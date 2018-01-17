Beige Book Finds Widespread Labor Shortages, Modest Wage Growth

Hot on the heels of the news that Apple will create some 20,000 jobs in the US over the next 5 years, came the latest Beige Book report from the Federal Reserve, according to which it's not jobs that are missing in the US, it's qualified employees.
As it usually does, the Beige Book - which collects data from the 12 Federal Reserve Districts - found that the economy continued to expand from late November, with the various Fed districts reporting "modest to moderate" gains while Dallas was the sole outlier, recording a "robust increase." it also said that most districts reported "modest to moderate price growth since the last report; exceptions were Chicago, which noted that prices increased only slightly while San Francisco noted price inflation was down slightly." There were also reports of rising home prices across most of the country.
The Beige Book said that the outlook for 2018 remains optimistic "for a majority of contacts across the country" and that some retailers highlighted that holiday sales were higher than expected. Meanwhile, most manufacturers reported modest growth in overall business conditions.
To be sure, the one thing the Beige Book has been closely watched for in recent quarter, are its observations on the state of labor market, and here it once again reiterated that most districts cited on-going labor market tightness and challenges finding qualified workers across skills and sectors, which, in some instances, was described as constraining growth.
Curiously, despite the pervasive inability to find skilled workers, most districts said that wages increased only at a modest pace. Perhaps if employers are so short staffed, they would consider rising wages?
And while the Beige Book noted that only a few Districts observed that firms were raising wages in a broader range of industries and positions, some districts reported that firms expect wages to increase in the months ahead.
Below are some of the most notable anecdotes from the various regional Feds, courtesy of Bloomberg:
- Boston: An industrial firm had 20 unfilled openings in a plant with 100 employees and said they were making up for it with significant overtime; An industrial-firm contact said that when a worker leaves, they typically end up paying the replacement 10 percent more than the departing worker
- New York: An employment agency contact noted that recent New York City legislation restricting employers from asking about job candidates’ salary histories may boost salary offers overall
- Philadelphia: On balance, wage growth held steady at a modest pace, although the percentage of non-manufacturing firms reporting increases slipped below 40 percent.
- Cleveland: A professional services contact reported boosting wages for select low-skills jobs by up to 20 percent, while a fast food executive said that wages at her restaurants are now up to $11 per hour. Higher labor costs were difficult to pass through to customers because of competitive markets; A fast food chain observed that the average revenue per transaction from recently installed self-service kiosks was higher than transactions generated by cashiers
- Richmond: Trucking companies expressed concerns that the newly mandated use of electronic logs could lead to an even greater shortage of drivers and lead to more mergers and acquisitions in the trucking industry
- Atlanta: To find and retain workers, firms continued to broaden their geographical search for candidates and develop or expand training programs
- Chicago: Almost all contacts thought that the Federal tax bill would have a positive impact on their firms. Most respondents expected to spread the tax savings across outlays for capital, labor, debt repayment, and profit distributions to owners
- St. Louis: A contact in Louisville reported increasing starting salaries multiple times a year to attract new hires, as well as increasing wages to retain skilled employees in information technology
- Minneapolis: A transportation union in Minneapolis-St. Paul agreed to a three-year contract with annual 2.5 percent increases
- Kansas City: Abundant supply continues to weigh on natural gas prices, but several respondents stated that increasing LNG exports could help push up prices; Energy sector respondents expected spending in all categories to increase in 2018, with the largest increases for exploration and development capital spending
- Dallas: Homebuilders generally did not report concern about the changes in the mortgage interest and property tax deductions in the new tax bill, but they did note ongoing pushback from buyers on new home pricing;
- San Francisco: Contacts reported increasing deflationary pressures for generic drug prices partly due to a rise in FDA drug approvals; Animal boarding and health service activity increased as pet owners traveled over the holiday season
All of the above, of course, is strange considering the US has nearly 100 million work eligible people currently not in the labor force. Maybe if US employers are truly so short of workers, they will consider - gasp - raising wages to attract talented employees...
Comments
I'm too busy taking opioids to bother looking for work.
There is no labor shortage just a shortage of people willing to work for current wages:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-us-has-a-shortage-of-people-willing-to-w…
The number of healthy unemployed working age Americans is bigger than the entire population of Canada and Australia combined
In reply to I'm too busy taking opioids… by NoDebt
employers are only interested in unqualified young workers and NON-WHITE workers whether they have any skills or not
they have never been interested in RE-TRAINING highly skilled workers and would rather lay them off and hire new college grads with no experience
our just outsource them to MEXICO OR CHINA
In reply to There is no labor shortage… by Four Star
Yes, exactly. They will only hire their own kind.
