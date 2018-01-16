US And China Brace For Trade War That Could Rattle Global Economy

As we reported last week, the US non-petroleum trade deficit with China and Mexico - two of its largest trading partners - climbed to its highest level for a 12-month period in December, an embarrassing development for the Trump administration, which has repeatedly promised to protect US industry by raising trade barriers.
However, the rising deficit, bolstered by a weakening US dollar, could ratchet up the political urgency of the Trump administration’s trade agenda. And as the Wall Street Journal points out, the White House is preparing a mix of tariffs and quotas to confront the growing economic threat from China. Though this confrontation could be potentially disruptive for the global system of free trade, even potentially leading to the collapse of the World Trade Organization, a group the Trump administration believes China should never have been allowed to join.
In his column, the WSJ’s Andrew Browne points out that the last time the US became embroiled in a trade war, Ronald Reagan was president. And its adversary was a close US ally: Japan.
At the time, Japan’s economy was much smaller than the US economy. Today, the Chinese economy has by some measures eclipsed the US. Such an unprecedented trade showdown between the US and China could have far reaching ramifications.
A trade war isn’t a certainty, but if it comes, it will look nothing like the battles that raged in the 1980s over Japanese semiconductors, cars and TV sets.
The forces are more evenly matched this time: America has never faced off in a trade skirmish with an opponent like China in terms of economic size, industrial capabilities and global ambitions.
Japan was a U.S. ally, China increasingly a rival. That raises the risk of tit-for-tat escalation, especially since support for Beijing is crumbling across the U.S. political spectrum as well as in the U.S. business community, traditionally a strong advocate for China trade.
Anti-trade rhetoric has been embraced by both sides, with President Donald Trump’s “America First” proclamations and President Xi Jinping’s “Chinese Dream” scenario.
In this brewing battle fueled by protectionists in both camps (Mr. Trump’s “America First“ finds its nationalist counterpoint in President Xi Jinping’s “China Dream”), each side has an exaggerated sense of its own advantages.
“A trade war is coming because of ideological zealotry and absolutely contradictory estimates of who has more leverage,” says Scott Kennedy, an expert on Chinese industrial policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.
Global markets are wildly unprepared for a full-blown China-US trade war, WSJ reports. Earlier this month, the Eurasia Group highlighted “protectionism” as one of the biggest geopolitical risks of 2018. One of the reasons, Eurasia Group argues, is because industrialized economies are embracing a wider tool chest of pro-trade measures, including indirect subsidies and bailouts.
Governments aren’t just trying to protect comparative advantages in traditional sectors such as agriculture, metals, chemicals, and machinery out of concern for lost jobs or domestic economic interests. They’re also intervening in the digital economy and innovation-intensive industries as protecting intellectual property becomes an increasingly important priority.
But instead of traditional measures such as import tariffs and quotas, today’s tools of choice include “behind-the-border” measures such as bailouts, subsidies, and “buy local” requirements designed to bolster domestic companies and industries. These measures don’t necessarily circumvent WTO commitments; they rely on a collective inability to update and strengthen existing global trade rules.
WSJ agrees: Once under way, the repercussions of a trade war would be felt well beyond the combatants themselves. US friends and allies along Asian supply chains would be early collateral damage. China is still to a large extent the final assembly point for imported high-tech components from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Navigating increasingly complex global supply chains in a constant state of disruption would be hugely problematic for businesses across industries.
Furthermore, if it escalated far enough, a trade war could take down the entire global trading architecture. That could be Trump’s goal. Many in his administration, including trade representative Robert Lightizer, believe the biggest mistake the US ever made was to usher China into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Aides say Trump regularly threatens to pull out of the rules-setting body.
Trump has in the past suggested that Chinese help on North Korea could head off US trade action. In a phone call with the US president on Tuesday, Xi suggested that trade issues should be resolved by "making the cake of cooperation bigger."
Meanwhile, Trump expressed disappointment that the US trade deficit with China has continued to grow" and made clear that "the situation is not sustainable."
In private, however, senior Chinese officials believe Beijing has many tactical advantages: Some are cultural - the Chinese people, one says, are more prepared to endure economic hardship.
Perceptions of US bullying would rally the population around the Communist Party, whereas US opinion would fracture among constituencies for and against trade hostilities.
