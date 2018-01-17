California's Homeless Problem Revealed In One "Incredible" Video

Despite the record stock market and unemployment at 4.1% (despite a December jobs miss), the socialist utopia known as California is home to an ever-sprawling tent city which estimated to contain over 1,000 residents.
After a ZeroHedge report last March on the sprawling tent cities, a 10-minute video, dubbed by some as "incredible" has emerged showing the shocking growth of the encampment near Angels Stadium in Anaheim, CA along the Santa Ana river.
Locals have become increasingly alarmed by the rapid spread of unregulated squatters and their belongings and their waste.
As a cyclist who uses the trail to ride to the beach often, over this last year it has gotten substantially worse. It is unsafe and unsanitary with loose dogs everywhere and human fecal matter scattered on the trail.
The area is disgusting and reeks of trash and feces.
He reports that the bike trail, once popular with outdoors enthusiasts and families which runs for miles to beaches along the Pacific Ocean, has become unsafe as miscreants plot assaults and robberies on passing riders, even laying tripwires across the path. -Dan Lyman
Domestic Migration
As we pointed out last March, California's Democrats aren't just failing the poor people that have been relegated to tent cities (see "Americans Fleeing Expensive, Over-Taxed Metro Areas In Pursuit Of Affordability"). In fact, people of all income brackets are fleeing the state in droves. Not surprisingly, these domestic migrants are flocking to areas with a lower cost of living, lower/no state income taxes, less regulations and higher job growth (aka "Red" states).
Ironically, the dark areas on the map above seem to match perfectly with the dark areas on this map which indicate those with the highest state income tax rates.
What an odd coincidence...
The best part is they never learn. They leave their Socialist hellhole hacienda and turn yours into one next.
Our forefathers were truly wise. Lead is always the safest investment.
It is truly frustrating how these lemmings just keep voting for Socialism and big gov, continuing over the cliff as the one percent gobbles them up. I got into a bitter argument with my father the other day, where he blamed the rich and that republicans were all about screwing the poor. I said that's right, bc republicans and democrats are statists who are bought and paid for by the rich, and that putting all of your eggs into big gov just makes it easier for them to screw you. But the idiot kept defending FDR and Barack Obama, even though I told him how Social Insecurity has essentially been robbed, Obozo bailed out the banks, and the Wage gap is larger than before. Guy was red faced literally defending the state to tears. I couldn't effin believe it.
There is no helping these people. They are literally shooting themselves in the head. It's just like in Swedanstan. Its sickening, like watching a suicide.
It takes twice as many years of work for the average household to afford the average house as compared to a generation ago:
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
In reply to The best part is they never… by Shadow1275
Most of them are not even from Cali. They are rejects and addicts from other shithole states.
There would be waaaaaaay fewer of them if:
the War on Drugs was ended,
the CIA stopped growing in Afghanistan,
America actually dealt with its addiction issues instead of sweeping them under the rug, and
if we prioritized people over oligarchs and the MIC
In reply to It takes twice as many years… by Four Star
Home On The Range...
In reply to Most of them are not even… by Bes
The Grapes of Wrath.
In reply to Home On The Range... by Déjà view
But, but the stock market is up.
In reply to The Grapes of Wrath. by Slippery Slope
Market might be Up, but america is ripping itself apart from within...I have popcorn ;)
Some interesting comments here. ;)
In reply to But, but the stock market is… by stizazz
Yea, we both throw know where bums are literally eating other bums ... regularly, no lol, well documented ... and you exaggerate some urban scuffles just to get a weak dig into the Good Ole USA, shame on you.
In reply to Market might be Up, but… by 07564111
bike baltimore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10IeZrpQhP8
In reply to Yea, we both throw know… by null
that is the "white tribe". after a similar article two weeks ago I google earthed 5th street in east LA and perused the "Black Tribe" territory.
same-o .... looks like self segregation.
In reply to bike baltimore… by SafelyGraze
I think Ted Nugent made a live album about this...
"Intencities in Tent Cities"
In reply to But, but the stock market is… by stizazz
california is turning into india, they'd be shitting on the beaches next
In reply to I think Ted Nugent made a… by J S Bach
Has Trump seen this Shithole yet? I guess its still a notch up from Venezuela for the time being -- good job USA going from the best country and envy of the world to a this in less than 20-25 years!! All thanks to your corrupt financial sector, that even still, to this day a decade after the 2008 economic crisis, manages to keep stealing the nations wealth, and no one does anything.