Of course whites may not discriminate.
In reply to employers are only… by sabaj49
They should change the name to "The Brown Book" to reflect the color that it's content is most similar to.
In reply to Yes, exactly. They will… by Xena fobe
Cut welfare.
In reply to They should change the name… by JRobby
in the former economy - before of globalization enabling import of cheap slaves replacements, the problem was solved by raising the wages for attracting the employees and that was fair and good obviously. It shouldn't take a genius IQ to observe where the problem lays and what the easy solution is.
In reply to Cut welfare. by 847328_3527
Working is rayciss
In reply to Cut welfare. by 847328_3527
Spot on.
If there's such a shortage of workers, why is the US participation rate at its lowest for 40-50 years?
They're talking bollocks.
DavidC
In reply to employers are only… by sabaj49
Forced introduction of slave labour force into a dynamic driven by meritocracy social enclave also collapses the moral of the young members of the enclave in the fairness of the system because they know they have to compete into a race to the bottom instead of a race to the top by becoming more educated and skilled - this is the reason of the school collapse also in the US, the young people don't see anymore a meritocracy system to be trusted as fair in providing return for them working hard and building skills because instead of being better paid in return to the pro ided effort they are back stabbed by the forced introduction of cheaper foreign to the enclave replacement. Practically, outsourcing and immigrant cheap labour are economical and social terrorism legalized and i hope the time will come when the citizens will awake to this reality, take the matters in their hands and start the proceedings against the treasons terrorism enabling current social enclave administratora who turned from trustees into farmers working for the farm owners.
In reply to Spot on… by DavidC
Because employers can get subsidies. Business incentives have now transmogrified into business expectations. Look at the new auto plants down south. States are falling over themselves giving these multibillion dollar entities more and more tax money.
Employers now expect that their employees come to them fully trained on someone else's dime (this is one reason why student debt is exploding; costs for vocational training is paid for by the individual through debt). Remember a couple years ago about how a company explicitly said that they refuse to hire the unemployed? It's because they want to poach from each other. The result is a shit job market and escalating wages only for certain cliques of workers.
Hard to see this lasting. Something has got to give sometime.
In reply to employers are only… by sabaj49
Correct. I'm from Minneapolis and employers are bitching that they can't attract workers. A little digging reveals they're offering wages that simply won't pay the rent.
It's not 1992 anymore. A grown-up can't take a full-time job that pays $12/hr. My wife is a Special Ed Assistant in the public schools. They work 7.5 hours a day to make sure they can't ever get Overtime. Autism is skyrocketing in frequency. She takes care of people's kids who can't talk, aren't potty-trained, bite, spit, hit; the works. Their parents could never afford to get them any kind of daycare so we make the public schools do it. That job requires a 4-year degree and continuing education, and starts at $12/hr. After a dozen or so years doing it, my wife is making $20/hr., but she's topped out in the pay scale. Her school is the nicest and best elementary school in Minneapolis, and they have a couple job openings. They can't even get applicants to show up for interviews at $12/hr. to start, and why would they.
We can conceal inflation and lie about the cost of living, but those of us who have to work for that living and pay our bills can't live in a city on less than $40,000/yr., however we come by it.
In reply to There is no labor shortage… by Four Star
They are looking for employees that sleep on the floor or 3 to 4 to a bed in a household of 12 to 18 people "co-habitating" (no pets!!).
This is why the legislature is paid so enormously to keep "chain migration" alive!
In reply to Correct. I'm from… by swmnguy
These disabled kids and so-called "slow learners" are a huge cost to a school district. And you are right; the people who care/teach them should be paid alot more. It's tough work. My sister quite a public school for many reasons including that. the last straw is when a 12 y.o. dindu put a knife to her throat. She went back to school and became a hospital administrator earning twice as much and gets cocktail parties, educated people around her, etc now all the time as part of her job.
Not to mention all the "free" school lunches .... free for them but paid by hard working taxpayers.
System is very broken.
Cut the child tax credit and end chain migration is a start.
In reply to They are looking for… by JRobby
There are federal $$$ for "special ed" and "free or reduced $$ lunch" programs as "an incentive".
In reply to These disabled kids and so… by 847328_3527
"Autism is skyrocketing in frequency."
You can't attend school without all vaccinations documented and in the school files. But there is federal $$$ for "special ed" programs as "an incentive".
In reply to Correct. I'm from… by swmnguy
What's interesting is that vaccines are not the cause of the problems. Money is. Here's why.
The biggest example of "vaccines causing autism" is the MMR vaccine. Stands for Measles, Mumps and Rubella. Each of those shots used to be done one at a time and spaced out over time and there was never a problem. People used to say it's the mercury-based preservative, but that's not the problem either (it's used in other single-dose vaccines without issue).