US manufacturing giants like Boeing in General Motors would probably throw a fit and withdraw their support for Trump and his agenda. Both companies see China’s economy, which is fairly open relative to Japan’s in the 1980s, as a crucial growth market. If US initiates a trade war - something that Trump has already threatened with his investigation into Chinese IP practices - China has a detailed game plan to respond, and the total flexibility to carry it out. For example, the Chinese government would abandon Boeing in favor of European Airbus. Diversifying soybean supplies - possibly relying more on Brazil - would be another option.
Browne says the US should count on Chinese retaliatory actions being highly targeted - state by state, congressional district by congressional district - to inflict the maximum US job losses, and single out those politicians most gung-ho about trade action.
Many US trade experts don’t mince words: They believe China would prevail in a trade war with the US, and that the US economy would suffer lasting damage.
Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, thinks China would win. Among his reasons: China’s ability to concentrate pain, and the outcry from affected businesses in America’s more open political system. He argues that "the political costs to the Trump administration of maintaining new protectionist measures will be much higher than the costs of retaliation to the Xi regime."
Derek Scissors, a trade expert at the American Enterprise Institute argues that the major US advantage is that China is far more dependent on trade for its financial health.
"A shorter, smaller-scale trade conflict favors China due to its comparative agility,” he says. “The more serious it gets, the worse China would fare because it’s badly outmatched monetarily."
In the 1980s, Japan had to back down, agreeing to voluntary export restraints and moving large parts of its auto manufacturing base to the US to create jobs and defuse tensions. China won’t be pushed around in the same way.
Still, China has other leverage: Rumblings about China ditching Treasurys - reports that have been denied by Chinese authorities but still managed to rattle markets - show the PBOC might be willing to use its balance sheet as leverage against the US.
And as central banks across Europe flock to the yuan, the US could be increasingly vulnerable to rising interest rates as its share of global reserves dwindles.
Comments
tariff that sh-t
or continue to get bled out by nyc
Trade war with China - bullshit.
If any interruption in the supply chain occurs, U.S. inventories will be priceless so there is money to be made in the interim.
Greedy motherfuckers.
In reply to tariff that sh-t by cheka
"Many US trade experts don’t mince words: They believe China would prevail in a trade war with the US, and that the US economy would suffer lasting damage."
If that is true, the China should welcome a "trade war" as soon as possible. I don't see anything indicating they are seeking such.
In reply to Trade war with China -… by espirit
Trade War? What war? The US BUYS, but barely SELLS.
China is ALL Business, America is ALL warmongering for Israhell
http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
In reply to "Many US trade experts don’t… by NoDebt
The US trade deficit with China is bigger than its deficit with every other country in the world combined, two times over:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-trade-deficit/
In reply to Trade WAr? What war? The US… by stizazz
Got yuan??
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
got gold and silver ??
In reply to Got yuan?? by Ahmeexnal
One note: Japan and Korea are not allies. Allies don't screw allies.
In reply to got gold and silver ?? by 07564111
Japan and South Korea are both occupied countries, if need be the US will destroy both of them. I believe that Japan and Korea are well aware of that happening. The enemy of my enemy .....
In reply to One note: Japan and Korea… by Stuck on Zero
Japan & SK (along with Tiwan) were set up post WWII to be rivals.
In reply to Japan and South Korea are… by 07564111
This article says the trade deficit is bolstered by weakening dollar. Can someone explain how a weakening currency bolsters a trade deficit? It seems counter intuitive
In reply to One note: Japan and Korea… by Stuck on Zero
When you bolster a trade deficit aren't you making the deficit even stronger? Increasing it? Bigger?
You can't just use a weakening currency to buy imports, you must use the currency the seller asks for.
So when you buy Chinese imports with (weakening) dollars, the Chinese corporations will raise the
dollar price of their exports and that higher price increases your trade deficit.
If you buy Chinese imports in Renminbi, with a weak dollar and a strong yuan, when the time
comes to compute your trade deficit, the price you paid with the stronger yuan will show that
the cost in dollars of your imports was more.
A weakening dollar bolsters your trade deficit and makes it bigger.
It's a lot like Viagra. :-)
In reply to This article says the trade… by infotechsailor
Allies don't screw allies? Since when??
In reply to One note: Japan and Korea… by Stuck on Zero
That dumbass motherfucker must have never heard of Israel.
In reply to Allies don't screw allies? … by Potato Farmer
Hey Zero, if that's the case, then we have no allies, we screw EVERYBODY!