In reply to california is turning into… by spag
We need a SAVIOUR , with the Humility of Gandhi, the Balls of Rocky and Fleet-Handedness with Computers at the Federal Reserve - i present to you Timmah Geithner
Free Tim Geithner and be SAVED!
In reply to Still a notch up from… by YUNOSELL
Ain't it a fact that the best year-round climates on earth are mostly shit holes (with some notable exceptions). Civilization developed in the colder climates and the royalty looked more like Trump than ... others. The highest spiritual level was in the East and those traditions still survive.
In reply to california is turning into… by spag
Next?
Come on down to Bolsa Chica next labor day weekend. That's when the inland empire crowd shows up to take a dip while wearing Dickies shorts and wife beaters.
And as a bonus, take home as many mangled easy-ups as you can carry. Free dollars OBO!
In reply to california is turning into… by spag
This is partially a result of their city councils spending more time worrying about climate change then their destitute jobless people.
In reply to Next? … by Hudis Muffakah
Or setting up legal defense funds for illegal aliens. I'm waiting for a disaster like a fire among the tents that kills a dozen or more. Or, a disease epidemic that spreads to the general population and kills some kids. That might be the kind of thing to bring the city councils into reality.
Last year the homeless were camped next to the river on the southbound side of the freeway. The solution of the government geniuses was to chase them out and dump 20 foot high piles of dirt between the freeway and river. The homeless just moved to the other river bank and the number of tents increased dramatically.
A lot of these people are not the standard drunk/drugged/mental cases of the past. They were crushed by (he whose name should never be mentioned in polite conversation) and his administration's economic recovery lie.
In reply to This is partially a result… by Never One Roach
When I heard people talking, I heard english, not spanish. Hmmm. :-/
In reply to california is turning into… by spag
That's actually very interesting. I've heard that in most parts of California, you can hear tons of Spanish. Sometimes, everyone you know would speak at least some Spanish. So, that observation is incredibly telling.
In reply to When I heard people talking,… by Bigly
Oh it gets so lonely
When you're walking
And the streets are full of strangers
All the news of home you read
Just gives you the blues
In reply to I think Ted Nugent made a… by J S Bach
Very nice.
In reply to Oh it gets so lonely… by Oliver Klozoff
Never seen so many bitcoin millionaires in one spot!
In reply to But, but the stock market is… by stizazz
Grapes of Wrath? Those were Okies, who were hard working decent people who lost their farms due to the dustbowls and banks.
This is Anaheim next to Angel stadium. These shitbags are almost exclusively heroin addicts, tweekers and parolee/probationers in and out of their latest round of rehab and halfway- house bullshit. They are "mostly" career shitbags and petty criminals. These camps have formed because cities put higher performance criteria on the rehab places and the shitbags don't want to deal with it...so the camps are easy for them and the county gov. doesn't know what to do with them so they allow the camps to continue. They've even pushed up dirt burms on the freeway side so you do not have to see as much as you drive by on the 57 and 5 freeways.
With the drug proposition passed in CA a few years ago, police can no longer arrest for possession of hard narcotics unless it looks like sales. Cite and Release baby. CA is run by insane people.
In reply to The Grapes of Wrath. by Slippery Slope
I see condos on the other sides of some of those fences. The stench must be hideous.
I cannot believe there is no pushback from nearby homeowners.
In reply to Grapes of Wrath? Those were… by sideway
What are they going to do? Call 911 and complain about the smell? That might go over once but the next time they are not going to be very nice.
In reply to I see condos on the other… by Bigly
But we have BILLION$$$$$ to send to Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to Home On The Range... by Déjà view
Looks just like the worst parts of the townships here in South Africa, locations like soweto, alex, and gugulethu
welcome to the third world america
In reply to Home On The Range... by Déjà view
California homeless problem?
California homeless OPPORTUNITY!
In reply to Most of them are not even… by Bes
What's the opportunity? There's little to sell to them. Perhaps you're thinking of creating a Homeless Outreach non-profit or something similar, and sucking on the government tit to get your income. In which case, I'd say you're just encouraging more of it.
Or perhaps, you're thinking of preaching to them to look to Jesus, or some other religions leader. If so, I wish you well, but you probably wouldn't be welcomed there.
In reply to California homeless problem?… by Oliver Klozoff
Here is $10 and lunch for your vote.