However, MMR is "special." A particular pharmaceutical managed to trademark the MMR vaccine into one and the market eventually drove out the single dose providers. Now, you don't have any choice. It's the MMR. And that makes a disgustingly evil corporation "earn" more and more money. They didn't even invent or develop this. They just slapped the three together and got patent protection. Talk about capitalist innovation making our lives better...
I don't know if it's true or not, but apparently a Yes-Man-like group confronted one of the executives and asked if their kids had the MMR vaccine and the executive never gave an answer. Speaks volumes.
Money is destroying our intelligence and integrity.
In reply to "Autism is skyrocketing in… by JRobby
I think a lot of people are thinking out of the box, unlike the flesh-bot creatures that do thing like write Beige reports or whatever the fuck it is they do. They seem to be living in an era where Nixon is President, jobs abound and a nice home can be had for 40 grand. The system as it was is FUBAR. People who otherwise might be applying for that $12 an hour 'steady gig' are becoming increasingly aware that it might just as well be $5 an hour for all the good it's going to do them. There are alternative ways to live, other than the traditional 40 hr week and Beaver Cleaver fantasy of 1960 something. A single person in particular would quickly recognize the Futility of $12 an hour in any US city. That's $480 for a 40 hour week, minus 1/3 for SSI and other deductions depending on State. Probably $290 a week, take home, if your lucky. On the West coast that will get you a 'Man who lives in a van and eats mostly spam,kind o'lifestyle. until the Police tow your home for illegal camping or some shit.
In reply to Correct. I'm from… by swmnguy
Spot on, and smoking weed is O.K.?
In reply to I'm too busy taking opioids… by NoDebt
Why not? Any employer with any damn sense would rather hire a pothead than an opiate junkie or a meth head or an alcoholic. This is why pre-employment drug screening is idiotic. The pothead has a dirty urine test for a month, while the real employment disasters skate right through unless they're wasted when they show up.
In reply to Spot on, and smoking weed is… by Aireannpure
I would observe get the deadbeat people off welfare and put them to work....
cuz they have "skills" employers are looking for? perhaps you would like to employ?
In reply to I would observe get the… by whatisthat
skillzzz,
........bitchezzzz.
In reply to cuz they have "skills"… by ThePhantom
I'm now an old fart (51 years old) so I remember when employers fully expected to train employees to do jobs.
Really, I'm not making this shit up; they used to hire people and then teach them how to do jobs. Yes, it was inconvenient and cost them money, but they did it. They even considered it an investment in their future operations, even though Labor is only counted as a cost in Accounting, not as an asset as even disposable supplies are.
But then in the 1970s, the Baby Boomers graduated from college and an awful lot of colleges built in the 1950s to serve the GI Bill and the 1960s to teach the Baby Boomers would have had to close down. So they cooked up the notion of offering vocational programs, which created enough demand for a college education and shifted the cost of job training from the employer to the employee, to the benefit of lenders and colleges. Employers went along by requiring college degrees and specific training programs to even consider employees. Then they created HR departments to avoid possible hiring lawsuits, and to relieve managers of having to actually hire and train employees. HR managers don't know the requirements of any job; they just tick off boxes on a checklist by looking over applications, many of them online and automated.
Great scam, huh? Like everything else that's been Financialized, quality plummets, costs skyrocket, layers of Administrators and Executives appear to lap up the money, and the middle class gets stuck holding the bag.
So if you want a good employee, you probably should hire somebody poor, teach them how to do the job, pay them a decent wage, and treat them decently. Somebody did that for me decades ago, and I went from my welfare-eligible childhood to making 5x the median wage from a job today.
In reply to cuz they have "skills"… by ThePhantom
as long as doze skilzz dont evolve maff.
In reply to I'm now an old fart (51… by swmnguy
Maff is rayciss
In reply to as long as doze skilzz dont… by 847328_3527
Great comment, because that is what I have concluded as a major component of the problem, as a Gen X'er.
In reply to I'm now an old fart (51… by swmnguy
"get the deadbeat people off welfare and put them to work...."
Me, too. Remember when Obama (illegally) waived the work requirement to receive welfare benefits by EO? Why the fuck isn't Trump reinstating it via EO?
Everyone who had a hand writing the bill that instituted that requirement (circa 1996) said they wrote it specifically so it couldn't be waived, ignored or misconstrued. Of course, Obama never gave a shit about any of that and waived it anyway while giving everyone who complained a giant middle finger.
