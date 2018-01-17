California's Homeless Problem Revealed In One "Incredible" Video

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 22:50

Despite the record stock market and unemployment at 4.1% (despite a December jobs miss), the socialist utopia known as California is home to an ever-sprawling tent city which estimated to contain over 1,000 residents.

After a ZeroHedge report last March on the sprawling tent cities, a 10-minute video, dubbed by some as "incredible" has emerged showing the shocking growth of the encampment near Angels Stadium in Anaheim, CA along the Santa Ana river. 

Locals have become increasingly alarmed by the rapid spread of unregulated squatters and their belongings and their waste.

As a cyclist who uses the trail to ride to the beach often, over this last year it has gotten substantially worse.  It is unsafe and unsanitary with loose dogs everywhere and human fecal matter scattered on the trail.

The area is disgusting and reeks of trash and feces.

He reports that the bike trail, once popular with outdoors enthusiasts and families which runs for miles to beaches along the Pacific Ocean, has become unsafe as miscreants plot assaults and robberies on passing riders, even laying tripwires across the path. -Dan Lyman

Domestic Migration

As we pointed out last March, California's Democrats aren't just failing the poor people that have been relegated to tent cities (see "Americans Fleeing Expensive, Over-Taxed Metro Areas In Pursuit Of Affordability"). In fact, people of all income brackets are fleeing the state in droves. Not surprisingly, these domestic migrants are flocking to areas with a lower cost of living, lower/no state income taxes, less regulations and higher job growth (aka "Red" states).

Ironically, the dark areas on the map above seem to match perfectly with the dark areas on this map which indicate those with the highest state income tax rates.

What an odd coincidence...

Shadow1275 Jan 17, 2018 10:50 PM Permalink

The best part is they never learn. They leave their Socialist hellhole hacienda and turn yours into one next.

 

Our forefathers were truly wise. Lead is always the safest investment.

 

It is truly frustrating how these lemmings just keep voting for Socialism and big gov, continuing over the cliff as the one percent gobbles them up. I got into a bitter argument with my father the other day, where he blamed the rich and that republicans were all about screwing the poor. I said that's right, bc republicans and democrats are statists who are bought and paid for by the rich, and that putting all of your eggs into big gov just makes it easier for them to screw you. But the idiot kept defending FDR and Barack Obama, even though I told him how Social Insecurity has essentially been robbed, Obozo bailed out the banks, and the Wage gap is larger than before. Guy was red faced literally defending the state to tears. I couldn't effin believe it.

 

There is no helping these people. They are literally shooting themselves in the head. It's just like in Swedanstan. Its sickening, like watching a suicide.

Bes Four Star Jan 17, 2018 11:02 PM Permalink

Most of them are not even from Cali.  They are rejects and addicts from other shithole states. 

There would be waaaaaaay fewer of them if:

the War on Drugs was ended,

the CIA stopped growing in Afghanistan,

America actually dealt with its addiction issues instead of sweeping them under the rug, and

if we prioritized people over oligarchs and the MIC

YUNOSELL spag Jan 17, 2018 11:29 PM Permalink

Has Trump seen this Shithole yet? I guess its still a notch up from Venezuela for the time being -- good job USA going from the best country and envy of the world to a this in less than 20-25 years!! All thanks to your corrupt financial sector, that even still, to this day a decade after the 2008 economic crisis, manages to keep stealing the nations wealth, and no one does anything.

Baron von Bud spag Jan 17, 2018 11:30 PM Permalink

Ain't it a fact that the best year-round climates on earth are mostly shit holes (with some notable exceptions). Civilization developed in the colder climates and the royalty looked more like Trump than ... others. The highest spiritual level was in the East and those traditions still survive.

Demologos Never One Roach Jan 18, 2018 1:35 AM Permalink

Or setting up legal defense funds for illegal aliens. I'm waiting for a disaster like a fire among the tents that kills a dozen or more. Or, a disease epidemic that spreads to the general population and kills some kids. That might be the kind of thing to bring the city councils into reality.