In reply to What's the opportunity? … by MoreFreedom
isn't this what NEW MEXIFORNIA wants
all the IMMIGRANTS(illegal) they can handle and then some
wheter criminal(like hillary) or not
In reply to California homeless problem?… by Oliver Klozoff
Those are all the Americans whose lives were destroyed so bankers could stay out of jail and illegal murderers could have a state-funded team of high-powered elite attorneys.
In reply to Most of them are not even… by Bes
and Illegals can enjoy the California lifestyle with Tax payer subsidies and Sanctuary Status, creating a generation of natural born Americans elbowed out to the riverbanks as they have no Equal exclusions from fair Competition and less hope of Legal protection than some guy that escaped from a Mexican prison last month and made it to the Anaheim welfare office last week with his wife and 5 kids.
In reply to Those are all the Americans… by Sanity Bear
Uhhhh no. Most of those people are burnouts and fiends who pissed away every viable opportunity to make a life for themselves and now they have no desire to work or try to climb back into society. If you're such an A-hole that not even family or close friends will take you in to help you back on your feet....you may deserve to be homeless.
In reply to Those are all the Americans… by Sanity Bear
Time to start bombing some random country to solve this problem.
In reply to Those are all the Americans… by Sanity Bear
My once peaceful beach side community is now full to the brim with these flat brimmed backwards hat wearing 40 year old skateboard riding idiots,leaving filth in their wake.
Fuck them.
In reply to Most of them are not even… by Bes
The only power "we" have is that pried from our government's grasp.
No one "serving" in government will ever strip themselves of that power they sold their soul for.
In reply to Most of them are not even… by Bes
Nice words Bes. Agreed
In reply to Most of them are not even… by Bes
Bullshit. You don't really know that and most of them reject assistance even when it's offered. They are scum and plenty of them are from CA BTW. The real problem is Neo Liberal faggots rewarding degeneracy with gibs while fucking over the working class with RE inflation and zoning restrictions. A middle class home in LA in a decent neighborhood is $750K and the average rent for a 2 Bedroom is probably $1,800-$2,400. Even the bums not on drugs will never be able to afford those rents or a deposit. The only new housing being built is high rise condos for the Chinese and trust fund homos. Meanwhile all the money allocated to deal with it is just stolen by Government workers or wasted. Then when these bums foul the parks with syringes and human waste SJW's show up and try to prevent the police from removing them. In SF they won't even arrest people for defecating or doing drugs in public when facilities are provided for them. And in normal places NONE of this would be tolerated.
As usual, faggot liberals created this probem and own it. It has nothing to do with Afghanistan or any of that Commie bullshit you're spouting and you have no fucking idea what you're talking about.
In reply to Most of them are not even… by Bes
If you know what you are doing with rental property and interest only loans you can own a property every 8 years which after a 40 year working life is enough to retire on,the trick is you have to be taught be an investor or clued in accountant the bank sure as hell wont do it.
In reply to It takes twice as many years… by Four Star
and avoid the fate of the other 99% of people who take out interest-only loans
feelin' lucky?
In reply to If you know what you are… by khnum
I had a friend from high school who used to tell me the same thing. He owned a dozen multi-unit rental properties in silicon valley and was living high off the hog. Then the property market dropped about 5% (barely noticeable), but he was so leveraged that he was dead broke and dealing with bankruptcy in a few months. A few years later, he built it all back again and lectured about how much wiser he was. Then the process repeated and he didn't recover.
Last I heard, he was homeless and shirtless, drinking heavily, yelling at random cars on street corners.
In reply to If you know what you are… by khnum
and your point isssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
In reply to I had a friend from high… by Automatic Choke
There's good money to made in getting drunk and yelling at cars on the street.
In reply to and your point… by sabaj49
But where were the showers and the restrooms?
In reply to It takes twice as many years… by Four Star
Right nee-ah da beach. BOYEE!
In reply to But where were the showers… by IH8OBAMA
So what is keeping property values there so high?
It sure ain't the pigeons.
In reply to It takes twice as many years… by Four Star
What's keeping property values so high?
ZIRP and the American dream, baby!
Plus most people are too busy looking at their smartphones to even notice the shithole they're driving past.
In reply to So what is keeping property… by Oliver Klozoff
They've been selling California since before the Beverly Hillbillies.
No replacement for good marketing.
In reply to What's keeping property… by Hudis Muffakah