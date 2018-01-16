"The Whole World Is Sick And Tired Of US Foreign Policy"

Authored by Darius Shatahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.org,
According to four-star General Wesley Clark, in a 1991 meeting with Paul Wolfowitz, then-under-secretary of defense for policy at the Department of Defense, Wolfowitz seemed a little dismayed because he believed the U.S. should have gotten rid of Saddam Hussein in Operation Desert Storm but failed to do so. Clark summarized what he says Wolfowitz said:
“‘But one thing we did learn. We learned that we can use our military in the region, in the Middle East, and the Soviets won’t stop us. We’ve got about five or ten years to clean up those old Soviet client regimes, Syria, Iran, Iraq, before the next great superpower comes on to challenge us.’” [emphasis added]
This was certainly the case in the years that followed, as the United States used the pretext of 9/11 to attack both Afghanistan and Iraq with little to no substantive resistance from the international community. This trend continued as the Obama administration heavily expanded its operations into Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, and even the Philippines, to name a few, right up until the U.S. led a cohort of NATO countries to impose regime change in Libya in 2011.
At the time, Russia withheld its veto power at the U.N. Security Council because it had received assurances that the coalition would not pursue regime change. After NATO forces began bombing Muammar Gaddafi’s palaces directly, a furious Vladimir Putin questioned: “Who gave NATO the right to kill Gaddafi?”
Following Gaddafi’s public execution on the streets of Sirte, Putin’s criticism of NATO’s betrayal went even further. He stated:
“The whole world saw him being killed; all bloodied. Is that democracy? And who did it? Drones, including American ones, delivered a strike on his motorcade. Then commandos – who were not supposed to be there – brought in so-called opposition and militants and killed him without trial. I’m not saying that Gaddafi didn’t have to quit, but that should have been left up to the people of Libya to decide through the democratic process.”
No one appreciated it at the time, but America’s unchallenged ability to intervene anywhere and everywhere it chooses ended on that day. Fast forward to Barack Obama’s plans to implement an extensive strike plan against the Syrian government in 2013, which never transpired due strong Russian opposition and widespread protests in the U.S. A few years later, Russia directly intervened in Syria at the request of the Syrian government and effectively implemented its own no-fly zone in significant portions of the country. Donald Trump’s April 2017 strike on the Syrian government was only conducted after his administration first notified the Russians through a deconfliction hotline set up to manage the Syrian conflict.
However, Russia isn’t the only country that is tired of America’s foreign policy, and the recent “emergency U.N. Security Council meeting” to discuss the current situation in Iran is a testament to that. Even Washington’s traditional allies cannot withhold their criticism of America’s desire to police the world.
“However worrying the events of the last few days in Iran may be they do not constitute per se a threat to international peace and security,” French Ambassador to the U.N. Francois Delattre said. “We must be wary of any attempts to exploit this crisis for personal ends, which would have the diametrically opposed outcome to that which is wished.”
Russia went even further, bringing up America’s own behavior and treatment of protesters as a counter-argument to the notion that Washington is motivated by human rights concerns in Iran.
“By your logic, we should have initiated a Security Council meeting after the well-known events in Ferguson,” said Russian U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, addressing the U.S. delegation.
Iran also insisted the matter was an internal affair and not something for the U.N. to weigh in on, and China agreed, with their ambassador calling it a purely “domestic issue.”
French President Emmanuel Macron even went so far as to accuse the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia of instigating a war with Iran.
“The official line pursued by the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, who are our allies in many ways, is almost one that would lead us to war,” Macron told reporters, according to Reuters. Instead, Macron called for dialogue with Tehran as he warned against the approach adopted by the aforementioned three countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also came to Iran’s aid during the protests with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, openly stating:
“Iran’s stability is important for us…We are against foreign interventions in Iran.”
At the end of last year, Erdogan stated that U.S. sanctions on Iran were not binding on Turkey as it sought to outmaneuver them. At the time, Hurriyet news quoted Erdogan as saying “[t]he world does not consist of the U.S. alone.”
America’s influential decline was most evident in Donald Trump’s recent Jerusalem debacle, which saw the Trump administration issue stern threats to the entire world, warning they needed to vote in favor of Washington’s interests at the U.N. Most of the world chose to ignore those threats and gave the United States a giant “middle finger,” so to speak, voting overwhelmingly against the Trump administration.
While Washington is more than capable of unilaterally attacking other countries both covertly and overtly with an ever depleting list of allies, what is becoming increasingly clear is that it may not be able to do so without active opposition from the rest of the world, including nuclear powers Russia and China, which refuse to stay silent as the U.S. tries to shape the world in accordance with its geopolitical desires.
Comments
"The Whole World Is Sick And Tired Of US Foreign Policy"
Because the hypocrisy the US has shown in the Middle East - favoring Apartheid Israhell, destroying its perceived "enemies," and supporting its atrocities vs Palestinians http://bit.ly/2CUicmZ - has caused the world to be disgusted.
the big picture
In reply to "The Whole World Is Sick And… by stizazz
im sick of doing the dirty work of the jew in america's name too.
In reply to im sick of doing the dirty… by Four chan
"The Whole World Is Sick And Tired Of US Foreign Policy"
My response: Based on what I know about the US DEEP STATE and SHADOW GOVERNMENT, nothing stated in this article surprises me at all.