Last year the homeless were camped next to the river on the southbound side of the freeway. The solution of the government geniuses was to chase them out and dump 20 foot high piles of dirt between the freeway and river. The homeless just moved to the other river bank and the number of tents increased dramatically.

A lot of these people are not the standard drunk/drugged/mental cases of the past. They were crushed by (he whose name should never be mentioned in polite conversation) and his administration's economic recovery lie.

sideway Slippery Slope Jan 18, 2018 12:13 AM Permalink

Grapes of Wrath?  Those were Okies, who were hard working decent people who lost their farms due to the dustbowls and banks.

This is Anaheim next to Angel stadium.  These shitbags are almost exclusively heroin addicts, tweekers and parolee/probationers in and out of their latest round of rehab and halfway- house bullshit.  They are "mostly" career shitbags and petty criminals.  These camps have formed because cities put higher performance criteria on the rehab places and the shitbags don't want to deal with it...so the camps are easy for them and the county gov. doesn't know what to do with them so they allow the camps to continue.  They've even pushed up dirt burms on the freeway side so you do not have to see as much as you drive by on the 57 and 5 freeways.

With the drug proposition passed in CA a few years ago, police can no longer arrest for possession of hard narcotics unless it looks like sales. Cite and Release baby.  CA is run by insane people.

MoreFreedom Oliver Klozoff Jan 17, 2018 11:40 PM Permalink

What's the opportunity?  There's little to sell to them.  Perhaps you're thinking of creating a Homeless Outreach non-profit or something similar, and sucking on the government tit to get your income.  In which case, I'd say you're just encouraging more of it. 

Or perhaps, you're thinking of preaching to them to look to Jesus, or some other religions leader.  If so, I wish you well, but you probably wouldn't be welcomed there.

Twee Surgeon Sanity Bear Jan 17, 2018 11:52 PM Permalink

and Illegals can enjoy the California lifestyle with Tax payer subsidies and Sanctuary Status, creating a generation of natural born Americans elbowed out to the riverbanks as they have no Equal exclusions from fair Competition and less hope of Legal protection than some guy that escaped from a Mexican prison last month and made it to the Anaheim welfare office last week with his wife and 5 kids.

in4mayshun Sanity Bear Jan 18, 2018 12:23 AM Permalink

Uhhhh no. Most of those people are burnouts and fiends who pissed away every viable opportunity to make a life for themselves and now they have no desire to work or try to climb back into society. If you're such an A-hole that not even family or close friends will take you in to help you back on your feet....you may deserve to be homeless. 

Scanderbeg Bes Jan 18, 2018 1:55 AM Permalink

Bullshit. You don't really know that and most of them reject assistance even when it's offered. They are scum and plenty of them are from CA BTW. The real problem is Neo Liberal faggots rewarding degeneracy with gibs while fucking over the working class with RE inflation and zoning restrictions. A middle class home in LA in a decent neighborhood is $750K and the average rent for a 2 Bedroom is probably $1,800-$2,400. Even the bums not on drugs will never be able to afford those rents or a deposit. The only new housing being built is high rise condos for the Chinese and trust fund homos. Meanwhile all the money allocated to deal with it is just stolen by Government workers or wasted. Then when these bums foul the parks with syringes and human waste SJW's show up and try to prevent the police from removing them. In SF they won't even arrest people for defecating or doing drugs in public when facilities are provided for them.  And in normal places NONE of this would be tolerated.

As usual, faggot liberals created this probem and own it. It has nothing to do with Afghanistan or any of that Commie bullshit you're spouting and you have no fucking idea what you're talking about.

Automatic Choke khnum Jan 18, 2018 12:09 AM Permalink

I had a friend from high school who used to tell me the same thing.   He owned a dozen multi-unit rental properties in silicon valley and was living high off the hog.   Then the property market dropped about 5% (barely noticeable), but he was so leveraged that he was dead broke and dealing with bankruptcy in a few months.  A few years later, he built it all back again and lectured about how much wiser he was.   Then the process repeated and he didn't recover.

Last I heard, he was homeless and shirtless, drinking heavily, yelling at random cars on street corners.