
Ancient Name ==================== Modern Nation
Rosh (Rashu, Rasapu, Ros, and Rus) ====== Russia
Magog (Scythians) ================= Central Asia & possibly Afghanistan
Meshech (Muschki and Musku) ========== Turkey
Tubal (Tubalu) ==================== Turkey
Persia =========================== Iran
Ethiopia (Cush) =================== Sudan
Libya (Put or Phut) ================= Libya
Gomer (Cimmerians) =============== Turkey
Beth-togarmah (Til-garimmu or Tegarma) = Turkey
In reply to moe larry cheese please urk… by Stlouiemike
As much as I don't want the kurds to be cleansed, they are being supported by Israhell, so if the kurds are not curtailed, then, Israhell will have it's leap frog foot hold against Iran.
Makes your bed, you have to lay in it.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Agreed. I kinda feel bad for the Kurds. They were given the unlucky prize of US support and will be tossed aside like a used lemon. Same as Porky in Kiev, though I don't feel bad for him for a second.
In reply to As much as I don't want the… by BullyDog
Is moar shit starting to hit the already shit-filled fan?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
This looks more like the inevitable cleanup at the end of a failed rebellion. The only way for it to escalate is if the US tried to stop it.
In reply to Is moar shit starting to hit… by Erek
Hard to tell sometimes who're the good guys and who're the bad guys.
In this case it's easy, however. The good guys are clearly Turkey.
The good guys are whoever fights those who Isrealhell and The Great Satan support.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
That's my call as well. Live by the "proxy", die by the "proxy".
In reply to This is Putin using a NATO… by Haus-Targaryen
Assad has only invited in Russia. Ergodan & Turkey are a back stabbing weasels that got pissed, when he got caught selling Syrian oil to the black market for gold. Russia will annihilate them. Sooner or later.This fits with the bull shit that the US is creating a 30k strong boarder fence in Syria. The US has no business in Syria. Get the fuck out. They won't, because this will actually lead to WW3. Which is what the brain dead want.
Stupid fuckers that make these decisions need to be given a gun and put on the front line, untill the end of the conflict. I don't care what positions of power they hold. That would end this bullshit pretty quick.
In reply to This is Putin using a NATO… by Haus-Targaryen
This is the problem humans are hard wired to obey I remember being in the Cambodian killing fields hearing all the Pol Pot horror stories from the Cambodian guides then I just asked the question why didn't someone just shoot the prick,I got a look like I was from outer space.Trust me this Erdogan is going to be a major problem.
In reply to Assad has only invited in… by MozartIII
You don’t get it - Erdogan is doing what he is supposed to do as a Nationalist - NATO is gone !
the USA is seeing Vietnam all over again
Kabul will be the roof of the embassy in Saigon very soon
In reply to This is the problem humans… by khnum
In reply to This is the problem humans… by khnum
In reply to This is the problem humans… by khnum
In reply to This is the problem humans… by khnum
In reply to This is the problem humans… by khnum
In reply to This is the problem humans… by khnum
In reply to This is the problem humans… by khnum
yes I do get it possibly worse than Vietnam maybe ww3 from a German Perspective I count 6 possible flashpoints from the Baltics through to the Pacific
In reply to You don’t get it - Erdogan… by Omen IV
we can only hope.
In reply to This is Putin using a NATO… by Haus-Targaryen
Does anybody remember Trumps NATO comments a year or so ago? Could this be why? Does the man sense the future? I thought the Kurds were to best of the lot over there in helping destroy ISIS. Have to go find my program; hard to keep up with which players are on which team anymore.
In reply to Fuck Turkey, support the… by ShorTed
The Kurds the best of the lot?
Well they did the dirty work for the Turks during the Armenian Genocide and were allowed to keep the best looking Armenian women as trophies. The descendants of those women now serve as PR for the plucky Kurd army.
Why do they get a free pass over that while the Turks are properly denounced?
http://www.berfin-kurd.net/israelkurd.png
In reply to Does anybody remember Trumps… by Ghost of PartysOver
If you have ever met any Kurd refugees in the USA you would probably assess the similarly. I do.
In reply to The Kurds the best of the… by HowdyDoody
Only a couple of players but a whole lot of puppets.
Strings everywhere and they got tangled up.
In reply to Does anybody remember Trumps… by Ghost of PartysOver
Simple explanation: any Kurdistan gets carved out of Turkey, Syria, or Iraq in some combination. No state ever gives up its tax donkeys willingly. No matter how free you think you are, you are always some government's property.
In reply to Only a couple of players but… by SpanishGoop
Hate to tell you Hezbullah and Russia did more to reign in ISIS than the Axis US powers.
In reply to Does anybody remember Trumps… by Ghost of PartysOver
It's easy. You have the shit stirrers in the global cabal, banking and corporate elite, politicians/deep state controlling conventional military etc on one side (basically anyone funded, armed or salaried to fight) verses the normal people who just want to get on with life (some have taken up arms to protect their property, others are just suffering from the shit stirrers).
Always remember some motherfucker is making money off this or it wouldn't be happening.
In reply to Does anybody remember Trumps… by Ghost of PartysOver
Absolutely true. Don't be deceived: somewhere in back, U.S. alphabet agencies are there making everything work toward chaos and war.
In reply to It's easy. You have the shit… by DetectiveStern
Kurds deserves no support whatsoever from the time they decided to quickly turn against Syrian people and align with US invasion army and their ISIS . They should have known better. Once you pick the side of the Devil you doomed.
In reply to Fuck Turkey, support the… by ShorTed
Yep Armenian genocide redux coming up.
In reply to Kurds deserves no support… by Thordoom
whereever kurds are there is trouble ahead, always.
In reply to Fuck Turkey, support the… by ShorTed
Does the U.N. condemn this invasion of a sovereign state? Of course not -- why start now?
Why would they, unless Syria objects? I get that the UN is fubar - no argument there. But this particular instance may well be welcomed by the sovereign state they are invading.
In reply to Does the U.N. condemn this… by Bastiat