In reply to One note: Japan and Korea… by Stuck on Zero
LOL, China manufacturers almost everything the US uses.
All the US produces is debt.
In reply to Trade WAr? What war? The US… by stizazz
And the Chinese economy has no debt? Evidently, you don't read the ZH articles and have developed a television fantasy reality mind, that kind of mind doesn't use logic. Try reading more and turn the TV off. It will take years to grow neural pathways to be able think outside the MATRIX.
In reply to LOL, China manufacturers… by yogibear
What does China's debt have to do with the US trade deficit with China?
NADA
In reply to And the Chinese economy has… by MK ULTRA Alpha
they sell US dollars..
In reply to Trade WAr? What war? The US… by stizazz
Perhaps Xi Jinping has no desire to antagonize a global superpower who just might resort to military action if the US financial system is threatened.
Remember, trade wars lead to shooting wars.
In reply to "Many US trade experts don’t… by NoDebt
^^ 'global superpower' hahahahaha
In reply to Perhaps Xi Jinping has no… by serotonindumptruck
Maintaining the global reserve currency along with thousands of launch capable nuclear weapons might make some believe that the US government is an unpredictable and dangerous trade partner.
In reply to ^^ 'global superpower'… by 07564111
This is what you're looking for > MAD.
Be aware that China will not fight alone, we will be there beside them,,think about that before you sleep.
In reply to Maintaining the global… by serotonindumptruck
Speaking of sleeping at night - 075 I'm interested to hear what sort of ethics (if any) you find of value? I gather you think Democracy, independent media and human rights are all overrated?
I don't believe everything I read in the western media about Russia and Putin and I think it would be great if we could be friends but what seems to make that difficult is Russia cozying up to nasty regimes and seemingly not valuing those things above. I know that western governments have been guilty of the same at times (Saudi Arabia for instance) but it's not modus operandi of western countries.
In reply to This is what you're looking… by 07564111
People like myself, are going to be very out numbered in the states in case of WW3. In case shit gets really weird I'll be the feral hillbilly hiding In the woods and swamps of ne Indiana. Go easy on that place. Really not much there but oxyheads, trailer parks and aparents full of Somalians (not sure what that's about. Go easy on that spot, it has beautiful lakes and hills, decent farmland too.
In reply to This is what you're looking… by 07564111
We export a lot of soybeans and other commodities including PM's to them also.
Not in their best interest to start a shitshow, there must be an ulterior motive elsewhere, or...
it's all bullshit.
In reply to "Many US trade experts don’t… by NoDebt
nothing they can't get from elsewhere ;)
In reply to We export a lot of soybeans… by espirit
But the U.S. has to have their FAANG's.
Broke ass motherfuckers without that technology.
That's why I call BS on a trade war with China.
This is the eagle and dragon against the bear.
In reply to nothing they can't get from… by 07564111
Sorry espirit, China is a lot of things, stupid ain't one of 'em. Everybody in the world, save the exceptionals, already know you cannot trust this version of the USSA to keep it's word ... on anything. NATO to Russia, we won't expand. US to Saddam, we won't invade. US to Ghadaffi, give up your nukes we won't bother you. US+world to Iran, it's a good deal. The list goes on, and on, and on. This version of USSA doest not keep it's word. To paraphrase Babylon, Treaties: "ink on a page".
Like him or not Vlad is rational, calculating, keeps his word and actually has a brain that works. Who would YOU trust as an ally if you were China?
In reply to But the U.S. has to have… by espirit
It's always amusing to watch someone pound their chest for love of country and proposed endless murder of citizens from other nations. It wasn't too long ago I was downing shots of vodka with lemon with a couple of droogs who gave me a baby Lenin pin before they left, and now some dipshit on ZH is waving his dick around blathering about how copypaste China and Russia are going to stop the CFR et al by killing Americans and their countrymen alike.
How about you just kill the fuckers pushing the pieces around so we can get back to doing shots? Or does mother Russia have her dick so far up your ass that you're just a war shill human-shaped condom anymore?
In reply to nothing they can't get from… by 07564111
LOL, Typical pindotard, always looking for some one else to do their heavy lifting. Instead of whining here you should go do your own wet work in Washington, the world might then be a safer place for you.
In reply to It's always amusing to watch… by D503
There is a soybean glut right now and India has put on a 30 perecent tariff.