So where's the move to put it back again by Trump? Yet another case where we could fix a major problem without passing a single new law or regulation. But..... <crickets>
In reply to I would observe get the… by whatisthat
Today’s presidents are too busy - fully committed to predatory wars, fascist political structures, narcotics trafficking, currency pegs, banker privilege, and bond fraud.
In reply to "get the deadbeat people off… by NoDebt
Obama found the time in his schedule.
In reply to Today’s presidents are too… by donefuhkingaround
"An industrial-firm contact said that when a worker leaves, they typically end up paying the replacement 10 percent more than the departing worker" - Article
Here is a thought. How about boosting pay before the worker leaves so you don't have to incur hiring costs, paperwork and the hassle of finding a new one?
Duh !!
since they only pay slightly above min wage - I'm not interested
I can work 20 hours a week being handyman at $40 an hour and make much more
In reply to "An industrial-firm contact… by flyonmywall
Raise wages? Blashpemy! More outsourcing and importing lower wage workers
labor shortages... That's a funny one. What's the labor participation rate again? I'd laugh my ass off if the fed raised rates on Jan. 31st.
"Curiously, despite the pervasive inability to find skilled workers, most districts said that wages increased only at a modest pace. Perhaps if employers are so short staffed, they would consider rising wages?"
I'll bet you could read this same article in 20 financial media sites and not see the Tylers' spot on commentary, which blows the entire narrative out of the water. This is kind of like the tech industry which says it needs to go to India to find "qualified" engineers, which is code for engineers who want to earn less than six figures in a city where a 1000 sq. ft. home costs seven figures.
This is exactly right. The "million+" skilled job descriptions are so tightly worded that they don't have to hire someone unless they want to. This is partially an HR trick to avoid lawsuits from people who are passed over ("You clearly didn't meet the qualifications"), but it is also used as a negotiation tactic to force lower salaries on job applicants without getting sued in return. Over the past decade I've interviewed with numerous potential employers who would love to hire me, but are only willing to pay what I used to make 20 years ago ... and these are not entry level jobs but above-senior level technical skill jobs. The question inevitably comes from HR "Do you know that the salary range for this job is only $X"?, which is usually 15 to 20% less than the going rate. I've never needed to take such a job, but it is a shocker to see others who have no choice but to take the pay cut in order to meet the mortgage.
In reply to "Curiously, despite the… by LetThemEatRand
What a load of shit. Labor Force Participation is at 1970s lows .... there is no fucking labor shortage .... strictly political propaganda disguised as a Fed communication .... just shows you how deep the Progressive narative in support of unlimited immigration goes....
Large corporations have become accustomed to defacto labor cost subsidies provided by SNAP, WIC, Section 8, and other TAXPAYER FUNDED welfare programs, as well as the depression of wages caused by unbridled immigration .... its past time WORKING AMERICAN CITIZENS should continue to underwrite executive bonuses....
In reply to What a load of shit. Labor… by Disgruntled Goat
Time to audit the Fed .....
In reply to Large corporations have… by Disgruntled Goat
All of the above, of course, is strange considering the US has nearly 100 million work eligible people currently not in the labor force. Maybe if US employers are truly so short of workers, they will consider - gasp - raising wages to attract talented employees...
nice finish.
LIES OF THE DEEP STATE BANKER CABAL
Hrm. All urban democrat shitholes.
I'm a Toolmaker w/ 35 years experience. All these assholes want me to work for peanuts. How else can they afford giant salaries and bonuses for the fat ass, do nothing management? Fuck 'em all. I'm retiring.
Retired/out of business(Nafta) in 2000 with 35 years as Toolmaker. It takes years to learn this skill. Making peanut butter now.
In reply to I'm a Toolmaker w/ 35 years… by Bureau of compliance
Pay up bitch! I get offers all the time. To bad its for chump change. When they tell me they could get two guys for what Im asking I just laugh. Not like me bitch. If they was like me theyd ask for the same kinda coin.
Who would have knew letting (((communists))) take over our education would have terrible consequences?
Is this wonderful news the reason all major stock indexes are now UP over 1 % on the day? Or is just 'cause the sun came up again this morning?
Meat packing plants want Masters degrees for $11.00 hr jobs.
Genital studies majors need not apply.
And they get it too. Foreign "degrees".
In reply to Meat packing plants want… by shovelhead
The fact that people simply do not want to work is one of the three major obstacles that will play a large role in damaging America's economic future. Regardless of record new highs in the stock market and the positive predictions being made by the media, there is no guarantee as to how long the current growth trend will last. America must confront and deal with its low job participation rate, exploding national debt, and the fact it is still a "high-cost producer" of goods which means jobs are not about to come rushing back because of the recently passed tax reform bill. More details can be found in the article below.