Imagine, you too would be sick and tired of US Foreign Policy when you see people like BUSH, CLINTON and "OBOZO" elected as POTUS office holders by the American people.
Other nations must think AMERICA is absolutely corrupt to the core and out of control at times.
I really wonder at times if President TRUMP can right the ship before it crashes into the rocks.
In reply to im sick of doing the dirty… by Four chan
" tried to warn yall" Bobby E Lee
In reply to "The Whole World Is Sick And… by stizazz
WTF are we going to do with all these bombs? Maybe we should bomb anyone who doesn't agree with us. Sounds like a plan, dilly dilly.
In reply to If you are tired of this… by zorba THE GREEK
But first we should check with our Joo masters to see what they want us to do.
In reply to WTF are we going to do with… by zorba THE GREEK
More stupid Russian propaganda.
In reply to But first we should check… by zorba THE GREEK
Foreign Policing...
In reply to If you are tired of this… by zorba THE GREEK
They are confusing American foreign interests with US Deep State globalists interests.
Or are they?
In reply to If you are tired of this… by zorba THE GREEK
Sh**hole morals = sh**hole foreign policy= sh**hole nation.
We reap what we sow.
Try another country. You"'ll be back ....real quick.
In reply to Sh**hole morals = sh**hole… by Potato Farmer
Never said any other country was better. They're made of people who do evil things as well.
In reply to Try another country. You"'ll… by Catahoula
I left 12 years ago, and never came back. It is better and freer in many other countries. The US has become oppressive at home and a terrorist supporting nation abroad.
There are many better places. You have probably never been out of your own state so you don't realise it.
In reply to Try another country. You"'ll… by Catahoula
I'm laying the groundwork and right now looking at properties, the third time over here doing so.
This foreign country does not have a child protective services threatening to take my kids for teaching them math and science too early. For teaching them how to operate heavy equipment, and that a penis doesn't go in their rear end.
They aren't recording my every text message or email. I've never been searched at the border, there are no building codes or regulations telling me the customers' desires are irrelevant.
But most of all, there's no feminism. The 19 year old hotties are constantly pawing at me, and for exactly the right reason: because I can lay down the bacon and beans.
You see, it isn't just the government. It is the people. Over here they respect a man for being a producer instead of showering him with contempt and curses. And they expect the babes to put out for him on that very basis.
I am not waiting for Jesus to return. The Kingdom of God is at hand. This is heaven, all around me despite all of the other deficits here. Because I can work and be appreciated for it.
In reply to I left 12 years ago, and… by haruspicio
Spot on
In reply to Sh**hole morals = sh**hole… by Potato Farmer
About time somebody helped ... us. It's proven by academia, former presidents(Carter), former officials (Paul C Roberts) time and time again that the American people do not control our government anymore. It now controls us. It's been bought and paid for by a handful of theocratic oligarchs. Sadly, now we need the worlds help to bring sanity back and overthrow our overlords.
Yes but that is only because "we the People" have allowed that to happen. With a few brave exceptions like the Bundy's. The US is (at least in theory) a Constitution Republic (Not a Democracy, which to escape the tyranny of the majority, the founding fathers deliberately avoided reference to) wherein the power (again at least in theory) remains with "We the people".
It would seem to an "etranger", also sick of US foreign policy, that the fate of the US is now either a Tyranical Oligarch Police State, OR a fresh start. But that is up to the people of the US. Especially whilst there are still a few eductaed souls left who can read the Constitution and think critically. Perhaps not for much longer as the gene pool gets deliberately diluted.
In reply to About time somebody helped … by ReturnOfDaMac
Its been so dumbed down now, drug addicted, low IQ, short attention span, non-thinking exceptionals, that after a reset it will likely be worse. Most of the country doesn't even know where to find a copy of the constitution let alone have ever read it. Such a simple document, can read it in 20 min but the most powerful form of government ever devised. Designed by true genius, ignored by true fools. Too bad after the buyout, the country ignored it. Feel extremely sad for this once great land, what is to come will likely not be pretty.
In reply to Yes but that is only because… by philipat
What? Expects your victims to rescue you? Reverse Stockholm effect.
In reply to About time somebody helped … by ReturnOfDaMac
Whose foreign affairs policy is it really? I keep reading how there are lots of "Dual Nationals", Neocons, and other people with agendas, some hidden and some openly displayed running the US Government.
Dual nationals meaning Israeli and US citizens? That's why the foreign policy only supports Israel and US lives and money are spent fighting for Israel.
In reply to Whose foreign affairs policy… by Ghost who Walks
Libya is entirely on the head of Kanckles and her massa Barak Obozo Bin Ladin. IF someone had the guts to bomb Washington, a lot of the world problems would be solved. I think US citizens would probably be grateful. Selective assassination of certain Democrats and Neocons would also help too.
No, lots saw the UN with Colin Powell and Uk and Europe representatives and all, as the Iraqi representative cried as he declared yet again they had no weapons of mass destruction. He cried as he described was an invasion would do, and the UN all gloated.
In reply to Libya is entirely on the… by I am Groot
I am sick and tired of U.S. Corporate Policy.
Most US corporations are reasonable world citizens no its special interest groups,lobbyists,oligarchs,Wall Street and the bankers,the military industrial complex and the undue influence of 1 possibly even 2 foreign powers -no one ever mentions China- all of these not your average company are whats causing the problems.
In reply to I am sick and tired of U.S… by Manipuflation