In reply to We export a lot of soybeans… by espirit
How about this...both countries would suffer damage, just the US more. But even a scenario of less damage is unpalatable to China and as such they don't seek it.
Your scenario of 'they want to destroy us' is not the only possibility.
In reply to "Many US trade experts don’t… by NoDebt
Correct. The Chinese actually prefer watching America destroy itself. Very astute observation.
In reply to How about this...both… by QuadrupleH
I think the key word here is "war". Rapacious murderers since 1609, Americans can only think in terms of war. Neither China nor Russia think that way; they think in terms of trade and in the world of trade, absent psychotic monopolists, everyone can benefit from trade. Re-read Adam Smith, David Ricardo and John Stuart Mills (or for most of you, try reading them for the first time. Hint, it goes much faster if you don't move your lips while you read and run your finger under the line you're reading.).
In reply to "Many US trade experts don’t… by NoDebt
Yeah everybody can benefit from trade...But russia(no hate there) and especially china seem to be the only ones running a trade surplus.
I would like to see how u muricans think of "free trade" if that huge federal budget deficit suddenly disappears...Or how will germany japan china and korea will feel if they actually start practising free trade...
Grow some balls and trade war the shit out of them...
In reply to I think the key word here is… by Koba the Dread
Forget tariffs and sanctions. Simply declare that all dollars held overseas are henceforth "trade dollars." You can buy products made in the USA with trade dollars but you cannot buy treasuries, property, factories, or anything else. Trade would very quickly become balanced and fair.
In reply to tariff that sh-t by cheka
Can't buy USTs with those dollars?? Holy shit! <NoDebt faints dead away on the floor>
Everything else you said I can see your point but USTs? My God, you want to end the world tomorrow or something? ;)
In reply to Forget tariffs and sanctions… by Stuck on Zero
So America stops buying shit from China...and starts buying the same shit from other countries. How does that get the overall trade deficit down?
China, in turn, stops buying shit from the U.S, which other countries (Totaling 1.4 billion people) are going to increase trade with the U.S. to make up for the lost trade with China?
Anyone? Anyone?
Nevermind!
U.S.A U.S.A U.S.A!
In reply to tariff that sh-t by cheka
I'm sure Chinese trade ships would be more than happy to help you suffle those goods around. Yuan only, very fair rates, they promise.
In reply to So America stops buying shit… by Pliskin
But Chinese dildos are so cheap and such good quality.
Used in the US all the time.
All the taxpayer stimulus super-powered the Chinese economy.
All US taxpayers are cheap Chinese goods and debt.
In reply to But Chinese dildos are so… by zorba THE GREEK
Should've started with outright tariffs instead of the unfair tax law that is going to cost the GOP many seats including the white house. In the end it will mostly probably get reversed.
Trump is a Paper Tiger except when it comes to bickering with the US media.
In reply to Should've started with… by Don Sunset
I think the Chinese word is Zilahou. Pamper the petulant child, pat him on the head and give him praise, he will behave as you need the infant to do. Meanwhile, get that new silk road going, making allies, building industries. creating business opportunities and jobs and bypassing his influence altogether.
In reply to Trump is a Paper Tiger… by Juggernaut x2
Trade wars, cold wars, hot wars, drug wars, war on poverty, war on women, war on terror, war on aids. Everything is a fucking "WAR" war war war. FUUUUCK me sideways, I want to be the first to declare a war on war (or at least the word "war", that's a start.)
In reply to Should've started with… by Don Sunset
Love that idea. But considering our success with the war on drugs, war on poverty, war on terror, and most of the other wars maybe not so good in practice.
In reply to Trade wars, cold wars, hot… by booboo
Instead of fucking around with the shady Chinks we should be strengthening trade with countries like Russia and Iran and helping to rebuild Syria, Iraq and Libya but God forbid the Zio-Neocons allow stuff like that to happen.
The IMF will help them rebuild after we've levelled most of those places with depleted uranium
In reply to Instead of fucking around… by Juggernaut x2
70 per cent Walmart products come from from China 2300 000 employees
Wynn resorts 70 per cent revenue from China,Qualcomm 61 per cent,Yum brands 52 per cent etc etc even Apple without Foxconn is in deep doo doo.
New technologies or a service centre of excellence is what you need to develop your not going to win a conventional trade war with a deficit of 350 billion.